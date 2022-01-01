Bars & Lounges
Italian
Burgers
Old School Bar & Grill Utica
116 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
A place where customers can eat, drink and socialize while watching the latest televised sports events! Come in and enjoy!
Location
600 Culver Ave, Utica, NY 13501
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Iconic by Chesterfield - DoubleTree Hotel Utica
4.3 • 73
102 Lafayette Street Utica, NY 13502
View restaurant