Old Ox Brewery Middleburg

26 Reviews

$$

14 S Madison St

Middleburg, VA 20117

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Middleburger
Chicken Spinach Wrap
Cheese Quesadilla

Beer

Funky Face Tropical Sour (4Pk/16oz)

Funky Face Tropical Sour (4Pk/16oz)

$18.00

Sour ale with mango, pineapple, passion fruit, and guava (6% ABV)

Robot Dreams (4Pk/16oz)

Robot Dreams (4Pk/16oz)

$18.00

Milkshake IPA finished with tangerine and vanilla (6.7% ABV)

Hardway Lager (6pk/12oz)

Hardway Lager (6pk/12oz)

$12.00
SPIN (4Pk/16Oz.)

SPIN (4Pk/16Oz.)

$15.00

Hazy IPA with notes of guava, dank grapefruit, and soft pine (6.1% ABV)

Black Ox Nitro (4Pk/16oz.)

Black Ox Nitro (4Pk/16oz.)

$17.00

Our traditional Black Ox amplified by the velvety richness of nitrogen (6% ABV)

FestivALE (4Pk/16oz.)

FestivALE (4Pk/16oz.)

$13.00

Tart cherry farmhouse ale (5.5% ABV)

Ernest (6pk\12Oz.)

Ernest (6pk\12Oz.)

$12.00

Crisp and refreshing American Ale (4.8% ABV)

Hop Camo (4pk 16oz)

Hop Camo (4pk 16oz)

$14.00

Hazy IPA. 6.8% ABV

Golden Ox (6pk 12oz)

Golden Ox (6pk 12oz)

$12.00Out of stock

Golden Ale. 5.9% ABV

Hoppy Place (6pk 12oz)

Hoppy Place (6pk 12oz)

$13.00

West Coast Style IPA. 6.5% ABV

Black Ox (6pk 12oz)

Black Ox (6pk 12oz)

$12.00

Rye Porter. 6.0% ABV

Keg (sixtel or half barrel)

Keg (sixtel or half barrel)

Out of stock

IN STOCK!! Please call the brewery at (703) 729-8375 to order.

Food (Pickup Only)

Guacamole & House-Made Tortilla Chips

$9.00+

Mozzerella Sticks

$6.00+

Served with a side of Marinara sauce

Onion Rings

$7.00+

Bavarian Style Soft Pretzel

$7.00+

French Fry Flight

$14.00

A trio of French fries and accompanying sauces: Salt & Pepper, Rosemary Garlic & Parmesan, and Truffles Garlic & Parmesan fries; Horseradish Crema, House-made Ketchup, and a Chipotle Aioli

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Mexican cheese and mozzarella blend, accompanied by pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and jalapenos. (All accompaniments to be served on the side.)

Middleburger

$15.00

Premium Charbroiled Burger on a Kaiser Roll. Topped with Cheddar, Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion. Accompanied by a side of French fries. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness*

Chicken Spinach Wrap

$14.00

Chicken (Grilled or Blackened with Manuel's signature spices) wrapped in a Spinach Tortilla. Comes with Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Sliced Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Spicy House-made Aioli, and Shredded Cheese. Accompanied by a side of French fries.

Cali Chicken Club

$14.00

Grilled chicken on Sourdough. Topped with Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Sliced Avocado, Tomato, Lettuce, Onion, Spicy House-made Aioli. Accompanied by a side of French fries.

Chicken Tenders & French Fries

$13.00

BLT

$12.00

A traditional sandwich of bacon, lettuce, and tomato with a swipe of house made mayonnaise on toasted sourdough. Accompanied by a side of French fries.

Cobb'n Oxen

$12.00

Old Ox's version of the traditional Cobb salad. Romaine lettuce topped with tomato, red onion, avocado, bacon, croutons, hard-boiled egg, and shredded cheese. Served with balsamic vinaigrette on the side.

Route 11 Potato Chips

$2.00

Individual bag (2oz)

Merch

Hop Camo Koozie - Tall Boy

Hop Camo Koozie - Tall Boy

$5.00
Old Ox Pint Glass (16 oz.)

Old Ox Pint Glass (16 oz.)

$5.00
Old Ox Snifter (13 oz.)

Old Ox Snifter (13 oz.)

$6.00
Old Ox Munique Glass (16 oz.)

Old Ox Munique Glass (16 oz.)

$7.00
Logo Sticker

Logo Sticker

$1.00
Old Ox Blue Koozie - Tall Boy

Old Ox Blue Koozie - Tall Boy

$6.00
Paddle Bottle Opener

Paddle Bottle Opener

$5.00
Women's Script Tee - Red

Women's Script Tee - Red

$20.00
Unisex Script Tee - Red

Unisex Script Tee - Red

$20.00
Women's Script Tee - Black

Women's Script Tee - Black

$20.00

Hand Sanitizer

Hand Sanitizer (4oz)

Hand Sanitizer (4oz)

$2.00

OOBe Safe. 75% Isopropyl Alcohol. Made in accordance with WHO- and FDA-recommended Handrub Formulations. 25% of our sanitizer production will be donated to first responders and non-profits.

Hand Sanitizer (one gallon)

Hand Sanitizer (one gallon)

$30.00

OOBe Safe. 75% Isopropyl Alcohol. Made in accordance with WHO- and FDA-recommended Handrub Formulations. 25% of our sanitizer production will be donated to first responders and non-profits.

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Old Ox Brewery - Middleburg

Website

Location

14 S Madison St, Middleburg, VA 20117

Directions

Gallery
Old Ox Brewery image
Old Ox Brewery image

Map
