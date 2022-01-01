Main picView gallery

Bass' Restaurant 311 Main St

311 Main St

Scotland Neck, NC 27874

Popular Items

White Snack & Drink Special
Dark Snack & Drink
Cheeseburger

Subs

Beef Cheesesteak

$8.99

9 ozs of steak, grilled onions, grilled peppers, and mayo

Beef Cheesesteak Deluxe

$9.49

9 ozs of steaj, grilled onions, peppers, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Chicken Cheesesteak

$8.99

9 ozs of chicken breast, grilled onions, grilled peppers and mayo

Chicken Cheesesteak Deluxe

$9.49

9 ozs of chicken breast, grilled onions, grilled peppers and mayo

Chicken Bacon Ranch Cheesesteak

$9.99

9 ozs of chicken breast , bacon, grilled onions, grilled peppers, ranch and mayo

Chicken Bacon Ranch Cheesesteak Deluxe

$10.49

9 oz of chicken breast, bacon, grilled onions, grilled peppers, ranch, mayo, lettuce and tomato

Half and Half Cheesesteak

$9.99

5 ozs of steak. 5 ozs of chicken, grilled onions, grilled peppers and mayo

Half and Half Cheesesteak Deluxe

$10.49

5 ozs of steak, 5 ozs of chicken, grilled onions, grilled peppers, mayo, lettuce and tomato

Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$4.25

Fresh, hand pattied burger with ketchup, mustard, chilli and onions

Double Cheeseburger

$5.75

Fresh, hand pattied burger with ketchup, mustard, chilli and onions

Hamburger

$4.00

Fresh, hand pattied burger with ketchup, mustard, chilli and onions

Double Hamburger

$5.50

Fresh, hand pattied burger with ketchup, mustard, chilli and onions

Bacon Cheeseburger

$5.25

Fresh, hand pattied burger with bacon, ketchup, mustard, chilli and onions

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$6.75

Fresh, hand pattied burger with bacon, ketchup, mustard, chilli and onions

Pizza Burger

$5.25

Seasoned patty stuffed with cheese, no sauce, ketchup, mustard, chilli and onions

Ribeye Sandwich

$6.75

Tender 4oz Ribeye Steak with lettuce, tomato and mayo

Bologna Burger

$4.25

Thick cut, fried with mustard, chilli and onions

Shrimp Burger

$5.25

Hand-breaded fried shrimp piled high on toasted bun with slaw

Chicken Filet

$5.25

Fried chicken breast filet with lettuce, tomato and mayo

Spicy Chicken Filet

$5.25

Spicy fried chicken breast filet with lettuce, tomato and mayo

Chuckwagon

$5.25

Chicken-fried steak with lettuce, tomato and mayo

Club Sandwich

$5.25

Turkey, ham, bacon and cheese on Brioche toast with lettuce, tomato and mayo

PEPPER STEAK SANDWICH

$5.25Out of stock

Fish sandwich

$4.70

Chicken Salad Sandwich on toast

$4.85Out of stock

Chicken Salad Sandwich on white bread

$4.85Out of stock

Grilled Cheese

$3.00

Specialty Item

$2.00

Dogs

Hotdog

$1.99

Ketchup, mustard, chilli and onions

Beef Hotdog

$3.75

Collosal Nathan's Beef Hotdog with ketchup, mustard, chilli and onions

Smoked Sausage Dog

$4.00

Mustard, grilled peppers and grilled onions

Hot Sausage Dog

$3.75

Ketchup, mustard, chilli and onions

Dirty Beef Dog with Bass' Signature Baked Beans on Top

$4.50Out of stock

Chicken Snacks

White Snack & Drink Special

$7.50

Breast and wing with one side

Chicken Tender Basket

$6.50

Naked Wing Box

$8.75

Dark Snack & Drink

$7.50

Popcorn Chicken Basket

$6.50

Chicken Meals

White Meat Meal

$9.25

Fried Breast & Wing sides and a roll

Dark Meat Meal

$9.25

Plates

Chicken Salad Plate

$8.99Out of stock

Hamburger with gravy, grilled onions and two sides

Seafood Combination Plate

$16.00

Hand Breaded Trout, Shrimp, fries and slaw

Shrimp Plate

$11.00

Hand breaded fried shrimp, fries and slaw

Fish Plate

$11.00

Hand Breaded fried trout plate, fries and slaw

Sides

Small French Fries

$1.99

Large Fries

$3.29

Cheese Fries

$2.99

Crispy french fries smothered with melted shredded cheese

Chilli Cheese Fries

$3.99

Crispy french fries smothered with melted shredded cheese and our homemade chilli

Onion Rings

$2.99

Fried Okra

$2.99

The Toss Up

$3.99

Can't decide? Pick two items from fries, onion rings or fried okra

Potato Salad

$2.69Out of stock

Slaw

$1.99

Baked Beans

$2.69Out of stock

Potato Bombs

$3.00

20 oz Slaw

$6.75

Chicken Salad 8oz

$4.85Out of stock

Slaw 8 Oz

$2.99

Mac N Cheese

$3.39Out of stock

Collards

$3.39Out of stock

Desserts

Apple Crisp

$3.99Out of stock

Apple Crisp with Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.89Out of stock

Banana Pudding

$3.99Out of stock

Pig Pickencake

$3.27Out of stock

Ice Cream Cup

$1.50Out of stock

Ice Cream Sundae

$2.50Out of stock

Strawberry Pammie Wammie Slush

$4.50Out of stock

Milk Shake

$3.99Out of stock

Icecream Cone

$1.25Out of stock

Bannana Split

$3.99Out of stock

BUTTER PECAN CAKE

$3.27Out of stock

Beverages

Fountain Drink ( Pepsi Products)

$1.99

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Unsweet Tea

$1.99

Cup Of Water

$1.00

Pammie Wammie

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Fruit Punch

$1.99

Tea And Lemonade Mix

$1.99

Half Sweet, Half Unsweet

$1.99

Cup Of Ice

$0.50

32 OZ DRINK

$2.99

Call In

This is Call In Order Needs Payment

This is Delivery less than 3 miles for cashier only do not click if you are ordering online

$3.00

This is Delivery over 3 miles for cashier only do not click if you are ordering online

$8.00

Single Items

Shrimp only no side

$7.00

Six Piece Nugget Meal

$5.00Out of stock

Scrambled Eggs With Cheese

$3.50Out of stock

Apple Crisp

$25.00

Delivery Fee

$8.00

8 Pc

$16.99

SNACK WHITE

$18.99

2 Piece Ofchicken

$4.50

Today's Special

TURLEY N GRAVY, STUFFING, COLLARDS MAC N CHEESE

$10.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

311 Main St, Scotland Neck, NC 27874

Directions

