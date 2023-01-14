  • Home
  • /
  • Wahiawa
  • /
  • Old Town Pizzeria & Tap House - 167 C. South Kamehameha Highway
Main picView gallery

Old Town Pizzeria & Tap House 167 C. South Kamehameha Highway

review star

No reviews yet

167 C. South Kamehameha Highway

Wahiawa, HI 96786

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

DT PEPPERONI
DT HANGRY HAWAIIAN
16' MO'O- PESTO

OLD TOWN PIZZAS

12 "CHEESE

$18.30

Hand Stretched dough with a marinara sauce base and shredded mozzarella cheese

12" PEPPERONI

$19.25

Hand Stretched dough with a marinara sauce base, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni!

12" BUILD YOUR OWN

$20.50

Your choice! Select up to 5 toppings total (limit to 3 proteins please) Choose from our selection of house made sauces: {Marinara, Chipotle mayo, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Blue Cheese, Ranch or BBQ}

12" CHICKEN CHIPOTLE

$20.50

Hand stretched dough with chipotle mayo base and mozzarella cheese with smoked shredded chicken. Out the oven topped with Pico De Gallo and Cream Fresh & Chipotle Mayo drizzle

12" INSALDA DI PROSCIUTTO

$20.50

Extra Virgin Olive Oil base with Mozzarella and thin prosciutto. Out the oven topped with spring mix greens tossed in house-made red wine "Valley Vista" vinaigrette

12" HANGRY HAWAIIAN

$20.50

Hand stretched dough with a chipotle mayo base with crushed pineapple, jalapenos, chipotle sausage

12" BUFFALO BLEU

$20.50

Hand stretched dough with a bleu cheese base and smoked chicken tossed in buffalo sauce topped with bleu cheese crumbles, green onions, and bleu cheese drizzle

12" CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$20.50

House made ranch sauce base with mozzarella, smoked chicken, bacon bits and topped with a final ranch drizzle

12" THE BARRELS #6

$20.50

Sweet and savory BBQ sauce base topped with smoked pork, Italian sausage, diced red onions and a BBQ Drizzle!

12" PUA'A- MEAT LOVERS

$20.50

Marinara base with pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, salami, grated garlic, and parmesan

12" MARGHERITA

$20.50

House marinara with fresh mozzarella balls, sliced tomatoes, grated garlic, and fresh basil

12" MO'O- PESTO

$20.50

House made pesto sauce topped with fresh mozzarella balls, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, and diced tomatoes

12" SUPREME

$20.50

Marinara sauce base topped with pepperoni, Italian sausage, diced red onion & green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives

16" CHEESE

$26.99

Hand stretched dough toped with house made marinara and shredded mozzarella

16" PEPPERONI

$26.99

Hand Stretched dough with a marinara sauce base, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni!

16" BUILD YOUR OWN

$26.99

Your choice! Select up to 5 toppings total (limit to 3 proteins please) Choose from our selection of house made sauces: {Marinara, Chipotle mayo, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Blue Cheese, Ranch or BBQ}

16" CHICKEN CHIPOTLE

$26.99

Hand stretched dough with chipotle mayo base and mozzarella cheese with smoked shredded chicken. Out the oven topped with Pico De Gallo and Cream Fresh & Chipotle Mayo drizzle

16" INSALADA DI PRSCIUTTO

$26.99

Extra Virgin Olive Oil base with mozzarella cheese, thin prosciutto. Out the oven topped with spring mix tossed in house made re wine "Valley Vista" vinaigrette

16" HANGRY HAWAIIAN

$26.99

Hand stretched dough with a chipotle mayo base with crushed pineapple, jalapenos, chipotle sausage

16" BUFFALO BLEU

$26.99

Hand stretched dough with bleu cheese sauce base with smoked chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with mozzarella and topped with bleu cheese drizzle, green onions, and bleu cheese crumbles

16" CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$26.99

House made ranch sauce base with mozzarella, smoked chicken, bacon bits and topped with a final ranch drizzle

16" THE BARRELS #6

$26.99

Sweet and savory BBQ sauce base topped with smoked pork, Italian sausage, diced red onions and a BBQ Drizzle!

16" PUA'A- MEAT LOVERS

$26.99

Marinara base with pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, salami, grated garlic, and parmesan

16" MARGHERITA

$26.99

House Marinara sauce with fresh mozzarella balls, sliced tomatoes, grated garlic, and topped with fresh basil

16' MO'O- PESTO

$26.99

House made pesto sauce topped with fresh mozzarella balls, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, and diced tomatoes

16" SUPREME

$26.99

Marinara sauce base topped with pepperoni, Italian sausage, diced red onion & green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives

DETROIT (DT)

8x10 baked deep dish topped with cheese, your selected toppings then finished with the perfect sauce!

