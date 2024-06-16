This restaurant does not have any images
Old Plank Pizza Company
14 Elwood St
Frankfort, IL 60423
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Featured Items
- Yoda's Yen
(Hot spinach and artichoke dip. Served with pizza dough garlic chips, carrots and celery)$14.95
- Monthly Specialty Pizza (14")
This months specialty pizza is the Willy Goat! Cheeseburger, cheeseburger...you get it. Comes with bacon, ground beef, onion, cheddar and mozzarella cheese. Add Fried or regular pickles for additional cost$25.95
- Step Brothers (14")
(1/2 Sausage, 1/2 Pepperoni)$18.95
NA Beverages
NA Beverages (Copy)
Food
Starters
- It's Breader with Garlic
(Garlic Bread)$4.95
- It's Even Breader with Cheese
(Garlic Bread with cheese, Served with Marinara)$6.95
- Spaceballs
(Garlic doughballs, filled with cheese. Served with Marinara)$8.95
- Pre-Marathon Pizza
(Cheese pizza bread with sausage or pepperoni)$8.95
- Like a G6 Cheese Stix
(Cheese sticks. Served with Marinara)$8.95
- Mario's Delight
(Fried mushrooms. Served with Marinara or Ranch)$8.95
- The Marty Mcfries
(French Fries)$3.95
- Lethal Weapon Fries
(French Freis with garlic butter bacon, parmesan, BBQ sauce & ranch)$8.95
- Wrapper's Delight
(Italian beef & cheese egg roll, served with au jus, and hot or mild giardinera)$10.95
- Pried Fickles
(Fried pickles, Served with Ranch or Chipotle ranch)$9.95
- The Vision Quest
(Fried cauliflower with option to be tossed in any wing sauce)$9.95
- Yoda's Yen
(Hot spinach and artichoke dip. Served with pizza dough garlic chips, carrots and celery)$14.95
Salads
Sandwiches & Wings
- Burbank Bomber
(Roast beef with au jus on garlic bread, sweet pepper. cheese)$12.95
- The Frankfort Fighterjet
(Roast beef with au jus on garlic bread, giardinera (hot or mild), cheese)$12.95
- Save Ferris
(Extra roast beef with au jus on garlic bread, giardinera (hot or mild), sweet peppers, cheese, topped with garlic bread)$15.95
- Plain Jane's Addiction
(Roast beef with no cheese, option of peppers or giardiniera (hot or mild))$10.95
- Baby I'm Amazed
(10 wings breaded. Sauce options: Mild buffalo, hot buffalo, garlic parmesan, mango habanero, BBQ) Bone- in or Boneless)$15.95
- St. Peter's Wings
(10 wings naked. Sauce options: Mild buffalo, hot buffalo, garlic parmesan, mango habanero, BBQ) Bone- in)$15.95
- Abe Froman
(Italian sausage, marinara, sweet peppers, cheese on garlic bread, *Giardiniera optional)$12.95
- The Superfan
(Italian sausage, Italian beef, marinara, sweet peppers, cheese on garlic bread, *Giardiniera optional)$15.95
Specialty Pizza
- Chicago SMOG (14")
(Sausage, mushroom, onion, green peppers)$24.95
- The Ron Swanson (14")
(Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, roast beef)$27.95
- Step Brothers (14")
(1/2 Sausage, 1/2 Pepperoni)$18.95
- The Spiccoli (14")
(Double Cheese, Sausage)$22.95
- The OPP (14")
(Onion, pepperoni, peppers)$22.95
- The Farley (14")
(Roast beef & Giardinera (hot or mild))$22.95
- The Mitch-a-Palooza (14")
(Sausage, pepperoni, onion, green pepper$25.95
- The Blutarsky (14")
(Sausage, pepperoni, extra cheese)$22.95
- The Captain Planet (14")
(Green pepper, onion, spinach, mushroom)$25.95
- The Big Ern (14")
(Sausage and giardinera)$22.95
- Monthly Specialty Pizza (14")
This months specialty pizza is the Willy Goat! Cheeseburger, cheeseburger...you get it. Comes with bacon, ground beef, onion, cheddar and mozzarella cheese. Add Fried or regular pickles for additional cost$25.95
Build Your Own Pizza
Desserts
Kids Menu
Add On
- Banana Peppers$0.75
- BBQ$0.75
- Blue Cheese$0.75
- Caesar Dressing$0.75
- Chipotle Ranch$0.75
- Extra Cheese (Fries/Sandwiches)$1.00
- Garlic Parm$1.00
- Hot Giardiniera$0.75
- House (Balsamic)$0.75
- Italian Dressing$0.75
- Mango Habenaro$1.00
- Mild Buffalo$1.00
- Mild Giardiniera$0.75
- Nashville HOT$1.00
- Ranch Dressing$0.75
- Side of marinara$0.75
- Thousand Island$0.75
- ketchup
- Jalapenos$0.75
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 7:15 pm
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 8:15 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 8:15 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 8:15 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:15 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:15 pm
Come in and enjoy!
14 Elwood St, Frankfort, IL 60423