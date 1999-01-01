Old Stove Brewing Co. Pike Place Market

Copperworks Single Malt

$18.00

Copperworks Distilling Company- Seattle, WA Crafted from eight casks of whiskey. Four of the casks were brewed and distilled from pale malt and matured for 45-52 months in charred new American Oak casks. Three of the casks were brewed and distilled from single variety barley and matured for 56 months in charred new American Oak casks. The final cask was created from a “Queen’s Run”* and matured for 60 months in a charred new American Oak cask.