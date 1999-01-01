Restaurant header imageView gallery

Old Stove Brewing Co. Pike Place Market

1901 Western Avenue STE A

Seattle, WA 98101

Order Again

Full Pours

Old Stove Pilsner

Old Stove Pilsner

$8.00

Crisp, clean, refreshing lager with floral classic Saaz hops aroma. 4.7% ABV, 35 IBU

Timeless Helles Lager

Timeless Helles Lager

$8.00

Limited release Munich Helles style lager brewed with Bohemian Pilsner malt and Hallertau hops. Balanced and subtly sweet! 4.6% ABV, 16 IBU

Belgian Dubbel - Tulip

Belgian Dubbel - Tulip

$8.00

Deep amber in color, with flavors of candied orange, caramel, and stonefruit, balanced by aromas of toasted marshmallow, banana, and baking spice. 8% ABV, 22 IBU

Streaker Citra Pale Ale

Streaker Citra Pale Ale

$8.00

A bright floral and refreshing American pale with a touch of wheat brewed exclusively with loads of Citra hops. 5.7% ABV, 30 IBU

Hop Convoy Pineapple IPA

Hop Convoy Pineapple IPA

$8.00

Brewed with a touch of passionfruit puree and a ton of late-addition Simcoe, Amarillo, and Citra hops for big flavor and aroma. 7.6% ABV, 21 IBU

Two Pronged Crown IPA

Two Pronged Crown IPA

$8.00

This big NW IPA exudes bright tangerine, grassy pine, and complex earthy notes from our abundant additions of dank Mosaic hops. 6.5% ABV, 53 IBU

First It Giveth Juicy IPA

First It Giveth Juicy IPA

$8.00

This New England style IPA features Mosaic, Citra, Nelson, and Bitter Gold hops. Perfect for those wanting a big, tropical, juicy IPA. 6.3% ABV, 26 IBU

West Coast IPA

West Coast IPA

$8.00

We gathered our favorite hops for this classic-style West Coast IPA. Using Warrior, Chinook, Mosiac & Simcoe on the boil, then dry-hopping with a CRAZY dose of Cryo Simcoe, Citra & Mosaic. Bitter yet not sharp with earthy dank aroma. 7% ABV, 75 IBU

FH Mosaic IPA

FH Mosaic IPA

$9.00

400 lbs of Fresh Mosaic Hops bring notes of pine, fresh cut grass and tangerine to this Northwest style IPA. 6.7% ABV 47 IBU

FH Talus Pale

FH Talus Pale

$9.00

Brewed with 400 lbs. of Fresh Talus Hops! This pale ale has floral notes, with a hint of grapefruit and medium bitterness. 6.1% ABV

Fresh Hop HBC Cold IPA

Fresh Hop HBC Cold IPA

$9.00

Brewed with 400 lbs. of fresh HBC-586 hops, and lager yeast, this Cold IPA has tasting notes of tropical fruit and a clean finish. 7.4% ABV, 50 IBU

Amber Waves

Amber Waves

$8.00

Hints of dark fruity raisin, currants, and ripe plum. Slightly malty and nutty from a blend of toasted malts. 6.1% ABV, 30 IBU

Blitz Fire Brown

Blitz Fire Brown

$8.00

Our American style Brown drinks smooth with decadent notes of chocolate and vanilla spice. Smarter than your average beer. Contains vanilla and cacao 5.5% ABV, 16 IBU

Hell Hawk Stout

Hell Hawk Stout

$8.00

We fancied up this rich American stout with some local Theo chocolate’s cacao nibs, vanilla beans and a good heaping of toasted coconut. While not overpowering, the adaded sugary treats make for a deliciously well rounded beer. Contains lactose and coconut 7.2% ABV, 36 IBU

Castaway BA Barley Wine - 8oz

Castaway BA Barley Wine - 8oz

$8.00

The return of our beloved barrel-aged Barleywine! After resting in Buffalo Trace barrels for almost 18 months, this heavy hitter is ready to warm you up. Massive malty caramel and honey-covered plum is surrounded by a warm barrel character. 12% ABV, 21 IBU

Oh My Gatos! - 8oz

Oh My Gatos! - 8oz

$8.00

We brewed a luscious, imperial brown, aged it in Heaven Hills Bourbon barrels, and spiked it with molé, made with Mexican chocolate, ancho chiles, cinnamon, allspice, peanuts, and walnuts. Contains nuts, lactose, and many other allergens. 11.8% ABV, 30 IBU

POG Seltzer

POG Seltzer

$8.00

Hold on to summer and refresh yourself with our latest seltzer. Brimming with passion-fruit orange and guava goodness. 5% ABV

Finn River Cider: Black Currant -12 oz

Finn River Cider: Black Currant -12 oz

$9.00

This semi sweet cider is deliciously fruit forward and has a beautiful deep red color. 6.5% ABV

Yonder Cider: Dry - 12oz

Yonder Cider: Dry - 12oz

$9.00

This dry cider from our friends at Yonder is crisp and refreshing.

Flights

Light Flight

Light Flight

$21.00

A flight selection of 6 of our lightest beers! Includes: Old Stove Pilsner, Belgian Blonde, Helles Lager, Streaker Citra Pale Ale, Seasonal Sour, Pike Place Seltzer

Brewers Flight

Brewers Flight

$21.00

Six of our best sellers! Includes: Old Stove Pilsner, Belgian Blonde, Two Pronged IPA, Amber Waves, Blitz Fire Brown, and Seasonal Sour

Hop Head Flight

Hop Head Flight

$21.00

A flight selection of 6 of our hoppy beers! Includes: Streaker Pale Ale, Hop Convoy IPA, Two Pronged IPA, First it Giveth Hazy IPA, West Coast IPA, and Piston Hondo DIPA

Custom Flight

Custom Flight

Select up to 6 and create your own!

12 oz. Half Pours

Timeless Helles Lager - Tulip

Timeless Helles Lager - Tulip

$7.00

Limited release Munich Helles style lager brewed with Bohemian Pilsner malt and Hallertau hops. Balanced and subtly sweet! 4.6% ABV, 16 IBU

Hop Convoy Pineapple IPA - Tulip

Hop Convoy Pineapple IPA - Tulip

$7.00

Brewed with a touch of passionfruit puree and a ton of late-addition Simcoe, Amarillo, and Citra hops for big flavor and aroma. 7.6% ABV, 21 IBU

First It Giveth Juicy IPA - Tulip

First It Giveth Juicy IPA - Tulip

$7.00

This New England style IPA features Mosaic, Citra, Nelson, and Bitter Gold hops. Perfect for those wanting a big, tropical, juicy IPA. 6.3% ABV, 26 IBU

West Coast IPA - Tulip

West Coast IPA - Tulip

$7.00

We gathered our favorite hops for this classic-style West Coast IPA. Using Warrior, Chinook, Mosiac & Simcoe on the boil, then dry-hopping with a CRAZY dose of Cryo Simcoe, Citra & Mosaic. Bitter yet not sharp with earthy dank aroma. 7% ABV, 75 IBU

FH Mosaic IPA - Tulip

FH Mosaic IPA - Tulip

$8.00

400 lbs of Fresh Mosaic Hops bring notes of pine, fresh cut grass and tangerine to this Northwest style IPA. 6.7% ABV 47 IBU

FH Talus Pale - Tulip

FH Talus Pale - Tulip

$8.00

Brewed with 400 lbs. of Fresh Talus Hops! This pale ale has floral notes, with a hint of grapefruit and medium bitterness. 6.1% ABV

FH HBC Cold IPA - Tulip

FH HBC Cold IPA - Tulip

$8.00

Brewed with 400 lbs. of fresh HBC-586 hops, and lager yeast, this Cold IPA has tasting notes of tropical fruit and a clean finish. 7.4% ABV, 50 IBU

POG Seltzer - Tulip

POG Seltzer - Tulip

$7.00

Hold on to summer and refresh yourself with our latest seltzer. Brimming with passion-fruit orange and guava goodness. 5% ABV

Shareable Snacks

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$9.00

Old Stove Pilsner beer cheese sauce, Old Stove mustard

Mixed Nuts

$8.00

Pike Place Market mixed nuts, sea salt

Clam & Bacon Chowder - Cup

Clam & Bacon Chowder - Cup

$9.00

Cream, potatoes, bacon, Amber Waves

Clam & Bacon Chowder - Bowl

Clam & Bacon Chowder - Bowl

$13.00

Cream, potatoes, bacon, Amber Waves

Smoked Salmon Dip

Smoked Salmon Dip

$10.00

Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Old Stove Mustard, Dill, Chives, Horderasish

Side Garlic Everything Fries

Side Garlic Everything Fries

$6.50

House Everything spice, fresh garlic

Side Fries

Side Fries

$6.00

House Cocktails

Don of the Dead

Don of the Dead

$15.00

Don-Q Silver Rum, Don-Q Spiced Rum, Campari, Lime Juice, Orgeat, Tiki Bitters.

Drammed if You Do

Drammed if You Do

$15.00

Bahnez Mezcal, Allspice Dram, Lemon, Apple Cider, Angostura Bitters, Angostura Bitters, Orange Bitters.

Harvest Moon

Harvest Moon

$15.00

Blanco Tequila, Apple Cider, Lemon, Honey Angostura Bitters, Cinnamon-Sugar Rim.

Hot and Dirty

Hot and Dirty

$15.00

Choice of Batch 206 Gin or Vodka, Olive Brine, Pepperoncini Brine.

Pink Panther

Pink Panther

$15.00

Our Most Popular cocktail! Scratch Potato Vodka, Pineapple, Lemon, Orgeat & Cranberry

Rye and Chai

Rye and Chai

$15.00

Crater Lake Rye, Chai Simple Syrup, Angostura Bitters, Tiki Bitters.

Wallow in the Mire

Wallow in the Mire

$15.00

Batch 206 Counter Gin, Lemon, Honey, Grapefruit Bitters.

Virgin Harvest Moon

Virgin Harvest Moon

$9.00

A Non-Alcoholic version of our Harvest Moon!

Two Hops This Time

$15.00

Crater Lake Rye, Lemon, Fresh Hopped Simple Syrup, 2 pronged IPA foam.

Virgin Panther

Virgin Panther

$9.00

Sprite, pineapple, lemon, cranberry, orgeat.

Vodka

Batch 206 Vodka

Batch 206 Vodka

$10.00

Batch 206 Distillery - Seattle, WA 100% Corn vodka with just a hint of sweetness coupled with “honey tones” and a medium dry finish

Crater Lake Vodka

Crater Lake Vodka

$12.00

Crater Lake Spirits - Bend, OR Corn vodka with a clean spring water taste and a hint of buttery vanilla

Scratch Potato Vodka

Scratch Potato Vodka

$14.00

Scratch Distillery - Warden, WA Potato vodka with a full mouthfeel and hints of vanilla

Gin

Capitol Gin

Capitol Gin

$10.00

Capitol Distilling - Ferndale, WA

Batch 206 Gin

Batch 206 Gin

$11.00

Batch 206 - Seattle, WA Counter Gin infuses eight botanical ingredients in this New American Gin

Empress 1908 Gin

Empress 1908 Gin

$13.00

Empress 1908 - Victoria, British Columbia Empress 1908 adds a blend of black tea and butterfly pea blossom to traditional botanicals to give this iconic gin its gorgeous color

Freeland Gin

Freeland Gin

$14.00

Freeland Spirits - Portland, OR Freeland features notes of rosemary, mint, crisp cucumber, grapefruit, and lemon peel to brighten the brisk juniper and other dried botanicals

Rum

Don Q Silver Rum

Don Q Silver Rum

$10.00

Destilería Serrallés - Ponce, Puerto Rico Don Q Cristal uses multiple distillations to produce a cleaner and more delicate flavor profile. Aged in American white oak barrels

Don Q Spiced Rum

Don Q Spiced Rum

$11.00

Destilería Serrallés - Ponce, Puerto Rico This blended spiced rum is aged at least 3 years in American white oak barrels. Warm kitchen spices like vanilla, cinnamon and caramel slowly give way to oaky notes and a touch of toasted coffee

Plantation 3 Stars Rum

Plantation 3 Stars Rum

$14.00

Plantation Rum - Barbados, Trinidad, Jamaica Plantation's 3 Stars is a blend of Barbados unaged, Trinidad 2-3 year old, Jamaica unaged, and a touch of Jamaica 10 year old rums. Bittersweet and light-bodied, this silver rum features flavors of dark chocolate, root beer, egg cream

Plantation O.F.T.D. Rum

Plantation O.F.T.D. Rum

$16.00

Plantation Rum - Barbados, Jamaica and Guyana This rum is an overproof Old Fashioned Traditional Dark Rum. Notes of caramel cream, chocolate, vanilla, cinnamon, raisins, nutmeg, oak, and molasses

Ten to One Silver

Ten to One Silver

$12.00

Ten to One - Dominican Republic, Jamaica Ten to One's silver rum has notes of jasmine, honeysuckle, white pepper, and lemongrass

Ten to One Dark

Ten to One Dark

$14.00

Ten to One - Barbados, Dominican Republic, Jamaica This dark rum is a blend of 8-year old Barbados and Dominican rums, combined Jamaican pot and Trinidadian rums. Aged in American white oak ex-bourbon casks to give it notes of baking spice, banana peel, yellow apple, tobacco, cedar, nut loaf, and leather

Tequila

Pueblo Viejo Blanco

Pueblo Viejo Blanco

$10.00

Casa San Matías - Jalisco, Mexico This tequila blanco has caramel flavor of cooked agave and a rich blend of fruit flavors

Pueblo Viejo Reposado

Pueblo Viejo Reposado

$12.00

Casa San Matías - Jalisco, Mexico This reposado is rested 9 months in white American and French oak barrels to develop flavors of butter, ripe fruit, pepper, and cinnamon

Pueblo Viejo Anejo

Pueblo Viejo Anejo

$15.00

Casa San Matías - Jalisco, Mexico This anejo is aged 18 months in white American and French oak barrels, where it develops sweetness from the oak while maturing flavors of vanilla, dark chocolate, and roasted almonds

Banhez Mezcal

Banhez Mezcal

$13.00

Banhez Mescal Artesanal - San Miguel Ejutla, Mexico Banhez's Ensamble Mescal is comprised of 90% Espadín and 10% Barril agaves. It is mild, floral and fruity. Perfect for first-time mezcal tasters

Nuestra Soledad Mezcal

Nuestra Soledad Mezcal

$15.00

Nuestra Soledad - San Luis del Rio, Mexico Nuestra Soledad's San Luis del Rio features bitter melon, coconut water, verbena, honey water, kiwi, and bright acidity on the earthy finish

Whiskey

Crater Lake Rye

Crater Lake Rye

$10.00

Crater Lake Spirits - Bend, OR This 100% rye whiskey is aged in American Oak to a rich honey color. It starts smooth with notes of creamy toffee and vanilla, followed by peppery spices and a soft oak character

Log Cabin Bourbon

Log Cabin Bourbon

$13.00

Batch 206 Distillery - Seattle, WA Batch 206 ages this 51% Washington corn and 49% Washington malted barley in new American Oak barrels with #3 char for 19 to 26 months. Notes of rich oak, smoky black tea, baking spices, honeyed vanilla pudding, and a dry malty chocolate finish

Freeland Bourbon

Freeland Bourbon

$15.00

Freeland Spirits - Portland, OR This bourbon starts with a mash of 70% corn, 20% rye, and 10% malted barley. It is first aged in American oak barrels before aging on Elk Cove (OR) Pinot Noir barrels. Tasting notes include soft caramel, baked berries, vanilla bean, cocoa, and spice

Copperworks Single Malt

Copperworks Single Malt

$18.00

Copperworks Distilling Company- Seattle, WA Crafted from eight casks of whiskey. Four of the casks were brewed and distilled from pale malt and matured for 45-52 months in charred new American Oak casks. Three of the casks were brewed and distilled from single variety barley and matured for 56 months in charred new American Oak casks. The final cask was created from a “Queen’s Run”* and matured for 60 months in a charred new American Oak cask.

Copperworks Peated Whiskey

Copperworks Peated Whiskey

$19.00

Copperworks Distilling Company - Seattle, WA Copperwork's Peated whiskey is made with 100% Copeland variety barley, grown in the Skagit Valley. The barley is smoked during the malting process with peat from a lakebed on the Olympic Peninsula. Aged for five years, this smokey whiskey has notes of candied almonds, salted caramel, pine sap, bread crust, and fruit leather