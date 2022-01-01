Oldwest Cafe of Denton

Restaurant info

Hey Y'all! Come on down to Oldwest Cafe in Denton, Texas, for the Best Breakfast, Lunch, and Coffee Bar in town! We've been cookin' homestyle breakfast for over 20 years, long before anyone else thought about it! Oldwest Cafe is the Original Breakfast Choice for you and your loved ones! Oh, did I mention we've been voted "Best Breakfast in Texas" for years, and "Best Breakfast and Homestyle Cookin'" right here, and in the DFW area! For about, 15 years or so & tbh, it could be more, but I'm gettin' older and my Cowgirl Hat's gettin' just a bit tighter! Try any of our very own dishes, created and handcrafted in our country kitchens... oh, too much to mention! So, whatcha waitin' on? Gather up your loved ones and hit the trail for Oldwest Cafe - in Denton, Grapevine, Bedford, or Arlington, and more coming soon, God willing!