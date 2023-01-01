- Home
Old School Pizza & Wings - Rocky River 19071 Old Detroit Rd.
19071 Old Detroit Rd.
Rocky River, OH 44116
Food
Starters
- Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$9.00
Served with red sauce
- Fried Pepperoni$8.00
Served with French Onion DiP
- Pepperoni Balls$9.00
Served with red sauce
- Chips & Dip$7.00
Kettle chips and french onion dip
- Meatballs$10.00
Topped with red sauce and parmesan cheese
- Stuffed Peppers$10.00
Hungarian peppers stuffed with sausage and beef, marinara and parmesan cheese (HEAT LEVEL Varies)
- Stella's Original Butter Cheesy Bread$12.00
Served with Marinara
- Cauliflower Bites$10.00
- Burrata App$13.00
Soups & Salads
- Half Antipasto Salad$8.00
Lettuces, ham, salami, pepperoni, black olives, red onions, tomatoes, artichokes, cherry peppers, mozzarella, red wine vinaigrette
- Half Simple Salad$5.00
Lettuces, red onion, tomatoes, black olives, mozzarella, red wine vinaigrette
- Half Caesar Salad$5.00
Romaine, parmesan, anchovy, croutons, caesar dressing
- Soup of the Day$5.00
- Full Antipasto Salad$12.00
Lettuces, ham, salami, pepperoni, black olives, red onions, tomatoes, artichokes, cherry peppers, mozzarella, red wine vinaigrette
- Full Simple Salad$8.00
Lettuces, red onion, tomatoes, black olives, mozzarella, red wine vinaigrette
- Full Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine, parmesan, anchovy, croutons, caesar dressing
- Full Cobb Salad$16.00
Wings
Grinders and Sammies
- Italian$13.00
Spicy capicola, salami, ham, provolone, cherry peppers, lettuce, tomato, onions, oregano, red wine vinaigrette, MAYO
- Meatball Grinder$12.00
Housemade meatballs, red sauce, provolone
- Cheesesteak Grinder$13.00
Thinly sliced beef, green peppers, onions, provolone, MAYO
- Sicilian$13.00
8oz steak burger blend, salami, pepperoni, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion red wine vinegar
- Veggie Grinder$11.00
mushrooms, artichoke, spinach, cherry peppers, provolone, onions, tomato, black olives
- Chicken bacon ranch$13.00
chicken, bacon, mozzarella and provolone, ranch, lettuce, tomato, onion
- Old School Cheeseburger$12.00
American cheese, lettuce, onion, 1000 island, pickles
- Hot Honey Chicken$12.00
buttermilk fried chicken, hot honey, pickles
- Italian sausage$12.00
Italian sausage, green peppers & onions, mozzarella, and provolone cheese
- Chicken Parmesan Grinder$12.00
Hand breaded buttermilk fried chicken cutlet, red sauce, basil, mozzarella
Entrees
- Shrimp Scampi$19.00
Sautéed shrimp, spinach, tomatoes, basil and garlic
- Fettucine Alfredo$14.00
Housemade Alfredo sauce
- Housemade Lasagna$18.00
Ground beef, sausage, ricotta, mozzarella
- Chicken Parmesan$18.00
Buttermilk fried chicken over spaghetti and marinara, parmesan cheese
- Spaghetti And Meatballs$18.00
Housemade meatballs, marinara
- Spaghetti Marinara$14.00
Housemade marinara
Pizza
- SM Build Your Own Pizza$9.00
Comes with mozzarella and provolone cheese blend. Add your own toppings or add to cart for just a plain cheese pizza!!
- SM Deluxe$14.00
Red sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, pepperoni, italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives
- SM Veggie$14.00
Lovers red sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, spinach, black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, artichokes, garlic
- SM Meat Lovers$14.00
Red sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, pepperoni, italian sausage, ham, bacon, ground beef, bbq chicken bbq sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, grilled chicken, bacon, red onions, cheddar cheese
- SM Pierogi$14.00
White sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, mashed potato, caramelized onions, sour cream
- SM Hawaiian$14.00
Red sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, ham, pineapple, bacon
- SM Bacon Cheeseburger$14.00
1000 island dressing, mozzarella and provolone blend, ground beef, bacon, onion, tomato, pickle, philly cheese steak, alfredo, mozzarella and provolone blend, philly beef, green peppers, onions, mushrooms
- SM Margherita Pizza$14.00
Garlic & olive oil, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, salt & pepper
- SM The Big Dill$14.00
Ranch dressing, mozzarella and provolone blend, dill pickles, dill, kettle chips
- SM The Meatball$14.00
Red sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, housemade meatballs, oregano
- SM BBQ Chicken$14.00
BBQ sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, grilled chicken, bacon , red onions, cheddar cheese
- SM Philly Pizza$14.00
White sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, Philly beef, green peppers, onions, mushrooms.
- SM Reuben Pizza$14.00
1000 island, mozzarella and provolone blend, chef Paul’s corned beef and sauerkraut.
- SM Scampi Pizza$14.00
White sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, shrimp, tomatoes, spinach garlic and olive oil.
- SM Bee Sting$14.00
- SM Chicken Bacon Ranch$14.00
- MED Build Your Own Pizza$13.00
Comes with mozzarella and provolone cheese blend. Add your own toppings or add to cart for just a plain cheese pizza!!
- MED Deluxe$18.50
Red sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, pepperoni, italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives
- MED Veggie$18.50
Red sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, spinach, black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, artichokes, garlic
- MED Meat Lovers$18.50
Red sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon, ground beef.
- MED Pierogi$18.50
White sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, mashed potato, caramelized onions, sour cream
- MED Hawaiian$18.50
Red sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, ham, pineapple, bacon
- MED Bacon Cheeseburger$18.50
1000 island dressing, mozzarella and provolone blend, ground beef, bacon, onion, tomato, pickle, philly cheese steak, alfredo, mozzarella and provolone blend, philly beef, green peppers, onions, mushrooms
- MED Margherita Pizza$18.50
Garlic & olive oil, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, balsamic glaze, salt & pepper
- MED The Big Dill$18.50
Ranch dressing, mozzarella and provolone blend, dill pickles, dill, kettle chips.
- MED The Meatball$18.50
Red sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, housemade meatballs, oregano
- MED BBQ Chicken$18.50
BBQ sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, grilled chicken, bacon , red onions, cheddar cheese
- MED Philly Pizza$18.50
White sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, Philly beef, green peppers, onions, mushrooms.
- MED Reuben Pizza$18.50
1000 island, mozzarella and provolone blend, chef Paul’s corned beef and sauerkraut.
- MED Scampi Pizza$18.50
White sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, shrimp, tomatoes, spinach garlic and olive oil.
- MED Bee Sting$18.50
- MED Chicken Bacon Ranch$18.50
- LG Build Your Own Pizza$15.00
Comes with mozzarella and provolone cheese blend. Add your own toppings or add to cart for just a plain cheese pizza!!
- LG Deluxe$23.00
Red sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, pepperoni, italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives
- LG Veggie$23.00
Lovers red sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, spinach, black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, artichokes, garlic
- LG Meat Lovers$23.00
Red sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, pepperoni, italian sausage, ham, bacon, ground beef, bbq chicken bbq sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, grilled chicken, bacon, red onions, cheddar cheese
- LG Pierogi$23.00
White sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, mashed potato, caramelized onions, sour cream
- LG Hawaiian$23.00
Red sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, ham, pineapple, bacon
- LG Bacon Cheeseburger$23.00
1000 island dressing, mozzarella and provolone blend, ground beef, bacon, onion, tomato, pickle, philly cheese steak, alfredo, mozzarella and provolone blend, philly beef, green peppers, onions, mushrooms
- LG Margherita Pizza$23.00
Garlic & olive oil, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, salt & pepper
- LG The Big Dill$23.00
Ranch dressing, mozzarella and provolone blend, dill pickles, dill, kettle chips
- LG The Meatball$23.00
Red sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, housemade meatballs, oregano
- LG BBQ Chicken$23.00
BBQ sauce, mozzarella and provolone, grilled chicken, bacon, red onions, cheddar cheese.
- LG Philly pizza$23.00
White sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, Philly beef, green peppers, onions, mushrooms.
- LG Reuben Pizza$23.00
1000 island, mozzarella and provolone blend, chef Paul’s corned beef and sauerkraut.
- LG Scampi Pizza$23.00
White sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, shrimp, tomatoes, spinach garlic and olive oil.
- LG Bee Sting$23.00
- LG Chicken Bacon Ranch$23.00
- GLUTEN FREE Build Your Own Pizza$16.00
Comes with mozzarella and provolone cheese blend gluten free crust. Add your own toppings or add to cart for just a plain cheese pizza!!
- GLUTEN FREE Veggie$21.50
Gluten Free crust, red sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, spinach, black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, artichokes, garlic
- GLUTEN FREE Meat Lovers$21.50
Gluten Free crust, red sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon, ground beef.
- GLUTEN FREE Pierogi$21.50
Gluten Free crust, white sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, mashed potato, caramelized onions, sour cream
- GLUTEN FREE Hawaiian$21.50
Gluten Free crust, red sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, ham, pineapple, bacon
- GLUTEN FREE Bacon Cheeseburger$21.50
Gluten Free crust, 1000 island dressing, mozzarella and provolone blend, ground beef, bacon, onion, tomato, pickle, philly cheese steak, alfredo, mozzarella and provolone blend, philly beef, green peppers, onions.
- GLUTEN FREE Deluxe$21.50
Gluten Free crust, red sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives
- GLUTEN FREE Margherita Pizza$21.50
Gluten Free crust, garlic & olive oil, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, balsamic glaze, salt & pepper.
- GLUTEN FREE The Big Dill$21.50
Gluten Free crust, ranch dressing, mozzarella and provolone blend, dill pickles, dill, kettle chips
- GLUTEN FREE The Meatball$21.50
Gluten Free crust, red sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, housemade meatballs, oregano
- GLUTEN FREE BBQ Chicken$21.50
Gluten Free crust, BBQ sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, grilled chicken, bacon , red onions, cheddar cheese
- GLUTEN FREE Philly Pizza$21.50
Gluten Free crust, white sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, Philly beef, green peppers, onions, mushrooms.
- GLUTEN FREE Reuben Pizza$21.50
Gluten Free crust, 1000 island, mozzarella and provolone blend, chef Paul’s corned beef and sauerkraut.
- GLUTEN FREE Scampi Pizza$21.50
Gluten Free crust, white sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, shrimp, tomatoes, spinach garlic and olive oil.
