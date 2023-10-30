Restaurant info

Twenty years ago, the Old Town Pub found its cozy spot on Wells Street, right in the middle of Chicago’s Historic Old Town District. Known for its top-notch burgers and crispy handmade tavern-style pizzas, our local pub serves much more than your average bar. Our friendly staff will treat you like a part of our OTP family whether you’re a regular or visiting from out of town. On game days, the pub is the place to be! Our goal is to provide the best experience for sports fanatics, and even fair weather fans. We’ve got all the comfort and modesty of a neighborhood bar, with delicious food and drinks that will have you coming back for more!

