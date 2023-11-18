- Home
Olde Boston's Restaurant & Pub - Fort Dodge 809 Central Avenue
809 Central Avenue
Fort Dodge, IA 50501
Food
Appetizers
- Pretzel Stick$8.99
Three Jumbo Pretzel Sticks Served with Queso cheese
- Boston Bites$9.99
Bacon Wrapped Chicken Breast, water chestnuts tossed in teriyaki
- Onion Rings$9.99
Onion Rings served with Ranch
- Spinach Dip$9.99
Spinach dip severed with french bread
- Chips & Queso$6.49
Chips and Queso
- Breaded Cheese Cubes$8.99
Served with Ranch
- Chips & Salsa$4.99
From scratch pizza rolls with marinara
- Wontons$8.99
Wontons Served with Sweet Chili Sauce
- Coconut Shrimp App$10.99
Coconut breaded shrimp topped with sweet chili sauce
- Santa Fe Rolls$8.99
- Chicken Wings$12.99
- Extra Spin Bread$2.00
- Side Queso$2.00
Salads
- Blackened Chicken Salad$12.49
- Boston Salad$12.99
- Chicken Caesar$12.49
Romaine tossed with Caesar, parmesan, croutons
- Cobb Salad$12.99
Greens, strawberries, mandarins, candied walnuts, chipotle raspberry glazed chicken, raspberry vinaigrette
- Poly Salad$12.99
Coconut breaded chicken, pineapples, strawberries, almonds, lemon poppyseed
- Fried Chicken Salad$12.49
Romaine with garden veggies, bacon, cheddar jack, diced fried chicken.
- House Salad$5.99
- Salmon Caesar$15.49
- Salmon Cobb$15.99
- Southwest Chicken Salad$12.99
Sandwiches
- Brisket Sandwich$14.99
- Boston Chicken$12.99
- Turkey Smokehouse$11.99
- California Club$12.99
Chicken, pepperjack, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, rosemary focaccia
- Philly Cheese Steak$12.99
- Steak Sandwich$15.99
7 oz ribeye on hoagie
- Blackened Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Grilled blackened chicken breast on bun, side of cajun sauce
- Cheesy Chicken$12.49
- Avocado Burger$12.99
Lettuce, tomato, onion, on bun with side of honey mustard dill sauce
- Patty Melt$11.99
Lettuce, tomato, onion, on bun with side of honey mustard dill sauce
- Bacon Cheeseburger$11.49
Lettuce, tomato, onion, on bun with side of honey mustard dill sauce
- Triple B$12.90
Lettuce, tomato, onion, on bun with side of honey mustard dill sauce
- Blazing Bulldog Burger$12.99
Lettuce, tomato, onion, on bun with side of honey mustard dill sauce
- Chicken Ciabatta$12.49
Grilled blackened chicken breast on bun, side of cajun sauce
- Pub Melt$12.99
- Pork Tenderloin$11.99
- Reuben Sandwich$12.49
- Classic Hamburger$11.49
- Spinach Grilled Cheese$10.99
Broasted Chicken
Flat Bread
Dinner
- Jambalya$14.99
- Monterey Chicken$13.99
- Boston Bake$13.99
Salmon on French baguette, cucumber sauce, lettuce tomato, side of roasted veggies
- Cavatappi Rustica$13.99
Penne, marinara, chicken, vegetable medley
- Twisted Mac & Cheese$13.99
- Chicken Strip Basket$10.99
- Fish & Chips$12.99
- Coconut Shrimp Basket$12.99
- Blacken Salmon$16.99
Kids Menu
Sides
Add Ons
