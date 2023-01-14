Old Town Pizzeria & Tap House 167 C. South Kamehameha Highway
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Old Town Pizzeria & Tap House is located in the heart of Wahiawa along Kamehameha highway which is the gateway that leads you to the historical North Shore. We serve Gourmet handcrafted Pizza, come watch your pizza be built right before your eyes! In addition, there are 12 taps that always has a supply of Craft Beer, locals favorite domestics, and wine. Enjoy your meal at our history filled building or check out our easy online ordering to enjoy a home.
167 C. South Kamehameha Highway, Wahiawa, HI 96786
