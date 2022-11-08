Restaurant header imageView gallery

Old School Pizza Tavern

39 Reviews

$$

603 W Abram St

Arlington, TX 76010

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

12in Small

12in Cheese

$10.25

12in Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.25

12in Carnivore

$14.25

12in Maverick

$14.25

12in Taco

$14.25

12in Vegetarian

$14.25

12in Mediterranean

$14.25

12in Buffalo Chicken

$14.25

12in BBQ Chicken

$14.25

12in Half & Half

12 In Pepperoni

$11.25

12in Pesto Chicken

$14.25

12in CBR

$14.25

12in Hawaiin

$14.25

12 In Meatball

$14.25

12in Vegan

$14.25

12in Alfredo Chicken

$14.25

14in Medium

14in Cheese

$14.99

14in Bacon Cheeseburger

$18.25

14in Carnivore

$18.25

14in Maverick

$18.25

14in Taco

$18.25

14in Vegetarian

$18.25

14in Mediterranean

$18.25

14in Buffalo Chicken

$18.25

14in BBQ Chicken

$18.25

14in Half & Half

14in Hawaiian

$18.25

14 In Pepperoni

$17.99

14in Pest Chicken

$18.25

14in CBR

$18.25

14in Alfredo Chicken

$18.25

14in Meatball

$18.25

14 In Vegan

$18.25

16in Large

16in Cheese

$17.99

16in Bacon Cheeseburger

$22.25

16in Carnivore

$22.25

16in Maverick

$22.25

16in Taco

$22.25

16in Vegetarian

$22.25

16in Mediterranean

$22.25

16in BBQ Chicken

$22.25

16in Buffalo Chicken

$22.25

16in Half & Half

16 In Pepperoni

$20.25

16in Alfredo Chicken

$22.25

16in CBR

$22.25

16 In Hawaiin

$22.25

16in Pesto Chicken

$22.25

16in Meatball

$22.25

16in Vegan

$22.25

Extras & Add Ons

Alfredo

$0.75

Balsalmic

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Ceasar

$0.75

Garlic Butter

$0.75

Garlic Parmesan

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Hot Buffalo

$0.75

Jalapeno Ranch

$0.75

Ketchup

$0.75

Mango Habanero

$0.75

Marinara

$0.75

Mild Buffalo

$0.75

Mustard

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Creamy Italian

$0.75

Kickn' Bourbon

$0.75

Pesto

$0.75

Oregano

$0.75

Anchovies

$0.75

Artichokes

$0.75

Banana Peppers

$0.75

Basil

$0.75

Black Olives

$0.75

Cayenne

$0.75

Garlic

$0.75

Green Bell Peppers

$0.75

Green Olives

$0.75

Jalapenos

$0.75

Mushrooms

$0.75

Oregano

$0.75

Pineapple

$0.75

Red Bell Peppers

$0.75

Red Onions

$0.75

Spinach

$0.75

Tomato

$0.75

White Onions

$0.75

Chicken

$2.00

8in Personal

8in Cheese

$7.25

8in Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.25

8in Carnivore

$10.25

8in Maverick

$10.25

8in Taco

$10.25

8in Vegetarian

$10.25

8in Mediterranean

$10.25

8in BBQ Chicken

$10.25

8in Buffalo Chicken

$10.25

8 In Pepperoni

$7.99

8 In Alfredo Chicken

$10.25

8 In Hawaiin

$10.25

8 In CBR

$10.25

8in Pesto Chicken

$10.25

8 In Vegan

$10.25

8 In Meatball

$10.25

Appetizers

Regular Lays

$1.99

Kettle Bbq Chips

$1.99

Sun Chips Harvest Cheddar

$1.99

8" Cheese Bread

$6.25

12" Cheese Bread

$9.25

3 Breadsticks

$2.49

6 Breadsticks

$4.49

12 Mozzarella Sticks

$10.99

6 Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

6 Bone In Wings

$10.99

Salads

SM - Caesar Salad

$3.99

LG - Caesar Salad

$6.99

SM - Garden Salad

$3.99

LG - Garden Salad

$6.99

Sm-Harvest

$5.99

Lg- Harvest

$7.99

Subs

Chicken Bacon Ranch SUB

$8.99+

Italian SUB

$7.99+

Meatball SUB

$8.99+

Kids

Kids 6" Cheese Pizza

$4.99

Kids 6" Pepperoni Pizza Bread

$5.99

Dessert

Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.49

Saint Arnold RB Float

$5.99

Capp

$9.99

Pumpkin

$9.99

Mixed Berries

$9.99

Beer

1.21 Gigs Short

$4.00

1.21 Gigs Tall

$5.00

Austin Independence Short

$5.50

Austin Independence Tall

$6.50

Bishop Crackberry Short

$5.50

Bishop Crackberry Tall

$6.50

Deep Ellum Short

$5.50

Deep Ellum Tall

$6.50

Devils Back Bone Snifter

$5.50

Fancy Lawnmower Short

$5.50

Fancy Lawnmower Tall

$6.50

Feisty Blonde Short

$5.50

Feisty Blonde Tall

$6.50

Feisty Redhead Short

$5.50

Feisty Redhead Tall

$6.50

Firemans 4 Short

$5.00

Firemans 4 Tall

$6.00

Franziskaner Short

$5.50

Franziskaner Tall

$6.50

Hazy Little Short

$5.50

Hazy Little Tall

$6.50

Love Street Short

$5.50

Love Street Tall

$6.50

Mich Ultra Short

$4.50

Mich Ultra Tall

$5.50

Mosaic Ipa Snifter

$7.00

Peticolas Velvet Snifter

$7.00

Shiner Short

$4.00

Shiner Tall

$5.00

Yuengling Short

$4.50

Yuengling Tall

$5.50

Bishop Pineapple Paradise Short

$6.00

Bishop Pineapple Paradise Tall

$7.00

Christmas Ale Short

$5.00

Christmas Ale Tall

$5.50

Snifter Creme Brulee

$7.00

Bishop Apple Pineapple

$5.00

Dales Pale Ale

$5.00

Guinness Stout

$5.00

Independence Redbud

$5.00

Karbach Ranch Water

$5.50

Real Ale Pilsner

$4.50

Rouge Dead Guy

$6.00

Saint Arnold Summer Pils

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Wild Acre Billy Jenkins

$5.00

Coco Anejo

$5.75

El Gran Pepinillo

$5.50

Mi Familia

$5.50

Tejano Lager

$5.50

Project Lotus

$6.00

Pom Wizard

$6.00

Mango Mimosa

$5.00

Hazy DC

$5.50

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Dos XX

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

TopoChico Seltzer

$4.00

Cocktail Of The Month

Sharattack

$5.00

Liquor

Adios MotherF****r

$7.00

Amaretto Sour

$5.00

Blue Hawain

$5.00

Cherry Vodka Sour

$5.00

DP Shootout

$5.00

Hurricane

$6.50

Kamikaze

$5.00

Lemon Drop

$6.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$6.50

Mai Tai

$6.50

Margarita

$5.50

Kentucky Mule

$6.00

Ranch Water

$5.00

Screwdriver

$5.00

Sex on the Beach

$6.50

Shark Attack

$5.00

Tequila Sunrise

$5.00

Top Shelf Bloody Mary

$8.00

Snocone

$6.50

GF Mule

$6.50

Mule

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$6.50

Irish Car Bomb

$7.50

Maragrita Top Shelf

$7.00

Well Gin

$4.00

Bombay Sapphire

$5.00

Amaretto

$4.50

Bailey's

$5.00

Jager

$5.50

Kahlua

$5.00

Midori

$5.00

Moonshine

$5.50

Rumachata

$5.75

Rumple Minze

$5.50

Tuaca

$5.50

Well Rum

$4.00

Malibu

$5.00

Myer's Dark Rum

$5.00

Bacardi

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Buttery Nipple

$5.50

Cheap F**k

$4.00

Cinnamon Toast

$5.50

White Tea

$5.00

Irish Breakfast

$6.50

Irish Car Bomb

$6.50

Jager Bomb

$7.50

Jolly Rancher

$5.00

Lemon Drop

$5.00

Liquid Marijuana

$5.00

Mind Eraser

$6.50

Royal F**k

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$5.75

Washington Apple

$7.00

Liquid Cocaine

$6.50

Mexican Candy

$5.50

Green Tea

$6.00

1800 Silver

$6.00

Dulce Vida GF

$5.00

Ghost Pepper

$5.00

Jose Cuervo

$5.00

Well Tequila

$4.00

Espolon Rep

$6.00

Well Vodka

$4.50

Deep Eddy

$5.50

Deep Eddy Lemon

$5.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$5.00

Titos

$5.50

Deep Eddy Lime

$5.00

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$5.00

Well Whiskey

$4.50

Fireball

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$5.00

Buffalo Trace

$5.50

Crown Royal

$6.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Jameson

$6.00

Maker's Mark

$6.00

TX Blended

$5.50

Crown Apple

$6.00

Bulleit

$6.00

Forty Creek

$5.00

Skrewball

$5.00

Drinks

7-Up

$2.75

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.75

Diet RC Cola

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

RC Cola

$2.75

Stewarts Cream Soda

$2.75

Barqs Root Beer

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Redbull

$5.00

Water

Saint Arnold RB

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Flavor Lemonade

$3.50

Half & Half Tea

$2.75

Tequila (Tuesday)

1800 Silver

$3.50

Well

$3.50

Ghost

$3.50

Milagro

$3.50

Jose Cuervo

$3.50

Espalon Repo

$3.50

Dulce Vida Grapefruit

$3.50

Tuesday Pints

3 Nations

$4.00

Dallas Blonde

$4.00

Bishop cider

$4.50

Firemans 4

$4.00

Franziskaner

$4.50

Austin Independance

$4.50

Karbach

$4.50

Mich Ultra

$3.50

Shiner

$3.00

Yuenling

$3.50

Hazy little IPA

$4.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Family Special

Large One Topping Pizza (Family Special)

$44.99

8in Cheesebread (FamilySpecial)

6 Bone-In Wings (Family Special)

Shiner Pitcher (Family Special)

Family Special(no pitcher)

Large One Topping Pizza (Family Special)

$44.99

8in Cheesebread (FamilySpecial)

6 Bone-In Wings (Family Special)

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

603 W Abram St, Arlington, TX 76010

Directions

Gallery
Old School Pizza Tavern image
Old School Pizza Tavern image

