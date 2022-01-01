Oldwest Cafe of Denton
2420 South Interstate 35E
Denton, TX 76205
GOURMET COFFEES
Creme Brulee
with a double espresso shot; a rich and creamy blend of caramel, vanilla, and half & half, with whip cream on top
Vanilla Race Horse Latte
Need an extra kick? This is made with 4 espresso shots; a rich vanilla blend with half n' half, and whip cream on top
Marshmallow Meltdown
with a double espresso shot; a rich blend of toasted marshmallow, white chocolate and half & half, with whip cream on top
Butter Pecan White Mocha
with a double espresso shot; a white chocolate and butter pecan blend, choice of dairy, and whip cream on top
Cinn-Caramel Coffee Cake
with a double espresso shot; a rich caramel and vanilla blend with a hint of cinnamon, choice of dairy, and whip cream on top
Hazelnut Crema
with a double espresso shot; a creamy blend of chocolate and hazelnut, choice of dairy, with whip cream on top
LATTES
Classic Latte
with a double espresso shot; choice of dairy, a layer of steamed milk on top, and your choice of one syrup flavor
Very Vanilla Latte
with a double espresso shot; a triple vanilla blend, choice of dairy, topped with steamed milk
Snickerdoodle
with a double espresso shot; a sugar cookie blend with a hint of cinnamon, choice of dairy, topped with steamed milk
Cafe Latte
with a double espresso shot; your choice of dairy and sweetener, topped with steamed milk
MOCHAS
Classic Mocha
with a double espresso shot; choice of dairy, whip cream on top, and choice of one sauce flavor
Smore's
with a double espresso shot; chocolate and toasted marshmallow s'mores blend, choice of dairy, and whip cream on top
Caramel Pecan
with a double espresso shot; butter pecan and caramel mocha blend, choice of dairy, and whip cream on top
Mudslide
with a double espresso shot; chocolate blend with a touch of irish cream, choice of dairy, and whip cream on top
HOT COCOA
Campfire Hot Cocoa, 16oz
a blend of chocolate n' toasted marshmallow, choice of dairy, and whip cream on top
White Caramel Hot Cocoa, 16oz
blend of caramel n' white chocolate, choice of dairy, and whip cream on top
Butter Pecan Hot Cocoa, 16oz
a blend of butter pecan and creamy chocolate, choice of dairy, and whip cream on top
BACON & EGGS
Cattle Baron
OWC Benedict...English muffin layered with melted smoked gouda, ham, grilled tomato & sautéed spinach. Topped with 2 eggs, hollandaise sauce, chopped bacon & sliced avocado. Served with 1 breakfast side
Cowgirl
Served with 1 egg just the way you like it, choice of 1 bacon or sausage, and 2 breakfast sides
Cowboy
An Oldwest Tradition! Served with 2 eggs any way you want them, with your choice of 2 same breakfast meat, & 2 breakfast sides
Rancher
Served with 3 eggs just the way you like them, 3 same meat, and your choice of 2 breakfast sides
Bandit
An open-faced biscuit smothered in homemade sausage gravy, served with 2 eggs just the way you like em', choice of 2 same breakfast meat, & 1 breakfast side
Hunter
Served with 2 eggs just the way you like them, 2 same breakfast meat, and your choice of 1 breakfast side
Tailor
Served with 2 eggs just the way you like them, and your choice of 2 breakfast sides
FRENCH TOAST
Strawberry Belle
2 Graham Crisp French Toast stuffed with cheesecake filling, topped with fresh sliced strawberries, drizzled with strawberry puree, powder sugar, and whip cream. Served with 2 eggs, 2 same breakfast meat, & 1 breakfast side of your choice!
