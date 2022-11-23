Sandwiches
Old School Philly Boca Raton
274 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Handcrafted Cheesesteaks made with 100% Ribeye Steak, Premium White Chicken Breast, and All-Natural Meat/produce/dairy ingredients, oh yes we have the Whiz (NOT NATURAL) but for that once in awhile comfort food indulgence, pour up. We aren't just Cheesesteaks, we are Old School Philly Cheesesteaks, bringing the Ultimate most Authentic Philly Fresh Experience to South Florida.
20642 state road 7, Boca Raton, FL 33433