DT CHEESE

$18.99

Deep-dish dough with mozzarella cheese cooked until crispy on the sides! Out the oven is topped with house made marinara

DT PEPPERONI

$21.49

Deep-dish dough baked with mozzarella cheese and pepperoni. Out the oven is topped house made marinara sauce

DT BUILD YOUR OWN

$21.49

Deep-dish dough baked with mozzarella cheese with your choice of toppings! Maximum of 5 toppings (please limit proteins to 3 max) and topped with house made marinara

DT CHICKEN CHIPOTLE

$23.99

Deep-dish crust with crispy cheese to the edges and baked with smoked shredded chicken. Out of the oven and topped with our house made Cream Fresh & Chipotle Mayo drizzle.

DT INSALDA DI PRSCUITTO

$23.99

Deep-dish crust with crispy cheese to the edges and baked with thin prosciutto. Out of the oven and topped with spring mix tossed in our house made red wine "Valley Vista" vinaigrette.

DT HANGRY HAWAIIAN

$23.99

Deep-dish dough with mozzarella, chipotle sausage, crushed pineapple, jalapenos, and topped with chipotle mayo drizzle

DT BUFFALO BLEU

$23.99

Deep-dish crust with crispy cheese to the edges and baked with smoked chicken tossed in buffalo sauce. Out of the oven and topped with blue cheese drizzle, blue cheese crumbles & green onion.

DT CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$23.99

Deep-dish baked with mozzarella, smoked chicken, bacon, and topped with a ranch drizzle

DT THE BARRELS #6

$23.99

Deep-dish dough baked with mozzarella cheese, smoked pork, Italian sausage, diced red onions and a mild BBQ drizzle

DT PUA'A- MEAT LOVERS

$23.99

Deep dish baked until mozzarella cheese is crispy along the sides , includes pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, salami, grated garlic, and parmesan topped with marinara sauce

DT MARGHERITA

$23.99

Deep-dish crust with crispy cheese to the edges and baked with sliced tomato and fresh garlic. Out of the oven and topped with our house made Marinara sauce and fresh basil.

DT SUPREME

$23.99

Our house made Detroit dough topped with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, diced red onion & green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives and finished with marinara sauce

BY THE SLICE

BY THE SLICE is 1/4 of our 16" pizza! We serve it warm and sliced down the middle!

CHEESE SLICE

$6.00

1/4 of our 16" pizza, served traditionally with marinara and fresh mozzarella

PEPPERONI SLICE

$7.00

1/4 of a 16" pizza, made with our award winning marinara, fresh mozzarella, and pepperoni~

CHEFS CHOICE SLICE

$7.50

1/4 Of our 16" pizza, daily choice changes depending on the chefs mood! Call in to see what's for today!

SALADS

Salads include a bed of romaine lettuce and your choice of toppings and salad dressing plus croutons (3 toppings included in prices, more is available for additional pricing)

SMALL

$9.99

Feeds about 1-2 people A bed of Romain Lettuce with your choice of toppings (3 included, 4+ additional price) with croutons and your choice of house made dressing!

LARGE

$12.99

Feeds about 3-4 people Bed of romaine lettuce with your choice of toppings and salad dressing with croutons

APPETIZERS

3PC MEATBALLS

$9.99

House made 50/50 pork/beef meatballs (comes in portion of 3) served with a parmesan cheese dipping bread

GARLIC KNOTS

$8.99Out of stock

6 piece knots tossed in roasted garlic butter served with a side of 4 oz. marinara sauce (or try any of out other house made dipping sauces!)

NON-ALCOHOLIC

24 oz SODA

$2.95

BOTTLED WATER

$2.55

ENERGY DRINKS

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Old Town Pizzeria & Tap House is located in the heart of Wahiawa along Kamehameha highway which is the gateway that leads you to the historical North Shore. We serve Gourmet handcrafted Pizza, come watch your pizza be built right before your eyes! In addition, there are 12 taps that always has a supply of Craft Beer, locals favorite domestics, and wine. Enjoy your meal at our history filled building or check out our easy online ordering to enjoy a home.

Location

167 C. South Kamehameha Highway, Wahiawa, HI 96786

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Chicken in a Barrel - Wahiawa, Oahu
orange starNo Reviews
167-A South Kamehameha Highway Wahiawa, HI 96786
View restaurantnext
Beyond Boba Tea - 64 Kukui Street
orange starNo Reviews
64 Kukui Street Wahiawa, HI 96786
View restaurantnext
Rise and Shine Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
95-1057 Ainamakua Dr Mililani, HI 96789
View restaurantnext
Paradise Ciders
orange starNo Reviews
95-221 Kipapa Drive Mililani, HI 96789
View restaurantnext
The Clubhouse Mililani - 95-176 Kuahelani Ave
orange starNo Reviews
95-176 Kuahelani Ave Mililani, HI 96789
View restaurantnext
Rokaru Shabu Shabu
orange star4.1 • 491
1140 Kuala St #104 Pearl City, HI 96782
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Wahiawa
Mililani
review star
No reviews yet
Pearl City
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Haleiwa
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Kapolei
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Honolulu
review star
Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)
Kailua
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Lihue
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Kapaa
review star
No reviews yet
Koloa
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston