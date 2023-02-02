Main picView gallery

Olde City 576 9th Ave

No reviews yet

576 9th Ave

New York, NY 10036

Cheesesteaks (8oz) - Served on Fresh Baked Le Bus Hoagie Rolls

Choose Steak or Chicken Steak
Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

$14.00
Chicken Steak

Chicken Steak

$14.00
Pizza

Pizza

$15.00

Marinara, Provolone

Special

Special

$15.00

Broccoli Rabe, Cooper Sharp

Buffalo

Buffalo

$15.00

Hot or Mild; Blue Cheese or Ranch

Club

Club

$16.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, American

Garlic Aioli

Garlic Aioli

$16.00

Garlic Aioli, Grilled Tomatoes, Sweet Peppers, Fried Onions, Provolone

Mango Habanero

Mango Habanero

$16.00

Mango Habanero Sauce, Ghost Pepper Jack, Fried Onions

Sweet Chili

Sweet Chili

$16.00

Sweet Chili Gochujang, Fried Onions, Sweet Peppers, Pickled Red Onions, Chimichurri Aioli

Crispy or Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Crispy Buffalo Chicken

Crispy Buffalo Chicken

$14.00Out of stock

Hot or Mild Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese or Ranch, Provolone

Grilled Buffalo Chicken

Grilled Buffalo Chicken

$14.00Out of stock

Hot or Mild Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese or Ranch, Provolone

Crispy Chicken Special

Crispy Chicken Special

$15.00Out of stock

Broccoli Rabe, Cooper Sharp

Grilled Chicken Special

Grilled Chicken Special

$15.00Out of stock

Broccoli Rabe, Cooper Sharp

Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch

Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.00Out of stock

Bacon, Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Provolone

Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch

Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.00Out of stock

Bacon, Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Provolone

Crispy Chicken Garlic Aioli

Crispy Chicken Garlic Aioli

$14.00Out of stock

Garlic Aioli, Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Provolone

Grilled Chicken Garlic Aioli

Grilled Chicken Garlic Aioli

$14.00Out of stock

Garlic Aioli, Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Provolone

Crispy Chicken Spicy Honey

Crispy Chicken Spicy Honey

$15.00Out of stock

Spicy Honey, Ranch, Pickles, Ghost Pepper Jack

Grilled Chicken Spicy Honey

Grilled Chicken Spicy Honey

$15.00Out of stock

Spicy Honey, Ranch, Pickles, Ghost Pepper Jack

Dipping Sauces/ Dressings

Queso- Side

$1.00

Spicy Honey - Side

$1.00

Marinara - Side

$1.00

Garlic Aioli - Side

$1.00

Honey Mustard - Side

$1.00

Hot Buffalo Sauce - Side

$1.00

Mild Buffalo Sauce - Side

$1.00

Garlic Parmesan - Side

$1.00

Blue Cheese - Side

$1.00

Ranch - Side

$1.00

Whiz- Side

$1.00

Yellow Mustard - Side

Mango Habanero - Side

$1.00

Oil & Vinegar - Side

Mayo - Side

Lemon Vinaigrette - Side

$1.00

Au Jus

$1.00

Side of Carrots & Celery

$2.00

Sour Cream- Side

$1.00

Fries

Whiz or Queso, Fried Onions, Cherry Peppers
Plain Fries

Plain Fries

$6.00
Italian Fries

Italian Fries

$7.00

Italian Seasoning Topped with Parmesan Cheese

Old Bay Fries

Old Bay Fries

$7.00

Seasoned with Old Bay

Cheese Fries - Whiz

Cheese Fries - Whiz

$8.00

Smothered in Whiz

Cheese Fries - Queso

Cheese Fries - Queso

$8.00

Smothered in Queso

Bacon Cheese Fries - Whiz

Bacon Cheese Fries - Whiz

$9.00

Whiz and Crispy Bacon

Bacon Cheese Fries - Queso

Bacon Cheese Fries - Queso

$9.00

Queso and Crispy Bacon

City Fries - Steak (8oz)

City Fries - Steak (8oz)

$15.00

Whiz or Queso, Fried Onions, Cherry Peppers

City Fries - Chicken Steak (8oz)

City Fries - Chicken Steak (8oz)

