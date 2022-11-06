Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese

Old Thousand - Burnet

review star

No reviews yet

4805 Burnet Road

Austin, TX 78756

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Intro

Popcorn (Gallon Bag)

$5.00

Rotating flavors

Veggie Egg Roll

Veggie Egg Roll

$5.00

(Vegetarian) Cabbage | Carrot | Shiitake Mushroom | Hot Mustard Vinaigrette | one per order.

Green Beans

Green Beans

$10.00

(Vegan, Please Specify For Gluten Free) Hot Mustard Vinaigrette

Garlic Wok Greens

Garlic Wok Greens

$10.00

(Vegan) Chinese Greens | Water Chestnut | Molasses

Chongqing Chicken

Chongqing Chicken

$12.00

(GF) Fried Chicken | Szechuan Salt | Chili Oil

Sides

Cabbage Pickles

Cabbage Pickles

$4.50

(Vegan, GF) Quick Pickled Cabbage | Chili Oil

Hot & Sour Soup -- (Takeout 12oz)

$7.50

(Vegetarian, GF) Mushroom | Egg | Tofu

Small Jasmine Rice

$1.50

LRG Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Chili Relish

$0.25

5-Spice | Tianjin, Korean, & Thai Chilies | Chili Oil

Dried Thai Chili

$0.25

Dried Ground Thai Chili Flake

Hot Mustard Vinaigrette

$0.25

Soy | Chinese Mustard | Sesame

House Ponzu

$0.25

(Vegan, GF) Tamari | Citrus

Pandan Sweet Cream

$0.50

Pandan Infused Sweet Cream

Chili Oil TO

$0.25

House Infused Chili Oil with Tianjin, Korean, & Thai Chilies

Tamari TO

$0.25

Gluten Free Soy Sauce

Old School Favorites

Kung Pao Brussels

Kung Pao Brussels

$12.00

(Vegan) OT Kung Pao Sauce | Peanut

Mapo Fried Tofu

Mapo Fried Tofu

$16.00

(Vegan) Mushroom | Fermented Chili Sauce | Cilantro | Scallion

Salt & Pepper Tofu

Salt & Pepper Tofu

$16.00

(Vegan, GF) Fried Tofu | Anaheim Chili | Pickled Sweet Pepper | Onion | Ginger | Ponzu | Jasmine Rice

Xiao Mian

Xiao Mian

$15.00

(Vegan, Spicy) Wheat Noodles | Peanut | Szechuan Peppercorn | Chili Oil , *Cannot Be Peanut Free

Buddha's Delight

Buddha's Delight

$15.00

(Vegan, GF) Sweet Potato Noodles | Fermented Beans | Seasonal Vegetables

Beef Ginger-Scallion Lo Mein

Beef Ginger-Scallion Lo Mein

$16.00

Minced Beef | Ginger-Scallion Sauce | Serrano | Cilantro | Wheat Noodle

General Tso's Chicken

General Tso's Chicken

$18.00

OTGT Sauce | Tianjin Chili | Kohlrabi | Apple | Jasmine Rice

Brisket Fried Rice

Brisket Fried Rice

$18.95

(GF) House Smoked Beef Brisket | Scallion | Egg

Veg Fried Rice

Veg Fried Rice

$15.50

(Vegan or Veg, GF) Bok Choy | Beech Mushroom | Celery | Egg*

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Dope Chinese!