- GLUTEN FREE Bee Sting$21.50
- GLUTEN FREE Chicken Bacon Ranch$21.50
Shakes & Sweets
Kids
Sides
Drinks
Craft Cocktails
- Aperol Spritz$8.50
Aperol, champagne, soda water
- Blue Iris$9.00
- Cherry Blossom$9.00
- Classic Manhattan$10.00
Makers mark bourbon, sweet vermouth, angostura bitters, orange bitters
- Cosmopolitan$8.50
Vodka, triple sec, cranberry juice, and fresh lime juice
- Daffodil$9.00
- Dark & Stormy$8.50
Kraken Dark Rum, ginger beer, fresh lime
- Fire Lily$9.00
- French 75$8.50
Malfy Gin, simple, prosecco float, lemon
- Goldenrod$9.00
- Highball$8.50
Crown Royal, bitters, ginger beer
- Moscow Mule$8.50
Tito's Handmade Vodka, fresh lime juice, ginger beer
- Negroni$8.50
Malfy gin, Campari, sweet vermouth
- Old Fashioned$10.00
Makers mark bourbon, demerara syrup, angostura bitters
- Paloma$8.50
Mi campo tequila, grapefruit juice, fresh lime juice, simple syrup
- Pink Orchid$9.00
- Sazerac$8.50
Bulleit Rye Whiskey, Absinthe, sugar, Peychaud's Bitters
- Sidecar$8.50
Fistful bourbon, Grand Marnier, simple, lemon
- Tom Collins$8.50
Malfy gin, fresh lime juice, simple syrup, soda water
- White Russian$8.50
Stoli Vodka, Kahlúa, heavy cream
- Apple of my eye$9.00
- BLT$9.00
- Lavender Bees Knees$9.00
- Spiced Pear martini$9.00
- Black Raspberry Bourbon$9.00
Beer
- All Day IPA$5.00
- Arnold Palmer$5.00
- Blue Moon$4.50
- BTL Bud Light$3.50
- BTL Miller Lite$3.50
- Budweiser$3.50
- Commodore Perry$5.00Out of stock
- BTL Coors Lite$3.50
- Corona$4.50
- Corona Light$4.50
- Downeast Cider$5.00
- Downeast Pumpkin$6.50Out of stock
- Fat Tire$4.50Out of stock
- Green Zebra Founders$5.50Out of stock
- Guinness$4.50
- Head Hunter IPA$5.00Out of stock
- Heineken$4.50
- Heineken NA$4.50
- High Noon$6.00
- KBS founders$10.00
- Kentucky Bourbon Ale$6.00
- Long Drink$6.00
- BTL Michelob Ultra$4.50
- Rubaeus$5.50
- BTL Stella Artois$5.00
- Whiteclaw$4.50
- Yuengling$4.00
- black label$3.50
- Blatz$3.50
- Coor's Banquet$4.00
- Genesee Cream Ale$3.50
- Hamm’s$3.50Out of stock
- Killians Red$4.00
- Little Kings$2.75
- Mickey’s$4.50
- Miller High Life$3.50
- Molson Canadian$4.00
- Moosehead$4.00
- Old Style$4.00
- PBR$3.50
- Rolling Rock$3.50
- Stroh’s$3.50
Wine
- Riunite Bianco Half Carafe$8.00
- Riunite Bianco Full Carafe$15.00
- Riunite Lambrusco Half Carafe$8.00
- Ruinite Lambrusco Full Carafe$15.00
- BTL Matua$30.00
- BTL Cintas$26.00
- BTL R Collection$26.00
- BTL Butter$38.00
- BTL Fess Parker$46.00
- BTL John Christ$34.00
- BTL Chianti$34.00
- BTL Brando$42.00
- BTL Tornatore$44.00
- BTL Decoy$46.00
- BTL Slander$72.00
- BTL A & D$30.00
- BTL Tussock$30.00
- BTL Barolo$62.00
- BTL Dueling Pistols$62.00
- BTL Folie A Duex$44.00
- BTL Avalon$26.00
- BTL Freakshow$36.00
- BTL Groth$80.00
- BTL Educated Guess$54.00
- BTL Prosecco$30.00
- BTL Lini Lambrusco$38.00
- BTL Slo Jams$42.00
- BTL MaverickHess$46.00
- BTL DR Lossen$30.00
N/A Beverages
- 2 liter soda$3.50
- 20 oz soda$2.50
- BTL Rootbeer$3.50
- Cherry Soda$3.50
- Chocolate Milk$3.00
- Coffee$2.50
- Coke$3.00
- Coke Zero$3.00
- Cream Soda$3.50
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Dr. Pepper$3.00
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- Hot Tea$2.50
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Juice$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Milk$3.00
- Orange$3.00
- Rootbeer Can$3.50
- Shirley Temple$3.00
- Soda water
- Sprite$3.00
- Tonic$3.00
- Water
- Red Bull$5.00
- Sugar Free Red Bull$5.00
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
19071 Old Detroit Rd., Rocky River, OH 44116