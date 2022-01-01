Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Southern

Old Town Stock House

review star

No reviews yet

410 Old Town Street

Gunterville, AL 35976

Small Plates

Bread Charge

$1.00

house-made roll

Fall Salad

$12.00

Spinach Salad

$12.00

Escargot

$13.00

Baked Feta

$14.00

Crab Fritters

$17.00

Shrimp & Grits

$20.00

Murder Point Oysters

$34.00

1/2 Dozen Murder Point Oysters

$21.00

Dozen Hatteras Salts Oysters

$40.00Out of stock

1/2 Dozen Hatteras Salts Oysters

$24.00Out of stock

Entrees

Filet

$57.00

potato gratin, seasonal vegetables, red wine reduction

Cowgirl

$90.00

Lamb

$38.00

Duck

$33.00

Scallops

$35.00

Snapper

$42.00

Salmon

$38.00Out of stock

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$14.00

Galette

$14.00

Tiramisu

$14.00Out of stock

Ice Cream- One Scoop

$3.00

Ice Cream- Two Scoop

$6.00

Sides

Fried Brussels

$5.00

Side Vegetable Medley

$4.00

Side Gratin

$5.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Bowl of Pickles

$2.00

Side Mushrooms

$5.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Nugget/Fry Combo

Kid's Cheese Pizza Combo

$6.00

Kid's Butter Noodle Combo

Kid's Side Fries

$3.00

Kid's Side Vegetables

$3.00

Kid's Beverage

Vegan/Vegetarian

Vegan

$22.00

chef’s choice of seasonal ingredients

Vegetarian

$20.00

chef’s choice of seasonal ingredients

Salad Entrees

Filet

$45.00

Fish

$40.00

Cowgirl

$75.00

Grilled Chicken

$25.00

Burger

$21.00

Beer

Round For Kitchen

$18.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Stella

$5.00

Back Forty Truck Stop Honey

$6.00

Faubourg Golden Cypress Wheat

$6.00

Suzy B Blonde

$6.00

MNB Dr. Robot Key Lime Sour

$6.00

Ghost Train Kettle Sour

$6.00

Gulf Coast Pale Ale

$6.00

Cahaba Oktoberfest

$6.00

Seasonal Sips

The Carnival

$7.00

Witches Brew

$7.00

Coffee Date

$7.00

Backyard Bonfire

$7.00

Granny's Apple Tree

$7.00

FLIGHT

$18.00

ALL 5 SIPS

$24.00

SUNDRIES

Merrilily Gardens Red Pepper Jelly

Merrilily Gardens Red Pepper Jelly

$8.00

High Five Pepper Jelly, 18 oz.

Buger Shirt

$12.50

Comfort Colors

$15.00

Sweatshirt

$20.00

Hat

$35.00

Hoodie

$38.00

Dry Fit Tee

$30.00

Gift Certificate

$75

$75.00

$100

$100.00

$150

$150.00

$200

$200.00

$250

$250.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

410 Old Town Street, Gunterville, AL 35976

Directions

Gallery
Old Town Stock House image
Old Town Stock House image

Map
