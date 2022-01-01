Restaurant header imageView gallery

Old Scratch Pizza - Centerville

review star

No reviews yet

440 Miamisburg Centerville Road

Washington Township, OH 45459

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita Pizza
Prosciutto Arugula Pizza
House Salad

ATTENTION!!!

New Online Ordering Platform

New Online Ordering Platform

$0.00+

We no longer use toast for online ordering. Visit our website for online ordering.

New Online Ordering Platform

New Online Ordering Platform

$0.00+

We no longer use toast for online ordering. Visit our website for online ordering.

Share

Roasted Cauliflower

Roasted Cauliflower

$10.95

Wood-roasted cauliflower served with Romesco sauce (Roasted Red Pepper, Garlic, Almonds) **Sauce is served on the side**

Meatballs

Meatballs

$10.50

Meatballs made from a signature blend of beef, pork and spices, with our house-made marinara and warm bread. (5 served in an order)

Hummus

Hummus

$9.25

House-made hummus, tomato and cucumber salad, olive oil, warm bread

Oven Roasted Olives

Oven Roasted Olives

$5.25

Castelvetrano Olives, herbs and lemon

Greens

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.75+

Romaine, Romano, House-Made Caesar Dressing, Croutons, Warm Bread

House Salad

House Salad

$8.75+

Romain, Red Onion, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Chickpea, Crouton, House-Made Italian Dressing, Warm Bread

Applewood-Bacon Ranch Salad

Applewood-Bacon Ranch Salad

$9.00+

Romaine, Purple Cabbage, Cherry Tomato, Almonds, Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Crouton, Romano, House-Made Buttermilk Ranch, Warm Bread

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$9.00+

Romaine, harissa carrots, crispy shawarma chickpeas, cucumber, cherry tomato, roasted red pepper, olives, feta, candied sesame seeds, lemon-tahini dressing, warm bread

Sandwiches

Italian Sandwich

Italian Sandwich

$11.75

Salami, mortadella, prosciutto, provolone, lettuce with house dressing *Contains Nuts

Veg Sandwich

Veg Sandwich

$10.50

Shawarma-spiced chickpeas, feta, tomatos, pickles, onions, romaine, hummus, side kettle-cooked chips & house-made pickles

Specials

Vegetable Special

$10.00

Brussel Sprouts + Bacon. Woodfired Brussel sprouts, applewood smoked bacon, Calabrian chilis, romano cheese, bread crumbs, and a housemade maple glaze.

Pizza Special

$15.00

Pizzas (12 Inches)

Marinara Pizza

Marinara Pizza

$8.75

Tomato Sauce, Oregano, Olive Oil (No Cheese) *Dough will contain wheat*

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$11.75

Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Romano, Olive Oil

Angry Beekeeper Pizza

Angry Beekeeper Pizza

$13.75

Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Spicy Salami, Hot Honey, Olive Oil

Mr. Scratch Pizza

Mr. Scratch Pizza

$13.75

Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Sausage, Caramelized Onion, Calabrian Chilis

Deluxe Pizza

Deluxe Pizza

$14.75

Tomato sauce, Dry-Aged Mozzarella, Sausage, Pepperoni, Roasted Green Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Olives, Forest mushrooms

Elliot Pizza

Elliot Pizza

$10.95

Cheese Pizza

Dayton Pizza

Dayton Pizza

$12.95

Pepperoni Pizza

Shorty Pizza

Shorty Pizza

$6.25

Kids Cheese Pizza

Shroom Pizza

Shroom Pizza

$13.95

Forest mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, thyme, white truffle oil.

Sophie Mae Pizza

Sophie Mae Pizza

$12.95

Red onion jam, applewood-smoked bacon, fresh mozzarella, dry mozzarella, romano.

Prosciutto Arugula Pizza

Prosciutto Arugula Pizza

$14.25

Fresh mozzarella, dry mozzarella, lemon-dressed arugula, romano, prosciutto

White Pie

White Pie

$12.25

Romano, Fresh & Dry-Aged Mozzarella, Provolone, Thyme, Roasted Garlic

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.75

House-Made Chicken Sausage, Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Fresh & Dry-Aged Mozzarella, Provolone, Red Onions, Signature Buttermilk Ranch

Vegan Pizza (12 Inches)

Vegan Margherita

Vegan Margherita

$13.95

Tomato sauce, miyokos fresh mozz (**Cashew Based**), follow your heart vegan parmesan, basil

Vegan Shroom

Vegan Shroom

$16.25

Olive oil, wood roasted forest mushrooms, miyokos fresh mozz (**Cashew Based**), roasted garlic, thyme, follow your heart vegan parmesan, white truffle oil.

Vegan Mr. Scratch

Vegan Mr. Scratch

$16.95

Miyoko fresh mozz (**Cashew Based**), follow your heart parmesan, house-made impossible sausage, calabrian chilis, caramelized onions.

Vegan Elliot

Vegan Elliot

$12.25

Follow your heart vegan cheese pizza.

Crust Dip/Extra Dressing

Hot Honey

$1.00
Crust Dips

Crust Dips

$0.50+
Extra Dressings

Extra Dressings

$0.50+
Retail Dressings

Retail Dressings

$6.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

A Neapolitan pizza & beer hall. We serve Neapolitan-Style pizzas cooked in 800° wood-burning ovens and pair it with craft beers in a communal hall reminiscent of traditional Bavarian beer halls.

Website

Location

440 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Washington Township, OH 45459

Directions

Gallery
Old Scratch Pizza image
Old Scratch Pizza image
Old Scratch Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Zinks Meats & Fine Wines
orange starNo Reviews
409 Miamisburg Centerville Rd Centerville, OH 45459
View restaurantnext
Greek Street - 101/175 E. Alexandersville-Bellbrook Rd Suite #186
orange starNo Reviews
101/175 E. Alexandersville-Bellbrook Rd Suite #186 Centerville, OH 45459
View restaurantnext
Archers Tavern Centerville
orange starNo Reviews
9496 Dayton Lebanon Pike Centerville, OH 45458
View restaurantnext
Sinfully Gluten-Free
orange starNo Reviews
9146 Dayton-Lebanon Pike Centerville, OH 45458
View restaurantnext
Thai Table - 5841 far hills ave
orange starNo Reviews
5841 far hills ave Centerville, OH 45429
View restaurantnext
Thai Kitchen - 8971 kingsridge dr
orange starNo Reviews
8971 kingsridge dr Dayton, OH 45458
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington Township

The Rootbeer Stande
orange star4.5 • 5,835
1727 Woodman Dr Dayton, OH 45420
View restaurantnext
Butter Café
orange star4.2 • 1,274
1106 Brown St Dayton, OH 45409
View restaurantnext
Spinoza's ToGoZahs!
orange star4.5 • 1,212
2727 Fairfield Commons Blvd Beavercreek, OH 45431
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Dayton OH
orange star4.2 • 1,107
453 Miamisburg Centerville Rd Dayton, OH 45459
View restaurantnext
Basil's on Market - Dayton
orange star4.2 • 1,061
312 N Patterson Blvd Dayton, OH 45402
View restaurantnext
Table 33
orange star4.5 • 949
130 W 2nd St Dayton, OH 45402
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington Township
Fairborn
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Miamisburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Springboro
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Yellow Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston