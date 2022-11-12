Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Salad

Old Town Kitchen & Cocktails

113 Reviews

$$

300 technology center way ste. 203

Rock Hill, SC 29730

Small Plates

Shaken Fry Bag

$7.00

Choice of hot fries, garlic-herb-parm, eastern NC barbecue

New Awlins Shrimp Toast

$12.00

Bang Bang Brussels

$10.00

Crispy brussels sprouts tossed in our sweet and spicy bang bang sauce

Warm Collard Green Queso

$9.00

Warm Collard Green Queso served with pork rinds for dipping

Smoked Chicken Wings

$14.00

8 wings tossed in your choice of white bbq, sorghum mustard bbq, buffalo, or bang bang sauce

Hushpuppies

$7.00

Served with honey furikake butter

Pan Fried Oyster Mushrooms

$8.00

Oyster mushrooms sautéed in a garlic-miso lemon butter

Soups

Tomato Bisque

$6.00

Creamy vegan tomato soup

Cowboy Chili

$10.00

Pulled pork, beef, focaccia croutons, cheddar, green onion

Salads

Old Town Chopper

$10.00

Mixed lettuce, tomato, cucumber, bacon, cheddar, crispy onions, ranch breadcrumbs, choice of dressing

Blackened Chicken Caesar

$14.00

Mixed lettuce, focaccia croutons, creamy caesar dressing, parmesan

Farmer's Salad

$12.00

Seasonal vegetables, butter beans, quinoa, herb verde, feta cheese

Harvest Salad

$10.00

Mixed lettuce, apples, craisins, smoked pecans, pecan-balsamic dressing

Side Salad

$6.00

Sandwiches

The Standard

$15.00

Cheddar, Uncle Hamp's Bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onions, burger sauce, brioche bun

The Classic

$12.00

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, brioche bun

The Melt

$14.00

Cheddar and american cheese, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, pickles, texas toast

Smoked Pork Sammy

$14.00

House smoked pork shoulder, local bacon, cheerwine bbq, pickled veg, brioche bun

Bologna Burger

$12.00

1/3lb thick sliced bologna, lettuce, tomato, sorghum mustard bbq, brioche bun

Bang Bang Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Fried chicken, bang bang sauce, pickled pea relish, brioche bun

Old Town BLT

$14.00

1/3lb crispy local bacon, lettuce, seasoned tomato, mayo, texas toast

Cheerwine BBQ Chicken

$12.00

Pulled chicken, Cheerwine BBQ, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo, brioche bun

Big Plates

Cajun Andouille and Grits

$20.00

NC Andouille, frying peppers, tomato pepper stew, creamy heirloom grits

S&P Fried Catfish

$14.00+

Butter beans, pickled pea salad, green tartar sauce, lemon

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Hand breaded tenders served with fries

Veggie Noodles

$14.00

Cavatappi noodles, squash agrodolce, marinated tomatoes, sunflower spread, tomato pepper stew

Country Fried Steak

$24.00

White gravy, whipped potatoes, sautéed brussels sprouts

Steak and Fries

$16.00+

Angus flank steak, herb verde, garlic parm fries

Three Cheese Macaroni

$14.00

Cheddar, parmesan, cream cheese, bacon, tomato, basil crumbs

Creole Chicken Linguini

$22.00

Blackened Chicken, creole cream parmesan sauce

Pork Chop

$50.00

Schezwan-Thyme glazed, smoked cabbage, baked apples

Sides

Whipped Potatoes

$3.00Out of stock

Topped with white gravy

Stewed Butter Beans & Tomatoes

$4.00

Stewed butter beans with marinated tomatoes

Heirloom grits

$4.00

Topped with tomato pepper stew

Squash Agrodolce

$4.00

Sweet and Sour Squash

Braised Cabbage

$3.00

Served with baked apples

Seedy Slaw

$3.00

Battered Fries

$4.50

Baked Apples

$4.00

Desserts

Chocolate Walnut Cookie

$6.00

Banana-Walnut Bread

$8.00

Served with bourbon-maple-walnut ice cream

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Yogurt

$8.00

Kids Fruit

$3.00

NA BEV

Cheerwine

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.75

Lemonade

$3.00

Mello Yellow

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

"Take a walk down memory lane"

Location

300 technology center way ste. 203, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Directions

Map
