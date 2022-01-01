Old School Bar & Grill Utica

Old School Bar & Grill imageView gallery
Popular Items

Chicken Riggies
Garlic bread
Chicken

Appetizers

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Fried calamari

$18.00

Meatball & Sausage Platter

$15.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Mussels Marinara

$12.00

Old School Greens

$15.00

Quesadilla

$10.00

Risotto Balls

$14.00

Stuffed Longhots

$14.00

Fried Zucchini Stix

$10.00

Soups

Pasta Fagioli

$8.00

Italian Wedding

$8.00

Soup of the day

$8.00

Salads

House Salad

$10.00

Cobb

$15.00

Caesar salad

$10.00

Antipasto

$15.00

Wings

Bone-In Single

$15.00

Bone-In Double

$29.00

Bone-In Triple

$43.00

Bone-In Quad

$56.00

Boneless Single

$15.00

Boneless Double

$29.00

Boneless Triple

$43.00

Boneless Quad

$56.00

Burgers

Blue Burger

$14.00

East Side Burger

$14.00

Build your own

$12.00

Shroom Burger

$14.00

West Side Burger

$14.00

Flat Breads

Fig Jam & Prosciutto

$17.00

Classic

$14.00

CBR

$16.00

Handhelds

BLT

$12.00

Chipotle Chicken

$14.00

Crispy Fried Chicken

$13.00

Fried Bologna

$12.00

Old School Steak Sandwich

$20.00

Pepper & Egg

$12.00

Italian Stallion

$13.00

Entrees

Chicken

$20.99

Chicken Riggies

$20.00

Eggplant Rollatini

$17.00

Filet Marsala

$30.00

Mushroom Stew

$16.00

NY Strip Steak

$24.00

Seafood Fra Diavolo

$28.00

Veal

$24.99

Baked Haddock (Friday Only)

$16.00

Haddock Francaise (Friday Only)

$18.00

Fish Fry (Friday Only)

$16.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Tenders

$8.00

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Sides

Bar chips

$2.00

Fries

$5.00

Garlic bread

$4.00

Hot Peppers

$5.00

Meatball

$5.00

Mixed Vegetables

$5.00

Pasta

$5.00

Risotto

$5.00

Salad

$5.00

Sausage

$5.00

Sweet Peppers

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Side blue cheese

$0.50

Side sauce

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
A place where customers can eat, drink and socialize while watching the latest televised sports events! Come in and enjoy!

