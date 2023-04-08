Restaurant header imageView gallery

Old Town Tavern & Beer Garden

review star

No reviews yet

900 Duval Street

Key West, FL 33040

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Old Town Burger
Cheesy Pete Burger
Shoestring Fries

Food

Share (Online)

Black Bean Hummus

$10.00

w/ fresh vegetables & croustinis

Cauliflower Bites

$12.00

seasoned crispy cauliflower, sweet chili sauce, w/ house ranch

Chicken Wings

$16.00

jerk, soy & honey, or house mango habanero hot sauce

Fried Mozzarella

$10.00

house breaded wedge w/ greens & marinara

Meatballs

$14.00

beef & pork balls, marinara, parmesan, toasted ciabatta

Pork Belly

$12.00

cubed & fried w/ house mango habanero hot sauce

Reuben Egg Rolls

$14.00

slow cooked corn beef, sauerkraut, swiss, caraway, w/ thousand island dressing

Shoestring Fries

$8.00

seasoned & served w/ garlic herb aioli

Tuna Poke

$17.00

tropical fruit, sesame, habanero, red & green onions, w/ greens & yuca chips

Start

Gazpacho

$8.00

chilled tomato & cucumber soup w/ sour cream & herb oil

Scotch Eggs

$14.00

boiled egg, spiced pork sausage, breadcrumbs, w/ mustard sauce, pickled mustard seeds

Flatbreads (Online)

Cheese Flatbread

$10.00

marinara, mozzarella

Pig N' Pickle Flatbread

$17.00

spiced ground pork, pickles, seeded mustard bbq sauce, mozzarella

Shrimp Scampi Flatbread

$19.00

shrimp, roasted garlic puree, tomato, mozzarella, pepperjack, lemon zest

Summer Garden Flatbread

$16.00

marinara, spinach, tomatoes, zucchini, mozzarella, parmesan

Greens

Burrata Salad

$14.00

mixed greens, tomato, basil pesto, burrata cheese,balsamic reduction, extra virgin olive oil

Grilled Greek Salad

$12.00

grilled romaine, feta, red onion, kalamata olives, cucumber, tomato, citrus vinaigrette

Mixed Greens

$10.00

tomato, cucumber, red onions, red cabbage, carrots, citrus vinaigrette

Superfood Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, quinoa, beets, almonds, citrus, sprouts, orangebeet vinaigrette

Tavern Wedge

$10.00

iceburg, tomato, bacon, red onion, blue cheese, house blue cheese dressing

Add Ons

Blackened Cauliflower Florets

$5.00

Blackened Grouper

$12.00

Grilled Shrimp

$9.00

Marinated Chicken Breast

$7.00

Pub Favorites

Bangers & Mash

$21.00

irish pork bangers mashed potatoes, sage onion gravy

Fish & Chips

$24.00

smithwicks ale battered grouper,hand cut fries, tartar

Glazed Chicken Stir-fry

$29.00

mango habanero glazed chicken breast served over an asian style quinoa stir-fry w/ cabbage,cauliflower, carrots, mushrooms, peppers,ginger, garlic,soy, citrus

Marinated Rib Eye

$36.00

grilled 12oz steak, mashed potatoes, brandy green peppercorn cream sauce

Shepherds Pie

$20.00

ground beef & lamb stew,mashed potatoes, parmesan

Shrimp Linguine

$29.00

basil & tomato cream sauce, mushrooms, spinach,parmesan

Hands

Blackened Cauliflower Wrap

$17.00

blackened florets, black bean hummus, red cabbage, tomatoes, sprouts, red pepper, citrus vinaigrette

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

marinated & grilled chicken breast, chipotle aioli, smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun

Vegetable Banh Mi

$17.00

braised napa cabbage, mushroom pate, ginger miso vegan mayo, pickled carrots & daikon, cucumber, jalapeno, cilantro, artisan roll

Chicken Banh Mi

$17.00

marinated & grilled chicken breast, pate, ginger miso mayo, pickled carrots & daikon, cucumber, jalapeno, cilantro, artisan roll

Pork Banh Mi

$17.00

pork belly, pate, ginger miso mayo, pickled carrots & daikon, cucumber, jalapeno, cilantro, artisan roll

Grouper Sandwich

$20.00

smithwicks ale battered grouper, remoulade, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun

Tavern Steak Sandwich

$19.00

marinated & grilled ribeye, spicy tomato relish, mixed greens, garlic aioli, artisan roll

Cheesy Pete Burger

$18.00

ground angus, double cheddar, bacon, brioche bun

Old Town Burger

$18.00

ground angus, pickles, mustard, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo, cheddar, brioche bun

Lost Cowboy Burger

$20.00

ground angus, pepperjack, bacon, red onion, bbq sauce, mayo, matchstick potatoes, brioche bun

Hangover Burger

$22.00

ground angus,cheddar, bacon, caramelized onion, fried egg, spicy mustard, mayo, brioche bun

Burger Special

$19.00Out of stock

Kids

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Chicken Tenders, Shoestring Fries, House Ranch

Fruit & Vege Bowl

$8.00

Fresh Fruit & Veges, House Ranch

Kids Pasta

$6.00

Marinara, Parmesan

Sauces, Sides

Bread - Croustini

$1.00

Bread - Extra Croustini

$0.50

Bread - Extra Toasted

$0.50

Bread - Toasted

$1.00

Extra Vege

$1.00

Side 1000 Island

$0.50

Side Balsamic Reduction

$0.50

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Side Brandy Peppercorn Cream Sauce

$5.00

Side Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Side Citrus Viniagrette

$0.50

Side Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Side Ginger Miso Mayo

$0.50

Side House Hot Sauce

$0.50

Side Jerk Sauce

$0.50

Side Marinara

$0.50

Side Mayo

$0.50

Side Mustard

$0.50

Side Mustard Sauce

$0.50

Side Olive Oil

$0.50

Side Orange Beet Vin.

$0.50

Side Parmesan

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Sage Onion Gravy

$4.00

Side Soy & Honey Sauce

$0.50

Side Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.50

Side Tartar

$0.50

Side Tomato Relish

$1.00

Beverage

Beverages

1L Sparkling Water

$5.50

20oz Barq's Root Beer

$4.00

20oz Coke Bottle

$4.00

20oz Coke Zero Bottle

$4.00

20oz Dasani Water

$2.50

Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

Tonic Water

$3.50

16oz Water Bottle

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Our modern tavern features an extensive menu including influences from England, Ireland, Scotland and Australia, international and American sports, the largest selection of craft beers in Key West, plus, a twice daily happy hour and Whiskey Wednesday specials (because...Key West). ​ And that's just the beginning. Sit back, eat, and drink like a local with us at Old Town Tavern & Beer Garden, ranked the #1 bar and pub of all Key West restaurants.

Website

Location

900 Duval Street, Key West, FL 33040

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Better Than Sex - Key West - Key West
orange star4.5 • 1,344
926 Simonton St Key West, FL 33040
View restaurantnext
Mr. Z's - 501 Southard St
orange starNo Reviews
501 Southard St Key West, FL 33040
View restaurantnext
The Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
509 Southard st Key West, FL 33040
View restaurantnext
Kojin Noodle Bar
orange starNo Reviews
422 Eaton St Key West, FL 33040
View restaurantnext
Kava Culture - Key West
orange starNo Reviews
901 Fleming Street Key West, FL 33040
View restaurantnext
Hank’s Hair Of The Dog Saloon - 409 Caroline Street
orange starNo Reviews
409 Caroline Street Key West, FL 33040
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Key West

Duetto Pizza and Gelato
orange star4.5 • 4,287
540 Greene St Key West, FL 33040
View restaurantnext
RAMS HEAD SOUTHERNMOST
orange star4.6 • 2,577
804 Whitehead St Key West, FL 33040
View restaurantnext
Better Than Sex - Key West - Key West
orange star4.5 • 1,344
926 Simonton St Key West, FL 33040
View restaurantnext
Blackfin Bistro - 918 Duval St
orange star4.6 • 973
918 Duval St Key West, FL 33040
View restaurantnext
Fisherman's Cafe - Historic Seaport
orange star4.6 • 779
205 Elizabeth Street Key West, FL 33040
View restaurantnext
Sushi Song - Key West
orange star4.4 • 743
925 Duval St Key West, FL 33040
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Key West
Marathon
review star
No reviews yet
Islamorada
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Marco Island
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Homestead
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Naples
review star
Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)
Naples
review star
Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)
Bonita Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (27 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Miami
review star
Avg 4.3 (1066 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston