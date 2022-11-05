Old Salt - Fremont 3621 Stone Way North
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Smoked Fish, Bagels, and Espresso
Location
3621 Stone Way North, Seattle, WA 98103
Gallery