Old Southern BBQ Hudson
2421 Hanley Road
Hudson, WI 54016
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Entrees
BBQ Bowls
- BBQ Dixie Bowl$10.49
Rice and Jimmie Beans with Tangy Slaw, Tomatoes, Party Corn!, Jalapenos, drizzled with BBQ Sour Cream & topped with Pulled Pork
- BBQ Soul Bowl$11.49
Mashed Potatoes, and Mac & Cheese with Creamy Slaw, Cheddar Cheese, Party Corn!, & Garlic Crumbles, drizzled with BBQ Sour Cream & topped with Chopped Chik'n
- BBQ Memphis Bowl$11.49
Mashed Potatoes & Jimmie Beans with Cheddar Cheese, Party Corn!, Red Onions, and Tomatoes, drizzled with our BBQ Sour Cream, & topped with Memphis Combo
- BBQ Build Your Own Bowl$11.49
Pick 1 Meat: Brisket, Chopped Chik’n, Pulled Pork, Memphis Combo, or Texas Hot Link Pick 2 Bases: BBQ Rice, Jimmie Beans, Mac & Cheese, Mashed Potatoes, Creamed Corn or Sweet Potatoes Top lt: with Coleslaw and any or all of our Fresh Toppers: Party Corn! Jalapenos, Cheddar Cheese, Quick Cukes, Dill Pickles, Pickled Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, BBQ Sour Cream, BBQ Sauce, Buttermilk Ranch
BBQ Tacos
BBQ Salads
Smoked Wings
Smokehouse Packs
- Southern Sampler$25.99
1/4 Chicken, 1/4lb. Brisket, 1/4lb. Pulled Pork, 2 Ribs, & 1 Texas Hot Link
- 'Que for Two (serves 2)$32.99
1/2 Chik'n, 4 Ribs, 1 Texas Hot Link, Creamy Slaw, Jimmie Beans, Mashed Potatoes, & 2 Muffin Tops
- Party Pack (serves 3-4)$59.99
1/2 lb. Pulled Pork, 8 Ribs, 1/2 Chik'n, 1 Pint Creamy Slaw, 1 Pint Jimmie Beans, & 4 Muffin Tops & a Bottle of BBQ Sauce
- Pitmaster's Feast (serves 4-6)$79.99
1lb. Pulled Pork, Full Slab of Ribs, 1 Whole Chik'n, 1 Pint Creamy Slaw, 1 Pint Jimmie Beans, 1 Pint Mashed Potatoes, 6 Muffin Tops & a Bottle of BBQ Sauce
Sandwiches
- Sliced Brisket Burger$14.49
Smokey Brisket Season & Grilled, Smothered in Cheese & Topped with our Secret Burger Sauce on a Toasted Buttery Bun plus A Legendary Side.
- Chik'n Bacon Ranch$13.99
Chopped Chik'n. Smoked Bacon. Buttermilk Ranch. Piled on Lettuce and Tomatoes on a Toasted Buttery Bun plus a Legendary Side.
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.99
Just the Basics Here: Slow-smoked juicy Pulled Pork on a Toasted Buttery Bun plus a Legendary Side.
- Hog Wild!$12.99
Slow-Smoked Juicy Pulled Pork piled high with Tangy Coleslaw, Pickled Jalapenos & BBQ Sour cream on a Toasted Buttery Bun plus a Legendary Side!
- Memphis Mayhem$12.99
Smokey Brisket and Pulled Pork in our Memphis Sauce; topped with a slice of Texas Hot Link, Cheddar Cheese, Onions, Party Corn! & BBQ Sour Cream on a Toasted Buttery Bun plus one of our Legendary Sides.
- Brisket Sandwich$13.99
Slow-Slow-Smoked Beef Brisket chopped on a Toasted Buttery Bun plus a Legendary Side
- Chopped Chik'n Sandwich$12.99
Juicy hand-pulled Chopped Chik'n on a Toasted Buttery Bun... and a Legendary Side!
- Texas Hot Link Sandwhich$10.99
Texas Hot Link grilled to perfection and sliced on a Toasted Buttery Bun - and don't forget a Legendary Side!
Pitmaster Platters
- Pulled Pork Platter$12.99
Includes 1 side, Pickled Garnishes and a Muffin Top!
- 1/2 Slab Rib Platter$19.99
Includes 1 side, Pickled Garnishes and a Muffin Top!
- Full Slab Rib Platter$32.99
Includes 1 side, Pickled Garnishes and a Muffin Top!
- 2 Meat Platter$17.99
Includes 1 side, Pickled Garnishes and a Muffin Top!
- Brisket Platter$18.99
Includes 1 side, Pickled Garnishes and a Muffin Top!
- Memphis Combo Platter$14.99
Pulled pork and beef brisket tossed in a mild sauce and topped with three slices of hot links. Includes 1 side, Pickled Garnishes and a Muffin Top!
- Texas Hot Link Platter$13.99
Includes 1 side, Pickled Garnishes and a Muffin Top!
- 1/2 Chicken Platter$13.99
Includes 1 side, Pickled Garnishes and a Muffin Top!
- Rib Tip Platter$13.99Out of stock
Includes 1 side, Pickled Garnishes and a Muffin Top!
- Chopped Chik'n Platter$14.99
Kids Meals
- Kids Meal Pork Slider$6.50
For 10 and under. Served w/ Coleslaw, Cornbread Muffin Top, or Mashed Potatoes and Fountain Drink.
- Kids Meal 1/4 Chik'n$6.50
For 10 and under. Served w/ Coleslaw, Cornbread Muffin Top, or Mashed Potatoes and Fountain Drink.
- Kids Meal BBQ Taco$6.50
For 10 and under. Served w/ Coleslaw, Cornbread Muffin Top, or Mashed Potatoes and Fountain Drink.
- Kids Meal Ribs (2)$6.50
For 10 and under. Served w/ Coleslaw, Cornbread Muffin Top, or Mashed Potatoes and Fountain Drink.
- Kids Meal Mac & Cheese$6.50
For 10 and under. Served w/ Coleslaw, Cornbread Muffin Top, or Mashed Potatoes and Fountain Drink.
Meat by the Pound
- Ribs - 1/2 Slab$17.99
Ribs - 1/2 Slab
- Ribs - Full Slab$30.99
Ribs - Full Slab
- Brisket lb$28.99
Brisket 1 lb
- Memphis Combo lb$18.99
Pork & Brisket with sliced Hot Links 1 lb
- Pulled Pork lb$16.99
Pulled Pork 1 lb
- 1/2 Smoked Chicken$10.99
Half a smoked chicken, by the each
- Texas Hot Link$5.99
Texas Hot Link, by the each
- Chopped Chik'n lb$18.99
Chopped Chicken 1 lb
- Rib Tips lb$12.99Out of stock
Try our new perfectly smoked and gilled rib tips in a delicious sauce hand crafted by Famous Dave!