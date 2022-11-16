Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Mediterranean

Old World Deli

292 Reviews

$

1667 Pearl Road

Brunswick, OH 44212

Order Again

Popular Items

Gyro
Reuben
Turkey Club

Salads

Chef Salad

$10.00

Crispy greens with strips of ham, turkey, swiss, & American cheese, your choice of dressing

Tuna Salad Platter

$10.00

Tuna salad on a bed of lettuce served with tomato and cucumbers

Chicken Salad Platter

$10.00

Chicken salad on a bed of lettuce served with tomato and cucumbers

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.00

Grilled chicken on crisp romaine lettuce with croutons, parmesan, and caesar dressing

Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.00

Crispy fried chicken tenders on a fresh green salad with choice of dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.00

Crisp greens with tomato & cucumber topped with grilled chicken breast

Greek Salad

$8.50

Bulgarian feta, peppercioni, kalamata olives

Garden Salad

$4.00+

Romaine and iceberg blend with tomatoes and cucumbers

Deli Sandwiches

Corned Beef, Turkey, and Swiss

$13.00

Corned Beef, Pastrami, and Swiss

$13.00

Ham, Turkey, and Swiss

$13.00

Corned Beef

$11.00+

Roast Beef

$11.00+

Pastrami

$11.00+

Turkey Sandwich

$7.00+

Ham Sandwich

$7.00+

Bologna

$6.00

Fried Bologna

$7.00

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.00

Salami Sandwich

$8.00

Egg Salad Sandwich

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

BLT

$7.50

Subs

Old World

$9.00

Thin slices of beef top round with provolone cheese, grilled onions, & peppers

Pompei

$7.00+

Salami, ham, and bologna with American and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, & Italian dressing

Veggie Sub

$7.00

Provolone & American cheese, with lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumbers, & green peppers, with Italian dressing

Sicilian Sub

$9.00

Zesty meatballs smothered in marinara sauce topped with provolone cheese

Chicken Philly Sub

$9.00

Grilled chicken with grilled green peppers, onions, & provolone cheese

Old World Specialties

Reuben

$13.00

Corned Beef with swiss cheese and sauerkraut on grilled rye with 1,000 Island dressing

Turkey Reuben

$13.00

Turkey with swiss cheese and sauerkraut on grilled rye with 1,000 Island dressing

Philadelphian

$13.00

Pastrami topped with coleslaw and swiss cheese on grilled rye

Tuna Melt

$9.00

Tuna salad on grilled rye with tomato & American cheese

Turkey Club

$9.00

Double-decker on toasted Italian bread with bacon, turkey, lettuce, tomato, & mayonnaise

Ham Club

$9.00

Double-decker on toasted Italian bread with bacon, ham, turkey, lettuce, tomato, & mayonnaise

B.L.T.

$7.50

Toasted white bread with bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayonnaise

New Yorker

$13.00

Corned beef topped with cole slaw and swiss cheese on grilled rye

Crispy Chicken Breast

$8.00

Breaded chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, & mayo on a kaiser roll

Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.00

Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, & mayo on a kaiser roll

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$9.00

Grilled or breaded chicken breast topped with ham and swiss

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Grilled or breaded chicken breast covered with Frank's and topped with bleu cheese or ranch dressing on a Kaiser

Chicken Parmesan

$9.00

Grilled or breaded chicken breast covered with marinara sauce, provolone, and parmesan

Grilled Vegetarian Pita

$7.00

Sauteed onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and tomatoes. Topped with provolone.

BBQ Bacon & Swiss Chicken

$10.00

Grilled or breaded chicken

Fish Sandwich

$7.00

Crispy Parmesan tilapia with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce

Wraps

Turkey Wrap

$7.00+

Rolled up in a wrap with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of dressing, plus chips and a pickle

Tuna Salad Wrap

$8.00

Rolled up in a wrap with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of dressing, plus chips and a pickle

Chicken Salad Wrap

$8.00

Rolled up in a wrap with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of dressing, plus chips and a pickle

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Rolled up in a wrap with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of dressing, plus chips and a pickle

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$8.00

Rolled up in a wrap with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of dressing, plus chips and a pickle

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$8.00

Rolled up in a wrap with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of dressing, plus chips and a pickle

Turkey Club Wrap

$9.00

Rolled up in a wrap with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of dressing, plus chips and a pickle

Ham Club Wrap

$9.00

Rolled up in a wrap with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of dressing, plus chips and a pickle

Veggie Wrap

$7.00

Rolled up in a wrap with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of dressing, plus chips and a pickle

Hummus & Tabouli Wrap

$7.50

Rolled up in a wrap with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of dressing, plus chips and a pickle

Greek Salad Wrap

$7.50

Rolled up in a wrap with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of dressing, plus chips and a pickle

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.00

Rolled up in a wrap with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of dressing, plus chips and a pickle

BLT Wrap

$7.50

Ham Wrap

$7.00+

Mediterranean

Gyro

$8.00+

Beef and lamb mix served in fluffy pita with tomato, onion, and house made tzatziki sauce on the side

Chicken Gyro

$8.00+

Chicken served in fluffy pita with tomato, onion, and house made tzatziki sauce on the side

Gyro Special

$11.00

with Fries & Can of Soda

King Gyro Special

$18.00

with Fries & Can of Soda

Tabouli

$5.00

Lebanese parsley salad tossed with onions, tomatoes, olive oil, lemon juice, and cracked wheat

Hummus and Pita

$6.00

Topped with olive oil, paprika, or both. Served with two fluffy pitas

Meat Pies

$3.50

Ground beef sauteed with onions, tomatoes and spices then baked in dough

Spinach Pies

$3.00

Sauteed spinach, onions, and lemon juice then baked in dough

Falafel

$8.00

Deep fried chickpea and fava bean ball rolled in a tortilla with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, parsley, pickles, and tahini dressing

Meatless Grape Leaves

$4.00

White rice with lemon juice and seasoning, rolled in grape leaves and steamed - 8 Pieces

Fattoush Salad

$9.00

Zaatar flatbread

$2.50

Dinners

Fish Dinner

$12.00

Two pieces of breaded flounder. Served with fries and coleslaw

Gyro Dinner

$12.00

Junior size gyro served with fries and side salad

Chicken Tender Dinner

$12.00

Five breaded chicken breast tenderloins. Served with fries, coleslaw, and your choice of dipping sauce

Pierogi Dinner

$12.00

Five handmade potato & cheese pierogis served with sauteed onions, coleslaw, and sour cream

Burgers

Jr. Burger

$6.00

1/4 lb burger with your choice of cheese, toppings, and condiments

The Classic

$9.00

1/2 lb burger with your choice of cheese, toppings, and condiments

BBQ Bacon Burger

$10.00

1/2 lb burger with swiss cheese, bacon, and BBQ sauce

Mushroom Burger

$10.00

1/2 lb burger with mushrooms and provolone cheese

Cajun Burger

$10.00

1/2 lb burger with American cheese and Cajun seasoning

Patty Melt

$10.00

1/2 lb burger covered with grilled onions and swiss cheese on grilled rye

Salmon Burger

$9.00

Cauliflower Quinoa Burger

$9.00Out of stock

Paninis

Texas Turkey

$9.00

Onion, tomato, cheddar, and chipotle mayo folded in an 8 inch pita

Greek Chicken Panini

$9.00

Grilled chicken breast with onions, tomatoes, feta, and kalamata olives folded in an 8 inch pita

Ham & Egg Panini

$9.00

Two fried eggs and cheddar cheese folded in an 8 inch pita

Roast Beef Panini

$9.00

Cheddar, onion, tomato, garlic mayo folded in an 8 inch pita

Cuban

$9.00

House slow-roasted pork, layered with ham, swiss, pickles, and yellow mustard on a 10 inch sub

Soup

Soup of the Day:

$4.00+

Chili

$4.50+

Sides

Potato Salad

$2.00

Macaroni Salad

$2.00

Cole Slaw

$2.00

French Fries

$2.00

Onion Rings

$3.50

Breaded Mushrooms

$3.00

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$5.00

Wedge Cut Jo-Jos

$4.00

Mini Potato Pancakes

$5.00

Sauerkraut Balls

$3.00+

Waffle Fries

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Whole Pickle

$2.00

Extra Bag Potato Chips

$1.00

Kid's Corner

Kid's Tender Dinner

$7.00

Three pieces of white meat tenders with fries

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Kid's Bologna

$5.50

Kid's Ham

$5.50

Kid's Turkey

$5.50

Sweet Tooth

Baklava

$2.00

Plain Cheesecake (slice)

$4.00

Strawberry Cheesecake (slice)

$4.00

Large Chocolate Cake (slice)

$5.00

Small Chocolate Cake (slice)

$4.00

Double Chocolate Cookie

$1.00

Sugar Cookie

$1.00

Chocolate chunk cookie

$1.00

Fried pita w/cinnamon sugar

$2.00

Fried pita w/baklava syrup

$2.00

Carrot Cake (slice)

$5.00
Chocolate Baklava cheesecake

Chocolate Baklava cheesecake

$4.00

Tiramisu

$4.00

Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake

$4.00

Peanut Butter Chocolate Mousse Cake

$4.00

Banana Chocolate Swirl Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Drinks

Bottled Drink (20oz)

$3.00

Canned Drink

$1.50

Coffee

$2.00

16.9 Oz Bottled Water

$1.50Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Gyros, corned beef, and much more! All served with a smile!

Website

Location

1667 Pearl Road, Brunswick, OH 44212

Directions

Gallery
Old World Deli image
Old World Deli image

