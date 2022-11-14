Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Old Pueblo Cantina
2,982 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
A true neighborhood cantina inspired by the nickname for Tucson, Arizona & the authentic cuisine of Sonora, Mexico
1200 W Webster Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
