Old North Meats and Provisions

review star

No reviews yet

530 Foster Street

Durham, NC 27701

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
Classic Double Smashburger
Pastrami Reuben

Features

Pastrami Reuben

Pastrami Reuben

$13.50

The deli classic featuring our house pastrami, Swiss, sauerkraut, Russian dressing on Union Special marble rye

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Fried chicken sandwich, spring edition, crispy fried thigh, roasted green garlic ranch, charred scallions, Bibb lettuce and celery on a Union Special brioche roll

Fried Mushroom Sandwich

Fried Mushroom Sandwich

$11.50

The vegetarian version of our fried chicken sandwich featuring smoked and fried Fox Farm and Forage oyster mushrooms, green garlic ranch, charred spring onions, shredduce and celery on a Union Special brioche roll

Classic Double Smashburger

Classic Double Smashburger

$9.00

Two smashed house-ground brisket/chuck blended patties, griddled onions and kraut, special sauce on a union special brioche roll

Bacon Jam Grilled Cheese

Bacon Jam Grilled Cheese

$10.00Out of stock

House-made bacon jam, Ashe Co. cheddar, NC apple on Union Special sourdough bread

Puttanesca Grilled Cheese

Puttanesca Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Sundried tomatoes, castelvetrano olives, capers and herbs with mozzarella cheese on Union Special sourdough

Chicken Caesar Sandwich

$11.00

Fried chicken thigh, lemon-Parmesan dressing, lettuce and shredded parm on a Union Special sesame hoagie roll

Sandwiches

Pastrami

Pastrami

$12.50

House-Made pastrami, pickled green tomato, dill, Union Special caraway roll

The Rachel

The Rachel

$10.00Out of stock

House-smoked turkey breast, caramelized cabbage and kraut slaw, swiss, special sauce, buttery toasted Union Special bread

BBQ Carrot (V)

BBQ Carrot (V)

$9.50

Smoked carrots, harissa, chevre, arugula, turmeric honey, brioche roll

BLT

BLT

$11.00Out of stock

The BLT: House Cured Herbs de Provence Bacon, local heirloom tomato, butter lettuce Union Special sourdough, dukes Mayo

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.00

Fried egg, Hickory Grove cheese, Dukes mayo, sesame seed, fresh herb, pickled onion, arugula, Union Special Brioche. Add pastrami, bacon, fried bologna or all three!

Salads

Brassica Caesar

Brassica Caesar

$10.50Out of stock

Brassica greens blend, classic caesar dressing, shaved cauliflower, shaved parmesan and parmesan crisps, buttery croutons

Miso Honey Chopped Salad

Miso Honey Chopped Salad

$10.50

Crunchy mix of Napa cabbage, cucumber, celery, radish, cilantro, scallions, sunflower and sesame seed crunch with a miso-honey vinaigrette. Great with fried chicken.

All Day Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.00

Fried egg, Hickory Grove cheese, Dukes mayo, sesame seed, fresh herb, pickled onion, arugula, Union Special Brioche. Add pastrami, bacon, fried bologna or all three!

Deli Case/Charcuterie

Nduja Spreadable Salami - Smoking Goose

Nduja Spreadable Salami - Smoking Goose

$16.50Out of stock

Spicy, funky, spreadable salami made with calabrian chilis

San Giuseppe Sweet Sopressata

San Giuseppe Sweet Sopressata

$9.00
San Giuseppe Salami Vesuvio

San Giuseppe Salami Vesuvio

$9.00

Spicy salami made with aged provolone and red pepper

San Giuseppe Salami Classico

$9.00Out of stock

Classic garlic and black pepper salami

Sides

Kale Slaw

Kale Slaw

$4.00

Creamy dressing, peanut chili crisp

German Potato Salad

$4.00Out of stock

Local new potatoes dressed with caramelized onions, herbs, sauerkraut and a whole grain mustard vinaigrette

Marinated Olives

Marinated Olives

$4.75+Out of stock

House-marinated Spanish olive blend with citrus zest, pink peppercorns and herbs

House Pork Rinds - Kimchi Ranch

House Pork Rinds - Kimchi Ranch

$3.50+Out of stock

House-popped pork rinds with lemon pepper seasoning

Carolina Kettle Chips - Sea Salt

Carolina Kettle Chips - Sea Salt

$2.00

Sea Salt

Carolina Kettle Chips Chive - Cream Cheese

Carolina Kettle Chips Chive - Cream Cheese

$2.00
Carolina Kettle Chips Rosemary - Garlic

Carolina Kettle Chips Rosemary - Garlic

$2.00Out of stock
Carolina Kettle Chips - Crab Boil

Carolina Kettle Chips - Crab Boil

$2.00
Carolina Kettle Chips - Chef's Choice "surprise me"

Carolina Kettle Chips - Chef's Choice "surprise me"

$2.00

Provisions

Marinated Olives

Marinated Olives

$4.75+Out of stock

mixed spanish olives with herbs, spices, and chili

Bread and Butter Summer Squash

Bread and Butter Summer Squash

$4.50+Out of stock

Sweet, spiced yellow squash and zucchini with turmeric, mustard and celery seed

Sauerkraut

Sauerkraut

$3.00+

Beverages

Draft sparkling peach-basil lemonade
Bottled Natural Spring Water

Bottled Natural Spring Water

$2.50
San Benedetto Sparkling Water

San Benedetto Sparkling Water

$2.50
Maine Root Root Beer

Maine Root Root Beer

$2.75Out of stock
Maine Root Ginger Brew

Maine Root Ginger Brew

$2.75
Maine Root Blueberry Soda

Maine Root Blueberry Soda

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sparkling Ginger Apple Cider

$4.00Out of stock

Sparkling pink grapefruit juice lightly sweetened with a pink and black peppercorn infused agave syrup

Draft Kombucha (Pumpkin Spice)

$4.50

Sprecher Root Beer 16 oz.

$3.50
Stappi Red Bitter

Stappi Red Bitter

$2.50Out of stock

Blood orange-mango flavored sugar free, carb free probiotic seltzer beverage

Merch

Red pom beanie

Red pom beanie

$25.00
White dad hat

White dad hat

$20.00Out of stock
Green dad hat

Green dad hat

$25.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:45 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday8:45 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Eat More Sammiches!

Website

Location

530 Foster Street, Durham, NC 27701

Directions

Gallery
Old North Meats & Provisions image
Old North Meats & Provisions image
Old North Meats & Provisions image
Old North Meats & Provisions image

