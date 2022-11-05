Restaurant header imageView gallery

Old Salt - Fremont 3621 Stone Way North

review star

No reviews yet

3621 Stone Way North

Seattle, WA 98103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Everything Bagel
Plain Bagel
Lox Sandwich

Sandwiches

Lox Sandwich

Lox Sandwich

$14.00

Coho Lox, veggie cream cheese, flying fish roe, pea shoots, everything bagel

Kippered Salmon Sandwich

Kippered Salmon Sandwich

$14.00

Hot smoked olympic peninsula salmon, pickled onion, capers, herb cream cheese, poppy seed bagel

Smoked Cod Sandwich

Smoked Cod Sandwich

$14.00

Smoked Black Cod, cucumber, tobiko roe, whipped cream cheese, sesame bagel

Halibut

$15.00

Curry seasoned halibut salad, avocado, butter lettuce, sunflower seeds, scallion and black pepper cream cheese, plain bagel

Veggie Sandwich

Veggie Sandwich

$13.00

Roasted Eggplant, red pepper, pickled carrots, sprouts, chili cream cheese, black sesame bagel

Bagels

Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$2.50

Our plain bagel with sea salt

Poppy Seed Bagel

Poppy Seed Bagel

$2.50
Sesame Bagel

Sesame Bagel

$2.50
Everything Bagel

Everything Bagel

$2.50
Black Sesame Bagel

Black Sesame Bagel

$2.50

Black sesame and aleppo pepper

Spreads

Plain Spread - 8 oz

$8.00

Our plain whipped cream cheese

Herb Spread - 8 oz

$8.00

Cream cheese with parsley, dill, chervil, chive, lemon zest, and garlic

Veggie Spread - 8 oz

$8.00

Cream cheese with carrot, cucumber, piquillo peppers, scallions, parsley, lemon zest

Chili Spread - 8 oz

$8.00

Cream cheese with aleppo pepper, Calabrian chili, urfa biber, and lemon zest

Spring Onion Spread - 8 oz

$8.00Out of stock

Cream cheese with local spring onions and lemon zest

Smoked Fish Spread - 8 oz

$14.00

Cream cheese with smoked salmon, cod, and halibut

Plain Spread - 1 oz

$1.00

Our plain whipped cream cheese

Herb Spread - 1 oz

$2.00

Cream cheese with parsley, dill, chervil, chive, lemon zest, and garlic

Veggie Spread - 1 oz

$2.00

Cream cheese with carrot, cucumber, piquillo peppers, scallions, parsley, and lemon zest

Chili Spread - 1 oz

$2.00

Cream cheese with aleppo pepper, Calabrian chili, urfa biber, and lemon zest

Spring Onion Spread - 1 oz

$2.00Out of stock

Cream cheese with local spring onions and lemon zest

Smoked Fish Spread - 1 oz

$3.00

Cream cheese with smoked salmon, cod, and halibut

Hummus - 1 oz

$2.00

Smoked Fish

1/4 lb Lox

$16.00

Cured Coho Lox

1/4 lb Smoked Cod

$20.00

Cold Smoked Neah Bay Black Cod

1/4 lb Kippered Salmon

$13.00

Hot Smoked Olympic Peninsula Salmon

Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Big Bagel Box

Big Bagel Box

$80.00

Smoked Fish and Bagel Box! 8 bagels - 2 everything, 2 plain, 2 sesame, 1 black sesame-aleppo, 1 poppy seed 1/4 lb house-made lox 1/4 lb house-smoked black cod 1/4 lb kippered salmon 8 oz herb cream cheese 8 oz plain cream cheese 2 oz capers 4 oz jars pickled cucumbers and red onions

Chowder

Chowder Cup

$6.00

Our soon to be world famous clam chowder.

Chowder Bowl

$11.00

Our soon to be world famous clam chowder.

Americano

Americano 8 oz

$3.25

Our drinks are made with 2 shots of Caffe Ladro espresso.

Americano 12 oz

$3.25

Our drinks are made with 2 shots of Caffe Ladro espresso.

Americano 16 oz

$3.25

Our drinks are made with 2 shots of Caffe Ladro espresso.

Latte

Latte 8 oz

$4.00

Our drinks are made with 2 shots of Caffe Ladro espresso.

