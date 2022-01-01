Old Route 51 South BBQ imageView gallery

Old Route 51 South BBQ

90 Reviews

$$

169 East Vienna Street

Anna, IL 62906

Popular Items

Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza
Sausage & Pepperoni Calzone
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.50

6 oz pulled pork sandwich

Beef Brisket Sandwich

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$10.75

6 oz smoked beef brisket sandwich- Friday and Saturday only

Turkey Sandwich

$8.00

6 oz sliced turkey sandwich

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Smoked chicken served on your choice of brioche or pretzel bun.

Bison Burger

$9.00

8 oz Bison burger on a brioche bun. Bison purchased locally from Bison Bluff Farms. Mushrooms purchased locally from Flyway Family Farm.

Bulk

Pulled Pork- Half Pound

Pulled Pork- Half Pound

$8.00

8 oz pulled pork

Pulled Pork- Pound

Pulled Pork- Pound

$14.00

16 oz pulled pork

Beef Brisket- Half Pound

Beef Brisket- Half Pound

$13.00

8 oz sliced beef brisket- Friday and Saturday only

Beef Brisket- Pound

Beef Brisket- Pound

$21.00

16 oz sliced beef brisket- Friday and Saturday only

Smoked Turkey Breast- Half Pound

Smoked Turkey Breast- Half Pound

$8.00

8 oz sliced turkey breast

Smoked Turkey Breast- Pound

Smoked Turkey Breast- Pound

$15.00

16 oz sliced turkey breast

Baby Back Ribs- Half Rack

Baby Back Ribs- Half Rack

$14.00

Half rack of baby back ribs with dry rub

Baby Back Ribs- Full Rack

Baby Back Ribs- Full Rack

$22.00

Full rack of baby back ribs with dry rub

Pulled Chicken- Half Pound

$8.00

Pulled Chicken- One Pound

$15.00
Burnt Ends- 6 oz

Burnt Ends- 6 oz

$11.00

AVAILABLE SATURDAY & SUNDAY ONLY 6 oz beef brisket tips smothered in our bbq sauce and smoked

Burnt Ends- 8 oz

Burnt Ends- 8 oz

$13.00

AVAILABLE SATURDAY & SUNDAY ONLY 8 oz beef brisket tips smothered in our bbq sauce and smoked

Build Your Own Nachos

Build Your Own Nachos

$5.00

Start with our nacho chips and cheese and add your desired toppings. Our nachos are served in a 10" box and are enough to feed two or more people.

XL Build Your Own Nachos

XL Build Your Own Nachos

$10.00

Start with our nacho chips and cheese and add your desired toppings. Our XL nachos are served in a 14" box and are enough to feed four or more people.

Children’s Build Your Own Nachos

$2.50

Start with chips and nacho cheese and add your desired toppings.

Buffalo Chicken Ranch Nachos

$11.00

Nachos with chicken, buffalo sauce, ranch and cheese in a 10" box. You may add other toppings as well.

Brioche Bun

$0.60
Pretzel Bun

Pretzel Bun

$0.60

BBQ Sauce (Regular)- 1 oz

$0.50

BBQ Sauce (Peach)- 1 oz

$0.50

BBQ Sauce (Regular) 6 oz

$2.25
BBQ Sauce (Peach)- 6 oz

BBQ Sauce (Peach)- 6 oz

$2.25

Peach bbq sauce made with local peaches.

BBQ Sauce (Regular)- Pint

$5.25
BBQ Sauce (Peach)- Pint

BBQ Sauce (Peach)- Pint

$5.25

Peach bbq sauce made with local peaches.

BBQ Sauce (Regular)- Quart

$10.50
BBQ Sauce(Peach)- Quart

BBQ Sauce(Peach)- Quart

$10.50

Peach bbq sauce made with local peaches.

Specials

12 oz Ham and Beans
Pork Steak

Pork Steak

$11.50

1 1/2" thick pork steak SUNDAY ONLY.

Baked Potato

Baked Potato

$5.00

One pound baked potato with butter. Add your choice of toppings including bacon bits, pulled pork, cheese etc.

Prime Rib

Prime Rib

$29.50

1" thick prime rib rare-medium rare. Only available on the first Sunday of the month. SUNDAY DECEMBER 5TH!

Tex Mex Chili

Tex Mex Chili

$7.50

16 oz Tex-Mex chili over rice

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$7.50

16 oz of chicken tortilla soup made in house.

Sides

Side of Baked Beans

Side of Baked Beans

$2.50

5 oz smoked baked beans with a little kick.

Side of Coleslaw

Side of Coleslaw

$2.50

5 oz of creamy coleslaw

Side of Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$2.50

5 oz garlic mashed potatoes

Side of Macaroni & Cheese

Side of Macaroni & Cheese

$3.00

5 oz home made macaroni and cheese with brisket.

Side of Potato Salad

Side of Potato Salad

$2.50

5 oz mustard potato salad

Pint Baked Beans

Pint Baked Beans

$5.50

Pint of smoked baked beans with a little kick.

Pint Coleslaw

Pint Coleslaw

$5.50

Pint of creamy coleslaw

Pint Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$5.50

Pint of garlic mashed potatoes

Pint Macaroni & Cheese

Pint Macaroni & Cheese

$6.00

Pint of macaroni and cheese with brisket

Pint Potato Salad

Pint Potato Salad

$5.50

Pint of mustard potato salad

Quart Baked Beans

Quart Baked Beans

$8.50

Quart of smoked baked beans with a little kick.

Quart Coleslaw

Quart Coleslaw

$8.50

Quart of creamy coleslaw

Quart Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$8.50

Quart of garlic mashed potatoes

Quart Macaroni & Cheese

Quart Macaroni & Cheese

$9.00

Quart of home made macaroni and cheese with brisket.

Quart Potato Salad

Quart Potato Salad

$8.50

Quart of mustard potato salad

Lays Potato Chips

$1.00

Ruffles Potato Chips

$1.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$3.00

Slice of My Daddy's Cheesecake

Famous Amos Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.00Out of stock

Pizzas

Cheese Pizza

$18.00

14” pizza topped with mozzarella chunks, shredded mozzarella and tomato sauce. AVAILABLE 4:00-7:00 ONLY.

Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

14” pizza topped with pepperoni, tomato sauce and mozzarella. AVAILABLE 4:00-7:00 ONLY.

Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza

$21.00

14” pizza topped with sausage, pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella, garlic and extra virgin olive oil on the crust. AVAILABLE 4:00-7:00 ONLY.

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$18.00

14” pizza topped with tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and finished with garlic and extra virgin olive oil on the crust. AVAILABLE 4:00-7:00 ONLY.

Buffalo Pizza

Buffalo Pizza

$21.00

14” pizza topped with smoked chicken, bacon, buffalo sauce, Gorgonzola and mozzarella, and finished with ranch and celery. AVAILABLE 4:00-7:00 ONLY.

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$21.00

14” pizza topped with smoked chicken, bbq sauce, mozzarella and red onions. AVAILABLE 4:00-7:00 ONLY.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$21.00

14” pizza topped with ranch, smoked chicken, bacon, spinach, artichoke hearts and mozzarella. AVAILABLE 4:00-7:00 ONLY.

Chicken Pesto Pizza

Chicken Pesto Pizza

$21.00

14” pizza topped with tomato sauce, smoked chicken, pesto and mozzarella. AVAILABLE 4:00-7:00 ONLY.

Hawaiian Pizza

$21.00

14” pizza topped with ham, pineapple, bacon and provolone cheese. AVAILABLE 4:00-7:00 ONLY.

Mediterranean Pizza

$21.00Out of stock

14” pizza topped with white sauce with garlic, onions, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, feta and provolone cheeses. AVAILABLE 4:00-7:00 ONLY.

Porky Pizza

$23.00

14” pizza topped with tomato sauce, pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon and mozzarella cheese. AVAILABLE 4:00-7:00 ONLY.

Sausage Pizza

$21.00

14” pizza topped with sausage, tomato sauce, mozzarella, garlic and extra virgin olive oil on the crust. AVAILABLE 4:00-7:00 ONLY.

Calzones

Sausage & Pepperoni Calzone

Sausage & Pepperoni Calzone

$11.00

Calzone stuffed with sausage, pepperoni, tomato sauce and mozzarella. AVAILABLE 4:00-7:00 ONLY.

Drinks

Can of Soda

$1.00

Coke and Pepsi products

Bottled Water

$1.00

16 oz bottle of water

Sweet Tea

$2.00

16 oz bottle of Gold Peak tea

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

16 oz bottle of Gold Peak tea

Peaches and Cream- 16 oz cup

$2.00

Our homemade peach tea with whole milk.

Peach Tea- 16 oz cup

$2.00

16 oz cup of our homemade peach tea

Peach Tea- Gallon

$10.00

1 gallon of our homemade peach tea

Cup of Ice

$0.50

Shirts

T-Shirt

T-Shirt

$15.00

Gray Old Route 51 South BBQ t-shirt

Catering

Pulled Pork- 5 Pounds

Pulled Pork- 5 Pounds

$70.00

Pulled pork by the pound- 5 pound minimum

Beef Brisket- 5 Pounds

Beef Brisket- 5 Pounds

$105.00

Sliced beef brisket by the pound-5 pound minimum

Smoked Turkey Breast- 5 Pounds

Smoked Turkey Breast- 5 Pounds

$75.00

Sliced turkey breast by the pound-5 pound minimum

Pork Steak- 10

$115.00

1 1/2" thick pork steaks- minimum 10

Prime Rib

Prime Rib

Whole prime rib- approx. 15 pounds

Baked Beans- Tray

Baked Beans- Tray

$60.00

Pan of spicy baked beans- feeds 40

Macaroni & Cheese- Tray

Macaroni & Cheese- Tray

$70.00

Pan of macaroni and cheese with brisket- feeds 40

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$60.00

Pan of garlic mashed potatoes- feeds 40

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$60.00

Pan of creamy coleslaw-feeds 40

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$60.00

Pan of mustard potato salad- feeds 40

check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
100% wood smoked meats.

169 East Vienna Street, Anna, IL 62906

