Old World Deli
292 Reviews
$
1667 Pearl Road
Brunswick, OH 44212
Order Again
Popular Items
Salads
Chef Salad
Crispy greens with strips of ham, turkey, swiss, & American cheese, your choice of dressing
Tuna Salad Platter
Tuna salad on a bed of lettuce served with tomato and cucumbers
Chicken Salad Platter
Chicken salad on a bed of lettuce served with tomato and cucumbers
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken on crisp romaine lettuce with croutons, parmesan, and caesar dressing
Crispy Chicken Salad
Crispy fried chicken tenders on a fresh green salad with choice of dressing
Grilled Chicken Salad
Crisp greens with tomato & cucumber topped with grilled chicken breast
Greek Salad
Bulgarian feta, peppercioni, kalamata olives
Garden Salad
Romaine and iceberg blend with tomatoes and cucumbers
Deli Sandwiches
Corned Beef, Turkey, and Swiss
Corned Beef, Pastrami, and Swiss
Ham, Turkey, and Swiss
Corned Beef
Roast Beef
Pastrami
Turkey Sandwich
Ham Sandwich
Bologna
Fried Bologna
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Salami Sandwich
Egg Salad Sandwich
Grilled Cheese
BLT
Subs
Old World
Thin slices of beef top round with provolone cheese, grilled onions, & peppers
Pompei
Salami, ham, and bologna with American and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, & Italian dressing
Veggie Sub
Provolone & American cheese, with lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumbers, & green peppers, with Italian dressing
Sicilian Sub
Zesty meatballs smothered in marinara sauce topped with provolone cheese
Chicken Philly Sub
Grilled chicken with grilled green peppers, onions, & provolone cheese
Old World Specialties
Reuben
Corned Beef with swiss cheese and sauerkraut on grilled rye with 1,000 Island dressing
Turkey Reuben
Turkey with swiss cheese and sauerkraut on grilled rye with 1,000 Island dressing
Philadelphian
Pastrami topped with coleslaw and swiss cheese on grilled rye
Tuna Melt
Tuna salad on grilled rye with tomato & American cheese
Turkey Club
Double-decker on toasted Italian bread with bacon, turkey, lettuce, tomato, & mayonnaise
Ham Club
Double-decker on toasted Italian bread with bacon, ham, turkey, lettuce, tomato, & mayonnaise
B.L.T.
Toasted white bread with bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayonnaise
New Yorker
Corned beef topped with cole slaw and swiss cheese on grilled rye
Crispy Chicken Breast
Breaded chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, & mayo on a kaiser roll
Grilled Chicken Breast
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, & mayo on a kaiser roll
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Grilled or breaded chicken breast topped with ham and swiss
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or breaded chicken breast covered with Frank's and topped with bleu cheese or ranch dressing on a Kaiser
Chicken Parmesan
Grilled or breaded chicken breast covered with marinara sauce, provolone, and parmesan
Grilled Vegetarian Pita
Sauteed onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and tomatoes. Topped with provolone.
BBQ Bacon & Swiss Chicken
Grilled or breaded chicken
Fish Sandwich
Crispy Parmesan tilapia with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce
Wraps
Turkey Wrap
Rolled up in a wrap with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of dressing, plus chips and a pickle
Tuna Salad Wrap
Rolled up in a wrap with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of dressing, plus chips and a pickle
Chicken Salad Wrap
Rolled up in a wrap with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of dressing, plus chips and a pickle
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Rolled up in a wrap with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of dressing, plus chips and a pickle
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Rolled up in a wrap with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of dressing, plus chips and a pickle
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Rolled up in a wrap with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of dressing, plus chips and a pickle
Turkey Club Wrap
Rolled up in a wrap with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of dressing, plus chips and a pickle
Ham Club Wrap
Rolled up in a wrap with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of dressing, plus chips and a pickle
Veggie Wrap
Rolled up in a wrap with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of dressing, plus chips and a pickle
Hummus & Tabouli Wrap
Rolled up in a wrap with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of dressing, plus chips and a pickle
Greek Salad Wrap
Rolled up in a wrap with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of dressing, plus chips and a pickle
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
Rolled up in a wrap with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of dressing, plus chips and a pickle
BLT Wrap
Ham Wrap
Mediterranean
Gyro
Beef and lamb mix served in fluffy pita with tomato, onion, and house made tzatziki sauce on the side
Chicken Gyro
Chicken served in fluffy pita with tomato, onion, and house made tzatziki sauce on the side
Gyro Special
with Fries & Can of Soda
King Gyro Special
with Fries & Can of Soda
Tabouli
Lebanese parsley salad tossed with onions, tomatoes, olive oil, lemon juice, and cracked wheat
Hummus and Pita
Topped with olive oil, paprika, or both. Served with two fluffy pitas
Meat Pies
Ground beef sauteed with onions, tomatoes and spices then baked in dough
Spinach Pies
Sauteed spinach, onions, and lemon juice then baked in dough
Falafel
Deep fried chickpea and fava bean ball rolled in a tortilla with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, parsley, pickles, and tahini dressing
Meatless Grape Leaves
White rice with lemon juice and seasoning, rolled in grape leaves and steamed - 8 Pieces
Fattoush Salad
Zaatar flatbread
Dinners
Fish Dinner
Two pieces of breaded flounder. Served with fries and coleslaw
Gyro Dinner
Junior size gyro served with fries and side salad
Chicken Tender Dinner
Five breaded chicken breast tenderloins. Served with fries, coleslaw, and your choice of dipping sauce
Pierogi Dinner
Five handmade potato & cheese pierogis served with sauteed onions, coleslaw, and sour cream
Burgers
Jr. Burger
1/4 lb burger with your choice of cheese, toppings, and condiments
The Classic
1/2 lb burger with your choice of cheese, toppings, and condiments
BBQ Bacon Burger
1/2 lb burger with swiss cheese, bacon, and BBQ sauce
Mushroom Burger
1/2 lb burger with mushrooms and provolone cheese
Cajun Burger
1/2 lb burger with American cheese and Cajun seasoning
Patty Melt
1/2 lb burger covered with grilled onions and swiss cheese on grilled rye
Salmon Burger
Cauliflower Quinoa Burger
Paninis
Texas Turkey
Onion, tomato, cheddar, and chipotle mayo folded in an 8 inch pita
Greek Chicken Panini
Grilled chicken breast with onions, tomatoes, feta, and kalamata olives folded in an 8 inch pita
Ham & Egg Panini
Two fried eggs and cheddar cheese folded in an 8 inch pita
Roast Beef Panini
Cheddar, onion, tomato, garlic mayo folded in an 8 inch pita
Cuban
House slow-roasted pork, layered with ham, swiss, pickles, and yellow mustard on a 10 inch sub
Sides
Kid's Corner
Sweet Tooth
Baklava
Plain Cheesecake (slice)
Strawberry Cheesecake (slice)
Large Chocolate Cake (slice)
Small Chocolate Cake (slice)
Double Chocolate Cookie
Sugar Cookie
Chocolate chunk cookie
Fried pita w/cinnamon sugar
Fried pita w/baklava syrup
Carrot Cake (slice)
Chocolate Baklava cheesecake
Tiramisu
Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake
Peanut Butter Chocolate Mousse Cake
Banana Chocolate Swirl Cake
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Gyros, corned beef, and much more! All served with a smile!
1667 Pearl Road, Brunswick, OH 44212