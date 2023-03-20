Main picView gallery

Old Town Ice House

148 South Main Street

Keller, TX 76248

Food Menu

Appetizers/Shareables

Green Chili Queso

$6.99

Spicy White Queso served with Pico

Guac & Chips

$6.99

Fresh, Cold, Hint of Spice

Fried Pickles

$5.99

served with Ranch

Old Town Fries (Large)

$7.69

Cheese, Bacon, Jalapenos w/ranch

Old Town Fries (Small)

$5.69

Cheese, Bacon, Jalapenos w/ranch

Chips And Salsa

$5.99

Fried Mushrooms

$6.99

served with Honey Mustard

Fried Cheese Sticks

$7.69

Hot and Cheesy with marinara

Fried Zucchini

$7.49

served with ranch

Fried Jalapenos

$6.49

served with ranch

Brisket Quesadilla

$12.29

grilled jalapenos and onions

Beef Fajita Quesadilla

$12.29

grilled jalapenos and onions

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.29

grilled jalapenos and onions

Shrimp and Green Chili Quesadilla

$13.29

served with jalapeno ranch

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$6.49

served with ranch

Triple Play

$12.99

Queso/Guac/Salsa

Cheese Dilla

$6.99

Salads

OT Chop Salad

$11.49

SXSW

$11.49

Strawberry Pecan

$11.49

All American Fried Chicken

$11.49

All American Grilled Chicken

$11.49

Buffalo Chicken

$11.49

Side Salad

$4.99

Bowl of Chili

$6.49

Wings

Wings

$12.99

By the Pound!

Sandwiches

Nashville Hot Chicken

$10.49

Fried, tossed, topped with slaw and pickles

Hot Honey Chicken

$10.99

Fried, bacon, pickles, mayo, Hot Honey

Chicken Avocado Club

$10.99

Grilled, LTPO, Avocado, Bacon, Swiss, Mayo

Big Dawg

$8.99

Chili, Cheese, Mustard, Onions

Green Chili Chicken

$10.99

Grilled,Green Chili, bacon, Pepper Jack, Tomato, Chipotle Mayo

Catfish Po Boy

$11.49

LTPO and Tarter

Shrimp Po Boy

$11.49

LTPO and Tarter

Turkey Bacon Swiss

$10.29

Turkey Patty, LTPO, Bacon, Swiss, Mayo

BLT

$9.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Burgers

Old Town Classic

$8.79

Single, American,LTPO, Mustard

Avocado Burger

$10.49

Single,Pepper Jack, LPTO, Chipotle Mayo

Smokey Bacon Burger

$10.49

Single, Bacon,Cheddar, Pickles, Grilled Onions, BBQ Sauce

The Hangover

$10.99

Single, LTPO, Fried Egg, Bacon, American, Mayo

Blue PIG

$9.99

Single,LTPO, Blue Cheese, Bacon

Hatch Double Cheese

$11.99

Double, LTPO, Pepper Jack, Green Chili,Chipotle Mayo

Texas 2 Step

$12.99

Double, Cheddar, LTPO, Guac, Bacon, Chipotle Mayo

Texas Melt

$11.99

1/2 Pound, Pepper Jack, Grilled Jalapenos, Chipotle Mayo

BYOB

1/4 LB Dog

$6.99

Black Bean

$8.99

Double

$10.29

Single

$7.59

Fried Chicken

$9.49

Grilled Chicken

$9.49

Turkey

$7.59

Baskets

Chicken Tender Basket

$10.59

Served with Fries and Slaw

Boneless Wing Basket

$10.99

Tossed in Sauce, Fries, Celery

Fried Catfish Basket

$12.49

Served with Fries and Slaw and Tarter

Fried Shrimp Basket 6 piece

$11.49

Served with Fries and Slaw and Tarter or Cocktail

Fried Shrimp Basket 12 piece

$16.49

Served with Fries and Slaw and Tarter or Cocktail

Catfish and Shrimp

$15.99

Served with Fries and Slaw and Tarter or Cocktail

Brisket Tacos

$12.59

Grilled Onion and Jalapenos, Queso, Pico

Fish Tacos

$12.59

Fried, Honey Lime Slaw, Avocado

Beef Fajita Tacos

$12.59

Grilled Onion and Jalapenos, Monterey Jack, Pico

Corn Dog Basket

$10.59

Steak Finger Basket

$10.59

Sides

Fries

$2.99

Tots

$2.99

Rings

$4.29

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.29

Slaw

$2.59

Charro Beans

$2.79

Fruit Cup

$2.19

Kids

Kid Burger

$6.99

Kid Tenders

$6.99

Kid Corn Dog

$6.99

Kid Steak Fingers

$6.99

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Dessert

Chocolate Cake

$5.99

Big Alaska

$2.19

Bomb Pop

$1.29

Drum Stick

$2.19

Ice Cream Sandwich

$1.49

Loaded Sundae

$3.19

Cookies N Cream

$2.39

Strawberry

$2.39

Turtle Bar

$2.19

Cookie Sandwich

$2.39

Push Pop

$1.79

Sherbert Cup

$1.29

Snickers Bar

$2.19

Fruit Cup

$1.67

Soft BEV

Drink

$2.79

To Go Drink

$1.79

Kid Drink

$1.79

Milk

$1.79

Soda Bottle

$2.79

Red Bull

$3.29

Topo Chico

$2.79

Drinks Menu

Draft Beer 16oz

Coors Light 16oz

$4.25

Miller Lite 16oz

$4.25

Ultra 16oz

$4.25

Bud Light 16oz

$4.25

Flight 16oz

$4.25

Yuengling 16oz

$4.25

Dos XX 16oz

$4.75

Zigenbock 16oz

$4.25

Draft Beer 20oz

Coors Light 20oz

$4.95

Miller Lite 20oz

$4.95

Ultra 20oz

$4.95

Bud Light 20oz

$4.95

Flight 20oz

$4.95

Yuengling 20oz

$4.95

Dos XX 20oz

$5.65

Zigenbock 20oz

$4.95

Bottled Beer

Coors Light

$3.50

Miller light

$3.50

Ultra

$3.50

Flight

$4.25

Bud

$3.50

Bud light

$3.50

Shiner Bock

$4.25

Shiner Seasonal

$4.25

Blue Moon

$4.25

Angry Orchard

$4.25

Elysian IPA

$5.00

Dos XX

$4.25

Modelo

$4.25

Corona

$4.25

Stella

$4.25

Pacifico

$4.25

Revolver Blood H

$5.00

Yuenging Seasonal

$5.50

Topo Hard Seltzer

$4.50

Odules

$3.25

Heinekin

$4.25

Next Special

$4.25

Next

$5.00

Lonestar

$2.50

Black And Tan

$4.95

Canned Beer

Lonestar

$2.50

Love Street

$4.25

Dallas Blonde

$4.25

Deep Ellum

$4.25

Cutwater

$5.00

Eight

$4.25

Truly

$4.25

Truly Vodka

$6.00

White Claw

$4.25

Trinity

$4.25

Nutrl

$6.00

High Noon

$6.00

Topo Can

$4.25

Rahr

$4.75

Guiness

$5.00

817

$5.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$4.75

Absolute

$6.00

Absolute Citron

$6.00

Pinacle Whipped

$4.75

Svedka Blue

$4.75

Vanilla Vodka

$5.50

Pinacle Cherry

$4.75

Titos

$6.50

Deep Eddy Vodka

$6.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$6.00

Deep Eddy Orange

$6.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$6.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$6.00

Deep Eddy Grape F

$6.00

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$6.00

WS Strawberry

$6.00

WS Cucumber

$6.00

WS Blue Berry

$6.00

WS Grapefruit

$6.00

WS Watermelon

$6.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Burnetts Rasberry

$5.00

Well Vodka DBL

$7.75

Absolute DBL

$9.00

Absolute Citron DBL

$9.00

Pinacle Whipped DBL

$7.75

Svedka Blue DBL

$7.75

Vannilla Vodka DBL

$7.75

Pinacle Cherry DBL

$7.75

Titos DBL

$11.25

Deep Eddy Lemon DBL

$10.75

Deep Eddy Lime DBL

$10.75

Deep Eddy Orange DBL

$10.75

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea DBL

$10.75

Deep Eddy Peach DBL

$10.75

Deep Eddy Grape F DBL

$10.75

Deep Eddy Cranberry DBL

$10.75

WS Strawberry DBL

$9.00

WS Cucumber DBL

$9.00

WS Blue Berry DBL

$9.00

WS Grapefruit DBL

$9.00

WS Watermelon DBL

$9.00

Grey Goose DBL

$13.00

Burnetts Rasberry DBL

$8.00

Well Gin

$4.75

Tanqueray

$7.00

Empress

$7.00

Well Gin DBL

$7.75

Tanqueray DBL

$11.00

Empress DBL

$11.00

Well Rum

$4.75

Bacardi

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Malibu

$5.25

Well Rum DBL

$7.75

Bacardi DBL

$10.75

Captain Morgan DBL

$10.75

Malibu DBL

$10.00

Well Tequila

$4.75

Herradura Blanco

$7.00

1800 Blanco

$6.00

1800 Anejo

$6.00

Don Julio Blanco

$9.00

Don Julio REPO

$9.00

Don Julio 1942

$20.00

Patron

$8.00

Casa Amigos Blano

$12.00

Casa Amigos Anejo

$12.00

Clase Azul Blanco

$21.00

Clase Azul Repo

$21.00

Adictivo DB Repo

$15.00

Well Tequila DBL

$7.75

Herradura Blanco DBL

$10.75

1800 Blanco DBL

$10.75

1800 Anejo DBL

$10.75

Don Julio Blanco DBL

$14.00

Don Julio REPO DBL

$14.00

Don Julio 1942 DBL

$38.00

Patron DBL

$14.00

Casa Amigos Blano DBL

$18.00

Casa Amigos Anejo DBL

$18.00

Clase Azul Blanco DBL

$38.00

Clase Azul Repo DBL

$38.00

Adictivo DB Repo DBL

$26.00

Well Whiskey

$4.75

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Skrewball

$6.00

Crown

$6.00

Crown Apple

$6.00

Crown Peach

$6.00

Crown Vanilla

$6.00

Bulliet

$7.00

Jack Apple

$5.00

Jack Fire

$5.00

TX

$7.00

Jameson

$6.00

Jameson Orange

$6.00

Jameson Cold Brew

$6.00

Jameson 18 yr

$20.00

Longbranch

$8.00

Woodford

$10.00

Woodford DBL OAK

$12.00

Weller Green

$8.00

Weller Antique

$16.00

Weller 12 yr

$14.00

Weller Cypb

$28.00

Eagle Rare

$10.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Blantons

$20.00

Knob Creek

$7.00

Fire Ball

$4.50

Fireball Crew

$3.00

Bird Dog Peach

$6.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Pecan

$5.00

Soco

$6.00

Well Whiskey DBL

$7.75

Jack Daniels DBL

$8.75

Jim Beam DBL

$8.75

Skrewball DBL

$10.75

Crown DBL

$10.75

Crown Apple DBL

$10.75

Crown Peach DBL

$10.75

Crown Vanilla DBL

$10.75

Bulliet DBL

$11.25

Jack Apple DBL

$8.50

Jack Fire DBL

$8.50

Jameson DBL

$10.75

Jameson Orange DBL

$10.75

Jameson Cold Brew DBL

$10.75

Jameson 18 yr DBL

$38.00

Longbranch DBL

$12.50

Woodford DBL

$15.00

Woodford DBL OAK DBL

$20.00

Weller Green DBL

$12.00

Weller Antique DBL

$24.00

Weller 12 yr DBL

$24.00

Weller Cypb DBL

$50.00

Eagle Rare DBL

$16.00

Buffalo Trace DBL

$14.00

Blantons DBL

$38.00

Rebel Stokes DBL

$8.00

Fire Ball DBL

$7.75

Fireball Crew DBL

$6.00

Bird Dog Peach DBL

$9.00

Makers Mark DBL

$12.00

TX DBL

$12.00

Well Scotch

$4.75

Dewers

$5.00

Jonnie Walker Black

$17.00

Well Scotch DBL

$8.75

Dewers DBL

$8.75

Jonnie Walker Black DBL

$30.00

Tequila Rose

$6.00

Rum Chata

$5.00

Kaluha

$6.00

Midori

$5.50

Baileys

$6.00

Butter scotch

$3.75

Apple Pucker

$3.75

Watermelon Pucker

$3.75

Tuaca

$5.00

Blue Cuarca

$3.00

Peach Schnapps

$3.75

Rumpleminz

$5.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Dorda

$5.00

Razmataz

$3.75

Amaretto Di Saronno

$6.00

Ameretto

$4.00

Amaretto Di Saronno DBL

$10.00

Tequila Rose DBL

$10.00

Rum Chata DBL

$9.00

Kaluha DBL

$10.00

Midori DBL

$9.00

Baileys DBL

$9.00

Ameretto DBL

$6.00

Butter scotch DBL

$6.00

Apple Pucker DBL

$6.00

Watermelon Pucker DBL

$6.00

Tuaca DBL

$9.00

Blue Cuarca DBL

$5.00

Peach Schnapps DBL

$6.00

Rumpleminz DBL

$9.00

Yeagermister DBL

$10.00

Dorda DBL

$9.00

Razmataz DBL

$6.00

Red wine Glass

House CAB

$6.00

House Merlot

$6.00

Freak Show

$10.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$9.00

Red wine Bottle

House CAB BTL

$24.00

House Merlot BTL

$24.00

Freak Show BTL

$38.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir BTL

$36.00

White wine Glass

House Chardonnay

$6.00

HousePinot Grigio

$6.00

Josh Chardonnay

$9.00

Treana

$11.00

White wine Bottle

House Chardonnay BTL

$24.00

HousePinot Grigio BTL

$24.00

Josh Chardonnay BTL

$36.00

Rose/Champagne

House Zinfandel

$6.00

House Zinfandel BTL

$24.00

House Champaigne

$6.00

House Champaigne BTL

$24.00

N/A Beverages (Copy)

Drink

$2.79

To Go Drink

$1.79

Red Bull

$3.29

Topo Chico

$2.79

Soda Bottle

$2.79

Kid Drink

$1.79

Juice

$1.79

Milk

$1.79
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
148 South Main Street, Keller, TX 76248

