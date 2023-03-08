Restaurant header imageView gallery

Old School Bagel Sand Springs

152 West Alexander Boulevard

Sand Springs, OK 74063

Popular Items

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Bagel

Breakfast

Bagels

Individual Bagels

Individual Bagels

$1.59

Plain, Traditional, and Specialty options

Pre Selected Bakers Dozen

$16.99

Build Your Own Bakers Dozen

$16.99

Bagels With Spread

Plain Cream Cheese Bagel

$2.99

Plain cream cheese with your choice of bagel

Flavored Cream Cheese Bagel

$3.19

Plain cream cheese with your choice of bagel

Bacon Chive & Onion Bagel

$3.39

Butter Bagel

$2.75

Grape Jelly Bagel

$2.49

Honey Bagel

$2.49

Nutella Bagel

$3.39

Peanut Butter & Jelly Bagel

$3.49

Peanut Butter Bagel

$2.99

Strawberry Jelly Bagel

$2.49

Breakfast Sandwiches

Avocado Sunrise

Avocado Sunrise

$5.99

Egg, Avocado, Tomato, Swiss Cheese

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Bagel

$5.99

Bacon, Egg, & American Cheese, Served Hot

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Croissant

$7.29

Bacon, Egg, & American Cheese, Served Hot

Egg & Cheese Bagel

$4.99

Egg with American Cheese

Firecracker

Firecracker

$5.99

Chorizo Sausage, Egg, Habanero Jack (suggested on a Jalapeño Bagel)

Ham & Cream Cheese

$6.99

Ham, Egg, & Cheese Bagel

$5.99

Ham, Egg, & American Cheese, Served Hot

Ham, Egg, & Cheese Croissant

Ham, Egg, & Cheese Croissant

$7.29

Ham, Egg, & American Cheese, Served Hot

Lox & Cream Cheese

Lox & Cream Cheese

$10.99

Lox Spread, Cream Cheese, Capers, Onion, Tomato

Meat Lovers Bagel

Meat Lovers Bagel

$7.99

Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Egg, Cheddar Jack

Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Bagel

Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Bagel

$5.99

Sausage, Egg, & American Cheese, Served Hot

Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Croissant

$7.29

Sausage, Egg, & American Cheese, Served Hot

Turkey & Cream Cheese

$6.99

Turkey, Egg, & Cheese Bagel

$5.99

Turkey, Egg, & American Cheese, Served Hot

Cream Cheese - To Go

2 Oz Flavored

$1.99

2 Oz Nutella Cream Cheese

$2.59

2 Oz Bacon Chive

$2.59

2 Oz Lox Spread

$2.99

4 Oz Flavored

$3.79

4 Oz Nutella Cream Cheese

$4.79

4 Oz Bacon Chive

$4.79

4 Oz Lox Spread

$4.99

8 Oz Flavored

$6.49

8 Oz Nutella Cream Cheese

$6.99

8 Oz Bacon Chive

$6.99

8 Oz Lox Spread

$7.99

2 Oz Plain

$1.99

4 Oz Plain

$3.49

8 Oz Plain

$5.99

Lunch

Lunch Sandwiches

Build Your Own Bagel Sandwich

$7.99

Choose any combination of bagel, meat, cheese, and veggies to make your perfect sandwich, Served Hot or Cold

Chicken Salad

$6.25
Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$8.49

Lemon Pepper Seasoning, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Served Hot

Cuban

Cuban

$7.25

Pulled Pork, Ham, Spicy Mustard Mayo, Swiss, Jalapeño Pickle Relish, Served Hot

El Fuego

El Fuego

$7.25

Chipotle Seasoned Pulled Pork, Jalapeños, Onions, Jack Cheese, and Spicy Mayo

Little Turkey

Little Turkey

$6.49

Smaller Portion Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Served Hot or Cold

Mile High Club

Mile High Club

$8.49

Turkey, Ham, Salami, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion, Piled a Mile High! Served Hot or Cold

Old Smokey

Old Smokey

$7.25

Smoked Turkey, Chive & Onion Cream Cheese on an Everything Bagel, Served Hot or Cold

Pizza Bagel

Pizza Bagel

$4.50

Served Opened Faced with Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese, Add Ham or Pepperoni for $1.49

Reuben

Reuben

$7.49

Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island Dressing, Served on Toasted Rye Bread

Sooner Club

Sooner Club

$8.99

Turkey, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Served Hot or Cold

Tuna Salad

$6.25
Turkey Avocado

Turkey Avocado

$8.49

Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Served Hot or Cold

Veggie Sandwich

Veggie Sandwich

$6.49

Cucumbers, Sprouts, Tomatoes, Carrots, Provolone Cheese, Spicy Honey Mustard

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.50

Romaine Lettuce, Field Greens, Bacon, Chicken Breast, Diced Tomatoes, Walnuts, Cranberries, Apple Slices, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$10.99

Lettuce, Turkey Breast, Ham, Bacon, Diced Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$10.99

Lettuce, Chicken Breast, Diced Egg, Bacon, Diced Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Honey Mustard Dressing

Sides / Desserts

Chips

Chips

$1.75
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$3.49
Cookie

Cookie

$2.49
Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$3.99Out of stock
Muffin

Muffin

$3.49

Drinks

Coffee

Medium Americano

$2.49

Medium Americano Double Shot

$3.25

Medium Cappuccino

$3.99

Medium Caramel Macchiato

$4.29

Medium Chai Tea Latte

$3.59

Medium Double Espresso

$2.25

Medium Drip Coffee

$2.49

Medium Hot Cocoa

$2.49

Medium Iced Coffee

$2.49

Medium Latte

$3.99

Medium Macchiato

$3.99

Medium Mocha

$3.99

Medium Pumpkin Spice

$3.99

Medium Vanilla Latte

$4.74

Medium White Chocolate Mocha

$4.29

Large Americano Triple Shot

$3.75

Large Cappuccino

$4.49

Large Caramel Macchiato

$4.99

Large Chai Latte

$3.99

Large Drip Coffee

$2.99

Large Hot Cocoa

$2.99

Large Iced Coffee

$2.99

Large Latte

$4.49

Large Macchiato

$4.49

Large Mocha

$4.49

Large Pumpkin Spice

$4.99

Large Triple Espresso

$3.00

Large Vanilla Latte

$5.25

Large White Chocolate Mocha

$4.99

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.79

Chocolate Milk

$2.49

HOT Tea

$1.99

Izze

$2.59

Juice

$2.49

Large Fountain

$2.99

Medium Fountain

$2.49

Milk

$2.49

Red Bull

$2.99

Small Fountain

$2.25

Water Cup

$0.25

Miscellaneous

Single Espresso

$1.79

Medium Double Espresso

$2.25

Large Triple Espresso

$3.00

HOT Tea

$1.99

Coffee Tote

$18.39

3 Gal Coffee Tote

$49.99

3 Gal Signature Tea

$39.99
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come Kick It Old School with us!

