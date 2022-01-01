The Old Post Pub* imageView gallery
Apps

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Fries

$4.00+

Renards Cheese Curds

$6.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Jalapeno Cream Cheese Poppers

$6.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$5.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.00

Coleslaw

$2.00+

Nacho Supreme Whole

$13.00

Nacho Supreme 1/2

$6.50

Nachos with Nacho Cheese

$3.00

Broasted Chicken

1/4 Chicken Basket w/French Fries

$7.00

1/2 Chicken Basket w/French Fries

$8.00

1/4 Chicken Plate w/Choice of Potato, Coleslaw, dinner roll

$8.50

1/2 Chicken Plate w/Choice of Potato, Coleslaw, dinner roll

$9.50

8 pc Bucket w/Choice of potato

$16.00

12 pc Bucket w/Choice of potato

$24.00

16 pc Bucket w/Choice of potato

$32.00

20 pc Bucket w/Choice of potato

$40.00

4 PC wings plate

$6.00

Broasted Chicken & Country Style Pork Ribs

1/4 Chicken & Country Style Pork Ribs

$12.50

1/4 All white & Riblets

$13.50

1/2 Chicken & Country Style Pork Ribs

$13.50

1/2 All White & Riblets

$14.50

Broasted Country Style Pork Ribs

Broasted Country Ribs Basket With FF

$8.50

Broasted Country Ribs Plate

$9.50

Cake

Apple cake

$3.50

Chili

Chili

$4.00+

Fish

Cod Basket

$10.50

Cod Plate

$13.50

Perch

$14.95

Pan Fried Perch

$14.95

Ice cream

Bowl

$1.50

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders

$4.00

1/4 Hamburger

$4.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.00+

Pie

Pie

$4.00

Pizza

12" Cheese

$12.00

16" Cheese

$16.00

12" Veggie

$16.00

16" Veggie

$20.00

12" Pepperoni

$18.00

16" Pepperoni

$23.00

12" Sausage

$18.00

16" Sausage

$23.00

12" Sausage & Pepperoni

$18.00

16" Sausage & Pepperoni

$23.00

12" Chicken Alfredo

$18.00

16" Chicken Alfredo

$23.00

12" The Pub's Wurst Pizza

$18.00

16" The Pub's Wurst Pizza

$23.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

1/3# Pub Burger

$5.00

1/3# Pub Cheeseburger

$5.50

BLT

$6.50

Grilled Cheese

$3.50

Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$8.00

Veggie Wrap

$6.00

1/4# Hamburger

$4.00

1/4# Cheeseburger

$4.50

Chicken Quesadilla

$4.00+

Sauces

Honey Mustard

Ranch

Sweet Baby Rays

Tobasco

Marinara

Ketchup

Mustard

Tiger Sauce

Mayonnaise

To Go Add On Charge Pizza Boxes

To Go Charge

$1.00

Veggies

Cucumber

Fresh Mushrooms

Garlic

Green Pepper

Jalapenos

Lettuce

Olives Black

Olives Green

Onion Fried

Onion Raw

Shredded Carrots

Tomato

NA Beverage

Soda

$1.50

Milk

$1.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Juice

$2.00

Baumeister Root Beer

$2.00

Baumeister Orange

$2.00

Fresca

$1.50

Water

Seltzer

$1.50

Virgin Mary

$3.00

Becks NA

$4.00

Busch NA

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Coffee

$1.00

Rail

Standard Vodka

$3.00+

Standard Gin

$3.00+

Standard Rum

$3.00+

Kessler

$3.00+

Standard Brandy

$3.00+

Vodka

Absolut

$3.50+

Grey Goose

$4.00+

Lime Vodka

$3.50+

Skyy

$4.00+

Smirfnoff

$3.50+

Smirnoff Lemon

$3.50+

Smirnoff Raspberry

$3.50+

Titos

$4.00+

Rum

Bacardi

$3.50+

Bacardi Lemon

$3.50+

Captain Morgan

$3.50+

Captain Morgan Silver

$3.50+

Malibu

$3.50+

Myers Dark Rum

$3.50+

Whiskey / Bourbon / Scotch

Bourbon Whiskey

$3.50+

Canadian Club

$3.50+

Crown Apple

$4.00+

Crown Original

$4.00+

Jack Daniels

$3.50+

Jameson

$3.50+

Jim Beam Rye

$3.50+

Makers Mark

$4.00+

Mount Royal Cherry

$3.50+

Mount Royal Light

$3.50+

Seagrams 7

$3.50+

Southern Comfort

$3.50+

Loch Lomond

$3.50+

Dewars

$3.50+

Laphroaig

$3.50+

Tequila

Silver Tequila

$3.50+

Gold Tequila

$3.50+

Hornitos

$4.00+

Patron

$4.00+

Other

Amaretto

$3.50+

Kahula

$3.50+

McGillicuddy's Cherry

$3.50+

McGillicuddy's Mentholmint

$3.50+

McGillicuddy's Raw Vanilla

$3.50+

Sloe Gin

$3.50+

Rum Chata

$3.50+

Tangueray

$5.00

Bombay

$5.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary-Rail

$5.00

Virgin Mary

$3.00

Margarita

$5.00

Old Fashion-Rail

$3.50+

Old Fashion-Top Shelf

$4.00+

Bloody Mary-Top Shelf

$6.00

Moscow Mule

$6.00

Shots

Gone Postal

$2.00

Cherry Bombs

$3.50

Regular Shots

$3.50

Towers

$10.00

Patron

$4.00

Standard Shot

$3.00

Beer Bottles

Becks

$4.50

Becks NA

$4.00

Blatz

$3.00

Blue Moon

$4.50

Bud Light

$3.00

Bud Light Lemonade

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Busch Light

$3.00

Busch NA

$3.00

Coors

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona

$4.50

Heineken

$4.50

Leine Honey Wheat

$4.50

Leine Seasonal

$4.50

Mich Ultra

$3.00

Mikes Black Cherry

$4.50

Mikes Lemon

$4.50

Mikes Light

$4.50

Miller 64

$3.00

Miller High Life

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Modelo

$4.50

Moon Man

$4.50

Odouls

$3.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$3.00

Spotted Cow

$4.50

Stella

$4.50

White Claw Black Cherry

$3.00

White Claw Mango

$3.00

Bud Light Draft

$1.00+

Miller Lite Draft

$1.00+

Bush Light Draft

$1.00+

Spotted Cow

$3.50

Little Soldier

$2.00+

Pitcher Beer-Busch/Bud/Miller

$5.00

Pitcher- Little soldier/Spotted Cow

$6.50

Draft Beer

6 ounce glass

$1.00

8 ounce Mug

$1.50

Pint glass 16 Ounce

$2.50

New Glarus Spotted Cow Draft

$4.00

The Old Post Pub Ale Draft

$4.00

Chardonnay

Chardonnay

$5.00

Merlot

Merlot

$5.00

Moscato

Moscato

$5.00

Pinot Grigio

Pinot Grigio

$5.00

White Zinfandel

White Zinfandel

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in to relax and enjoy!

Location

S1599 State Hwy 42, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235

Directions

Gallery
The Old Post Pub* image

Map
