Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Old Pueblo Cantina

2,982 Reviews

$$

1200 W Webster Ave

Chicago, IL 60614

Popular Items

Tacos A La Carte
To Go Chips & Salsa
Tradicional Guacamole

Antojitos

Tradicional Guacamole

Tradicional Guacamole

$14.95

made-to-order; pico de gallo

Chicken Tinga Flautas

Chicken Tinga Flautas

$14.95

salsa verde, red cabbage, shredded lettuce, lime crema, cotija

Grande Quesadilla

Grande Quesadilla

$13.95

Chihuahua, red cabbage, shredded lettuce, crema, and avocado pico de gallo

Shrimp Ceviche

Shrimp Ceviche

$15.95

avocado, pineapple, fresno, citrus, cilantro

Take and Bake Queso Fundido

Take and Bake Queso Fundido

$10.95

poblano, corn, chihuahua cheese

Take and Bake Chorizo Fundido

Take and Bake Chorizo Fundido

$13.95

poblano, corn, chorizo, chihuahua cheese

Salads & Soup

Southwest Caesar

Southwest Caesar

$10.95

chipotle dressing, corn, cotija, pepitas, crispy corn tortilla strips

Grilled Shrimp Chopped Salad

Grilled Shrimp Chopped Salad

$19.95

grilled shrimp, mixed greens, corn, jicama, cucumber, avocado, tortilla strips, cotija, spicy citrus vinaigrette

Tortilla Soup

Tortilla Soup

$6.95

chicken broth, stewed tomatoes, carrots, jalapeno, celery, avocado, crispy blue corn tortilla strips, cilantro

Home of the Cheese Crisp

Queso

Queso

$14.95

chihuahua, cotija, longhorn cheddar

Green Chile

Green Chile

$15.95

cotija, longhorn cheddar, chihuahua

Carne Seca

Carne Seca

$18.95

green chile, pico de gallo

Spicy Chorizo

Spicy Chorizo

$17.95

ecabeche, cotija, cilantro, lime crema

Take and Bake Queso

$14.95

Bake our signature cheese crisp at home! We give you the crisp, the ingredients, and the instructions and you take it from there! Queso includes longhorn cheddar, shredded chihuahua, and cotija

Take and Bake Green Chile

$15.95

Bake our signature cheese crisp at home! We give you the crisp, the ingredients, and the instructions and you take it from there! Green Chile includes longhorn cheddar, shredded chihuahua, green chiles, and cotija cheese

Take and Bake Carne Seca

$18.95

Bake our signature cheese crisp at home! We give you the crisp, the ingredients, and the instructions and you take it from there! Carne Seca includes longhorn cheddar, shredded chihuahua, carne seca, green chiles, pico de gallo, and cotija cheese.

Take and Bake Spicy Chorizo

$17.95

Bake our signature cheese crisp at home! We give you the crisp, the ingredients, and the instructions and you take it from there! Chorizo includes longhorn cheddar, shredded chihuahua, chorizo, escabeche, and cotija cheese

Grande Taco Kit

Taco Kit for 2

Taco Kit for 2

$49.95

Choice of Protein, Rice, Beans, Esquites, Chiquito Guacamole, 6 Flour Tortillas

Taco Platters

Grilled Sweet Potato

Grilled Sweet Potato

$15.95

roasted corn, poblano, salsa macha, queso fresco, flour tortilla

Mesquite Grilled Chicken

Mesquite Grilled Chicken

$17.95

escabeche, chipotle mayo, queso fresco, flour tortilla

Grilled Skirt Steak

Grilled Skirt Steak

$21.95

white onion, cilantro, salsa verde, flour tortilla

Crispy Shrimp

Crispy Shrimp

$20.95

pacifico batter, chipotle mayo, mango-fresno salsa, flour tortilla

Al Pastor

Al Pastor

$18.95

spit grilled pork, charred pineapple, pickled red onion, flour tortilla

Cantina Ground Beef

Cantina Ground Beef

$16.95

red cabbage, shredded lettuce, tomato, cotija, crispy blue corn tortilla

Tacos a la carte

Tacos A La Carte

Platos Especiales

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$17.95

red cabbage, shredded lettuce, tomato, sweet onion, lime crema, queso fresco

Burrito

Burrito

$18.95

mexican rice, refried beans, red cabbage, shredded lettuce, avocado pico, lime crema, chihuahua

Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$18.95

mexican rice, refried beans, red cabbage, shredded lettuce, avocado pico, lime crema, chihuahua

Fiesta Rice Bowl

Fiesta Rice Bowl

$17.95

mexican rice, refried beans, corn, red cabbage, shredded lettuce, avocado pico, chile de arbol, lime crema, chihuahua

Mesquite Wood Grilled Skewers

Adobo Chicken Skewers

Adobo Chicken Skewers

$27.95

peppers, onions, chimichurri butter, served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, salsa verde

Flat Iron Steak Skewers

Flat Iron Steak Skewers

$30.95

peppers, onions, chimichurri butter, served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, salsa macha

Chili-Lime Shrimp Skewers

Chili-Lime Shrimp Skewers

$31.95

peppers, onions, chimichurri butter, served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, habanero salsa

Sides

Chiquito Guacamole

Chiquito Guacamole

$8.95

pico de gallo

Esquites

Esquites

$7.95

roasted street corn, chipotle mayo, cotija

Refried Beans

Refried Beans

$4.95

mashed pinto, cotija

Mexican Rice

Mexican Rice

$4.95

roma tomato puree, peas, corn, carrots

Extra Tortillas

$1.95

Four Tortillas of your choosing (housemade flour, soft blue corn, crispy blue corn, lettuce cups)

To Go Chips & Salsa

To Go Chips & Salsa

$3.95
Jar of Salsa

Jar of Salsa

$7.95

10 oz. jar of our housemade Pueblo Salsa (choice of with or without chips)

Kid's Menu

Kid's Bowl

$9.95

choice of protein, rice, beans, chihuahua

Kid's Tacos

Kid's Tacos

$9.95

choice of protein and chihuahua on flour tortillas with rice and beans

Kid's Quesadilla

Kid's Quesadilla

$9.95

choice of protein and chihuahua on flour tortillas with rice and beans

Dessert

Tres Leches

$8.95

strawberries

Churros

Churros

$7.95

Five Cinnamon Sugar Churros Served With Cajeta

Strawberry Buttermilk Bar

$4.95

Pretty Cool Pop

Pink Lemonade Pop

$4.95

Pretty Cool Pop

Rainbow Chip Pop

$5.95

Pretty Cool Pop

Caramel Horchata Pop

$5.95

Cocktails

Classic Margarita Glass

$8.00

House Made Classic Lime Margarita Glass

Skinny Margarita Glass

$8.00

House Made Skinny Lime Margarita Glass

Spicy Margarita Glass

$8.00

House Made Lime Margarita with Jalapenos

Sonoran Sun Glass

$8.00Out of stock

Passionfruit and Raspberry Margarita

La Sandia Glass

$8.00Out of stock

Housemade Watermelon Margarita

Mezcal Paloma Glass

$8.00

Mezcal Paloma features grapefruit, honey, mezcal, and lime

Cadillac Glass

$8.00

Housemade Lime Margarita topped with Royal Combier

Classic Margarita 16oz

$24.95

16 oz. Housemade Classic Lime (Makes 3 cocktails when poured over ice)

Skinny Margarita 16oz

$24.95

16 oz. Skinny Margarita (Makes 3 cocktails when poured over ice)

Spicy Margarita 16 oz

$24.95

16 oz. Jalapeno Margarita (Makes 3 cocktails when poured over ice)

Cadillac Margarita 16oz

$29.95

Housemade Classic Lime Half Pitcher Topped with Royal Combier (Makes 2 cocktails when poured over ice)

Lobo Loco 16 oz

$29.95

Cucumber and Jalapeno 16 oz. Pitcher (Creates 3-4 4 oz. cocktails when poured over ice)

La Sandia 16 oz

$29.95Out of stock

16 oz. Housemade Watermelon Margarita Half Pitcher (Makes 2-3 cocktails when poured over ice)

Mezcal Paloma 16 oz

$29.95

16 oz. Mezcal, Grapefruit, Honey, and Topo Chico Cocktail (makes 2-3 cocktails)

Pancho's Pina 16 oz

$29.95

16 oz. Pineapple Cilantro Half Pitcher (Makes 2 cocktails when poured over ice)

Rose Sangria 16 oz

$29.95

16 oz. Seasonal Sangria Half Pitcher (Makes 2 cocktails when poured over ice)

Sonoran Sunrise 16 oz

$29.95Out of stock

16 oz. Passionfruit Raspberry Half Pitcher (Makes 2 cocktails when poured over ice)

Classic Kit

$10.00

16 oz. of Classic Lime Margarita Mix (Non-Alcoholic)

Skinny Kit

$10.00

8 oz. of Skinny Margarita Mix (Non-Alcoholic) and a bottle of Topo Chico

Spicy Kit

$10.00

16 oz. of Spicy Margarita Mix (Non-Alcoholic)

Sonoran Sunrise Kit

$10.00

16 oz. of Passionfruit Raspberry Margarita Mix (non-alcoholic)

Classic Bottle

$49.95

Classic Margarita Mix with Bottle of House Blanco Tequila

Skinny Bottle

$49.95

Skinny Margarita Mix with Bottle of House Blanco Tequila

Sonoran Bottle

$49.95

Passionfruit Raspberry Margarita Mix with Bottle of House Blanco Tequila

Spicy Bottle

$49.95

16 oz. of Spicy Margarita Mix with a bottle of House Blanco Tequila

Classic Premium

$64.95

Classic Margarita Mix with Bottle of Premium Tequila (Subject to Change)

Skinny Premium

$64.95

Skinny Margarita Mix with Bottle of Premium Tequila (Subject to Change)

Spicy Premium

$64.95

Spicy Margarita Mix with Bottle of Premium Tequila (Subject to Change)

Sonoran Premium

$64.95

Passionfruit Raspberry House Margarita Mix with Bottle of Premium Tequila (Subject to Change)

Beer

Corona Light To Go

$5.95Out of stock

Bottle of Corona Light

Passionfruit High Noon

$6.95

Pineapple High Noon

$6.95Out of stock

Watermelon High Noon

$6.95

Ironica To Go

$7.95Out of stock

Can of 5 Rabbits Ironica IPA

Wine

Corkage Fee

$40.00

Corkage Magnum

$65.00

Zuccardi Malbec Bottle

$48.95

Bottle of Nonni Malbec

Prisma Bottle

$46.95

Bottle of Shaya Sauvignon Blanc

NA Beverages

Mineragua

$4.00

Coke To Go

$4.00

Diet Coke To Go

$4.00

Topo Chico To Go

$4.00Out of stock

Fruit Punch Jarritos To Go

$4.00

Mandarin Jarritos To Go

$4.00

Mineragua To Go

$4.00
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A true neighborhood cantina inspired by the nickname for Tucson, Arizona & the authentic cuisine of Sonora, Mexico

Location

1200 W Webster Ave, Chicago, IL 60614

Directions

