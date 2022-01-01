  • Home
Old West Cafe - Bedford 2900 Highway 121

No reviews yet

2900 Highway 121

Bedford, TX 76021

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cowboy
Burrito
Wrangler

BACON & EGGS

Bandit

$13.99

An open-faced biscuit smothered in homemade sausage gravy, served with 2 eggs, your choice of 2 same breakfast meat & 1 breakfast side

Cattle Baron

$14.99

OWC Benedict...English muffin layered with melted smoked gouda, ham, grilled tomato & sautéed spinach. Topped with 2 eggs, hollandaise sauce, chopped bacon & sliced avocado. Served with 1 breakfast side

Cowboy

$12.99

An Oldwest Tradition! 2 eggs served with your choice of 2 same breakfast meat & 2 breakfast sides

Cowgirl

$9.99

1 egg just the way you like them, 1 bacon or sausage, and your choice of 2 breakfast sides

Hunter

$10.99

2 eggs just the way you like them, 2 same meat, and your choice of 1 breakfast side

Rancher

$15.99

3 eggs just the way you like them, 3 same meat, and your choice of 2 breakfast sides

Tailor

$8.99

2 eggs just the way you like them and your choice of 2 breakfast sides

FRENCH TOAST

Strawberry Belle

$15.99

2 Graham Crisp French Toast stuffed with cheesecake filling, topped with fresh strawberries, drizzled with strawberry puree, dusted with powder sugar, & whip cream on top. Served with 2 eggs, 2 same breakfast meat, & 1 breakfast side

Texas Ranger

$10.99

Served with 1 egg, 1 bacon or sausage, 1 breakfast side, & your choice of: -1 Original French Toast topped with powder sugar -1 Cinnamon Crisp French Toast topped with powder sugar -1 Cowboy Crunch French Toast topped with powder sugar

Saloon Lady

$12.99

Served with 1 egg, 2 same breakfast meat, 1 breakfast side, & choice of: -1 Banana-Berry French Toast; Topped with fresh blueberries, sliced bananas, lemon cream drizzle & lemon zest, powder sugar & whip cream -1 Roundup French Toast; Cinnamon Crisp topped with fresh strawberries, powder sugar & whip cream -1 Mugwump French Toast; Cowboy Crunch topped with fresh strawberries and blueberries, strawberry puree, powder sugar & whip cream -1 Cheyenne French Toast; Cinnamon Roll battered and grilled, drizzled with cream cheese icing and powder sugar -1 Cowgirl Crunch French Toast; Topped with sliced bananas, caramel drizzle, powder sugar & whip cream

Pinkerton

$13.99

Served with 2 eggs, 2 same breakfast meat, & 1 breakfast side, & choice of: -2 Original French Toast topped with powder sugar -2 Cinnamon Crisp French Toast topped with powder sugar -2 Cowboy Crunch French Toast topped with powder sugar

Texas Vigilante

$15.99

Served with 2 eggs, 2 same breakfast meats, 1 breakfast side, & choice of: -2 Banana-Berry French Toast; Topped with blueberries & bananas, lemon cream, lemon zest, powder sugar & whip cream -2 Cowgirl Crunch French Toast; Topped with bananas, caramel drizzle, powder sugar & whip cream -2 Mugwump French Toast; Cowboy Crunch topped with fresh strawberries & blueberries, strawberry puree, powder sugar & whip cream -2 Round Up French Toast; Cinnamon Crisp topped with fresh strawberries, powder sugar & whip cream

FLAP JACKS

Cowpoke

$9.99

1 egg, served with your choice of 2 same breakfast meat, & choice of 1 Flap Jack

Old Blue

$10.99

1 egg, served with 1 bacon or sausage, 1 breakfast side, & your choice of 1 Flap Jack

Bronco

$13.99

2 eggs served with your choice of 2 same breakfast meat, 1 breakfast side, & choice of 1 Flap Jack

Rustler

$15.99

2 eggs, served with your choice of 2 same breakfast meat, 1 breakfast side, & choice of 2 Flap Jacks

THE WILD SIDE

Wrangler

$15.99

This Oldwest Cafe breakfast sampler is BIG like TEXAS! This here is served with 3 eggs, 2 bacon, 2 sausage, thick cut grilled ham, hashbrowns, a biscuit with cream gravy or sausage gravy, & one Flap Jack or one French Toast of your choice

Bullrider

$14.99

Your choice of a hand breaded Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken Fried Chicken with cream gravy, served with 3 eggs & your choice of 2 breakfast sides

Six Shooter

$14.99

2 open-face biscuits smothered in homemade sausage gravy, topped with a hand breaded Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken Fried Chicken, sausage gravy & 2 eggs. Served with your choice of 1 breakfast side

Curly Wolf

$15.99

Fried Potatoes smothered in queso, topped with grilled ham, american cheese, and again with a biscuit & sausage gravy, 2 sausage patties, & 2 eggs scrambled with cheddar. It's finished off with 2 slices of bacon on top, just like slappin' a bow on top of a delicious gift!

OMELETS

Our Omelets are served with 2 Breakfast Sides of your choice, and our fresh made salsa on the side!

Blacksmith

$14.99

Meat Lovers! 3 egg omelet, with bacon, sausage, ham, & a blend of cheddar, american, & monterrey cheeses. Served with your choice of 2 breakfast sides

Bounty Hunter

$14.99

3 egg omelet with grilled chicken, cilantro, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, & a 3 cheese blend of smoked gouda, american, & monterrey, and topped with sliced avocado

Deputy

$11.99

This here is just a cheese omelet! 3 egg omelet with your choice of up to 3 cheeses. Served with your choice of 2 breakfast sides

Gold Digger

$13.99

Veggie Lovers! 3 egg omelet with onion, bell pepper, mushroom, spinach & tomato & a blend of cheddar, american, & monterrey cheeses. Served with your choice of 2 breakfast sides

Night Hawk

$14.99

3 egg omelet with chicken, chorizo, jalapeno, cilantro, & a blend of smoked gouda, american, & monterrey cheeses. Served with your choice of 2 breakfast sides

Outlaw

$13.99

3 egg omelet with choice of one meat, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, jalapeno, & a blend of cheddar, american, & monterrey cheeses. Served with your choice of 2 breakfast sides

Saddle Horn

$14.99

3 egg omelet with choice of one meat, onion, mushroom, & a blend of cheddar, american, & monterrey cheeses. Topped with sliced avocado and served with your choice of 2 breakfast sides

Sheriff

$13.99

3 egg omelet with choice of one meat, & a blend of cheddar, american, & monterrey cheeses. Served with your choice of 2 breakfast sides

Texan

$13.99

3 egg omelet with choice of one meat, onion, bell pepper & a blend of cheddar, american, & monterrey cheeses. Served with your choice of 2 breakfast sides

Wild West

$15.99

4 Egg Omelet! Bacon, sausage, ham, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, tomato, jalapeno, & hashbrowns, with a blend of cheddar, american, & monterrey cheese. Served with your choice of 2 breakfast sides

SKILLETS

Coosie's Skillet

$13.99

A biscuit & sausage gravy in a skillet dish, add fried potatoes, monterrey, 3 eggs scrambled with cheddar, chopped bacon, sausage & ham on top

Vaquero Skillet

$11.99

A skillet dish starting with refried beans, fried potatoes & salsa. Topped with 3 eggs scrambled with chorizo, jalapeno & cheddar cheese and garnished with crispy tortilla strips, tomato & sour cream. Served with hot tortillas & salsa

TEX-MEX

Burrito

$5.99

Grilled 6" flour tortilla stuffed with 2 scrambled eggs & your choice of any 4 fixins, served with salsa

Ritas Tacos

$12.99

2 grilled flour tortillas stuffed with 3 scrambled eggs & your choice of any 4 fixins, served with a side of refried beans, and one more breakfast side and salsa

Ma's Quesadilla

$13.99

A Jumbo flour tortilla stuffed with 3 scrambled eggs & your choice of any 4 fixins, served with refried beans, 1 breakfast side, & salsa and queso on the side for dippin'

Papi's Huevos

$13.99

Our Oldwest version of Huevos! 2 crisp corn tortillas topped with refried beans, chorizo, our homemade queso, 2 eggs how you like them, cheddar cheese, served with a 1/2 avocado with lemon slice, and one more breakfast side and salsa

Migas

$12.99

3 eggs scrambled with chorizo, tomato, onion, crispy tortilla strips, cilantro & cheddar cheese. Served with hot flour or corn tortillas, refried beans, and one more breakfast side and salsa

Train Robber

$14.99

Jumbo 12" flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with hashbrowns, 3 eggs scrambled with chopped bacon, sausage & ham, and covered with our homemade queso, and served with jalapenos, sour cream, salsa, and one breakfast side of your choice

HOT ROCKS & GRAVY

Stagecoach

$9.99

Open-faced biscuit covered with sausage gravy, topped with hashbrowns & 2 eggs scrambled with cheddar cheese & jalapenos

Peace Maker

$13.99

2 open-faced biscuits n' sausage gravy, topped with 2 eggs just the way you want e, & your choice of 2 same breakfast meat on the side

Biscuit & Gravy

$3.25

Homestyle open-face biscuit smothered in our own cream gravy

Biscuit & Sausage Gravy

$4.50

This here homestyle open-face biscuit is smothered in our own sausage gravy

KIDDIE CORRAL

Kid's Frontier Feast

$6.99

1 egg, 1 bacon or sausage, 1 kids breakfast side, 1 snack, & 1 kids size drink

Kid's Pancake/French Toast

$7.49

Your choice of 1 pancake or 1 french toast, 1 bacon or 1 sausage, 1 kid's snack, and 1 kid's drink

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.99

2 chicken tenders with choice of dippin' sauce, 1 kids lunch side, 1 snack, & 1 kids size drink

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Grilled cheese sandwich on Texas toast, 1 kids lunch side, 1 snack, & 1 kids size drink

LUNCH MENU

Monterrey Chicken

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast smothered with grilled mushrooms, chopped bacon, ranch drizzle & melted monterrey cheese. Served with Texas toast & 2 lunch sides

Chicken Fried Chicken

$13.99

Marinated chicken breast hand breaded, deep fried & topped with cream gravy. Served with Texas toast & 2 lunch sides. Ask for it "Alamo Style" and we'll top it with queso, chopped tomato, red onion & sour cream.

Chicken Fried Steak

$13.99

Seasoned beef cutlet hand breaded, deep fried 'till crisp & topped with cream gravy. Served with Texas toast & 2 lunch sides

Chicken Tenders

$12.99

4 Chicken Tenders hand breaded & deep fried 'till crisp. Served with your choice of dippin' sauce, Texas toast & 2 lunch sides

Bonnie's Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Fried or Grilled Chicken Breast topped with hickory smoked bacon, leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, avocado, ranch and your choice of cheese. Served with 1 lunch side

Clyde's Burger

$11.99

1/2lb Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, your choice of cheese & mustard or mayo. Served with 1 lunch side

Red Jacks BLT

$12.99

Thick-Cut Hickory Smoked Bacon on grilled white toast, leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, choice of cheddar, swiss or white american cheese & mustard or mayo. Served with 1 lunch side

DRINKS MENU

Apple Juice

$2.29+

"Motts Apple Juice" served cold

Chocolate Milk

$1.99+

Yep, chocolate milk!

Coffee

$3.49+

Our house blend coffee, regular or decaf with free refills for dine-in only

Hot Chocolate

$3.79

Served with whip cream on top

House Hot Tea

$3.49

Our House Hot Tea served with honey and lemon

Iced Tea

$3.29+

Fresh brewed all day long, sweet or unsweet with free refills for dine-in only

Milk

$1.79+

just plain milk

Orange Juice

$2.49+

"Simply Orange" brand orange juice

Soda

$3.49+

Coke, Diet Coke, Dr Pepper, Diet Dr Pepper, Sprite, Fanta Orange, Lemonade, Root Beer with free refills for dine-in only

Water

Cold ice water

Classic Sides

Cinnamon Roll

$4.50

Oven baked cinnamon roll, topped with cream cheese icing & powdered sugar

Fried Potatoes

$4.50

Cubed potatoes that are battered, seasoned & fried crispy

Grits, Large

$6.00

Our homestyle recipe grits! Add cheddar or smoked gouda cheese, jalapenos or sausage for an additional charge

Grits, Small

$3.00

Our homestyle recipe grits! Add cheddar or smoked gouda cheese, jalapenos or sausage for an additional charge

Hashbrown Casserole

$4.25

Made fresh each morning, available until we run out.

Hashbrowns

$4.25

Seasoned hashbrowns, grilled golden & crisp

Oatmeal, Large

$6.00

Bowl of oatmeal served with your choice of brown sugar, raisins, and cream. Add strawberries, blueberries, bananas, pecans or granola for an additional charge.

Oatmeal, Small

$3.00

Bowl of oatmeal served with your choice of brown sugar, raisins, and cream. Add strawberries, blueberries, bananas, pecans or granola for an additional charge.

Sides of Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuit

$2.25

Yep, It's a biscuit

Biscuit & Gravy

$3.25

Smothered in homemade cream gravy

Biscuit & Sausage Gravy

$4.50

Smothered in homemade sausage gravy

Cream Gravy (4oz)

$1.50

Whats a Texas breakfast without Oldwest Cream Gravy?

Sausage Gravy (4oz)

$2.50

Whats better than Oldwest Cream Gravy/ Well, some Ranchers say our Sausage Gravy!

2 Biscuits & Gravy

$6.25

2 homestyle open-face biscuits smothered in our own cream gravy

2 Biscuits & Sausage Gravy

$8.50

2 homestyle open-face biscuits smothered in our own sausage gravy

Sides of Eggs

Egg (1)

$2.25

1 egg cooked to order

Egg (2)

$4.25

2 eggs cooked to order

Egg (3)

$6.25

3 eggs cooked to order

Egg Whites (2)

$2.50

Egg Whites (3)

$4.50

Egg Whites (4)

$6.50

Sides of French Toast

Banana-Berry (1)

$5.50

Banana-Berry n' Cream French Toast topped with fresh blueberries and sliced bananas, lemon cream drizzle, powder sugar & whip cream

Cheyenne

$4.50

Cinnamon Roll battered and grilled, drizzled with cream cheese icing and powder sugar

Cinnamon Crisp (1)

$4.50

Oldwest Favorite! Our special recipe Cinnamon-Crisp french toast, topped with powdered sugar...we call it the Trail Boss!

Cowboy Crunch (1)

$4.50

Our Oldwest Recipe Cowboy Crunch french toast, topped with powdered sugar...we refer to this as the Warrior!

Cowgirl Crunch (1)

$5.50

A Cowgirl Crunch topped with sliced bananas, caramel drizzle, powder sugar & whip cream...we call it the Cowgirl Crunch!

Mugwump (1)

$5.50

A Cowboy-Crunch french toast, topped with fresh strawberries & blueberries, strawberry puree, powdered sugar & whipped cream...we call it a Mugwump!

Original Recipe (1)

$4.25

Our Oldwest Original recipe french toast topped with powdered sugar

Roundup (1)

$5.50

Favorite! A Cinnamon-Crisp french toast, topped with fresh strawberries, powdered sugar & whipped cream...this here is a Round Up!

Strawberry Belle (Full Order Only)

$12.00

Our own recipe, Graham Crust french toast, stuffed with homemade cheesecake filling, topped with fresh strawberries, strawberry puree, powdered sugar & whipped cream

Sides of Fruit & Yogurt

1/2 Avocado & Lemon

$5.25

It's a half of an avocado, served in it's shell, with a slice of lemon and a spoon!

Fresh Fruit

$4.25

Fruit prepared fresh every morning. Cantaloupe, honeydew melon, pineapple & sliced strawberries

Sliced Bananas

$4.00

One whole banana, peeled & sliced

Strawberry & Banana

$4.25

Mix of freshly sliced strawberries & bananas

Tomato Slices

$3.75

3 thick-cut tomato slices

Yogurt Parfait

$4.75

Vanilla yogurt with fresh blueberries, bananas & strawberries, topped with crunchy granola

Yogurt, Vanilla

$3.75

Cup of low-fat, vanilla yogurt

Strawberries

$5.25

A bowl of fresh sliced strawberries

Blueberries

$5.25

A bowl of fresh blueberries

Sides of Meats

Bacon

$2.25

1 slice of thick-cut bacon

Sausage

$2.25

1 sausage patty

Turkey Bacon

$2.25

1 slice of lean turkey bacon

Turkey Sausage

$2.25

1 turkey sausage patty

Ham, Lg

$9.00

Large slice of thick cut grilled ham

Ham, Sm

$4.50

Small slice of thick cut grilled ham

Smoked Sausage, Sm

$4.25

Small link of smoked sausage

Smoked Sausage, Lg

$8.50

Large link of smoked sausage

SIDE Chicken Fried Chicken

$10.00

1 hand breaded chicken fried chicken & gravy

SIDE Chicken Fried Steak

$10.00

1 hand breaded chicken fried steak & gravy

SIDE Chicken Tenders (4)

$10.00

4 crispy, hand breaded chicken tenders & choice of dipping sauce

Chicken Breast, Grilled

$9.00

Sides of Pancakes

Banana-Nut (1)

$5.00

Oldwest special recipe banana-nut pancake. Bananas, brown sugar, cinnamon, pecans, topped with caramel & powdered sugar & whip cream

Blueberry (1)

$5.25

Buttermilk pancake loaded with fresh blueberries

Buttermilk (1)

$4.50

Classic buttermilk pancake with a hint of vanilla

Chocolate Chip (1)

$5.00

Buttermilk pancake filled with chocolate chips, topped with powdered sugar & whipped cream

Cinnamon Swirl (1)

$5.25

Cinnamon roll swirl, topped with powdered sugar & cinnamon cream cheese drizzle

Lemon Blueberry (1)

$5.25

Our lemon pancake with lots of fresh blueberries cooked right in, topped with lemon zest, lemon cream drizzle, powdered sugar & whip cream on top

Lemon (1)

$4.75

Another Oldwest original recipe, topped with lemon zest, lemon cream drizzle, & powdered sugar

Sausage Jack (1)

$5.25

Buttermilk flap jack with chopped sausage cooked right in

Sides of Toast

English Muffin

$3.25

grilled with butter

Toast, Cinnamon-Sugar

$3.25

White toast with extra butter, dusted with cinnamon & sugar

Toast, Sourdough

$3.25

Grilled, thick-cut sourdough toast

Toast, Texas

$2.25

Grilled Texas toast

Toast, Wheat

$2.75

Thick-cut, buttered wheatberry toast

Toast, White

$2.75

Thick-cut, buttered white toast

Tex-Mex Sides

American Cheese (2 slices)

$1.75

Cheddar Cheese (2oz)

$1.75

Monterrey Cheese (2oz)

$1.75

Smoked Gouda Cheese (2oz)

$1.75

Swiss Cheese (2oz)

$1.75

Queso (4oz)

$4.00

Queso is made in-house daily

Corn Tortillas (4)

$4.00

Flour Tortillas (3)

$4.00

Grilled flour tortillas, served in a foil wrap

Tortillas, Combo (2 + 2)

$4.50

2 Flour Tortillas and 2 Corn Tortillas, served hot

Refried Beans

$3.25

Refried beans topped with cheddar cheese

Salsa (3oz)

$1.00

Fresh red salsa is made in-house daily

Sour Cream (3oz)

$1.50

Lunch Sides

Brocolli

$4.25

steamed with salt, pepper & butter

French Fries

$4.25

deep fried to a golden and seasoned

Fresh Fruit

$4.25

Fresh cut fruit mix of cantaloupe, honey dew, pineapple, and strawberry

Fried Green Beans

$4.75

battered and fried, served with ranch for dippin'

Fried Potatoes

$4.50

fried to a golden and seasoned just right

Hashbrown Casserole

$4.25

Made fresh daily and served until it's gone

Hashbrowns

$4.00

grilled to a golden and seasoned lightly

Mashed Potato

$4.25

served with cream gravy on top

Refried Beans

$3.25

topped with cheddar cheese

Sliced Tomatoes (3)

$3.75

Fresh sliced tomatoes

Strawberries

$5.25

Fresh sliced strawberries

Strawberry Bananas

$4.25

Fresh sliced mix of strawberries and bananas

Yogurt Parfait

$4.75

Vanilla Yogurt with strawberries, blueberries, bananas, and granola for +1.50 upcharge

Yogurt, Vanilla

$3.75

Just vanilla yogurt

Other Sides

Side of Avocado, 1/2 + Lemon

$5.25

This is half of a whole avocado, served in the shell, topped with a slice of lemon

Side of Avocado, 2 Slices

$3.00

Just 2 slices of avocado

Side of American Cheese (2 Slices)

$1.75

Side of Cheddar

$1.75

Side of Smoked Gouda Cheese

$1.75

Side of Monterrey Cheese

$1.75

Side of Jalapenos, Pickled

$1.50

Side of Jalapenos, Fresh Grilled

$1.50

A whole fresh jalapeno, grilled

Side of Mushrooms, Grilled 4oz

$4.00

Side of Onions, Grilled

$3.50

Side of Queso, 2oz

$2.00

Side of Queso, 4oz

$4.00

Side of Ranch

$1.00

Side of Salsa

$1.00

Side of Sour Cream

$1.50

Side of Spinach, Grilled 4oz

$4.25

Side of Tomato, 1 Slice

$1.50

Side of Tomatoes, 3 Slices

$3.75

Side of Whip Cream

$1.50

Side of Sausage Gravy, 4oz

$2.50

Side of Cream Gravy, 4oz

$1.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2900 Highway 121, Bedford, TX 76021

Directions

