Old Route 51 South BBQ

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Sandwich
Side of Macaroni & Cheese
Pint Baked Beans


BBQ

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.25

6 oz pulled pork sandwich

Beef Brisket Sandwich

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$12.25

6 oz smoked beef brisket sandwich- Friday and Saturday only

Turkey Sandwich

$9.00

6 oz sliced turkey sandwich

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$8.50
Bison Burger

Bison Burger

$10.75

8 oz Bison burger on a brioche bun. Bison purchased locally from Bison Bluff Farms.

Pulled Pork- Half Pound

Pulled Pork- Half Pound

$9.00

One half pound of pulled pork.

Pulled Pork- Pound

Pulled Pork- Pound

$16.00

One pound of pulled pork.

Beef Brisket- Half Pound

Beef Brisket- Half Pound

$14.50

One half pound of sliced smoked brisket. AVAILABLE FRIDAY AND SATURDAY ONLY.

Beef Brisket- Pound

Beef Brisket- Pound

$23.00

One pound of sliced smoked brisket. AVAILABLE FRIDAY AND SATURDAY ONLY.

Smoked Turkey Breast- Half Pound

$9.50

One half pound of smoked turkey breast.

Smoked Turkey Breast- Pound

$16.50

One pound of smoked turkey breast.

Baby Back Ribs- Half Rack

Baby Back Ribs- Half Rack

$16.00

Half rack of baby back ribs with dry rub. AVAILABLE FRIDAY AND SATURDAY ONLY.

Baby Back Ribs- Full Rack

Baby Back Ribs- Full Rack

$27.00

Full rack of baby back ribs with dry rub. AVAILABLE FRIDAY AND SATURDAY ONLY.

Smoked Chicken- Half Pound

$9.00

Smoked Chicken- One Pound

$16.00
Burnt Ends- 6 oz

Burnt Ends- 6 oz

$11.50

6 oz beef brisket tips smothered in our bbq sauce and smoked. AVAILABLE SATURDAY & SUNDAY ONLY

Burnt Ends- 8 oz

Burnt Ends- 8 oz

$13.50

8 oz beef brisket tips smothered in our bbq sauce and smoked. AVAILABLE SATURDAY & SUNDAY ONLY

Brioche Bun

$0.75

Pretzel Bun

$0.75

BBQ Sauce (Regular)- 1 oz

$0.50
BBQ Sauce (Peach)- 1 oz

BBQ Sauce (Peach)- 1 oz

$0.50Out of stock

Peach bbq sauce made in-house.

BBQ Sauce (Regular) 6 oz

$0.50
BBQ Sauce (Peach)- 6 oz

BBQ Sauce (Peach)- 6 oz

$3.00Out of stock

Peach bbq sauce made in-house.

BBQ Sauce (Regular)- Pint

$6.00
BBQ Sauce (Peach)- Pint

BBQ Sauce (Peach)- Pint

$8.00Out of stock

Peach bbq sauce made in-house.

BBQ Sauce (Regular)- Quart

$12.00
BBQ Sauce(Peach)- Quart

BBQ Sauce(Peach)- Quart

$16.00Out of stock

Peach bbq sauce made in-house.

Pork Steak

Pork Steak

$15.00

2" thick pork steak. So tender you can cut it with a fork!

Jumbo Baked Potato

Jumbo Baked Potato

$6.75

One pound baked potato with butter. Add your choice of toppings including bacon bits, pulled pork, cheese etc.

Bison Chili

$9.00Out of stock
Superbowl Special- Small

Superbowl Special- Small

$46.00Out of stock

Two pounds of pulled pork, your choice of 2 sides (pints), and six brioche buns. ORDERS MUST BE PLACED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE.

Superbowl Special- Large

Superbowl Special- Large

$99.00Out of stock

Five pounds of pulled pork, your choice of 2 sides (quarts), and twelve brioche buns. ORDERS MUST BE PLACED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE.

Prime Rib

Prime Rib

$29.50Out of stock

1" thick prime rib rare-medium rare.

Tex Mex Chili

Tex Mex Chili

$7.50Out of stock

16 oz Tex-Mex chili over rice

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$7.50Out of stock

16 oz of chicken tortilla soup made in house.

Ghost Pepper Sausage

$9.00Out of stock
Side of Baked Beans

Side of Baked Beans

$3.00

5 oz smoked baked beans with a little kick.

Side of Coleslaw

Side of Coleslaw

$3.00

5 oz of creamy coleslaw

Side of Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

5 oz garlic mashed potatoes

Side of Macaroni & Cheese

Side of Macaroni & Cheese

$3.50

5 oz homemade macaroni and cheese with brisket.

Side of Potato Salad

Side of Potato Salad

$3.00

5 oz mustard potato salad

Pint Baked Beans

Pint Baked Beans

$7.75

A pint of smoked baked beans with a little kick.

Pint Coleslaw

Pint Coleslaw

$7.75

One pint of creamy coleslaw

Pint Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$7.75

One pint of garlic mashed potatoes

Pint Macaroni & Cheese

Pint Macaroni & Cheese

$8.00

One pint of homemade macaroni and cheese with brisket.

Pint Potato Salad

Pint Potato Salad

$7.75

One pint of mustard potato salad

Quart Baked Beans

Quart Baked Beans

$10.00

A quart of smoked baked beans with a little kick.

Quart Coleslaw

Quart Coleslaw

$10.00

One quart of creamy coleslaw

Quart Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

One quart of garlic mashed potatoes

Quart Macaroni & Cheese

Quart Macaroni & Cheese

$11.00

One quart of homemade macaroni and cheese with brisket.

