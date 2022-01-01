Restaurant header imageView gallery

Old Venice Restaurant 2910 CANON ST

1,126 Reviews

$$

2910 CANON ST

San Diego, CA 92106

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Garlic Bread - For 2

Garlic Bread - For 2

$2.00
Baked Artichoke

Baked Artichoke

$17.00

Prosciutto, fresh herbs and garlic.

Bowl of Soup

$8.00
Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$15.00

Tomato, onion, basil, parmesan cheese and balsamic.

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$16.00

Crispy prosciutto & Balsamic reduction.

Cup of Soup

$6.00
Foccacia

Foccacia

$20.00
Garlic Bulb & Brie

Garlic Bulb & Brie

$16.00

Triple cream brie, garlic bulb.

Gluten Free Bread

$7.00
Insalata Caprese

Insalata Caprese

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella, basil, beefsteak tomato.

Magic Mushrooms

Magic Mushrooms

$16.00

Button mushrooms, snow crab, shrimp, baked provolone.

1 Meatball 1 Sausage

$15.00
Meatballs

Meatballs

$15.00

Marinara and parmesan.

Pesto Burrata

Pesto Burrata

$17.00

Fresh pesto, burrata and sautéed cherry tomatoes.

Potato Gnocci

Potato Gnocci

$16.00

Sautéed, basil marinara sauce topped with parmesan.

Sausage

$15.00
Shrimp & Artichoke

Shrimp & Artichoke

$19.00

Caper, tomato, basil and white wine.

Steamed Mussels

Steamed Mussels

$20.00

New Zealand green lip mussels, garlic, tomato, basil, Madeira white wine.

Stuffed Shrimp

Stuffed Shrimp

$19.00

Snow crab, garlic oil, parmesan crust.

Gormet Greens

Antipasto

Antipasto

$18.00

Provolone, pepperoni, salami, peperoncini, red onion, greek olives, tomato, and mozzarella cheese. Italian dressing

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$18.00

Feta, roma tomato, cucumber, greek olive, pepperoncini, red onion (red potato, yellow raisin, walnut available upon request), Italian vinaigrette.

House Salad

House Salad

$9.00

Tomato, feta, pepperoncini, onion.

House Caesar

$9.00
Insalata Venicia

Insalata Venicia

$18.00

Caramelized walnut, yellow raisin, feta, cucumber, pineapple, tomato, pineapple balsamic.

Organic Arugula

Organic Arugula

$18.00

Pear, gorgonzola, roasted pecan, lemon, olive oil.

Walnut Gorgonzola

Walnut Gorgonzola

$18.00

Tomato, caramelized onion, walnut, red potato, gorgonzola, blue cheese vinaigrette.

Wicked Caesar

Wicked Caesar

$18.00

Romaine, crouton, shaved parmesan, spicy caesar dressing.

Pizzas

Cheese

Cheese

$17.00
Artichoke & Aspargus

Artichoke & Aspargus

$25.00

Marinated artichoke heart & asparagus spears garnished with fresh pesto

Fusion

Fusion

$25.00

Fig & pear slices, pesto, arugula.

Gourmet Special

Gourmet Special

$25.00

Sun dried tomato, greek olive, mushroom, romano, ricotta, parmesan, topped with garlic, oregano and garnished with pepperoncini.

Greek Goddess

Greek Goddess

$25.00

Greek olive, feta, tomato, pepperoncini.

Italian Special

$25.00

Salami, Meatball, Sausage, and Linguisa (Meat Pizza)

Margherita

Margherita

$25.00

Roma tomato, feta, oregano, basil.

Old Venice Delux

Old Venice Delux

$25.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, olive, onion, bell pepper.

Rustica

Rustica

$25.00

Prosciutto, chicken, basil.

Veggie Special

Veggie Special

$25.00

Mushroom, bell pepper, onion, olive, tomato.

Pastas

1/2 & 1/2

$19.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$22.00

Linguine Calvario

$25.00

spinach, burrata, crispy prosciutto, caramelized onion, light tomato sauce, linguine

Meat Lasagna

Meat Lasagna

$20.00

meat, cheese, marinara

Pasta (Large)

$17.00

Pasta (Small)

$13.00

Ravioli

$19.00

Ravioli (1/2 Order)

$9.50

Spinach Lasagna

$20.00

layered spinach, ricotta, marinara

Entrees

Australian Lamb

$38.00
Chicken Florentine

Chicken Florentine

$27.00

Cheese, spinach, mushroom, sun-dried tomato, pine nut, pesto cream sauce, angel hair.

Chicken Picatta

Chicken Picatta

$30.00

Lemon, white wine caper butter sauce, sautéed vegetables, red potatoes, spaghetti.

Creamy Seafood Risotto

$28.00
Filet & Shrimp

Filet & Shrimp

$38.00

Broiled beef tenderloin, garlic shrimp, wild mushroom wine sauce, red potato, vegetables.

Honey Glazed Salmon

$35.00

La Regina

$36.00

Linguini Carbonara

$29.00

Linguini di Kathleen

$26.00

Market Fish

$33.00

Osso Bucco

$32.00
Rigatoni Bolognese

Rigatoni Bolognese

$26.00

Spicy sausage, onion, mushroom, creamy garlic, marinara, parmesan breadcrumb crust.

Shrimp & Scallop Alfredo

$35.00

Spicy Roma Shrimp

$34.00

Gnocci Entree

$18.00

Kids Menu

Kids - Cheezy Bread

$7.00

Kids - Spaghetti Meatballs

$7.00

Kids - Pasta & Sauce

$7.00

Kids - Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Desserts

Banana Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Bday Dessert

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake

$12.00

Cookie To-Go

$7.00

Cookie W/Gelato

$12.00

Crème Brulee

$11.00

Gelato (2 scoops)

$8.00

Italian Cream Cheese Cake

$12.00

Lava W/Gelato

$11.00

Lemon Rasp Chz Cake

$12.00

Tiramisu

$11.00

Caramel Custard (Flan)

$11.00

Sides & Allergy

ALLERGY Warning

Side Alfredo

$4.00

Anchovies

$2.00

Side Bolognese

$4.00

Side Chicken

$8.00

Egg Plant

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Side Pasta

$2.00

Pint Dressing

$10.00

Side Pesto Oil

$5.00

Side Salmon

$12.00

Side Scallops

$8.00

Side Pesto Cream

$3.00

Side P-cinnis

$2.00

Sautéed Veggies

$3.00

Side Maranara

$2.00

Side Fish

$12.00

Side Proscuitto

$4.00

Side Grilled Shrimp

$8.00

Side Blackened Shrimp

$8.00

Side Ranch Dressing

$2.00

Side Risotto Plain

$8.00

Side Fillet (Steak)

$12.00

OV Secret Menu

Burgandy Filet

$28.00

Chicken Marsala

$29.00

Chicken Parm

$28.00

Chipotle Risotto

$28.00

Eggplant Parm

$28.00Out of stock

Fett O.V.

$30.00

Ling Vong

$28.00

Mussels Fra Davlo

$30.00

Pesto Fetta

$15.00

Cheese Bread

$5.00

Seafood Pizza

$35.00

Celantro Pesto Shrimp

$28.00

Chicken Artichoke

$28.00

Cajun Shrimp

$34.00

Artichoke & Asparagus Pasta

$27.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markCorkage Fee
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Casual elegance, relaxed charm, and a fusion of Mediterranean flavors combine to present a dining experience you won't forget. Whether meeting friends, anticipating a romantic evening or entertaining family, Old Venice is your restaurant in the heart of Point Loma. Family owned and operated for over 40 years, Old Venice is the perfect place to relax and unwind. Tastefully decorated, with a selection of indoor or outdoor dining, you will immediately be enraptured with the European ambience of one of San Diego's finest dining venues.

Website

Location

2910 CANON ST, San Diego, CA 92106

Directions

Gallery
Old Venice Restaurant image
Old Venice Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mitch's Seafood
orange starNo Reviews
1403 Scott St San Diego, CA 92106
View restaurantnext
Jennings House Cafe
orange star4.4 • 416
1018 Rosecrans St San Diego, CA 92106
View restaurantnext
Harbor Town Pub - 1125 Rosecrans St
orange starNo Reviews
1125 Rosecrans St San Diego, CA 92106
View restaurantnext
Portside Coffee and Gelato Point Loma - 2614 Shelter Island Drive
orange starNo Reviews
2614 Shelter Island Drive San Diego, CA 92106
View restaurantnext
Charles + Dinorah
orange star4.2 • 728
1410 Rosecrans St San Diego, CA 92106
View restaurantnext
The Pigs Gig
orange starNo Reviews
2820 Historic Decatur Road San Diego, CA 92106
View restaurantnext
Map
More near San Diego
Banker's Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Loma Portal
review star
Avg 3.4 (6 restaurants)
Barrio Logan
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Mission Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Grantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Point Loma
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Little Italy
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Sorrento Valley
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
University Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston