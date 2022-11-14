Restaurant header imageView gallery

Old School Pizza - Brentwood

No reviews yet

214 Ward Circle, Suite 400

Brentwood, TN 37027

Order Again

Popular Items

Large (14 inch) Cheese Pizza
Medium (12 inch) Cheese Pizza
Mozzerella Cheese Sticks

Appetizers

Cheese Bread

$6.99

The perfect blend of olive oil, garlic, and mozzarella cheese baked to perfection

Mozzerella Cheese Sticks

$7.99

We make these in house, hand cut, breaded and fried until golden brown

Baked Meatball Appetizer

$7.99

Three homemade meatballs baked with marinara sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese

Fried Ravioli

$7.49

We hand bread our 3-cheese ravioli, flash fry them and top them with parmesan, served with a side of marianara sauce

Calamari

$8.99

Our kicking version includes battered calamari, tossed in a special mix of garlic and spices then topped with our sweet and spicy pepper mix

Wings

$10.99Out of stock

Soups and Salads

Old School Salad

$9.49

A bountiful mix of greens topped with grape tomatoes, onions, crispy pancetta topped with parmesan cheese

Italian Cobb Salad

$10.99

Our take on the old favorite. Gorgonzola cheese, pancetta, black olives, tomatoes, chopped boiled egg, mozzarella cheese, and sliced chicken breast served over mixed greens

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Fresh, crisp romaine lettuce tossed with croutons, Ken’s creamy Caesar dressing, and freshly shredded parmesan cheese

Greek Salad

$10.99

Our mixed greens topped with Kalamata olives, grape tomatoes, green peppers, red onion, pepperoncini peppers, and crumbled feta cheese served with our house made vinaigrette dressing and topped with capers

House Salad

$5.49

Smaller version of our Old School Salad

Soup of the Day

$2.99+

Made fresh daily

Lobster Bisque

$4.99+Out of stock

Sundays only

Soup and Salad Combo

$6.49

Side Caesar Salad

$6.49

Side Greek Salad

$6.49

Sandwiches and Burgers

Old School Steak Sandwich

$12.49

We use tender skirt steak, seasoned and grilled with onions and peppers, and topped with melted provolone on a toasted hoagie, served with shoestring fries

Meatball Sandwich

$11.49

Three homemade meatballs, toasted on an Italian hoagie, topped with marinara, mozzarella, and provolone, served with shoestring fries

Italian Sub

$10.49

Freshly sliced, premium Italian meats (salami, pepperoni, capicola, and ham) with provolone and a special housemade sandwich dressing with lettuce, tomato, and onions, and served with shoestring fries

Old School Burger

$11.49

Half pound of Angus chuck, topped with grilled onions and smoked gouda cheese, served with shoestring fries

Pancheddar Burger

$11.99

Half pound of Angus chuck, topped with pancetta and cheddar cheese, served with onion rings and soon to be famous Diavola dipping sauce

Gorgonzola Burger

$11.99

Half pound Angus chuck , topped with premium gorgonzola cheese

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.99

Half pound Angus chuck, topped with grilled mushrooms and swiss cheese

Lunch

Old School Salad - Lunch

$7.49

A bountiful mix of greens topped with grape tomatoes, onions, crispy pancetta topped with parmesan cheese

Classic Caesar Salad - Lunch

$7.99

Fresh, crisp romaine lettuce tossed with croutons, Ken’s creamy Caesar dressing, and freshly shredded parmesan cheese

Greek Salad - Lunch

$8.99

Our mixed greens topped with Kalamata olives, grape tomatoes, green peppers, red onion, pepperoncini peppers, and crumbled feta cheese served with our house made vinaigrette dressing and topped with capers

Fettuccine Alfredo - Lunch

$8.49

Fettuccine sauteed in our homemade creamy alfredo sauce.

Chicken Alfredo - Lunch

$10.99

Fettuccine, chicken, and broccoli sauteed in our homemade creamy alfredo sauce

Spaghetti with Marinara - Lunch

$6.99

Spaghetti tossed in our homemade marinara sauce topped with parmesan cheese

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce - Lunch

$7.99

Spaghetti covered in our homemade meat sauce topped with parmesan cheese

Spaghetti with Meatballs and Marinara - Lunch

$8.99

Spaghetti tossed in marinara and topped with two homemade meatballs and parmesan cheese

Spaghetti with Meatballs and Meat Sauce - Lunch

$9.99

Spaghetti topped with our homemade meat sauce and two homemade meatballs and parmesan cheese

Slice of Pizza

$3.00

Chicken Penne Pesto - Lunch

$10.99

Sides and Extras

Side of Sauteed Vegetables

$3.00

Side of Shoestring Fries

$3.00

Side of Focaccia Bread

$1.50

Large Dough Ball

$4.00

Medium Dough Ball

$3.50

Small Dough Ball

$3.00

Open Food

Build a Pizza

Small (6 inch) Cheese Pizza

$8.99

Medium (12 inch) Cheese Pizza

$10.99

Large (14 inch) Cheese Pizza

$13.49

Football Special Large Pizza

$6.99

MUST BUY one Large Specialty Pizza, Get one Large One Topping for $9.99. For a limited time. ORDER WILL BE CANCELLED IF NOT CORRECTLY ORDERED.

