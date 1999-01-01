Old Stove Brewing Co. Pike Place Market
1901 Western Avenue STE A
Seattle, WA 98101
Full Pours
Old Stove Pilsner
Crisp, clean, refreshing lager with floral classic Saaz hops aroma. 4.7% ABV, 35 IBU
Timeless Helles Lager
Limited release Munich Helles style lager brewed with Bohemian Pilsner malt and Hallertau hops. Balanced and subtly sweet! 4.6% ABV, 16 IBU
Belgian Dubbel - Tulip
Deep amber in color, with flavors of candied orange, caramel, and stonefruit, balanced by aromas of toasted marshmallow, banana, and baking spice. 8% ABV, 22 IBU
Streaker Citra Pale Ale
A bright floral and refreshing American pale with a touch of wheat brewed exclusively with loads of Citra hops. 5.7% ABV, 30 IBU
Hop Convoy Pineapple IPA
Brewed with a touch of passionfruit puree and a ton of late-addition Simcoe, Amarillo, and Citra hops for big flavor and aroma. 7.6% ABV, 21 IBU
Two Pronged Crown IPA
This big NW IPA exudes bright tangerine, grassy pine, and complex earthy notes from our abundant additions of dank Mosaic hops. 6.5% ABV, 53 IBU
First It Giveth Juicy IPA
This New England style IPA features Mosaic, Citra, Nelson, and Bitter Gold hops. Perfect for those wanting a big, tropical, juicy IPA. 6.3% ABV, 26 IBU
West Coast IPA
We gathered our favorite hops for this classic-style West Coast IPA. Using Warrior, Chinook, Mosiac & Simcoe on the boil, then dry-hopping with a CRAZY dose of Cryo Simcoe, Citra & Mosaic. Bitter yet not sharp with earthy dank aroma. 7% ABV, 75 IBU
FH Mosaic IPA
400 lbs of Fresh Mosaic Hops bring notes of pine, fresh cut grass and tangerine to this Northwest style IPA. 6.7% ABV 47 IBU
FH Talus Pale
Brewed with 400 lbs. of Fresh Talus Hops! This pale ale has floral notes, with a hint of grapefruit and medium bitterness. 6.1% ABV
Fresh Hop HBC Cold IPA
Brewed with 400 lbs. of fresh HBC-586 hops, and lager yeast, this Cold IPA has tasting notes of tropical fruit and a clean finish. 7.4% ABV, 50 IBU
Amber Waves
Hints of dark fruity raisin, currants, and ripe plum. Slightly malty and nutty from a blend of toasted malts. 6.1% ABV, 30 IBU
Blitz Fire Brown
Our American style Brown drinks smooth with decadent notes of chocolate and vanilla spice. Smarter than your average beer. Contains vanilla and cacao 5.5% ABV, 16 IBU
Hell Hawk Stout
We fancied up this rich American stout with some local Theo chocolate’s cacao nibs, vanilla beans and a good heaping of toasted coconut. While not overpowering, the adaded sugary treats make for a deliciously well rounded beer. Contains lactose and coconut 7.2% ABV, 36 IBU
Castaway BA Barley Wine - 8oz
The return of our beloved barrel-aged Barleywine! After resting in Buffalo Trace barrels for almost 18 months, this heavy hitter is ready to warm you up. Massive malty caramel and honey-covered plum is surrounded by a warm barrel character. 12% ABV, 21 IBU
Oh My Gatos! - 8oz
We brewed a luscious, imperial brown, aged it in Heaven Hills Bourbon barrels, and spiked it with molé, made with Mexican chocolate, ancho chiles, cinnamon, allspice, peanuts, and walnuts. Contains nuts, lactose, and many other allergens. 11.8% ABV, 30 IBU
POG Seltzer
Hold on to summer and refresh yourself with our latest seltzer. Brimming with passion-fruit orange and guava goodness. 5% ABV
Finn River Cider: Black Currant -12 oz
This semi sweet cider is deliciously fruit forward and has a beautiful deep red color. 6.5% ABV
Yonder Cider: Dry - 12oz
This dry cider from our friends at Yonder is crisp and refreshing.