- Extra Bread Stick$1.25
- Add Pickles
- Add Mushrooms$1.00
- Add Grilled Onions$1.00
- Add 6 oz Chicken$3.00
- Add 1/2 Chicken$1.50
- Add Meatball$0.75
- Add Chicken Strip$1.50
- Add Au Jus$1.00
- Add Bacon$1.00
- Add Egg$0.50
- Add Broccoli$1.00
- Add 1 Cheese Bread$1.00
- Add 5 Shrimp$6.00
- 1 Garlic Bread No Cheese$0.75
- Add Sour Cream$0.35
- Add Herbed Butter$2.00
- Add Small Shrimp$3.00
- Add Cheese$1.00
Spirits & Cocktails
Vodka
- Absolut$6.00
- Absolut Citron$6.00
- Absolut Mandrin$6.00
- Absolut Mango$6.00
- Absolut Mango$6.00
- Absolut Raspberry$6.00
- Firefly Sweet Tea$6.00
- Ketel One$6.00
- Kinky Blue$5.50
- Kinky Pink$6.00
- Pearl Cucumber$6.00
- Phillips Lime$5.00
- Pink Whitney$6.00
- Smirnoff$5.50
- Smirnoff Green Apple$5.50
- Smirnoff Strawberry$5.50
- Smirnoff Vanilla$5.50
- Smirnoff Watermelon$5.50
- Smirnoff Whipped Cream$5.50
- Tito's$6.00
- UV Cherry$5.00
- UV Rasberry$5.00
- Well Vodka$5.00
- DBL Well Vodka$10.00
- DBL Absolut$12.00
- DBL Grey Goose$14.00
- DBL Ketel One$12.00
- DBL Tito's$12.00
- DBL Absolut Citron$12.00
- DBL Absolut Peach$12.00
- DBL Absolut Mango$12.00
- DBL Absolut Pears$12.00
- DBL Absolut Peppar$12.00
- DBL Kinky Pink$12.00
- DBL Pink Whitney$12.00
- DBL Firefly Sweet Tea$12.00
Gin
Rum
- Bacardi$5.00
- Bacardi Dragon Fruit$5.00
- Bacardi Limon$5.00
- Bacardi Orange$5.00
- Captain Morgan$5.00
- Malibu$5.00
- Malibu Mango$5.00
- Malibu Passion fruit$5.00
- Malibu Pinapple$5.00
- Well Rum$5.00
- DBL Well Rum$10.00
- DBL Bacardi$12.00
- DBL Bacardi Limon$12.00
- DBL Captain Morgan$12.00
- DBL Appleton Estate$12.00
- DBL Malibu$12.00
Tequila
Whiskey/Scotch
- Black Velvet$6.00
- Bushmills$6.00
- Canadian Club$6.00
- Crown Apple$6.00
- Crown Royal$6.00
- Crown Salted Carmel$6.00
- Crown Vannilla$6.00
- Dewars$6.00
- Glenlivet 12$8.00
- Glenlivet 15$15.00
- J&B$6.00
- Jack Daniels$6.00
- Jameson$6.00
- Jim Beam$6.00
- Jonny Black$9.00
- Jonny Red$7.00
- Legent$7.00
- Makers Mark
- Pendelton$7.00
- Seagrams 7$6.00
- Skrewball PB$6.00
- Southern Comfort$6.00
- Templeton$8.00
- VO$6.00
- Well Scotch
- Well Whiskey$5.00
- Woodruff Reseve$8.00
- DBL Well Whiskey$10.00
- DBL Jack Daniels$12.00
- DBL Crown Royal$12.00
- DBL Seagrams 7$12.00
- DBL Canadian Club$12.00
- DBL Black Velvet$12.00
- DBL Jameson$12.00
- DBL Knob Creek Rye$14.00
- DBL VO$12.00
- DBL Yukon Jack$12.00
- DBL Southern Comfort$12.00
- DBL Cedar Ridge$14.00
- DBL Skrewball PB$12.00
Liqueurs/Cordials
- Apple Pucker$5.00
- Baileys$6.00
- Blue Curacao$5.00
- Buttershots$5.00
- Campari$6.00
- Chambord$7.00
- Christian Bros Brandy$5.00
- Cointreau
- Courvoisier$8.00
- Creme de Banana$5.00
- Creme de Cacao Dark$5.00
- Creme de Cacao Light$5.00
- Creme de Menthe Dark$5.00
- Creme de Menthe Light$5.00
- Disaronno$6.00
- Drambuie$8.00
- Frangelico$6.00
- Grand Marnier$6.00
- Grape Pucker$5.00
- Hot Damn$5.00
- Kahlua$6.00
- Midori$5.00
- Mozart$6.00
- Pama$6.00
- Peachtree Schnapps$5.00
- Peppermint Schnapps$5.00
- Rumchata$6.00
- Rumpleminze$5.00
- Strawberry Pucker$5.00
- Triple Sec$5.00
- Watermelon Pucker$5.00
- Well Amaretto$5.00
- Cherry McGillicuddy$6.00
- Vanilla McGillicuddy$6.00
- DBL Well Amaretto$10.00
- DBL Disaronno$12.00
- DBL Courvoisier$16.00
- DBL Limoncello$6.00
- DBL Cointreau
- DBL Drambuie$16.00
- DBL Frangelico$12.00
- DBL Mozart$12.00
- DBL Grand Marnier$12.00
- DBL Baileys$12.00
- DBL Aperol$12.00
- DBL Domaine de Canton$12.00
- DBL St Germain$12.00
- DBL Licor 43$12.00
- DBL Buttershots$10.00
- DBL Cointreau$12.00
- DBL Rumchata$12.00
- DBL Rumpleminze$10.00
- DBL Hot Damn$10.00
- DBL Kahlua$12.00
- DBL Galliano$12.00
- DBL Peachtree Schnapps$10.00
- DBL Peppermint Schnapps$10.00
- DBL Pama$12.00
- DBL Apple Pucker$10.00
- DBL Creme de Menthe Dark$10.00
- DBL Creme de Menthe Light$10.00
- DBL Creme de Cacao Dark$10.00
- DBL Creme de Cacao Light$10.00
- DBL Wildberry Schnapps$10.00
- DBL Creme de Banana$10.00
- DBL Triple Sec$10.00
- DBL Christian Bros Brandy$10.00
- DBL Christian Bros Apple Brandy$10.00
- DBL Korbel Brandy$10.00
- DBL Blackberry Brandy
- DBL Blue Curacao
Cocktails
- Amaretto Sour$6.00
- Black Russian$7.00
- Bloody Mary$6.00
- Chocolate Martini$8.00
- Colorado Bulldog$7.00
- Cosmopolitan$8.00
- Cucumber Martini$8.00
- Daquiri$7.00
- Fuzzy Navel$6.00
- Green Apple Martini$7.00
- Greyhound$7.00
- Jameson Mule$8.00
- Kamikaze$6.00
- Lemon Drop$8.00
- Liquid Cocaine$6.00
- Long Beach Tea$7.00
- Long Island Tea$8.00
- Mai Tai$8.00
- Margarita$7.00
- MC Long Island$10.00
- Mimosa$7.00
- Moscow Mule$7.00
- OB Lemonade$6.50
- Old Fashioned$8.00
- Old Fashioned-Brandy$7.00
- Pama Fizz$8.00
- Patron Margarita$10.00
- Rob Roy$8.00
- Rusty Nail$8.00
- Salty Dog$6.00
- Screwdriver$6.00
- Sex on the Beach$7.00
- Sidecar$8.00
- Slippery Nipple$6.00
- Smith and Kearns$8.00
- Tequila Sunrise$6.00
- Tom Collins$7.00
- Vodka Collins$7.00
- Washington Apple$7.00
- White Russian$7.00
- Dog House$6.25
Hot Drinks
Martinis
Shots
Beer & Wine
Draft Pints Beers
Tall Draft Beers
Bottled Beer
Canned Beer
Wine by the Glass
N/A Beverages
NA Bev
- Pepsi$2.49
- Diet Pepsi$2.49
- Mountain Dew$2.49
- Diet Mountain Dew$2.49
- Root Beer$2.49
- Starry$2.49
- Orange Crush$2.49
- Dr Pepper$2.49
- Raspberry Tea$2.49
- Iced Tea$2.49
- Hot Chocolate$2.49
- Ginger Ale$2.50
- Hot Tea$2.49
- Coffee$2.49
- Decaf Coffee$2.49
- Lemonade$2.49
- Strawberry Lemonade$3.29
- Raspberry Lemonade$3.29
- Lemonade Refill$1.29
- Bottled Water$1.00
- Milk$2.99
- Chocolate Milk$2.99
- Club Soda$2.99
- Tonic Water$2.50
- Orange Juice$2.49
- Cranberry Juice$2.49
- Pineapple Juice$2.49
- Tomato Juice$2.49
- Apple Juice$2.49
- V Bloody Mary$4.00
- V Margarita$4.00
- V Daquiri$4.00
- Grapefruit Juice$2.49
- 20 oz Bottles$2.75
- Kids Beverage$1.99
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
809 Central Avenue, Fort Dodge, IA 50501