Specialty Pizza

Old School Special - Small

$12.99

Pepperoni, onions, green peppers, meatball, sausage, mushrooms

Veggie - Small

$10.99

Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, olives, fresh spinach

Greek Pizza - Small

$10.99

Feta, garlic, onions, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, and artichoke hearts

Lasagna Pizza - Small

$10.99

Italian sausage, ricotta cheese, fresh basil, and fresh garlic drizzled with EVOO

Hawaiian - Small

$10.99

Ham and pineapple

Bianco - Small

$10.99

A white pizza, no red sauce, EVOO on the crust with ricotta, fresh mozzarella, and shredded mozzarella

Diavola - Small

$10.99

Fresh mozzarella cheese, salami, capicola, and calabrese peppers. This pizza will change your life!

Margherita - Small

$10.99

Fresh mozzarella cheese and fresh basil drizzled with extra virgin olive oil

Old School Special - Medium

$17.49

Pepperoni, onions, green peppers, meatball, sausage, mushrooms

Veggie - Medium

$14.99

Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, olives, fresh spinach

Greek Pizza - Medium

$14.99

Feta, garlic, onions, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, and artichoke hearts

Lasagna Pizza - Medium

$14.99

Italian sausage, ricotta cheese, fresh basil, and fresh garlic drizzled with EVOO

Hawaiian - Medium

$14.99

Ham and pineapple

Diavola - Medium

$14.99

Fresh mozzarella cheese, salami, capicola, and calabrese peppers. This pizza will change your life!

Bianco - Medium

$14.99

A white pizza, no red sauce, EVOO on the crust with ricotta, fresh mozzarella, and shredded mozzarella

Margherita - Medium

$14.99

Fresh mozzarella cheese and fresh basil drizzled with extra virgin olive oil

Old School Special - Large

$20.49

Pepperoni, onions, green peppers, meatball, sausage, mushrooms

Veggie - Large

$17.49

Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, olives, fresh spinach

Greek Pizza - Large

$17.49

Feta, garlic, onions, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, and artichoke hearts

Lasagna Pizza - Large

$18.49

Italian sausage, ricotta cheese, fresh basil, and fresh garlic drizzled with EVOO

Hawaiian - Large

$17.49

Ham and pineapple

Diavola - Large

$18.49

Fresh mozzarella cheese, salami, capicola, and calabrese peppers. This pizza will change your life!

Bianco - Large

$18.99

A white pizza, no red sauce, EVOO on the crust with ricotta, fresh mozzarella, and shredded mozzarella

Margherita - Large

$17.49

Fresh mozzarella cheese and fresh basil drizzled with extra virgin olive oil

Italian Favorites

Spaghetti with Marinara

$9.49

Spaghetti tossed in our homemade marinara sauce topped with parmesan cheese

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$10.99

Spaghetti covered in our homemade meat sauce topped with parmesan cheese

Spaghetti with Meatballs and Marinara

$11.99

Spaghetti tossed in marinara and topped with three homemade meatballs and parmesan cheese

Spaghetti with Meatballs and Meat Sauce

$13.99

Spaghetti topped with our homemade meat sauce and three homemade meatballs and parmesan cheese

Meat Lasagna

$12.99

Meat and three cheeses rolled in a lasagna sheet topped with marinara and oven baked

Spinach Lasagna

$12.49

Spinach, herbed ricotta, and garlic rolled in a lasagna sheet topped with marinara and oven baked

Chicken Parmesan

$11.99

Herb and parmesan breaded breast of chicken topped with marinara and mozzarella then finished in the oven, served with fettuccine

Fettuccine Alfredo

$10.99

Fettuccine sauteed in our homemade creamy alfredo sauce.

Chicken Alfredo

$12.99

Fettuccine, chicken, and broccoli sauteed in our homemade creamy alfredo sauce

Shrimp Alfredo

$14.99

Fettuccine, shrimp, and broccoli sauteed in our homemade creamy alfredo sauce

Chicken Penne Pesto

$13.99

Homemade pesto served over al dente penne with a generous portion of sauteed chicken

Specials

Grilled Salmon Dinner

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$8.99

Spicy Chicken Alfredo

$14.49

Spicy Shrimp Alfredo

$15.49

Pasta Catanzaro

$14.99

Desserts

Tiramisu

$5.99

Strawberry Cake

$5.99

N Y Chesecake

$5.99Out of stock

Kid's Menu

Cheese Pizza - Kid's

$4.99

Pepperoni Pizza - Kid's

$5.49

Spaghetti with Marinara - Kid's

$4.99

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce - Kid's

$4.99

Chicken Fingers with fries - Kid's

$4.99

Adult Upcharge

$2.00

Fountain Drinks

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Unsweet Tea

$2.49

Fountain Coke

$2.79

Fountain Diet Coke

$2.79

Fountain Coke Zero

$2.79

Fountain Dr. Pepper

$2.79

Fountain Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.79

Fountain Sprite

$2.79

Fountain Fanta Orange

$2.79

Fountain Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.79

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$2.99

Tap Water

Bottled Sodas To Go

Bottle Coke

$2.79

Bottle Diet Coke

$2.79

Bottle Coke Zero

$2.79

Bottle Dr. Pepper

$2.79

Bottle Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.79

Bottle Sprite

$2.79

Bottle Water

$2.79

Bottle Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.79Out of stock

Pelligrino Sparkling Water

$2.99

2 Liter Coke

$6.99Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Enjoy pizza the "Old School" way!

214 Ward Circle, Suite 400, Brentwood, TN 37027