Flights
Light Flight
A flight selection of 6 of our lightest beers! Includes: Old Stove Pilsner, Belgian Blonde, Helles Lager, Streaker Citra Pale Ale, Seasonal Sour, Pike Place Seltzer
Brewers Flight
Six of our best sellers! Includes: Old Stove Pilsner, Belgian Blonde, Two Pronged IPA, Amber Waves, Blitz Fire Brown, and Seasonal Sour
Hop Head Flight
A flight selection of 6 of our hoppy beers! Includes: Streaker Pale Ale, Hop Convoy IPA, Two Pronged IPA, First it Giveth Hazy IPA, West Coast IPA, and Piston Hondo DIPA
Custom Flight
Select up to 6 and create your own!
12 oz. Half Pours
Shareable Snacks
Pretzel Bites
Old Stove Pilsner beer cheese sauce, Old Stove mustard
Mixed Nuts
Pike Place Market mixed nuts, sea salt
Clam & Bacon Chowder - Cup
Cream, potatoes, bacon, Amber Waves
Clam & Bacon Chowder - Bowl
Cream, potatoes, bacon, Amber Waves
Smoked Salmon Dip
Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Old Stove Mustard, Dill, Chives, Horderasish
Side Garlic Everything Fries
House Everything spice, fresh garlic
Side Fries
House Cocktails
Don of the Dead
Don-Q Silver Rum, Don-Q Spiced Rum, Campari, Lime Juice, Orgeat, Tiki Bitters.
Drammed if You Do
Bahnez Mezcal, Allspice Dram, Lemon, Apple Cider, Angostura Bitters, Angostura Bitters, Orange Bitters.
Harvest Moon
Blanco Tequila, Apple Cider, Lemon, Honey Angostura Bitters, Cinnamon-Sugar Rim.
Hot and Dirty
Choice of Batch 206 Gin or Vodka, Olive Brine, Pepperoncini Brine.
Pink Panther
Our Most Popular cocktail! Scratch Potato Vodka, Pineapple, Lemon, Orgeat & Cranberry
Rye and Chai
Crater Lake Rye, Chai Simple Syrup, Angostura Bitters, Tiki Bitters.
Wallow in the Mire
Batch 206 Counter Gin, Lemon, Honey, Grapefruit Bitters.
Virgin Harvest Moon
A Non-Alcoholic version of our Harvest Moon!
Two Hops This Time
Crater Lake Rye, Lemon, Fresh Hopped Simple Syrup, 2 pronged IPA foam.
Virgin Panther
Sprite, pineapple, lemon, cranberry, orgeat.
Vodka
Batch 206 Vodka
Batch 206 Distillery - Seattle, WA 100% Corn vodka with just a hint of sweetness coupled with “honey tones” and a medium dry finish
Crater Lake Vodka
Crater Lake Spirits - Bend, OR Corn vodka with a clean spring water taste and a hint of buttery vanilla
Scratch Potato Vodka
Scratch Distillery - Warden, WA Potato vodka with a full mouthfeel and hints of vanilla
Gin
Capitol Gin
Capitol Distilling - Ferndale, WA
Batch 206 Gin
Batch 206 - Seattle, WA Counter Gin infuses eight botanical ingredients in this New American Gin
Empress 1908 Gin
Empress 1908 - Victoria, British Columbia Empress 1908 adds a blend of black tea and butterfly pea blossom to traditional botanicals to give this iconic gin its gorgeous color
Freeland Gin
Freeland Spirits - Portland, OR Freeland features notes of rosemary, mint, crisp cucumber, grapefruit, and lemon peel to brighten the brisk juniper and other dried botanicals
Rum
Don Q Silver Rum
Destilería Serrallés - Ponce, Puerto Rico Don Q Cristal uses multiple distillations to produce a cleaner and more delicate flavor profile. Aged in American white oak barrels
Don Q Spiced Rum
Destilería Serrallés - Ponce, Puerto Rico This blended spiced rum is aged at least 3 years in American white oak barrels. Warm kitchen spices like vanilla, cinnamon and caramel slowly give way to oaky notes and a touch of toasted coffee
Plantation 3 Stars Rum
Plantation Rum - Barbados, Trinidad, Jamaica Plantation's 3 Stars is a blend of Barbados unaged, Trinidad 2-3 year old, Jamaica unaged, and a touch of Jamaica 10 year old rums. Bittersweet and light-bodied, this silver rum features flavors of dark chocolate, root beer, egg cream
Plantation O.F.T.D. Rum
Plantation Rum - Barbados, Jamaica and Guyana This rum is an overproof Old Fashioned Traditional Dark Rum. Notes of caramel cream, chocolate, vanilla, cinnamon, raisins, nutmeg, oak, and molasses
Ten to One Silver
Ten to One - Dominican Republic, Jamaica Ten to One's silver rum has notes of jasmine, honeysuckle, white pepper, and lemongrass
Ten to One Dark
Ten to One - Barbados, Dominican Republic, Jamaica This dark rum is a blend of 8-year old Barbados and Dominican rums, combined Jamaican pot and Trinidadian rums. Aged in American white oak ex-bourbon casks to give it notes of baking spice, banana peel, yellow apple, tobacco, cedar, nut loaf, and leather
Tequila
Pueblo Viejo Blanco
Casa San Matías - Jalisco, Mexico This tequila blanco has caramel flavor of cooked agave and a rich blend of fruit flavors
Pueblo Viejo Reposado
Casa San Matías - Jalisco, Mexico This reposado is rested 9 months in white American and French oak barrels to develop flavors of butter, ripe fruit, pepper, and cinnamon
Pueblo Viejo Anejo
Casa San Matías - Jalisco, Mexico This anejo is aged 18 months in white American and French oak barrels, where it develops sweetness from the oak while maturing flavors of vanilla, dark chocolate, and roasted almonds
Banhez Mezcal
Banhez Mescal Artesanal - San Miguel Ejutla, Mexico Banhez's Ensamble Mescal is comprised of 90% Espadín and 10% Barril agaves. It is mild, floral and fruity. Perfect for first-time mezcal tasters
Nuestra Soledad Mezcal
Nuestra Soledad - San Luis del Rio, Mexico Nuestra Soledad's San Luis del Rio features bitter melon, coconut water, verbena, honey water, kiwi, and bright acidity on the earthy finish
Whiskey
Crater Lake Rye
Crater Lake Spirits - Bend, OR This 100% rye whiskey is aged in American Oak to a rich honey color. It starts smooth with notes of creamy toffee and vanilla, followed by peppery spices and a soft oak character
Log Cabin Bourbon
Batch 206 Distillery - Seattle, WA Batch 206 ages this 51% Washington corn and 49% Washington malted barley in new American Oak barrels with #3 char for 19 to 26 months. Notes of rich oak, smoky black tea, baking spices, honeyed vanilla pudding, and a dry malty chocolate finish
Freeland Bourbon
Freeland Spirits - Portland, OR This bourbon starts with a mash of 70% corn, 20% rye, and 10% malted barley. It is first aged in American oak barrels before aging on Elk Cove (OR) Pinot Noir barrels. Tasting notes include soft caramel, baked berries, vanilla bean, cocoa, and spice
Copperworks Single Malt
Copperworks Distilling Company- Seattle, WA Crafted from eight casks of whiskey. Four of the casks were brewed and distilled from pale malt and matured for 45-52 months in charred new American Oak casks. Three of the casks were brewed and distilled from single variety barley and matured for 56 months in charred new American Oak casks. The final cask was created from a “Queen’s Run”* and matured for 60 months in a charred new American Oak cask.
Copperworks Peated Whiskey
Copperworks Distilling Company - Seattle, WA Copperwork's Peated whiskey is made with 100% Copeland variety barley, grown in the Skagit Valley. The barley is smoked during the malting process with peat from a lakebed on the Olympic Peninsula. Aged for five years, this smokey whiskey has notes of candied almonds, salted caramel, pine sap, bread crust, and fruit leather