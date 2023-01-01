A map showing the location of Old Town Sports Pub 8971 Center StreetView gallery

Old Town Sports Pub 8971 Center Street

8971 Center Street

Manassas, VA 20110

Food

Appetizers

Bacon Cheese Fries

$8.00

Bavarian Pretzels

$13.00

Buffalo Shrimp

$13.00

Chicken Bites

$13.00

Chicken Dip

$14.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$16.00

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Chip & Salsa

$5.00

Chips & Queso

$7.00

Corn Dogs

$10.00

Guacomole App

$5.99

Kielbasa Pierogies

$14.50

Mozzarella Moons

$11.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Philly Quesadilla

$16.00

Pierogies

$11.99

Pizza Rolls

$13.50

Pot Stickers

$12.99

Pub Chicken Nachos

$15.00

Pub Nachos

$15.00

Pub Sampler

$17.00

Loaded Potato Bites

$11.00

Southwest Eggrolls

$14.50

Steak Bites

$15.00

Spinach Dip

$12.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.00

1/2 lb Spiced Shrimp

$13.00

Full lb Spiced Shrimp

$20.00

Clam Chowder

$8.00

S.O.D.

$7.00

Buffalo Wings

$15.00

BBQ Wings

$15.00

Old Bay Wings

$15.00

Honey Old Bay Wings

$15.00

Habanero Wings

$15.00

Garlic Parmesan Wings

$15.00

Thai Sweet Chili Wings

$15.00

Sweet & Spicy Wings

$15.00

Blackened Wings

$15.00

Jala-Mango Wings

$15.00

Wing Dings

$15.00

Salads

Small Garden Salad

$5.00

Large Garden Salad

$7.00
Caesar

Caesar

$7.00

Salmon Cobb Salad

$16.00

Taco Salad

$14.00

Sandwiches

BLT

$11.00

Buffalo Sandwich

$13.99

Buffalo Sliders

$13.50

Buffalo Wrap

$14.50

Cheeseburger Sliders

$14.00

Club Sandwich

$15.00

Dippy Tacos

$14.50

Fish Tacos

$14.00

French Dip

$14.00

Pork BBQ Sandwich

$12.99

Pub Burger

$14.00

Pub Dogs

$13.00

Pub Gyro

$14.00

Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Steak & Cheese

$15.00

Entrees

Chicken Fajitas

$18.00

Steak Fajitas

$19.00

Shrimp Fajitas

$19.00

Combo Fajitas

$22.00

Mexican Chicken Bowl

$14.99

Steak Bowl

$15.00

Shepards Pie

$14.00

Glazed Pork Chops

$18.00

Ribeye Steak

$24.00

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Fried Shrimp

$14.00

Cajun Salmon Pasta

$17.00

Sides

Regular Fries

$5.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Vegetables

$4.99

Onion Rings

$6.00

Curly Fries

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

2oz Queso

$1.50

4oz Queso

$3.00

Steak Fries

$5.00

Bowl Of Chili

$6.00

Kids

Kids Hot Dog

$7.99

Kids Mac N' Cheese

$7.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$8.00

Daily Specials

Calamari

$13.00

Pizza Flatbrea

$13.00

Steak Sliders

$14.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Pub Merchandise

Pub Hat

$20.00

Pub Shirt

$20.00

Pub Sweatshirt

$35.00

Fast Bar

BL CAN

$4.00

Bud Light Bottle

$4.00

Bud Light Draft

$4.00

Budwiser Bottle

$4.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Casamigos

$8.50

Cherry Bomb

$7.00

Ciroc Apple

$7.00

CL CAN

$4.00

Coors Light Bottle

$4.00

Coors Light Draft

$4.00

Fireball

$6.25

Green Tea

$6.50

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jager Bomb

$8.00

Jameson

$7.00

Miller Lite Bottle

$4.00

Miller Lite Draft

$4.00

ML CAN

$4.00

Patron

$9.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Tito's

$7.50

Watermelon Crush

$7.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

Well Vodka

$5.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Yeungling

$4.00

White Claw

$5.50

Brunch

Brunch Quesadilla

$12.50

Pancakes and Sausage

$9.99

Breakfast Platter

$12.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.50

Steak and Eggs

$19.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8971 Center Street, Manassas, VA 20110

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

