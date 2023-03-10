Old Route 51 South BBQ
111 Oak Street
Cobden, IL 62920
BBQ
Pulled Pork Sandwich
6 oz pulled pork sandwich
Beef Brisket Sandwich
6 oz smoked beef brisket sandwich- Friday and Saturday only
Turkey Sandwich
6 oz sliced turkey sandwich
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Bison Burger
8 oz Bison burger on a brioche bun. Bison purchased locally from Bison Bluff Farms.
Pulled Pork- Half Pound
One half pound of pulled pork.
Pulled Pork- Pound
One pound of pulled pork.
Beef Brisket- Half Pound
One half pound of sliced smoked brisket. AVAILABLE FRIDAY AND SATURDAY ONLY.
Beef Brisket- Pound
One pound of sliced smoked brisket. AVAILABLE FRIDAY AND SATURDAY ONLY.
Smoked Turkey Breast- Half Pound
One half pound of smoked turkey breast.
Smoked Turkey Breast- Pound
One pound of smoked turkey breast.
Baby Back Ribs- Half Rack
Half rack of baby back ribs with dry rub. AVAILABLE FRIDAY AND SATURDAY ONLY.
Baby Back Ribs- Full Rack
Full rack of baby back ribs with dry rub. AVAILABLE FRIDAY AND SATURDAY ONLY.
Smoked Chicken- Half Pound
Smoked Chicken- One Pound
Burnt Ends- 6 oz
6 oz beef brisket tips smothered in our bbq sauce and smoked. AVAILABLE SATURDAY & SUNDAY ONLY
Burnt Ends- 8 oz
8 oz beef brisket tips smothered in our bbq sauce and smoked. AVAILABLE SATURDAY & SUNDAY ONLY
Brioche Bun
Pretzel Bun
BBQ Sauce (Regular)- 1 oz
BBQ Sauce (Peach)- 1 oz
Peach bbq sauce made in-house.
BBQ Sauce (Regular) 6 oz
BBQ Sauce (Peach)- 6 oz
Peach bbq sauce made in-house.
BBQ Sauce (Regular)- Pint
BBQ Sauce (Peach)- Pint
Peach bbq sauce made in-house.
BBQ Sauce (Regular)- Quart
BBQ Sauce(Peach)- Quart
Peach bbq sauce made in-house.
Pork Steak
2" thick pork steak. So tender you can cut it with a fork!
Jumbo Baked Potato
One pound baked potato with butter. Add your choice of toppings including bacon bits, pulled pork, cheese etc.
Bison Chili
Superbowl Special- Small
Two pounds of pulled pork, your choice of 2 sides (pints), and six brioche buns. ORDERS MUST BE PLACED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE.
Superbowl Special- Large
Five pounds of pulled pork, your choice of 2 sides (quarts), and twelve brioche buns. ORDERS MUST BE PLACED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE.
Prime Rib
1" thick prime rib rare-medium rare.
Tex Mex Chili
16 oz Tex-Mex chili over rice
Chicken Tortilla Soup
16 oz of chicken tortilla soup made in house.
Ghost Pepper Sausage
Side of Baked Beans
5 oz smoked baked beans with a little kick.
Side of Coleslaw
5 oz of creamy coleslaw
Side of Garlic Mashed Potatoes
5 oz garlic mashed potatoes
Side of Macaroni & Cheese
5 oz homemade macaroni and cheese with brisket.
Side of Potato Salad
5 oz mustard potato salad
Pint Baked Beans
A pint of smoked baked beans with a little kick.
Pint Coleslaw
One pint of creamy coleslaw
Pint Garlic Mashed Potatoes
One pint of garlic mashed potatoes
Pint Macaroni & Cheese
One pint of homemade macaroni and cheese with brisket.
Pint Potato Salad
One pint of mustard potato salad
Quart Baked Beans
A quart of smoked baked beans with a little kick.
Quart Coleslaw
One quart of creamy coleslaw
Quart Garlic Mashed Potatoes
One quart of garlic mashed potatoes
Quart Macaroni & Cheese
One quart of homemade macaroni and cheese with brisket.
Quart Potato Salad
One quart of mustard potato salad
Half Tray of Baked Beans
Smoked baked beans with a little kick. Approximately 20 servings- Must be ordered at least one day in advance.
Half Tray of Coleslaw
Half tray of creamy coleslaw. Approximately 20 servings- Must be ordered at least one day in advance.
Half tray of Macaroni & Cheese
One half tray of homemade macaroni and cheese with brisket. Approximately 25 servings- Must be ordered at least one day in advance.
Half Tray of Potato Salad
One half tray of mustard potato salad. Approximately 20 servings- Must be ordered at least one day in advance.
Potato Chips
Applesauce
Cup of applesauce.
Full Tray Of Baked Beans
Full Tray Of Mac & Cheese
Small Build Your Own Nachos
Start with chips and nacho cheese and add your desired toppings.
Regular Build Your Own Nachos
Start with our nacho chips and cheese and add your desired toppings. Our regular size nachos are served in a 10" box and are enough to feed two or more people.
XL Build Your Own Nachos
Start with our nacho chips and cheese and add your desired toppings. Our XL nachos are served in a 14" box and are enough to feed four or more people.
Buffalo Chicken Ranch Nachos
Nacho chips and cheese with chicken, buffalo sauce and ranch dressing. These nachos are served in a 10" box and are enough to feed two or more people.
Cobden Cobb Salad- Large
Spring Mix, turkey, bacon bits, egg, cheese, and croutons with ranch dressing.
Fruit & Nut Salad- Small
Spring mix, red onion, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges, walnuts, feta cheese with homemade raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
Fruit & Nut Salad- Large
Spring mix, red onion, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges, walnuts, feta cheese with homemade raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
Garden Salad- Small
Spring mix, tomatoes, red onion, croutons, egg and cheese with your choice of dressing (Italian, Ranch or Raspberry Vinaigrette). Add smoked chicken or pulled pork for an additional $3.00.
Garden Salad- Large
Spring mix, tomatoes, red onion, croutons, egg and cheese with your choice of dressing (Italian, Ranch or Raspberry Vinaigrette). Add smoked chicken or pulled pork for an additional $3.00.
PB & J (Grape Uncrustable)
Grape Uncrustable with your choice of chips or applesauce.
Kids Nachos
Nacho chips with a cup of dipping cheese. Add chicken or pulled pork for an additional $2.00
Can of Soda
Bottled Water
Sweet Tea
Bottle of Gold Peak Sweet Tea
Unsweetened Tea
Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea
Peach Tea- 16 oz cup
Peach Tea- Gallon
Peaches and Cream- 16 oz cup
Cheesecake Slice
Slice of My Daddy's Cheesecake
Blackberry Cobbler Ice Cream
A blackberry flavored ice cream with sweetened crushed blackberries and homemade pie crust layered throughout. One pint.
Brownie Blast Ice Cream
A chocolate flavored ice cream with layers of triple chocolate brownie chunks. One pint.
Cake Batter Ice Cream
A delicious yellow cake batter flavored ice cream. One pint.
Caramel Praline Pecan Ice Cream
Creamy butter pecan flavored ice cream with sweet praline pecans and a caramel swirl. One pint.
Cobalt Cookie Ice Cream
A sweet cream flavored ice cream with chocolate chip cookie chunks, chocolate, and chopped sandwich cookie pieces layered throughout. One pint.
Gooey Butter Cake Ice Cream
A cream cheese flavored ice cream with caramel, butterscotch, and real gooey butter cake pieces swirled together. One Pint.
Peanut Butter Blast
A peanut butter flavored ice cream with chocolate covered peanut butter candies and chocolate covered peanut butter cups. One pint.
Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream
A cheesecake flavored ice cream with a rich graham cracker crust and chunks of strawberries layered inside.
Tiger King Ice Cream
A cake batter ice cream with swirls of smooth butter cream icing and the perfect pieces of chocolate sandwich cookie packed inside. One pint.
Quart of Vanilla Ice Cream
Madagascar vanilla flavored ice cream. One quart.
Quart of Chocolate Ice Cream
A classic but totally scrumptious chocolate flavored ice cream. One quart
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Take out and outdoor seating. Great BBQ all smoked on our outdoor smoker.
111 Oak Street, Cobden, IL 62920