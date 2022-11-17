Old North Meats & Provisions Catering 530 Foster Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
House-made Charcuterie, Provisions & Sandwiches
Location
530 Foster Street, Durham, NC 27701
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Thai@MainStreet - 317 West Main Street
No Reviews
317 West Main Street Durham, NC 27701
View restaurant
PRESS Coffee Crêpes Cocktails - 359 Blackwell St, Suite 135
No Reviews
359 Blackwell Street Durham, NC 27701
View restaurant
La Farm Bakery Whole Foods Location - 5055 Arco Street
No Reviews
5055 Arco Street Cary, NC 27519
View restaurant