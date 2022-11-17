  • Home
Old North Meats & Provisions Catering 530 Foster Street

No reviews yet

530 Foster Street

Durham, NC 27701

Box Lunches

Italian

$13.50

Capicola, salami cotto, Bologna, marinated peppers, stracciatella cheese, salsa verde, castelvetrano olives, arugula, Union Special sesame roll

The BLT

$13.50

House-cured herbs de provence bacon, local heirloom tomato, bibb lettuce, basil mayo on Union Special Bread

BBQ Carrot

$13.50

Smoked carrots, harissa, chevre, arugula, turmeric honey

Roasted Turkey

$13.50

Zaatar rubbed turkey breast, romesco sauce, Boxcar cheese, arugula and herb salad, caper-raisin vinaigrette, Union Special caraway roll

Old North Pantry Salad

$13.50

Hearty lettuce mix, smoked carrots, roasted squash, marinated beets, radishes, seed crunch, lemon-tahini dressing

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
House-made Charcuterie, Provisions & Sandwiches

530 Foster Street, Durham, NC 27701

