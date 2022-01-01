Restaurant header imageView gallery

Oldwest Cafe of Denton

2420 South Interstate 35E

Denton, TX 76205

Order Again

Popular Items

Pinkerton
Cowboy
Wrangler

GOURMET COFFEES

Creme Brulee

$6.50+

with a double espresso shot; a rich and creamy blend of caramel, vanilla, and half & half, with whip cream on top

Vanilla Race Horse Latte

$7.75+

Need an extra kick? This is made with 4 espresso shots; a rich vanilla blend with half n' half, and whip cream on top

Marshmallow Meltdown

$6.25+

with a double espresso shot; a rich blend of toasted marshmallow, white chocolate and half & half, with whip cream on top

Butter Pecan White Mocha

$6.25+

with a double espresso shot; a white chocolate and butter pecan blend, choice of dairy, and whip cream on top

Cinn-Caramel Coffee Cake

$6.50+

with a double espresso shot; a rich caramel and vanilla blend with a hint of cinnamon, choice of dairy, and whip cream on top

Hazelnut Crema

$6.25+

with a double espresso shot; a creamy blend of chocolate and hazelnut, choice of dairy, with whip cream on top

LATTES

Classic Latte

$5.75+

with a double espresso shot; choice of dairy, a layer of steamed milk on top, and your choice of one syrup flavor

Very Vanilla Latte

$5.95+

with a double espresso shot; a triple vanilla blend, choice of dairy, topped with steamed milk

Snickerdoodle

$5.95+

with a double espresso shot; a sugar cookie blend with a hint of cinnamon, choice of dairy, topped with steamed milk

Cafe Latte

$5.50+

with a double espresso shot; your choice of dairy and sweetener, topped with steamed milk

MOCHAS

Classic Mocha

$6.25+

with a double espresso shot; choice of dairy, whip cream on top, and choice of one sauce flavor

Smore's

$6.25+

with a double espresso shot; chocolate and toasted marshmallow s'mores blend, choice of dairy, and whip cream on top

Caramel Pecan

$6.50+

with a double espresso shot; butter pecan and caramel mocha blend, choice of dairy, and whip cream on top

Mudslide

$6.25+

with a double espresso shot; chocolate blend with a touch of irish cream, choice of dairy, and whip cream on top

HOT COCOA

Campfire Hot Cocoa, 16oz

$4.50

a blend of chocolate n' toasted marshmallow, choice of dairy, and whip cream on top

White Caramel Hot Cocoa, 16oz

$4.50

blend of caramel n' white chocolate, choice of dairy, and whip cream on top

Butter Pecan Hot Cocoa, 16oz

$4.50

a blend of butter pecan and creamy chocolate, choice of dairy, and whip cream on top

BACON & EGGS

Cattle Baron

$14.99

OWC Benedict...English muffin layered with melted smoked gouda, ham, grilled tomato & sautéed spinach. Topped with 2 eggs, hollandaise sauce, chopped bacon & sliced avocado. Served with 1 breakfast side

Cowgirl

$9.99

Served with 1 egg just the way you like it, choice of 1 bacon or sausage, and 2 breakfast sides

Cowboy

$12.99

An Oldwest Tradition! Served with 2 eggs any way you want them, with your choice of 2 same breakfast meat, & 2 breakfast sides

Rancher

$15.99

Served with 3 eggs just the way you like them, 3 same meat, and your choice of 2 breakfast sides

Bandit

$13.99

An open-faced biscuit smothered in homemade sausage gravy, served with 2 eggs just the way you like em', choice of 2 same breakfast meat, & 1 breakfast side

Hunter

$10.99

Served with 2 eggs just the way you like them, 2 same breakfast meat, and your choice of 1 breakfast side

Tailor

$8.99

Served with 2 eggs just the way you like them, and your choice of 2 breakfast sides

FRENCH TOAST

Strawberry Belle

$15.99

2 Graham Crisp French Toast stuffed with cheesecake filling, topped with fresh sliced strawberries, drizzled with strawberry puree, powder sugar, and whip cream. Served with 2 eggs, 2 same breakfast meat, & 1 breakfast side of your choice!

Texas Ranger

$10.99

Served with 1 egg, choice of 1 bacon or sausage, 1 breakfast side, and your choice of: -1 Original Recipe French Toast topped with powder sugar -1 Cinnamon Crisp French Toast topped with powder sugar -1 Cowboy Crunch French Toast topped with powder sugar

Saloon Lady

$12.99

Served with 1 egg, 2 same breakfast meat, 1 breakfast side, & your choice of: -1 Banana-Berry French Toast; Topped with fresh blueberries, sliced bananas, lemon cream drizzle & lemon zest, powder sugar & whip cream -1 Cheyenne French Toast; Cinnamon Roll battered and grilled, drizzled with cream cheese icing and powder sugar -1 Cowgirl Crunch French Toast; Topped with fresh sliced bananas, caramel drizzle, powder sugar & whip cream -1 Mugwump French Toast; Cowboy Crunch topped with fresh sliced strawberries and blueberries, strawberry puree, powder sugar & whip cream -1 Roundup French Toast; Cinnamon Crisp topped with fresh sliced strawberries, powder sugar & whip cream

Pinkerton

$13.99

Served with 2 eggs, 2 same breakfast meat, 1 breakfast side, & your choice of: -2 Original Recipe French Toast topped with powder sugar -2 Cinnamon Crisp French Toast topped with powder sugar -2 Cowboy Crunch French Toast topped with powder sugar

Texas Vigilante

$15.99

Served with 2 eggs, 2 same breakfast meats, 1 breakfast side, & your choice of: -2 Banana-Berry French Toast; Topped with blueberries & bananas, lemon cream, lemon zest, powder sugar & whip cream -2 Round Up French Toast; Cinnamon Crisp topped with fresh strawberries, powder sugar & whip cream -2 Mugwump French Toast; Cowboy Crunch topped with fresh strawberries & blueberries, strawberry puree, powder sugar & whip cream -2 Cowgirl Crunch French Toast; Topped with bananas, caramel drizzle, powder sugar & whip cream

FLAP JACKS

Cowpoke

$9.99

1 egg made just how you like it, served with your choice of 2 same breakfast meat, & choice of 1 flap jack

Old Blue

$10.99

1 egg made the way you want it, served with 1 bacon or sausage, 1 breakfast side, & your choice of 1 flap jack

Bronco

$13.99

2 eggs served with your choice of 2 same breakfast meat, 1 breakfast side, & choice of 1 flap jack

Rustler

$15.99

2 eggs made the way you like them, served with your choice of 2 same breakfast meat, 1 breakfast side, & choice of 2 same flap jacks

OMELETS

All Omelets are served with 2 Breakfast Sides of your choice, and our fresh made salsa

Blacksmith

$14.99

Our Meat Lovers Omelet! A 3 egg omelet with your choice of 3 meats: bacon, sausage, ham, turkey bacon, turkey sausage, chorizo, chicken, or smoked sausage, and a 3 cheese blend of cheddar, american & monterrey. Served with 2 breakfast sides of your choice, and our fresh made salsa on the side!

Deputy

$11.99

This here is just a cheese omelet! A 3 egg omelet with your choice of 3 cheeses. Served with 2 breakfast sides of your choice, and our fresh made salsa on the side!

Farmhand (New)

$14.99

4 Egg whites, a blend of swiss & monterrey cheese, chicken, mushroom & fresh grilled spinach. Topped with sliced avocado and served with 2 breakfast sides and salsa

Gambler

$14.99

A 3 egg Omelet made with fried chicken, bacon, and ranch, with a blend of monterrey, american, and smoked gouda cheeses, and topped with sliced avocado. Served with 2 breakfast sides of your choice, and our fresh made salsa on the side!

Gold Digger

$13.99

Our Veggie Lovers Omelet! A 3 egg omelet with onion, bell pepper, mushroom, spinach, and tomato, with a blend of cheddar, american, and monterrey cheeses! Served with 2 breakfast sides of your choice, and our fresh made salsa on the side!

Night Hawk

$14.99

A 3 Egg Omelet with chicken, chorizo, sliced jalapenos, and fresh cilantro, with a blend of cheddar, american, and monterrey cheeses. Served with 2 breakfast sides of your choice, and our fresh made salsa on the side!

Outlaw

$13.99

A 3 Egg Omelet with your choice of one meat, with onions, bell peppers, fresh sliced mushrooms, sliced jalapenos, and a blend of cheddar, american, and monterrey cheeses. Served with 2 breakfast sides of your choice, and our fresh made salsa on the side!

Saddle Horn

$14.99

3 Egg Omelet with your choice of one meat, with diced onions, fresh sliced mushrooms, and a blend of cheddar, american, and monterrey cheeses. Served with 2 breakfast sides of your choice, and our fresh made salsa on the side!

Sheriff

$13.99

A 3 Egg Omelet with your choice of one meat, and a blend of cheddar, american, and monterrey cheeses! Served with 2 breakfast sides of your choice, and our fresh made salsa on the side!

Texan

$13.99

A 3 Egg Omelet with your choice of one meat, diced onions and bell peppers, with a blend of cheddar, american, and monterrey cheeses. Served with 2 breakfast sides of your choice, and our fresh made salsa on the side!

Wild West

$15.99

Our 'Big as Texas' 4 Egg Omelet! Bacon, sausage, ham, diced onions, bell peppers, fresh sliced mushrooms, tomatoes, sliced jalapenos, and hashbrowns, with a blend of cheddar, american, and monterrey cheeses. Served with 2 breakfast sides of your choice, and our fresh made salsa on the side!

THE WILD WEST

Wrangler

$15.99

This Oldwest Cafe breakfast sampler is BIG like TEXAS! This here is served with 3 eggs, 2 bacon, 2 sausage, thick cut grilled ham, hashbrowns, a biscuit with cream gravy or sausage gravy, & one Flap Jack or one French Toast of your choice

Bullrider

$14.99

Your choice of a hand breaded Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken Fried Chicken with cream gravy, served with 3 eggs & 2 breakfast sides

Six Shooter

$14.99

2 open-face biscuits smothered in homemade sausage gravy, topped with a hand breaded Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken Fried Chicken, sausage gravy & 2 eggs. Served with 1 breakfast side

Curly Wolf

$15.99

Fried Potatoes smothered in queso, topped with grilled ham, american cheese, and again with a biscuit & sausage gravy, 2 sausage patties, & 2 eggs scrambled with cheddar. It's finished off with 2 slices of bacon on top, just like slappin' a bow on top of a delicious gift!

TEX-MEX

Burrito

$5.99

Grilled 6" flour tortilla stuffed with 2 scrambled eggs & your choice of any 4 fixins, served with salsa

Ritas Tacos

$12.99

2 grilled flour tortillas stuffed with 3 scrambled eggs & your choice of any 4 fixins, served with a side of refried beans, and one more breakfast side and salsa

Ma's Quesadilla

$13.99

A Jumbo flour tortilla stuffed with 3 scrambled eggs & your choice of any 4 fixins, served with refried beans, 1 breakfast side, & salsa and queso on the side for dippin'

Migas

$12.99

3 eggs scrambled with chorizo, tomato, onion, crispy tortilla strips, cilantro & cheddar cheese. Served with hot flour or corn tortillas, refried beans, and one more breakfast side and salsa

Papi's Huevos

$13.99

Our Oldwest version of Huevos! 2 crisp corn tortillas topped with refried beans, chorizo, our homemade queso, 2 eggs how you like them, cheddar cheese, served with a 1/2 avocado with lemon slice, and one more breakfast side and salsa

Train Robber

$14.99

Jumbo 12" flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with hashbrowns, 3 eggs scrambled with chopped bacon, sausage & ham, and covered with our homemade queso, and served with jalapenos, sour cream, salsa, and one breakfast side of your choice

SKILLETS

Coosie's Skillet

$13.99

A biscuit & sausage gravy in a skillet dish, add fried potatoes, monterrey, 3 eggs scrambled with cheddar, chopped bacon, sausage & ham on top

Vaquero Skillet

$11.99

A skillet dish starting with refried beans, fried potatoes & salsa. Topped with 3 eggs scrambled with chorizo, jalapeno & cheddar cheese and garnished with crispy tortilla strips, tomato & sour cream. Served with hot tortillas & salsa

HOT ROCKS

Stagecoach

$9.99

Open-faced biscuit covered with sausage gravy, topped with hashbrowns & 2 eggs scrambled with cheddar cheese & jalapenos

Peace Maker

$12.99

2 open-faced biscuits n' sausage gravy, topped with 2 eggs just the way you want em', & your choice of 2 same breakfast meat on the side

Biscuit & Gravy

$3.25

One open-faced biscuit smothered in our cream gravy

Biscuit & Sausage Gravy

$4.50

One open-faced biscuit smothered in our fresh made sausage gravy

KIDS CORRAL

Kid's Frontier Feast

$6.99

Served with 1 egg, choice of 1 bacon or sausage, 1 kids breakfast side, 1 kids snack, & 1 kids size drink

Kid's Pancake or French Toast

$7.49

Your choice of 1 Chocolate Chip or Buttermilk Pancake, or 1 Original Recipe or Cinnamon Crisp French toast, with 1 bacon or 1 sausage, 1 kid's snack, and 1 kid's drink

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.99

2 chicken tenders with choice of dippin' sauce, 1 kids lunch side, 1 snack, & 1 kids size drink

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Grilled cheese sandwich on Texas Toast, with choice of 1 kids lunch side, 1 kids snack, & 1 kids size drink

LUNCH

Monterrey Chicken

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast smothered with grilled mushrooms, chopped bacon, ranch drizzle, & melted monterrey cheese. Served with Texas toast & your choice of 2 lunch sides

Chicken Fried Chicken

$13.99

Marinated chicken breast, hand breaded, deep fried & smothered with cream gravy. Served with Texas toast & your choice of 2 lunch sides. Ask for it "Alamo Style" and we'll top it with queso, chopped tomato, diced red onion & sour cream!

Chicken Fried Steak

$13.99

Seasoned beef cutlet hand breaded, deep fried 'till crisp & topped with cream gravy. Served with Texas toast & your choice of 2 lunch sides

Chicken Tenders

$12.99

4 Chicken Tenders hand breaded & deep fried 'til crisp and golden! Served with your choice of dippin' sauce, Texas toast & your choice of 2 lunch sides

Bonnie's Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Fried or Grilled Chicken Breast, topped with hickory smoked bacon, leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, avocado, ranch drizzle, and your choice of cheese. Served with your choice of 1 lunch side

Clyde's Burger

$11.99

1/2lb Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, your choice of one cheese, with mustard, ketchup, or mayo. Served with your choice of 1 lunch side.

Red Jacks BLT

$12.99

Thick-Cut Hickory Smoked Bacon on your choice of grilled white, wheat, or sourdough, topped with leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, your choice of cheddar or american cheese, mustard or mayo. Served with your choice of 1 lunch side

Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.29+

Motts Apple Juice served cold available in small (12oz) or large (22oz)

Chocolate Milk

$1.99+

Yep, chocolate milk!

Coffee

$3.49+

Our house blend coffee, regular or decaf

House Hot Tea

$4.29

Our House Hot Tea served with honey and lemon

Iced Tea

$3.29+

Real Fresh brewed Texas Iced Tea, sweet or unsweet

Milk

$1.79+

just plain milk!

Orange Juice

$2.49+

"Simply Orange" brand orange juice!

Soda

$3.49+

Coke, Diet Coke, Dr Pepper, Diet Dr Pepper, Sprite, Fanta Orange, Lemonade, Root Beer

Water

Biscuits & Gravy Sides

Biscuit

$2.25

Yep, It's a biscuit

Biscuit & Gravy

$3.25

Smothered in homemade cream gravy

Biscuit & Sausage Gravy

$4.50

Smothered in homemade sausage gravy

Cream Gravy (4oz)

$1.50

Whats a Texas breakfast without Oldwest Cream Gravy?

Sausage Gravy (4oz)

$2.50

Whats better than Oldwest Cream Gravy/ Well, some Ranchers say our Sausage Gravy!

2 Biscuits & Gravy

$6.50

2 Biscuits & Sausage Gravy

$9.00

Classic Sides

Cinnamon Roll

$4.50

Oven baked cinnamon roll, topped with cream cheese icing & powdered sugar

Fried Potatoes

$4.50

Cubed potatoes that are battered, seasoned & fried crispy

Grits, Large

$6.00

Grits, Small

$3.00

Hashbrown Casserole

$4.25

Made fresh each morning, available until we run out.

Hashbrowns

$4.25

Seasoned hashbrowns, grilled golden & crisp

Oatmeal, Large

$6.00

Served with brown sugar, raisins, and cream by request

Oatmeal, Small

$3.00

Served with brown sugar, raisins, and cream by request

Lunch Sides

Mashed Potato

$4.25

served with cream gravy on top

Brocolli

$4.25

steamed with salt, pepper & butter

Fried Green Beans

$4.75

battered and fried, served with ranch for dippin'

Fried Potatoes

$4.50

fried to a golden and seasoned just right

French Fries

$4.50

deep fried to a golden and seasoned

Hashbrowns

$4.25

grilled to a golden and seasoned lightly

Refried Beans

$3.50

topped with cheddar cheese

Yogurt Parfait

$4.75

Vanilla Yogurt with strawberries, blueberries, bananas, and granola for +1.50 upcharge

Yogurt, Vanilla

$3.75

Sliced Tomatoes (3)

$4.00

Side of Eggs

Egg (1)

$2.25

1 egg cooked to order

Egg (2)

$4.50

2 eggs cooked to order

Egg (3)

$6.75

3 eggs cooked to order

Side of French Toast

Banana-Blue (1)

$5.50

Topped with fresh blueberries, sliced bananas, lemon cream drizzle & lemon zest, powder sugar & whip cream

Cheyenne (1)

$4.50

Cinnamon Roll battered and grilled, drizzled with cream cheese icing and powder sugar

Cinnamon Crisp (1)

$4.50

Oldwest Favorite! Our special recipe Cinnamon-Crisp french toast, topped with powdered sugar...we call it the Trail Boss!

Cowboy Crunch (1)

$4.50

Our Oldwest Recipe Cowboy Crunch french toast, topped with powdered sugar...we refer to this as the Warrior!

Cowgirl Crunch (1)

$5.50

A Cowgirl Crunch topped with sliced bananas, caramel drizzle, powder sugar & whip cream...we call it the Cowgirl Crunch!

Mugwump (1)

$5.50

A Cowboy-Crunch french toast, topped with fresh strawberries & blueberries, strawberry puree, powdered sugar & whipped cream...we call it a Mugwump!

Original Recipe (1)

$4.25

Our Oldwest Original recipe french toast topped with powdered sugar

Roundup (1)

$5.50

Favorite! A Cinnamon-Crisp french toast, topped with fresh strawberries, powdered sugar & whipped cream...this here is a Round Up!

Strawberry Belle (Full Order Only)

$12.00

Our own recipe, Graham Crust french toast, stuffed with homemade cheesecake filling, topped with fresh strawberries, strawberry puree, powdered sugar & whipped cream

Side of Fruit & Yogurt

1/2 Avocado & Lemon

$5.25

It's a half of an avocado, served in it's shell, with a slice of lemon and a spoon!

Blueberries (5oz)

$5.25

Cup of fresh blueberries

Fresh Fruit

$4.50

Fruit prepared fresh every morning. Cantaloupe, honeydew melon, pineapple & sliced strawberries

Sliced Bananas

$4.00

One whole banana, peeled & sliced

Sliced Strawberries

$5.25

Cup of fresh, sliced strawberries

Strawberry & Banana

$4.25

Mix of freshly sliced strawberries & bananas

Tomato Slices (3)

$4.00

3 thick-cut tomato slices

Yogurt Parfait

$4.75

Vanilla yogurt with fresh blueberries, bananas & strawberries, topped with crunchy granola

Yogurt, Vanilla

$3.75

Cup of low-fat, vanilla yogurt

Side of Meats

Bacon

$2.25

1 slice of thick-cut bacon

Sausage

$2.25

1 sausage patty

Turkey Bacon

$2.25

1 slice of lean turkey bacon

Turkey Sausage

$2.25

1 turkey sausage patty

Ham, Large

$9.00

Ham, Small

$4.50

Smoked Sausage, Large

$8.50

Smoked Sausage, Small

$4.25

2oz link of smoked sausage

SIDE Chicken Fried Chicken

$10.00

1 hand breaded chicken fried chicken & gravy

SIDE Chicken Fried Steak

$10.00

1 hand breaded chicken fried steak & gravy

SIDE Chicken Tenders (4)

$10.00

4 crispy, hand breaded chicken tenders & choice of dipping sauce

SIDE Chorizo, 4oz bowl

$4.25

Side of Pancakes

Banana-Nut (1)

$5.25

Oldwest special recipe banana-nut pancake. Bananas, brown sugar, cinnamon, pecans, topped with caramel & powdered sugar

Blueberry (1)

$5.25

Buttermilk pancake loaded with fresh blueberries

Buttermilk (1)

$4.75

Classic buttermilk pancake with a hint of vanilla

Chocolate Chip (1)

$5.25

Buttermilk pancake filled with chocolate chips, topped with powdered sugar & whipped cream

Cinnamon Swirl (1)

$5.25

Cinnamon roll swirl, topped with powdered sugar & cinnamon cream cheese drizzle

Lemon Blueberry (1)

$5.25

Our lemon pancake with lots of fresh blueberries cooked right in, topped with lemon zest & powdered sugar

Lemon (1)

$4.75

Another Oldwest original recipe, topped with lemon zest & powdered sugar

Sausage Jack (1)

$5.25

Side of Toast

English Muffin

$3.25

Toast, Cinnamon-Sugar

$3.25

White toast with extra butter, dusted with cinnamon & sugar

Toast, Sourdough

$3.25

Grilled, thick-cut sourdough toast

Toast, Texas

$2.25

Grilled Texas toast

Toast, Wheat

$2.75

Thick-cut, buttered wheatberry toast

Toast, White

$2.75

Thick-cut, buttered white toast

Tex-Mex Sides

American (2 slices)

$1.75

Cheddar (2oz)

$1.75

Combo Tortillas (2 Flour + 2 Corn)

$4.50

Corn Tortillas (4)

$4.00

Flour Tortillas (3)

$4.00

Grilled flour tortillas, served in a foil wrap

Monterrey (2oz)

$1.75

Queso (4oz)

$4.00

Queso is made in-house daily

Refried Beans

$3.25

Refried beans topped with cheddar cheese

Salsa (3oz)

$1.00

Fresh red salsa is made in-house daily

Smoked Gouda (2oz)

$1.75

Sour Cream (3oz)

$1.50

Jalapenos

$1.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hey Y'all! Come on down to Oldwest Cafe in Denton, Texas, for the Best Breakfast, Lunch, and Coffee Bar in town! We've been cookin' homestyle breakfast for over 20 years, long before anyone else thought about it! Oldwest Cafe is the Original Breakfast Choice for you and your loved ones! Oh, did I mention we've been voted "Best Breakfast in Texas" for years, and "Best Breakfast and Homestyle Cookin'" right here, and in the DFW area! For about, 15 years or so & tbh, it could be more, but I'm gettin' older and my Cowgirl Hat's gettin' just a bit tighter! Try any of our very own dishes, created and handcrafted in our country kitchens... oh, too much to mention! So, whatcha waitin' on? Gather up your loved ones and hit the trail for Oldwest Cafe - in Denton, Grapevine, Bedford, or Arlington, and more coming soon, God willing!

Location

2420 South Interstate 35E, Denton, TX 76205

Directions