Quart Potato Salad

Quart Potato Salad

$10.00

One quart of mustard potato salad

Half Tray of Baked Beans

Half Tray of Baked Beans

$35.00

Smoked baked beans with a little kick. Approximately 20 servings- Must be ordered at least one day in advance.

Half Tray of Coleslaw

Half Tray of Coleslaw

$35.00

Half tray of creamy coleslaw. Approximately 20 servings- Must be ordered at least one day in advance.

Half tray of Macaroni & Cheese

Half tray of Macaroni & Cheese

$40.00

One half tray of homemade macaroni and cheese with brisket. Approximately 25 servings- Must be ordered at least one day in advance.

Half Tray of Potato Salad

Half Tray of Potato Salad

$35.00

One half tray of mustard potato salad. Approximately 20 servings- Must be ordered at least one day in advance.

Potato Chips

$1.50

Applesauce

$1.50

Cup of applesauce.

Full Tray Of Baked Beans

$70.00Out of stock

Full Tray Of Mac & Cheese

$80.00Out of stock
Small Build Your Own Nachos

Small Build Your Own Nachos

$3.00

Start with chips and nacho cheese and add your desired toppings.

Regular Build Your Own Nachos

Regular Build Your Own Nachos

$6.00

Start with our nacho chips and cheese and add your desired toppings. Our regular size nachos are served in a 10" box and are enough to feed two or more people.

XL Build Your Own Nachos

XL Build Your Own Nachos

$12.00

Start with our nacho chips and cheese and add your desired toppings. Our XL nachos are served in a 14" box and are enough to feed four or more people.

Buffalo Chicken Ranch Nachos

$11.00

Nacho chips and cheese with chicken, buffalo sauce and ranch dressing. These nachos are served in a 10" box and are enough to feed two or more people.

Cobden Cobb Salad- Large

$11.25

Spring Mix, turkey, bacon bits, egg, cheese, and croutons with ranch dressing.

Fruit & Nut Salad- Small

Fruit & Nut Salad- Small

$4.75

Spring mix, red onion, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges, walnuts, feta cheese with homemade raspberry vinaigrette dressing.

Fruit & Nut Salad- Large

Fruit & Nut Salad- Large

$8.00

Spring mix, red onion, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges, walnuts, feta cheese with homemade raspberry vinaigrette dressing.

Garden Salad- Small

$4.75

Spring mix, tomatoes, red onion, croutons, egg and cheese with your choice of dressing (Italian, Ranch or Raspberry Vinaigrette). Add smoked chicken or pulled pork for an additional $3.00.

Garden Salad- Large

$8.00

Spring mix, tomatoes, red onion, croutons, egg and cheese with your choice of dressing (Italian, Ranch or Raspberry Vinaigrette). Add smoked chicken or pulled pork for an additional $3.00.

PB & J (Grape Uncrustable)

$5.25

Grape Uncrustable with your choice of chips or applesauce.

Kids Nachos

$5.25

Nacho chips with a cup of dipping cheese. Add chicken or pulled pork for an additional $2.00

Can of Soda

$1.75

Bottled Water

$1.50
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Bottle of Gold Peak Sweet Tea

Unsweetened Tea

Unsweetened Tea

$2.50

Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea

Peach Tea- 16 oz cup

$2.50Out of stock

Peach Tea- Gallon

$10.00Out of stock

Peaches and Cream- 16 oz cup

$2.50Out of stock
Cheesecake Slice

Cheesecake Slice

$4.50

Slice of My Daddy's Cheesecake

Blackberry Cobbler Ice Cream

Blackberry Cobbler Ice Cream

$6.00

A blackberry flavored ice cream with sweetened crushed blackberries and homemade pie crust layered throughout. One pint.

Brownie Blast Ice Cream

Brownie Blast Ice Cream

$6.00

A chocolate flavored ice cream with layers of triple chocolate brownie chunks. One pint.

Cake Batter Ice Cream

Cake Batter Ice Cream

$6.00

A delicious yellow cake batter flavored ice cream. One pint.

Caramel Praline Pecan Ice Cream

Caramel Praline Pecan Ice Cream

$6.00

Creamy butter pecan flavored ice cream with sweet praline pecans and a caramel swirl. One pint.

Cobalt Cookie Ice Cream

Cobalt Cookie Ice Cream

$6.00

A sweet cream flavored ice cream with chocolate chip cookie chunks, chocolate, and chopped sandwich cookie pieces layered throughout. One pint.

Gooey Butter Cake Ice Cream

Gooey Butter Cake Ice Cream

$6.00

A cream cheese flavored ice cream with caramel, butterscotch, and real gooey butter cake pieces swirled together. One Pint.

Peanut Butter Blast

Peanut Butter Blast

$6.00

A peanut butter flavored ice cream with chocolate covered peanut butter candies and chocolate covered peanut butter cups. One pint.

Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream

Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream

$6.00

A cheesecake flavored ice cream with a rich graham cracker crust and chunks of strawberries layered inside.

Tiger King Ice Cream

Tiger King Ice Cream

$6.00

A cake batter ice cream with swirls of smooth butter cream icing and the perfect pieces of chocolate sandwich cookie packed inside. One pint.

Quart of Vanilla Ice Cream

$10.00

Madagascar vanilla flavored ice cream. One quart.

Quart of Chocolate Ice Cream

$10.00

A classic but totally scrumptious chocolate flavored ice cream. One quart

Restaurant info

Take out and outdoor seating. Great BBQ all smoked on our outdoor smoker.

Location

111 Oak Street, Cobden, IL 62920

Directions

Main pic