Texas Ranger
Served with 1 egg, choice of 1 bacon or sausage, 1 breakfast side, and your choice of: -1 Original Recipe French Toast topped with powder sugar -1 Cinnamon Crisp French Toast topped with powder sugar -1 Cowboy Crunch French Toast topped with powder sugar
Saloon Lady
Served with 1 egg, 2 same breakfast meat, 1 breakfast side, & your choice of: -1 Banana-Berry French Toast; Topped with fresh blueberries, sliced bananas, lemon cream drizzle & lemon zest, powder sugar & whip cream -1 Cheyenne French Toast; Cinnamon Roll battered and grilled, drizzled with cream cheese icing and powder sugar -1 Cowgirl Crunch French Toast; Topped with fresh sliced bananas, caramel drizzle, powder sugar & whip cream -1 Mugwump French Toast; Cowboy Crunch topped with fresh sliced strawberries and blueberries, strawberry puree, powder sugar & whip cream -1 Roundup French Toast; Cinnamon Crisp topped with fresh sliced strawberries, powder sugar & whip cream
Pinkerton
Served with 2 eggs, 2 same breakfast meat, 1 breakfast side, & your choice of: -2 Original Recipe French Toast topped with powder sugar -2 Cinnamon Crisp French Toast topped with powder sugar -2 Cowboy Crunch French Toast topped with powder sugar
Texas Vigilante
Served with 2 eggs, 2 same breakfast meats, 1 breakfast side, & your choice of: -2 Banana-Berry French Toast; Topped with blueberries & bananas, lemon cream, lemon zest, powder sugar & whip cream -2 Round Up French Toast; Cinnamon Crisp topped with fresh strawberries, powder sugar & whip cream -2 Mugwump French Toast; Cowboy Crunch topped with fresh strawberries & blueberries, strawberry puree, powder sugar & whip cream -2 Cowgirl Crunch French Toast; Topped with bananas, caramel drizzle, powder sugar & whip cream
FLAP JACKS
Cowpoke
1 egg made just how you like it, served with your choice of 2 same breakfast meat, & choice of 1 flap jack
Old Blue
1 egg made the way you want it, served with 1 bacon or sausage, 1 breakfast side, & your choice of 1 flap jack
Bronco
2 eggs served with your choice of 2 same breakfast meat, 1 breakfast side, & choice of 1 flap jack
Rustler
2 eggs made the way you like them, served with your choice of 2 same breakfast meat, 1 breakfast side, & choice of 2 same flap jacks
OMELETS
Blacksmith
Our Meat Lovers Omelet! A 3 egg omelet with your choice of 3 meats: bacon, sausage, ham, turkey bacon, turkey sausage, chorizo, chicken, or smoked sausage, and a 3 cheese blend of cheddar, american & monterrey. Served with 2 breakfast sides of your choice, and our fresh made salsa on the side!
Deputy
This here is just a cheese omelet! A 3 egg omelet with your choice of 3 cheeses. Served with 2 breakfast sides of your choice, and our fresh made salsa on the side!
Farmhand (New)
4 Egg whites, a blend of swiss & monterrey cheese, chicken, mushroom & fresh grilled spinach. Topped with sliced avocado and served with 2 breakfast sides and salsa
Gambler
A 3 egg Omelet made with fried chicken, bacon, and ranch, with a blend of monterrey, american, and smoked gouda cheeses, and topped with sliced avocado. Served with 2 breakfast sides of your choice, and our fresh made salsa on the side!
Gold Digger
Our Veggie Lovers Omelet! A 3 egg omelet with onion, bell pepper, mushroom, spinach, and tomato, with a blend of cheddar, american, and monterrey cheeses! Served with 2 breakfast sides of your choice, and our fresh made salsa on the side!
Night Hawk
A 3 Egg Omelet with chicken, chorizo, sliced jalapenos, and fresh cilantro, with a blend of cheddar, american, and monterrey cheeses. Served with 2 breakfast sides of your choice, and our fresh made salsa on the side!
Outlaw
A 3 Egg Omelet with your choice of one meat, with onions, bell peppers, fresh sliced mushrooms, sliced jalapenos, and a blend of cheddar, american, and monterrey cheeses. Served with 2 breakfast sides of your choice, and our fresh made salsa on the side!
Saddle Horn
3 Egg Omelet with your choice of one meat, with diced onions, fresh sliced mushrooms, and a blend of cheddar, american, and monterrey cheeses. Served with 2 breakfast sides of your choice, and our fresh made salsa on the side!
Sheriff
A 3 Egg Omelet with your choice of one meat, and a blend of cheddar, american, and monterrey cheeses! Served with 2 breakfast sides of your choice, and our fresh made salsa on the side!
Texan
A 3 Egg Omelet with your choice of one meat, diced onions and bell peppers, with a blend of cheddar, american, and monterrey cheeses. Served with 2 breakfast sides of your choice, and our fresh made salsa on the side!
Wild West
Our 'Big as Texas' 4 Egg Omelet! Bacon, sausage, ham, diced onions, bell peppers, fresh sliced mushrooms, tomatoes, sliced jalapenos, and hashbrowns, with a blend of cheddar, american, and monterrey cheeses. Served with 2 breakfast sides of your choice, and our fresh made salsa on the side!
THE WILD WEST
Wrangler
This Oldwest Cafe breakfast sampler is BIG like TEXAS! This here is served with 3 eggs, 2 bacon, 2 sausage, thick cut grilled ham, hashbrowns, a biscuit with cream gravy or sausage gravy, & one Flap Jack or one French Toast of your choice
Bullrider
Your choice of a hand breaded Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken Fried Chicken with cream gravy, served with 3 eggs & 2 breakfast sides
Six Shooter
2 open-face biscuits smothered in homemade sausage gravy, topped with a hand breaded Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken Fried Chicken, sausage gravy & 2 eggs. Served with 1 breakfast side
Curly Wolf
Fried Potatoes smothered in queso, topped with grilled ham, american cheese, and again with a biscuit & sausage gravy, 2 sausage patties, & 2 eggs scrambled with cheddar. It's finished off with 2 slices of bacon on top, just like slappin' a bow on top of a delicious gift!
TEX-MEX
Burrito
Grilled 6" flour tortilla stuffed with 2 scrambled eggs & your choice of any 4 fixins, served with salsa
Ritas Tacos
2 grilled flour tortillas stuffed with 3 scrambled eggs & your choice of any 4 fixins, served with a side of refried beans, and one more breakfast side and salsa
Ma's Quesadilla
A Jumbo flour tortilla stuffed with 3 scrambled eggs & your choice of any 4 fixins, served with refried beans, 1 breakfast side, & salsa and queso on the side for dippin'
Migas
3 eggs scrambled with chorizo, tomato, onion, crispy tortilla strips, cilantro & cheddar cheese. Served with hot flour or corn tortillas, refried beans, and one more breakfast side and salsa
Papi's Huevos
Our Oldwest version of Huevos! 2 crisp corn tortillas topped with refried beans, chorizo, our homemade queso, 2 eggs how you like them, cheddar cheese, served with a 1/2 avocado with lemon slice, and one more breakfast side and salsa
Train Robber
Jumbo 12" flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with hashbrowns, 3 eggs scrambled with chopped bacon, sausage & ham, and covered with our homemade queso, and served with jalapenos, sour cream, salsa, and one breakfast side of your choice
SKILLETS
Coosie's Skillet
A biscuit & sausage gravy in a skillet dish, add fried potatoes, monterrey, 3 eggs scrambled with cheddar, chopped bacon, sausage & ham on top
Vaquero Skillet
A skillet dish starting with refried beans, fried potatoes & salsa. Topped with 3 eggs scrambled with chorizo, jalapeno & cheddar cheese and garnished with crispy tortilla strips, tomato & sour cream. Served with hot tortillas & salsa
HOT ROCKS
Stagecoach
Open-faced biscuit covered with sausage gravy, topped with hashbrowns & 2 eggs scrambled with cheddar cheese & jalapenos
Peace Maker
2 open-faced biscuits n' sausage gravy, topped with 2 eggs just the way you want em', & your choice of 2 same breakfast meat on the side
Biscuit & Gravy
One open-faced biscuit smothered in our cream gravy
Biscuit & Sausage Gravy
One open-faced biscuit smothered in our fresh made sausage gravy
KIDS CORRAL
Kid's Frontier Feast
Served with 1 egg, choice of 1 bacon or sausage, 1 kids breakfast side, 1 kids snack, & 1 kids size drink
Kid's Pancake or French Toast
Your choice of 1 Chocolate Chip or Buttermilk Pancake, or 1 Original Recipe or Cinnamon Crisp French toast, with 1 bacon or 1 sausage, 1 kid's snack, and 1 kid's drink
Kid's Chicken Tenders
2 chicken tenders with choice of dippin' sauce, 1 kids lunch side, 1 snack, & 1 kids size drink
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese sandwich on Texas Toast, with choice of 1 kids lunch side, 1 kids snack, & 1 kids size drink
LUNCH
Monterrey Chicken
Grilled chicken breast smothered with grilled mushrooms, chopped bacon, ranch drizzle, & melted monterrey cheese. Served with Texas toast & your choice of 2 lunch sides
Chicken Fried Chicken
Marinated chicken breast, hand breaded, deep fried & smothered with cream gravy. Served with Texas toast & your choice of 2 lunch sides. Ask for it "Alamo Style" and we'll top it with queso, chopped tomato, diced red onion & sour cream!
Chicken Fried Steak
Seasoned beef cutlet hand breaded, deep fried 'till crisp & topped with cream gravy. Served with Texas toast & your choice of 2 lunch sides
Chicken Tenders
4 Chicken Tenders hand breaded & deep fried 'til crisp and golden! Served with your choice of dippin' sauce, Texas toast & your choice of 2 lunch sides
Bonnie's Chicken Sandwich
Fried or Grilled Chicken Breast, topped with hickory smoked bacon, leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, avocado, ranch drizzle, and your choice of cheese. Served with your choice of 1 lunch side
Clyde's Burger
1/2lb Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, your choice of one cheese, with mustard, ketchup, or mayo. Served with your choice of 1 lunch side.
Red Jacks BLT
Thick-Cut Hickory Smoked Bacon on your choice of grilled white, wheat, or sourdough, topped with leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, your choice of cheddar or american cheese, mustard or mayo. Served with your choice of 1 lunch side
Drinks
Apple Juice
Motts Apple Juice served cold available in small (12oz) or large (22oz)
Chocolate Milk
Yep, chocolate milk!
Coffee
Our house blend coffee, regular or decaf
House Hot Tea
Our House Hot Tea served with honey and lemon
Iced Tea
Real Fresh brewed Texas Iced Tea, sweet or unsweet
Milk
just plain milk!
Orange Juice
"Simply Orange" brand orange juice!
Soda
Coke, Diet Coke, Dr Pepper, Diet Dr Pepper, Sprite, Fanta Orange, Lemonade, Root Beer
Water
Biscuits & Gravy Sides
Biscuit
Yep, It's a biscuit
Biscuit & Gravy
Smothered in homemade cream gravy
Biscuit & Sausage Gravy
Smothered in homemade sausage gravy
Cream Gravy (4oz)
Whats a Texas breakfast without Oldwest Cream Gravy?
Sausage Gravy (4oz)
Whats better than Oldwest Cream Gravy/ Well, some Ranchers say our Sausage Gravy!
2 Biscuits & Gravy
2 Biscuits & Sausage Gravy
Classic Sides
Cinnamon Roll
Oven baked cinnamon roll, topped with cream cheese icing & powdered sugar
Fried Potatoes
Cubed potatoes that are battered, seasoned & fried crispy
Grits, Large
Grits, Small
Hashbrown Casserole
Made fresh each morning, available until we run out.
Hashbrowns
Seasoned hashbrowns, grilled golden & crisp
Oatmeal, Large
Served with brown sugar, raisins, and cream by request
Oatmeal, Small
Served with brown sugar, raisins, and cream by request
Lunch Sides
Mashed Potato
served with cream gravy on top
Brocolli
steamed with salt, pepper & butter
Fried Green Beans
battered and fried, served with ranch for dippin'
Fried Potatoes
fried to a golden and seasoned just right
French Fries
deep fried to a golden and seasoned
Hashbrowns
grilled to a golden and seasoned lightly
Refried Beans
topped with cheddar cheese
Yogurt Parfait
Vanilla Yogurt with strawberries, blueberries, bananas, and granola for +1.50 upcharge
Yogurt, Vanilla
Sliced Tomatoes (3)
Side of Eggs
Side of French Toast
Banana-Blue (1)
Topped with fresh blueberries, sliced bananas, lemon cream drizzle & lemon zest, powder sugar & whip cream
Cheyenne (1)
Cinnamon Roll battered and grilled, drizzled with cream cheese icing and powder sugar
Cinnamon Crisp (1)
Oldwest Favorite! Our special recipe Cinnamon-Crisp french toast, topped with powdered sugar...we call it the Trail Boss!
Cowboy Crunch (1)
Our Oldwest Recipe Cowboy Crunch french toast, topped with powdered sugar...we refer to this as the Warrior!
Cowgirl Crunch (1)
A Cowgirl Crunch topped with sliced bananas, caramel drizzle, powder sugar & whip cream...we call it the Cowgirl Crunch!
Mugwump (1)
A Cowboy-Crunch french toast, topped with fresh strawberries & blueberries, strawberry puree, powdered sugar & whipped cream...we call it a Mugwump!
Original Recipe (1)
Our Oldwest Original recipe french toast topped with powdered sugar
Roundup (1)
Favorite! A Cinnamon-Crisp french toast, topped with fresh strawberries, powdered sugar & whipped cream...this here is a Round Up!
Strawberry Belle (Full Order Only)
Our own recipe, Graham Crust french toast, stuffed with homemade cheesecake filling, topped with fresh strawberries, strawberry puree, powdered sugar & whipped cream
Side of Fruit & Yogurt
1/2 Avocado & Lemon
It's a half of an avocado, served in it's shell, with a slice of lemon and a spoon!
Blueberries (5oz)
Cup of fresh blueberries
Fresh Fruit
Fruit prepared fresh every morning. Cantaloupe, honeydew melon, pineapple & sliced strawberries
Sliced Bananas
One whole banana, peeled & sliced
Sliced Strawberries
Cup of fresh, sliced strawberries
Strawberry & Banana
Mix of freshly sliced strawberries & bananas
Tomato Slices (3)
3 thick-cut tomato slices
Yogurt Parfait
Vanilla yogurt with fresh blueberries, bananas & strawberries, topped with crunchy granola
Yogurt, Vanilla
Cup of low-fat, vanilla yogurt
Side of Meats
Bacon
1 slice of thick-cut bacon
Sausage
1 sausage patty
Turkey Bacon
1 slice of lean turkey bacon
Turkey Sausage
1 turkey sausage patty
Ham, Large
Ham, Small
Smoked Sausage, Large
Smoked Sausage, Small
2oz link of smoked sausage
SIDE Chicken Fried Chicken
1 hand breaded chicken fried chicken & gravy
SIDE Chicken Fried Steak
1 hand breaded chicken fried steak & gravy
SIDE Chicken Tenders (4)
4 crispy, hand breaded chicken tenders & choice of dipping sauce
SIDE Chorizo, 4oz bowl
Side of Pancakes
Banana-Nut (1)
Oldwest special recipe banana-nut pancake. Bananas, brown sugar, cinnamon, pecans, topped with caramel & powdered sugar
Blueberry (1)
Buttermilk pancake loaded with fresh blueberries
Buttermilk (1)
Classic buttermilk pancake with a hint of vanilla
Chocolate Chip (1)
Buttermilk pancake filled with chocolate chips, topped with powdered sugar & whipped cream
Cinnamon Swirl (1)
Cinnamon roll swirl, topped with powdered sugar & cinnamon cream cheese drizzle
Lemon Blueberry (1)
Our lemon pancake with lots of fresh blueberries cooked right in, topped with lemon zest & powdered sugar
Lemon (1)
Another Oldwest original recipe, topped with lemon zest & powdered sugar
Sausage Jack (1)
Side of Toast
Tex-Mex Sides
American (2 slices)
Cheddar (2oz)
Combo Tortillas (2 Flour + 2 Corn)
Corn Tortillas (4)
Flour Tortillas (3)
Grilled flour tortillas, served in a foil wrap
Monterrey (2oz)
Queso (4oz)
Queso is made in-house daily
Refried Beans
Refried beans topped with cheddar cheese
Salsa (3oz)
Fresh red salsa is made in-house daily
Smoked Gouda (2oz)
Sour Cream (3oz)
Jalapenos
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Hey Y'all! Come on down to Oldwest Cafe in Denton, Texas, for the Best Breakfast, Lunch, and Coffee Bar in town! We've been cookin' homestyle breakfast for over 20 years, long before anyone else thought about it! Oldwest Cafe is the Original Breakfast Choice for you and your loved ones! Oh, did I mention we've been voted "Best Breakfast in Texas" for years, and "Best Breakfast and Homestyle Cookin'" right here, and in the DFW area! For about, 15 years or so & tbh, it could be more, but I'm gettin' older and my Cowgirl Hat's gettin' just a bit tighter! Try any of our very own dishes, created and handcrafted in our country kitchens... oh, too much to mention! So, whatcha waitin' on? Gather up your loved ones and hit the trail for Oldwest Cafe - in Denton, Grapevine, Bedford, or Arlington, and more coming soon, God willing!
2420 South Interstate 35E, Denton, TX 76205