Latte 12 oz

$4.50

Our drinks are made with 2 shots of Caffe Ladro espresso.

Latte 16 oz

$5.00

Our drinks are made with 2 shots of Caffe Ladro espresso.

Caramel Latte 8 oz

$4.50

Our drinks are made with 2 shots of Caffe Ladro espresso.

Caramel Latte 12 oz

$5.00

Our drinks are made with 2 shots of Caffe Ladro espresso.

Caramel Latte 16 oz

$5.50

Our drinks are made with 2 shots of Caffe Ladro espresso.

Vanilla Latte 8 oz

$4.50

Our drinks are made with 2 shots of Caffe Ladro espresso.

Vanilla Latte 12 oz

$5.00

Our drinks are made with 2 shots of Caffe Ladro espresso.

Vanilla Latte 16 oz

$5.50

Our drinks are made with 2 shots of Caffe Ladro espresso.

Oat Latte 8 oz

$4.50

Oat Latte 12 oz

$5.00

Oat Latte 16 oz

$5.50

Mocha

Mocha 8 oz

$4.50

Our drinks are made with 2 shots of Caffe Ladro espresso.

Mocha 12 oz

$5.00

Our drinks are made with 2 shots of Caffe Ladro espresso.

Mocha 16 oz

$5.50

Our drinks are made with 2 shots of Caffe Ladro espresso.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino 8 oz

$4.00

Our drinks are made with 2 shots of Caffe Ladro espresso.

Cappuccino 12 oz

$4.50

Our drinks are made with 2 shots of Caffe Ladro espresso.

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee 8 oz

$2.75

Caffe Ladro Queen Anne Roast

Drip Coffee 12 oz

$3.25

Caffe Ladro Queen Anne Roast

Drip Coffee 16 oz

$3.75

Caffe Ladro Queen Anne Roast

Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.50

Our drinks are made with 2 shots of Caffe Ladro espresso.

Cortado

Cortado

$3.50

Our drinks are made with 2 shots of Caffe Ladro espresso.

Chai

8 oz Chai Latte

$4.50

12 oz Chai Latte

$5.00

16 oz Chai Latte

$5.50

Cold Brew

Caffe Fiore cold brew on ice.

12 oz Cold Brew

$4.50

16oz Cold Brew

$5.50

espresso

Espresso

$3.00

Our drinks are made with 2 shots of Caffe Ladro espresso

Tea

Green Tea 12 oz

$3.00

Black Tea 12 oz

$3.00

Herbal Tea 12 oz

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

8 oz. Hot Chocolate

$3.00

12 oz. Hot Chocolate

$3.50

16 oz Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Kids Steamer

8 oz Kids Steamer

$3.00

Beer/Wine/Soda

Seapine Pilsner Can

$8.00Out of stock

Rooftop Ipa Can

$6.00Out of stock

White Wine Can

$12.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Spiced Orange Soda

$6.00

Mineral Water

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Limonata/Aranciata

$3.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Smoked Fish, Bagels, and Espresso

Location

3621 Stone Way North, Seattle, WA 98103

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Fiasco
orange starNo Reviews
3400 STONEWAY AVE NORTH SEATTLE, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
The Whale Wins
orange star4.2 • 1,661
3506 Stone Way N Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
RoRo BBQ
orange star4.3 • 2,784
3620 Stone Way N Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
Pablo Y Pablo
orange starNo Reviews
1605 N 34TH STREET SEATTLE, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
Joule
orange star4.5 • 168
3506 Stone Way N Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
Union Saloon
orange star4.6 • 300
3645 Wallingford Ave Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Seattle

The Pink Door
orange star4.6 • 14,469
1919 Post Alley Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Elliott's Oyster House
orange star4.3 • 12,462
1201 Alaskan Way Suite 100 Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Purple - Seattle
orange star4.4 • 9,052
1225 4TH AVE SEATTLE, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Acres of Clams
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Fish Bar - Alaskan Way
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Umi Sake House
orange star4.1 • 8,197
2230 1st Ave Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seattle
Mercer Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.2 (62 restaurants)
Bainbridge Island
review star
Avg 3.9 (21 restaurants)
Kirkland
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Renton
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Vashon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Sammamish
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Port Orchard
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston