Bass' Restaurant 311 Main St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
311 Main St, Scotland Neck, NC 27874
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cafe Colao Latin Restaurant - 101 N Fairview Rd. Rocky Mount, 27801
No Reviews
101 N Fairview Rd Rocky Mount, NC 27801
View restaurant
Gardner's Barbecue Fairview - Fairview Store 9
3.8 • 401
835 N Fairview Rd Rocky Mount, NC 27801
View restaurant
More near Scotland Neck