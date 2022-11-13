Restaurant header imageView gallery

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

review star

No reviews yet

6201 Minaret Rd #105

Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546

Order Again

Popular Items

Chai Tea Latte

Drinks Online

Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.59
Dr Browns Soda

Dr Browns Soda

$3.99
Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit Juice

Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit Juice

$4.99
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$4.49

Gatorade

$3.79

Kombucha

$4.99
Martinelli's Apple Juice

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$2.79
Milk

Milk

$2.59
Perrier Water

Perrier Water

$2.99
Organic Tractor Soda/Iced Tea

Organic Tractor Soda/Iced Tea

$3.29
Voss Water (or similar)

Voss Water (or similar)

$2.99

Organic Coffee, Espresso & Tea

Drip Coffee

$2.59+

Hot Tea

$2.59+

Chai Tea Latte

$4.09+

Matcha Tea Latte

$4.09+

Americano

$3.29+

Cappuccino

$3.89+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.79+

Latte

$3.89+

Mocha

$4.49+

Redeye

$3.99+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.89+

Sm....$4.89 Med....$5.49 Lg....$5.89

Vanilla Latte

$4.69+

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.79+

Espresso

$2.49+

Signature Sips

Hot Chocolate

$3.49+

Blended Mocha

$4.79+

Mammoth Dream

$4.79+Out of stock

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$4.79+

real fresh fruit, non fat vanilla yogurt

CREAM CHEESE

HOUSE MADE USING ONLY THE BEST....PHILADELPHIA BRAND!

Plain CC 1/2lb

$5.79

Plain CC 1lb

$9.79

Blueberry CC 1/2lb

$6.79

Butter 1/2lb

$3.99

Butter 1/4lb

$1.99

H Walnut CC 1/2

$6.79

Hummus 1/2

$6.79

Jalapeno CC 1/2

$6.79

Lite CC 1/2

$5.79

Lox CC 1/2 lb

$8.49

Scallion CC 1/2

$6.79

Strawbrry CC 1/2

$6.79

Tofu CC Plain 1/2lb

$6.79

Veggie CC 1/2

$6.79

Pumpkin CC 1/2lb

$6.79

Smoked Fish Pre Packs Online

Only the best......Acme Smoked Fish from Brooklyn, these are 3oz pre-packs, Whitefish pre-packs are approximately 7oz
Acme Nova Salmon Pkg

Acme Nova Salmon Pkg

$10.99

Acme Nova Everything Pkg

$11.99Out of stock
Acme Sable (Black Cod) Pkg

Acme Sable (Black Cod) Pkg

$13.99
Acme/BHB Sockeye Pkg

Acme/BHB Sockeye Pkg

$12.99Out of stock
Acme Whitefish Pkg

Acme Whitefish Pkg

$11.99Out of stock

South of the Border

Torta Cubana

$14.99

(3) Fish Tacos

$13.49

3 Beer battered fish tacos, cabbage, cilantro, pico de gallo, cheese, corn tortillas, lemon & fish sauce

(3) Shrimp Tacos

$13.49

(3) Carne Asada Tacos

$13.49

(3) Carnitas Tacos

$13.49

(1) Fish Taco

$4.99

(1) Shrimp Taco

$4.99

(1) Carne Asada Taco

$4.99

(1) Carnitas Taco

$3.99

(3) Chicken Tacos

$13.49

(1) Chicken Taco

$4.99

Chilaquiles*

$12.99

Scrambled eggs with our signature spicy sauce, onions, cilantro, tomato, sour cream, avocado and corn tortillas.

Cookies Online Choice

Jumbo Choc Chip

$2.99

Jumbo Oatmeal

$2.99

Jumbo Peanut Butter

$2.99

Jumbo M & M

$2.99

Jumbo Smiley Face

$3.99Out of stock

Jumbo Gluten Free Cookie

$3.99
Black & White

Black & White

$3.49

our famous east coast treat!

Black & White Mini (6 pack)

Black & White Mini (6 pack)

$7.99Out of stock

Pastries Online

Banana Bread Slice

$3.99

Bear Claw

$2.25

Black/White Cookie

$3.49

Blueberry Coffee Cake Slice

$3.99

Blueberry Muffin

$2.99

Blueberry Scone

$3.99

Cheese Danish

$3.99

Cherry Danish

$1.75

Cinnamon Roll

$4.49

Cranberry Scone

$3.99

N.Y. Cheesecake

$8.49

Thanksgiving

Organic Pumpkin Pie

$22.99

Apple Pie

$22.99

Cherry Pie

$22.99Out of stock

Dinner Rolls 12

$6.99

Turkey Dinner Plate

$20.99Out of stock

FRESH ROASTED TURKEY, HOME MADE STUFFING, MASHED POTATOES & GRAVY AND CRANBERRY SAUCE

Turkey Gravy (16oz)

$5.99
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Made from scratch, made from hand since 1994! BAGEL FACTORY - CASUAL RESTAURANT - BAKERY - CATERING - DELI We look forward to seeing you soon!!

