550 Carriage House Drive
Jackson, TN 38305
Main Menu
Appetizers
- Create Your Own Combo - Any 2$8.99
Your choice of toasted ravioli, fried mozzarella, fried mushroom, or fried zucchini
- Create Your Own Combo - Any 3$11.99
Your choice of toasted ravioli, fried mozzarella, fried mushroom or fried zucchini
- Oysters Romano$13.99
1/2 dozen baked oysters topped with bacon and mozzarella cheese
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$10.99
Special recipe dip with picante sauce and chips
- Stuffed Mushrooms$8.99
Mushrooms stuffed with spicy Italian sausage, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Personal Pizza$6.99
Design your own
Salads & Soups
- The Italian Salad - Half$8.99
Mixed greens topped with artichoke hearts, pepperoncini peppers, hearts of palm, black and green olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese
- The Italian Salad - Full$14.99
Mixed greens topped with artichoke hearts, pepperoncini peppers, hearts of palm, black and green olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese
- Grilled Sicilian Chicken Salad$13.99
Grilled chunks of tender chicken breast served with homemade croutons, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese, onions, cucumbers, and tomatoes on a bed of mixed greens
- Fruit Chicken Salad$13.99
The best chicken salad in town! Pecans, pineapple, and mandarin oranges served on a bed of lettuce with fresh seasonal fruit
- Chicken Caesar Salad$13.99
Crisp romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, and homemade croutons tossed in creamy caesar dressing and topped with Romano cheese
- Chicken Parmesan Salad$13.99
Chicken fingers on a bed of mixed greens, topped with freshly grated Romano cheese and served with a delicious Parmesan dressing
- Minestrone$4.99
Our classic Italian soup made with vegetables and pasta in an herb scented tomato broth
- Soup of the Day$4.99
Ask your server for our fresh made selections
- Soup, Salad & Bread$9.99
Our fresh house salad with your choice of dressing, hot fresh baked bread and a bowl of our homemade soup