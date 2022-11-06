Chinese
Old Thousand - Burnet
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Dope Chinese!
Location
4805 Burnet Road, Austin, TX 78756
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Shanghai Chinese Restaurant & DimSum
3.7 • 1,022
6718 Middle Fiskville Rd Austin, TX 78752
View restaurant
Xian Sushi and Noodle at The Domain
No Reviews
3401 Esperanza Crossing 106 Austin, TX 78758
View restaurant