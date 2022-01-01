Old Venice Restaurant 2910 CANON ST
Casual elegance, relaxed charm, and a fusion of Mediterranean flavors combine to present a dining experience you won't forget. Whether meeting friends, anticipating a romantic evening or entertaining family, Old Venice is your restaurant in the heart of Point Loma. Family owned and operated for over 40 years, Old Venice is the perfect place to relax and unwind. Tastefully decorated, with a selection of indoor or outdoor dining, you will immediately be enraptured with the European ambience of one of San Diego's finest dining venues.
2910 CANON ST, San Diego, CA 92106
