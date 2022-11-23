Old School Philly imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Old School Philly Boca Raton

274 Reviews

$$

20642 state road 7

Boca Raton, FL 33433

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Philly
Basket of Philly Fresh Fries
Build Your Own

Monday & Tuesday Combo Special

Large Classic Philly, "Wit or Witout Onions", choose your side of Fries or Onion Straws, with choice of Cheese & any canned Cola beverage.
Any half sandwich Combo

Any half sandwich Combo

$10.99Out of stock

Any of our delicious half sandwiches, "Wit or Witout Onions", choose your side of Fries or Onion Straws, with choice of Cheese & any canned coke product or bottled water.

The Cheesesteaks

Classic Philly

Classic Philly

$11.99+

Pick your Protein, Choice of Cheese, "Wit or Witout" Onions.

Old School

Old School

$12.49+

Onions, Green Peppers, Grilled Mushrooms & Choice of Cheese.

South Street

South Street

$12.99+

Onions, Minced Garlic, Sweet Peppers, Crushed Cherry Peppers & Choice of Cheese.

The Rocky

The Rocky

$12.99+

Onions, Bacon, Sweet Peppers, Grilled Mushrooms & Choice of Cheese.

Pizza Steak

Pizza Steak

$12.99+

Grilled Onions, Mozzarella, Pepperoni & Pizza Sauce.

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$11.99+

Build your own masterpiece and devour it with pride!

Old School Hoagies

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.99

Premium White Chicken Breast Hoagie with Bacon, Ranch Dressing, Onions & Choice of Cheese on top.

Buffalo Chicken Tender

Buffalo Chicken Tender

$12.99

Premium White Chicken Breast Tenders, Onions, Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato & Choice of Cheese.

Juniors

All Kids meals come with fries and a canned beverage

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich with Fries.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

3 JUMBO Chicken Tenders with Fries.

Sides

Basket of Philly Fresh Fries

Basket of Philly Fresh Fries

$3.99

Basket of our Fried to perfection Philly Fresh French Fries.

Philly Fresh Onion Straws

Philly Fresh Onion Straws

$4.99

Basket of our Philly Fresh Cut Onion Straws.

Load em' up!

Load em' up!

$6.99

Whiz, Bacon & Ranch.

Bag of Chips

Bag of Chips

$1.99

HERRS Potato Chips, Assorted Flavors.

Dessert

Homemade Cookie

Homemade Cookie

$1.99

Freshly baked Chocolate Chip and M&M cookies.

Italian Ice

Italian Ice

$4.49

ONE SIZE (Flavors Change Weekly)

Beverages

Bottled Coke

Bottled Coke

$2.49
Bottled Diet Coke

Bottled Diet Coke

$2.49
Bottled Sprite

Bottled Sprite

$2.49
Snapple

Snapple

$2.49
Can Coke

Can Coke

$1.99
Can Diet Coke

Can Diet Coke

$1.99
Can coke zero

Can coke zero

$1.99
Can Sprite

Can Sprite

$1.99
Dr. Brown

Dr. Brown

$2.73

Gatorade

$1.99

Water

$1.79
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Handcrafted Cheesesteaks made with 100% Ribeye Steak, Premium White Chicken Breast, and All-Natural Meat/produce/dairy ingredients, oh yes we have the Whiz (NOT NATURAL) but for that once in awhile comfort food indulgence, pour up. We aren't just Cheesesteaks, we are Old School Philly Cheesesteaks, bringing the Ultimate most Authentic Philly Fresh Experience to South Florida.

Website

Location

20642 state road 7, Boca Raton, FL 33433

Directions

Gallery
Old School Philly image

Similar restaurants in your area

Padrino's Cuban Restaurant - Boca Raton
orange starNo Reviews
20455 St Rd 7 Boca Raton, FL 33498
View restaurantnext
Bagelworks
orange starNo Reviews
8177 Glades Road Boca Raton, FL 33434
View restaurantnext
Zingers Delicatessen - At Powerline & Palmetto
orange starNo Reviews
7132 Beracasa Way Boca Raton, FL 33433
View restaurantnext
Carrot Express (Coconut Creek)
orange starNo Reviews
4443 Lyons Road Coconut Creek, FL 33073
View restaurantnext
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Boca Raton
orange star4.2 • 665
146 NW 20th St Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Carrot Express (Boca)
orange starNo Reviews
10 E Palmetto Park Rd #102 Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Boca Raton

Farmer's Table - Boca Raton
orange star4.3 • 8,081
1901 North Military Trail Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Kapow Noodle Bar
orange star4.2 • 3,785
402 Plaza Real Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
Rebel House Boca - Boca Raton
orange star4.1 • 2,803
297 East Palmetto Park Road Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Boca Raton FL
orange star4.7 • 2,342
5455 N Federal Highway Boca Raton, FL 33487
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000677 - Boca Village
orange star4.6 • 901
694 Yamato Rd. Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000455 - University Commons
orange star4.6 • 901
1400 Glades Rd. Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boca Raton
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (65 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (321 restaurants)
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston