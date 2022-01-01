- Home
- /
- Kannapolis
- /
- Eastland
- /
- Food Trucks
- /
- Chophouse 101 @ Old Armor Brewery
Chophouse 101 @ Old Armor Brewery
No reviews yet
101 West Ave
Kannapolis, NC 28081
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Lobster Tail
Appetizers
Chophouse Chicken Wings
Chicken wings tossed in our secret spices served with our Blue Cheese dressing and celery. Choose mild, medium or hot
Loaded Fries
A mountain of our delicious fries, loaded with Nacho Cheese and crumbled bacon served with Garlic Ranch Dressing (and jalapeños on the side if you'd like)
Onion Rings
We make our own. Crispy, crunchy, sweet goodness served with creamy dipping sauce
Quesadilla Entree
Crisp tortilla wedges filled with chicken, steak, combination or plain cheeses, your choice. Served with a generous portion of Pico de Gallo and sour cream
Shrimp Ceviche Appetizer
Shrimp marinated in in lime juice, with fresh avocados slices, cucumbers ,chopped red onions, tomatoes , cilantro chips and salsa
Stuffed Potato Skins
Baked potato halves filled with crumbled bacon, shredded cheeses and served with sour cream and green onion
Famous Nachos
Homemade chips served with Nacho Cheese, Fresh Pico de Gallo, Jalapenos, and Sour Cream
Twisted Ribs
Our tender Baby Back Ribs fried then tossed in our Winning sauce and drizzled with our spicy Chipotle Ranch sauce. Garnished with fresh parsley and a lime swirl
Coconut Shrimp
Seared Peppered Ahi
Seared rare with garlic pepper seasoning. Served with a creamy ginger soy and wasabi.
Chicken Strips
Salads
BIG Chopped Salad
Romaine lettuce, shallots, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, green olives, sliced pepperoncini. Shreds parmesan cheese chophouse dressing
BIG Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce , Parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in our Caesar dressing
BIG House Salad
mixed greens, sliced radish, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, Blue Cheese crumbles and balsamic vinaigrette
Seared Peppered Ahi Salad
Spring Mix Salad, topped with cucumbers, carrots, red peppers, and seared peppered Ahi with ginger dressing.
Burgers and Sandwiches
Bacon Cheeseburger
Half-pound, double bacon, choice of American, cheddar, Swiss or provolone cheese
Cheeseburger
Half pound, choice of American, cheddar, Swiss or provolone cheese
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Served with double bacon, choice of American, cheddar, Swiss or provolone chees
Steakburger
Half pound
Country Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Mild, medium, or hot
Prime Dip Sandwich
Half-pound, topped with sautéed onions and provolone cheese.
Mushroom and Swiss Steakburger
Half pound, topped with fresh mushrooms and double Swiss cheese
SPECIAL Cowboy BBQ Burger
Half-pound, choice of American, cheddar, Swiss or provolone cheese
Fish Sandwhich
Half pound, choice of American, cheddar, Swiss or provolone cheese
Fried Chicken Wrap
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Extra Sauces
Ajus
Bacon Side
Balsamic Dressing
BBQ Sauce
Blue Cheese Dressing
Caesar Dressing
Chipotle Ranch
Chophouse Dressing
Honey Mustard Dressing
Mild Sauce
Medium Sauce
Hot Sauce
Queso Side
Ranch Dressing
Sweet Chili Sauce
Teriyaki Sauce
Sour Cream
Tarter Sauce
Steaks, Chops, and Ribs
Baby Back Ribs
We get rave reviews on our signature ribs, glazed with our BBQ Sauce. Fall off the bone goodness!
Bone-in Pork Chop
glazed with our award-winning BBQ sauce and served with our chunky apple sauce
Center Cut Sirloin Steak
Lean, juicy and tender. It boasts good flavor!
Filet Mignon
Fork tender, lean and tasty
Ribeye Steak (12oz)
Juiciest of all steaks, rich mellow flavor, our steak lovers favorite
Prime Rib Entrée
Perfectly seasoned and slow roasted. Our finest: server with au jus and creamy horseradish. If we run out, come back tomorrow.
T-Bone Steak (16oz)
The All American Steak'' topped with a complimentary scoop of fresh burgundy mushrooms
The Cowgirl (18oz)
Bone-In Ribeye Steak
The New York Strip (14oz)
Rich and perfectly marbled
The Porterhouse (22oz)
Strip Steak and Filet Mignon All in One
Rubbed Delmonico Steak
A tender 12 oz ribeye southwestern accented favorite.
Combination Platters
1/2 Slab of Ribs & BBQ Chicken Breast
Glazed with our award-winning BBQ sauce and char grilled
Center Cut 6oz Sirloin With 1/2 Slab Of Our Award-Winning Ribs
Center Cut 6oz Sirloin With Shrimp
Choose from grilled, fried, coconut shrimp
Filet Mignon & Shrimp
Fillet Mignon , Shrimp Basted In Key Lime Butter
1/2 Slab of Ribs & Grilled Shrimp
Pasta
Seafood and Chicken
Calabash Shrimp
Shrimp calabash style
Coconut Shrimp
Succulent shrimp rolled in coconut and lightly fried, served with a sweet and spicy orange dipping sauce
Country Fried Chicken
Boneless breast of chicken, lightly breaded and served with traditional peppery white gravy
Flounder Dinner
fried fish fillet with tartar sauce
Teriyaki Chicken Entrée
Chicken breasts glazed with our honey-pineapple teriyaki sauce and grilled to perfection served over a bed of rice
Grilled Salmon
Buttery and rich, topped with our own butter sauce
Grilled Teriyaki Salmon
Glazed with our honey pineapple teriyaki sauce and grilled to perfection, served over a bed of rice
Parmeson Crusted Chicken
Fresh chicken breast topped with our parmesan crust and cooked to perfection
SW Chicken Grill Entrée
Our award-winning BBQ grilled chicken breasts topped with cheese, bacon, green onion, and Pico De Gallo
Sides
Baked Idaho Potato
Black Beans & Rice
Chicken
Grill Shrimp
Grill Salmon
Grilled Asparagus
Mac N Cheese
Side 101 House Salad
mixed greens, sliced radish, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, Blue Cheese crumbles and balsamic vinaigrette
Side Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce , Parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in our Caesar dressing
Steamed Vegetables
Sweet Potato Fries
Entree
Shrimp Ceviche Entree
Shrimp marinated in in lime juice, with fresh avocados slices, cucumbers ,chopped red onions, tomatoes , cilantro chips and salsa
Chophouse Bowl Dinner
Choice of meat, romaine lettuce, rice and black beans, mozzarella cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, chipotle ranch dressing
Quesadilla Entree
Extras
Lobster Tail
Appetizers
Chophouse Chicken Wings
Chicken wings tossed in our secret spices served with our Blue Cheese dressing and celery. Choose mild, medium or hot
Loaded Fries
A mountain of our delicious fries, loaded with Nacho Cheese and crumbled bacon served with Garlic Ranch Dressing (and jalapeños on the side if you'd like)
Onion Rings
We make our own. Crispy, crunchy, sweet goodness served with creamy dipping sauce
Quesadilla Entree
Crisp tortilla wedges filled with chicken, steak, combination or plain cheeses, your choice. Served with a generous portion of Pico de Gallo and sour cream
Shrimp Ceviche Appetizer
Shrimp marinated in in lime juice, with fresh avocados slices, cucumbers ,chopped red onions, tomatoes , cilantro chips and salsa
Stuffed Potato Skins
Baked potato halves filled with crumbled bacon, shredded cheeses and served with sour cream and green onion
Famous Nachos
Homemade chips served with Nacho Cheese, Fresh Pico de Gallo, Jalapenos, and Sour Cream
Twisted Ribs
Our tender Baby Back Ribs fried then tossed in our Winning sauce and drizzled with our spicy Chipotle Ranch sauce. Garnished with fresh parsley and a lime swirl
Coconut Shrimp
Seared Peppered Ahi
Seared rare with garlic pepper seasoning. Served with a creamy ginger soy and wasabi.
Chicken Strips
Salads
BIG Chopped Salad
Romaine lettuce, shallots, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, green olives, sliced pepperoncini. Shreds parmesan cheese chophouse dressing
BIG Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce , Parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in our Caesar dressing
BIG House Salad
mixed greens, sliced radish, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, Blue Cheese crumbles and balsamic vinaigrette
Seared Peppered Ahi Salad
Spring Mix Salad, topped with cucumbers, carrots, red peppers, and seared peppered Ahi with ginger dressing.
Burgers and Sandwiches
Bacon Cheeseburger
Half-pound, double bacon, choice of American, cheddar, Swiss or provolone cheese
Cheeseburger
Half pound, choice of American, cheddar, Swiss or provolone cheese
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Served with double bacon, choice of American, cheddar, Swiss or provolone chees
Steakburger
Half pound
Country Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Mild, medium, or hot
Prime Dip Sandwich
Half-pound, topped with sautéed onions and provolone cheese.
Mushroom and Swiss Steakburger
Half pound, topped with fresh mushrooms and double Swiss cheese
SPECIAL Cowboy BBQ Burger
Half-pound, choice of American, cheddar, Swiss or provolone cheese
Fish Sandwhich
Half pound, choice of American, cheddar, Swiss or provolone cheese
Fried Chicken Wrap
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Extra Sauces
Ajus
Bacon Side
Balsamic Dressing
BBQ Sauce
Blue Cheese Dressing
Caesar Dressing
Chipotle Ranch
Chophouse Dressing
Honey Mustard Dressing
Mild Sauce
Medium Sauce
Hot Sauce
Queso Side
Ranch Dressing
Sweet Chili Sauce
Teriyaki Sauce
Sour Cream
Tarter Sauce
Steaks, Chops, and Ribs
Baby Back Ribs
We get rave reviews on our signature ribs, glazed with our BBQ Sauce. Fall off the bone goodness!
Bone-in Pork Chop
glazed with our award-winning BBQ sauce and served with our chunky apple sauce
Center Cut Sirloin Steak
Lean, juicy and tender. It boasts good flavor!
Filet Mignon
Fork tender, lean and tasty
Ribeye Steak (12oz)
Juiciest of all steaks, rich mellow flavor, our steak lovers favorite
Prime Rib Entrée
Perfectly seasoned and slow roasted. Our finest: server with au jus and creamy horseradish. If we run out, come back tomorrow.
T-Bone Steak (16oz)
The All American Steak'' topped with a complimentary scoop of fresh burgundy mushrooms
The Cowgirl (18oz)
Bone-In Ribeye Steak
The New York Strip (14oz)
Rich and perfectly marbled
The Porterhouse (22oz)
Strip Steak and Filet Mignon All in One
Rubbed Delmonico Steak
A tender 12 oz ribeye southwestern accented favorite.
Sides
Baked Idaho Potato
Black Beans & Rice
Chicken
Grill Shrimp
Grill Salmon
Grilled Asparagus
Mac N Cheese
Side 101 House Salad
mixed greens, sliced radish, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, Blue Cheese crumbles and balsamic vinaigrette
Side Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce , Parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in our Caesar dressing
Steamed Vegetables
Sweet Potato Fries
Combination Platters
1/2 Slab of Ribs & BBQ Chicken Breast
Glazed with our award-winning BBQ sauce and char grilled
Center Cut 6oz Sirloin With 1/2 Slab Of Our Award-Winning Ribs
Center Cut 6oz Sirloin With Shrimp
Choose from grilled, fried, coconut shrimp
Filet Mignon & Shrimp
Fillet Mignon , Shrimp Basted In Key Lime Butter
1/2 Slab of Ribs & Grilled Shrimp
Pasta
Seafood and Chicken
Calabash Shrimp
Shrimp calabash style
Coconut Shrimp
Succulent shrimp rolled in coconut and lightly fried, served with a sweet and spicy orange dipping sauce
Country Fried Chicken
Boneless breast of chicken, lightly breaded and served with traditional peppery white gravy
Flounder Dinner
fried fish fillet with tartar sauce
Teriyaki Chicken Entrée
Chicken breasts glazed with our honey-pineapple teriyaki sauce and grilled to perfection served over a bed of rice
Grilled Salmon
Buttery and rich, topped with our own butter sauce
Grilled Teriyaki Salmon
Glazed with our honey pineapple teriyaki sauce and grilled to perfection, served over a bed of rice
Parmeson Crusted Chicken
Fresh chicken breast topped with our parmesan crust and cooked to perfection
SW Chicken Grill Entrée
Our award-winning BBQ grilled chicken breasts topped with cheese, bacon, green onion, and Pico De Gallo
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
101 West Ave, Kannapolis, NC 28081