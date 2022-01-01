Old West Cafe - Bedford 2900 Highway 121
2900 Highway 121
Bedford, TX 76021
BACON & EGGS
Bandit
An open-faced biscuit smothered in homemade sausage gravy, served with 2 eggs, your choice of 2 same breakfast meat & 1 breakfast side
Cattle Baron
OWC Benedict...English muffin layered with melted smoked gouda, ham, grilled tomato & sautéed spinach. Topped with 2 eggs, hollandaise sauce, chopped bacon & sliced avocado. Served with 1 breakfast side
Cowboy
An Oldwest Tradition! 2 eggs served with your choice of 2 same breakfast meat & 2 breakfast sides
Cowgirl
1 egg just the way you like them, 1 bacon or sausage, and your choice of 2 breakfast sides
Hunter
2 eggs just the way you like them, 2 same meat, and your choice of 1 breakfast side
Rancher
3 eggs just the way you like them, 3 same meat, and your choice of 2 breakfast sides
Tailor
2 eggs just the way you like them and your choice of 2 breakfast sides
FRENCH TOAST
Strawberry Belle
2 Graham Crisp French Toast stuffed with cheesecake filling, topped with fresh strawberries, drizzled with strawberry puree, dusted with powder sugar, & whip cream on top. Served with 2 eggs, 2 same breakfast meat, & 1 breakfast side
Texas Ranger
Served with 1 egg, 1 bacon or sausage, 1 breakfast side, & your choice of: -1 Original French Toast topped with powder sugar -1 Cinnamon Crisp French Toast topped with powder sugar -1 Cowboy Crunch French Toast topped with powder sugar
Saloon Lady
Served with 1 egg, 2 same breakfast meat, 1 breakfast side, & choice of: -1 Banana-Berry French Toast; Topped with fresh blueberries, sliced bananas, lemon cream drizzle & lemon zest, powder sugar & whip cream -1 Roundup French Toast; Cinnamon Crisp topped with fresh strawberries, powder sugar & whip cream -1 Mugwump French Toast; Cowboy Crunch topped with fresh strawberries and blueberries, strawberry puree, powder sugar & whip cream -1 Cheyenne French Toast; Cinnamon Roll battered and grilled, drizzled with cream cheese icing and powder sugar -1 Cowgirl Crunch French Toast; Topped with sliced bananas, caramel drizzle, powder sugar & whip cream
Pinkerton
Served with 2 eggs, 2 same breakfast meat, & 1 breakfast side, & choice of: -2 Original French Toast topped with powder sugar -2 Cinnamon Crisp French Toast topped with powder sugar -2 Cowboy Crunch French Toast topped with powder sugar
Texas Vigilante
Served with 2 eggs, 2 same breakfast meats, 1 breakfast side, & choice of: -2 Banana-Berry French Toast; Topped with blueberries & bananas, lemon cream, lemon zest, powder sugar & whip cream -2 Cowgirl Crunch French Toast; Topped with bananas, caramel drizzle, powder sugar & whip cream -2 Mugwump French Toast; Cowboy Crunch topped with fresh strawberries & blueberries, strawberry puree, powder sugar & whip cream -2 Round Up French Toast; Cinnamon Crisp topped with fresh strawberries, powder sugar & whip cream
FLAP JACKS
Cowpoke
1 egg, served with your choice of 2 same breakfast meat, & choice of 1 Flap Jack
Old Blue
1 egg, served with 1 bacon or sausage, 1 breakfast side, & your choice of 1 Flap Jack
Bronco
2 eggs served with your choice of 2 same breakfast meat, 1 breakfast side, & choice of 1 Flap Jack
Rustler
2 eggs, served with your choice of 2 same breakfast meat, 1 breakfast side, & choice of 2 Flap Jacks
THE WILD SIDE
Wrangler
This Oldwest Cafe breakfast sampler is BIG like TEXAS! This here is served with 3 eggs, 2 bacon, 2 sausage, thick cut grilled ham, hashbrowns, a biscuit with cream gravy or sausage gravy, & one Flap Jack or one French Toast of your choice
Bullrider
Your choice of a hand breaded Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken Fried Chicken with cream gravy, served with 3 eggs & your choice of 2 breakfast sides
Six Shooter
2 open-face biscuits smothered in homemade sausage gravy, topped with a hand breaded Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken Fried Chicken, sausage gravy & 2 eggs. Served with your choice of 1 breakfast side
Curly Wolf
Fried Potatoes smothered in queso, topped with grilled ham, american cheese, and again with a biscuit & sausage gravy, 2 sausage patties, & 2 eggs scrambled with cheddar. It's finished off with 2 slices of bacon on top, just like slappin' a bow on top of a delicious gift!
OMELETS
Blacksmith
Meat Lovers! 3 egg omelet, with bacon, sausage, ham, & a blend of cheddar, american, & monterrey cheeses. Served with your choice of 2 breakfast sides
Bounty Hunter
3 egg omelet with grilled chicken, cilantro, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, & a 3 cheese blend of smoked gouda, american, & monterrey, and topped with sliced avocado
Deputy
This here is just a cheese omelet! 3 egg omelet with your choice of up to 3 cheeses. Served with your choice of 2 breakfast sides
Gold Digger
Veggie Lovers! 3 egg omelet with onion, bell pepper, mushroom, spinach & tomato & a blend of cheddar, american, & monterrey cheeses. Served with your choice of 2 breakfast sides
Night Hawk
3 egg omelet with chicken, chorizo, jalapeno, cilantro, & a blend of smoked gouda, american, & monterrey cheeses. Served with your choice of 2 breakfast sides
Outlaw
3 egg omelet with choice of one meat, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, jalapeno, & a blend of cheddar, american, & monterrey cheeses. Served with your choice of 2 breakfast sides
Saddle Horn
3 egg omelet with choice of one meat, onion, mushroom, & a blend of cheddar, american, & monterrey cheeses. Topped with sliced avocado and served with your choice of 2 breakfast sides
Sheriff
3 egg omelet with choice of one meat, & a blend of cheddar, american, & monterrey cheeses. Served with your choice of 2 breakfast sides
Texan
3 egg omelet with choice of one meat, onion, bell pepper & a blend of cheddar, american, & monterrey cheeses. Served with your choice of 2 breakfast sides
Wild West
4 Egg Omelet! Bacon, sausage, ham, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, tomato, jalapeno, & hashbrowns, with a blend of cheddar, american, & monterrey cheese. Served with your choice of 2 breakfast sides
SKILLETS
Coosie's Skillet
A biscuit & sausage gravy in a skillet dish, add fried potatoes, monterrey, 3 eggs scrambled with cheddar, chopped bacon, sausage & ham on top
Vaquero Skillet
A skillet dish starting with refried beans, fried potatoes & salsa. Topped with 3 eggs scrambled with chorizo, jalapeno & cheddar cheese and garnished with crispy tortilla strips, tomato & sour cream. Served with hot tortillas & salsa
TEX-MEX
Burrito
Grilled 6" flour tortilla stuffed with 2 scrambled eggs & your choice of any 4 fixins, served with salsa
Ritas Tacos
2 grilled flour tortillas stuffed with 3 scrambled eggs & your choice of any 4 fixins, served with a side of refried beans, and one more breakfast side and salsa
Ma's Quesadilla
A Jumbo flour tortilla stuffed with 3 scrambled eggs & your choice of any 4 fixins, served with refried beans, 1 breakfast side, & salsa and queso on the side for dippin'
Papi's Huevos
Our Oldwest version of Huevos! 2 crisp corn tortillas topped with refried beans, chorizo, our homemade queso, 2 eggs how you like them, cheddar cheese, served with a 1/2 avocado with lemon slice, and one more breakfast side and salsa
Migas
3 eggs scrambled with chorizo, tomato, onion, crispy tortilla strips, cilantro & cheddar cheese. Served with hot flour or corn tortillas, refried beans, and one more breakfast side and salsa
Train Robber
Jumbo 12" flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with hashbrowns, 3 eggs scrambled with chopped bacon, sausage & ham, and covered with our homemade queso, and served with jalapenos, sour cream, salsa, and one breakfast side of your choice
HOT ROCKS & GRAVY
Stagecoach
Open-faced biscuit covered with sausage gravy, topped with hashbrowns & 2 eggs scrambled with cheddar cheese & jalapenos
Peace Maker
2 open-faced biscuits n' sausage gravy, topped with 2 eggs just the way you want e, & your choice of 2 same breakfast meat on the side
Biscuit & Gravy
Homestyle open-face biscuit smothered in our own cream gravy
Biscuit & Sausage Gravy
This here homestyle open-face biscuit is smothered in our own sausage gravy
KIDDIE CORRAL
Kid's Frontier Feast
1 egg, 1 bacon or sausage, 1 kids breakfast side, 1 snack, & 1 kids size drink
Kid's Pancake/French Toast
Your choice of 1 pancake or 1 french toast, 1 bacon or 1 sausage, 1 kid's snack, and 1 kid's drink
Kid's Chicken Tenders
2 chicken tenders with choice of dippin' sauce, 1 kids lunch side, 1 snack, & 1 kids size drink
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese sandwich on Texas toast, 1 kids lunch side, 1 snack, & 1 kids size drink
LUNCH MENU
Monterrey Chicken
Grilled chicken breast smothered with grilled mushrooms, chopped bacon, ranch drizzle & melted monterrey cheese. Served with Texas toast & 2 lunch sides
Chicken Fried Chicken
Marinated chicken breast hand breaded, deep fried & topped with cream gravy. Served with Texas toast & 2 lunch sides. Ask for it "Alamo Style" and we'll top it with queso, chopped tomato, red onion & sour cream.
Chicken Fried Steak
Seasoned beef cutlet hand breaded, deep fried 'till crisp & topped with cream gravy. Served with Texas toast & 2 lunch sides
Chicken Tenders
4 Chicken Tenders hand breaded & deep fried 'till crisp. Served with your choice of dippin' sauce, Texas toast & 2 lunch sides
Bonnie's Chicken Sandwich
Fried or Grilled Chicken Breast topped with hickory smoked bacon, leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, avocado, ranch and your choice of cheese. Served with 1 lunch side
Clyde's Burger
1/2lb Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, your choice of cheese & mustard or mayo. Served with 1 lunch side
Red Jacks BLT
Thick-Cut Hickory Smoked Bacon on grilled white toast, leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, choice of cheddar, swiss or white american cheese & mustard or mayo. Served with 1 lunch side
DRINKS MENU
Apple Juice
"Motts Apple Juice" served cold
Chocolate Milk
Yep, chocolate milk!
Coffee
Our house blend coffee, regular or decaf with free refills for dine-in only
Hot Chocolate
Served with whip cream on top
House Hot Tea
Our House Hot Tea served with honey and lemon
Iced Tea
Fresh brewed all day long, sweet or unsweet with free refills for dine-in only
Milk
just plain milk
Orange Juice
"Simply Orange" brand orange juice
Soda
Coke, Diet Coke, Dr Pepper, Diet Dr Pepper, Sprite, Fanta Orange, Lemonade, Root Beer with free refills for dine-in only
Water
Cold ice water
Classic Sides
Cinnamon Roll
Oven baked cinnamon roll, topped with cream cheese icing & powdered sugar
Fried Potatoes
Cubed potatoes that are battered, seasoned & fried crispy
Grits, Large
Our homestyle recipe grits! Add cheddar or smoked gouda cheese, jalapenos or sausage for an additional charge
Grits, Small
Our homestyle recipe grits! Add cheddar or smoked gouda cheese, jalapenos or sausage for an additional charge
Hashbrown Casserole
Made fresh each morning, available until we run out.
Hashbrowns
Seasoned hashbrowns, grilled golden & crisp
Oatmeal, Large
Bowl of oatmeal served with your choice of brown sugar, raisins, and cream. Add strawberries, blueberries, bananas, pecans or granola for an additional charge.
Oatmeal, Small
Bowl of oatmeal served with your choice of brown sugar, raisins, and cream. Add strawberries, blueberries, bananas, pecans or granola for an additional charge.
Sides of Biscuits & Gravy
Biscuit
Yep, It's a biscuit
Biscuit & Gravy
Smothered in homemade cream gravy
Biscuit & Sausage Gravy
Smothered in homemade sausage gravy
Cream Gravy (4oz)
Whats a Texas breakfast without Oldwest Cream Gravy?
Sausage Gravy (4oz)
Whats better than Oldwest Cream Gravy/ Well, some Ranchers say our Sausage Gravy!
2 Biscuits & Gravy
2 homestyle open-face biscuits smothered in our own cream gravy
2 Biscuits & Sausage Gravy
2 homestyle open-face biscuits smothered in our own sausage gravy
Sides of Eggs
Sides of French Toast
Banana-Berry (1)
Banana-Berry n' Cream French Toast topped with fresh blueberries and sliced bananas, lemon cream drizzle, powder sugar & whip cream
Cheyenne
Cinnamon Roll battered and grilled, drizzled with cream cheese icing and powder sugar
Cinnamon Crisp (1)
Oldwest Favorite! Our special recipe Cinnamon-Crisp french toast, topped with powdered sugar...we call it the Trail Boss!
Cowboy Crunch (1)
Our Oldwest Recipe Cowboy Crunch french toast, topped with powdered sugar...we refer to this as the Warrior!
Cowgirl Crunch (1)
A Cowgirl Crunch topped with sliced bananas, caramel drizzle, powder sugar & whip cream...we call it the Cowgirl Crunch!
Mugwump (1)
A Cowboy-Crunch french toast, topped with fresh strawberries & blueberries, strawberry puree, powdered sugar & whipped cream...we call it a Mugwump!
Original Recipe (1)
Our Oldwest Original recipe french toast topped with powdered sugar
Roundup (1)
Favorite! A Cinnamon-Crisp french toast, topped with fresh strawberries, powdered sugar & whipped cream...this here is a Round Up!
Strawberry Belle (Full Order Only)
Our own recipe, Graham Crust french toast, stuffed with homemade cheesecake filling, topped with fresh strawberries, strawberry puree, powdered sugar & whipped cream
Sides of Fruit & Yogurt
1/2 Avocado & Lemon
It's a half of an avocado, served in it's shell, with a slice of lemon and a spoon!
Fresh Fruit
Fruit prepared fresh every morning. Cantaloupe, honeydew melon, pineapple & sliced strawberries
Sliced Bananas
One whole banana, peeled & sliced
Strawberry & Banana
Mix of freshly sliced strawberries & bananas
Tomato Slices
3 thick-cut tomato slices
Yogurt Parfait
Vanilla yogurt with fresh blueberries, bananas & strawberries, topped with crunchy granola
Yogurt, Vanilla
Cup of low-fat, vanilla yogurt
Strawberries
A bowl of fresh sliced strawberries
Blueberries
A bowl of fresh blueberries
Sides of Meats
Bacon
1 slice of thick-cut bacon
Sausage
1 sausage patty
Turkey Bacon
1 slice of lean turkey bacon
Turkey Sausage
1 turkey sausage patty
Ham, Lg
Large slice of thick cut grilled ham
Ham, Sm
Small slice of thick cut grilled ham
Smoked Sausage, Sm
Small link of smoked sausage
Smoked Sausage, Lg
Large link of smoked sausage
SIDE Chicken Fried Chicken
1 hand breaded chicken fried chicken & gravy
SIDE Chicken Fried Steak
1 hand breaded chicken fried steak & gravy
SIDE Chicken Tenders (4)
4 crispy, hand breaded chicken tenders & choice of dipping sauce
Chicken Breast, Grilled
Sides of Pancakes
Banana-Nut (1)
Oldwest special recipe banana-nut pancake. Bananas, brown sugar, cinnamon, pecans, topped with caramel & powdered sugar & whip cream
Blueberry (1)
Buttermilk pancake loaded with fresh blueberries
Buttermilk (1)
Classic buttermilk pancake with a hint of vanilla
Chocolate Chip (1)
Buttermilk pancake filled with chocolate chips, topped with powdered sugar & whipped cream
Cinnamon Swirl (1)
Cinnamon roll swirl, topped with powdered sugar & cinnamon cream cheese drizzle
Lemon Blueberry (1)
Our lemon pancake with lots of fresh blueberries cooked right in, topped with lemon zest, lemon cream drizzle, powdered sugar & whip cream on top
Lemon (1)
Another Oldwest original recipe, topped with lemon zest, lemon cream drizzle, & powdered sugar
Sausage Jack (1)
Buttermilk flap jack with chopped sausage cooked right in
Sides of Toast
English Muffin
grilled with butter
Toast, Cinnamon-Sugar
White toast with extra butter, dusted with cinnamon & sugar
Toast, Sourdough
Grilled, thick-cut sourdough toast
Toast, Texas
Grilled Texas toast
Toast, Wheat
Thick-cut, buttered wheatberry toast
Toast, White
Thick-cut, buttered white toast
Tex-Mex Sides
American Cheese (2 slices)
Cheddar Cheese (2oz)
Monterrey Cheese (2oz)
Smoked Gouda Cheese (2oz)
Swiss Cheese (2oz)
Queso (4oz)
Queso is made in-house daily
Corn Tortillas (4)
Flour Tortillas (3)
Grilled flour tortillas, served in a foil wrap
Tortillas, Combo (2 + 2)
2 Flour Tortillas and 2 Corn Tortillas, served hot
Refried Beans
Refried beans topped with cheddar cheese
Salsa (3oz)
Fresh red salsa is made in-house daily
Sour Cream (3oz)
Lunch Sides
Brocolli
steamed with salt, pepper & butter
French Fries
deep fried to a golden and seasoned
Fresh Fruit
Fresh cut fruit mix of cantaloupe, honey dew, pineapple, and strawberry
Fried Green Beans
battered and fried, served with ranch for dippin'
Fried Potatoes
fried to a golden and seasoned just right
Hashbrown Casserole
Made fresh daily and served until it's gone
Hashbrowns
grilled to a golden and seasoned lightly
Mashed Potato
served with cream gravy on top
Refried Beans
topped with cheddar cheese
Sliced Tomatoes (3)
Fresh sliced tomatoes
Strawberries
Fresh sliced strawberries
Strawberry Bananas
Fresh sliced mix of strawberries and bananas
Yogurt Parfait
Vanilla Yogurt with strawberries, blueberries, bananas, and granola for +1.50 upcharge
Yogurt, Vanilla
Just vanilla yogurt
Other Sides
Side of Avocado, 1/2 + Lemon
This is half of a whole avocado, served in the shell, topped with a slice of lemon
Side of Avocado, 2 Slices
Just 2 slices of avocado
Side of American Cheese (2 Slices)
Side of Cheddar
Side of Smoked Gouda Cheese
Side of Monterrey Cheese
Side of Jalapenos, Pickled
Side of Jalapenos, Fresh Grilled
A whole fresh jalapeno, grilled
Side of Mushrooms, Grilled 4oz
Side of Onions, Grilled
Side of Queso, 2oz
Side of Queso, 4oz
Side of Ranch
Side of Salsa
Side of Sour Cream
Side of Spinach, Grilled 4oz
Side of Tomato, 1 Slice
Side of Tomatoes, 3 Slices
Side of Whip Cream
Side of Sausage Gravy, 4oz
Side of Cream Gravy, 4oz