$15.00

Whiz or Queso, Fried Onions, Cherry Peppers

Philly-Style Specialties

Roast Pork Special

Roast Pork Special

$16.00

Thinly Sliced Center Cut Pork Loin, Broccoli Rabe, Cooper Sharp, Side of Au Jus

Crispy Chicken Parm

$16.00Out of stock

Crispy Chicken Cutlet, Marinara, Provolone

Italian Hoagie

Italian Hoagie

$16.00

Mortadella, Genoa Salami, Capicola, Pepperoni, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Banana Peppers, Oregano, Side of Oil & Vinegar

Turkey Hoagie

Turkey Hoagie

$16.00Out of stock

All Natural, Oven Roasted Turkey, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Banana Peppers, Oregano, Side of Oil & Vinegar

Smash Burgers

Cheddar Smash Burger

Cheddar Smash Burger

$14.00Out of stock

Two 4oz Patties on a Le Bus Brioche Bun

Bacon Cheddar Smash Burger

Bacon Cheddar Smash Burger

$16.00Out of stock

Two 4oz Patties on a Le Bus Brioche Bun

Starters

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$13.00

Side of Queso

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

$12.00

Sides of Chimichurri Aioli & Spicy Honey

Garlic Battered Cheddar Bites

Garlic Battered Cheddar Bites

$12.00

Side of Marinara

Beer Battered Onion Rings

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$10.00

Side of Garlic Aioli

Real Deal Philly Pretzel (1)

Real Deal Philly Pretzel (1)

$3.00

Side of Yellow Mustard

Real Deal Philly Pretzel (3)

Real Deal Philly Pretzel (3)

$8.00

Side of Yellow Mustard

Real Deal Philly Pretzel (5)

Real Deal Philly Pretzel (5)

$13.00

Side of Yellow Mustard

Sweet Tooth

Chocolate Chunk Brownie

Chocolate Chunk Brownie

$5.00
Salted Caramel Cheesecake

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$9.00

Vegetarian Cheesesteaks

Green Special

Green Special

$13.00

Broccoli Rabe, Cooper Sharp

Veggie Combo

Veggie Combo

$15.00

Broccoli Rabe, Sweet Peppers, Mushrooms, Fried Onions, Cooper Sharp; Marinara on the Side

Wings or Tenders

Sauced Wings- Mild Buffalo

Sauced Wings- Mild Buffalo

$18.00

10-Piece Served with Blue Cheese or Ranch

Sauced Wings - Hot Buffalo

Sauced Wings - Hot Buffalo

$18.00

10-Piece Served with Blue Cheese or Ranch

Sauced Wings - Garlic Parmesan

$18.00

10-Piece Served with Blue Cheese or Ranch

Sauced Wings - Spicy Honey

Sauced Wings - Spicy Honey

$18.00

10-Piece Served with Blue Cheese or Ranch

Wings - Plain (No Sauce)

$16.00

10-Piece Served with Blue Cheese or Ranch

Wings - Lemon Pepper

Wings - Lemon Pepper

$16.00

10-Piece Served with Blue Cheese or Ranch

Wings - Old Bay

Wings - Old Bay

$16.00

10-Piece Served with Blue Cheese or Ranch

Wings - Italian

$16.00

10-Piece Served with Blue Cheese or Ranch

Blue Cheese - Side

$1.00

Ranch - Side

$1.00

Sauced Tenders- Mild Buffalo

$15.00

Served with Blue Cheese or Ranch

Sauced Tenders- Hot Buffalo

$15.00

Served with Blue Cheese or Ranch

Sauced Tenders- Garlic Parmesan

$15.00

Served with Blue Cheese or Ranch

Sauced Tenders - Spicy Honey

$15.00

Served with Blue Cheese or Ranch

Tenders - Plain (No Sauce)

Tenders - Plain (No Sauce)

$13.00

Served with Honey Mustard

Tenders- Lemon Pepper

$13.00

Served with Blue Cheese or Ranch

Tenders- Old Bay

$13.00

Served with Blue Cheese or Ranch

Tenders - Italian

$13.00

Served with Blue Cheese or Ranch

Soda Bottles/Cans

Coke Can

Coke Can

$2.50
Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$2.50
Sprite Zero Can

Sprite Zero Can

$2.50
Sprite Can

Sprite Can

$2.50
Ginger Ale Can

Ginger Ale Can

$2.50
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.50
Ginger Beer Can

Ginger Beer Can

$4.50

Red Bull Can

$4.50
Lacroix Sparkling

Lacroix Sparkling

$2.50
Lacroix Grapefruit

Lacroix Grapefruit

$2.50
Sugar Free Red Bull Can

Sugar Free Red Bull Can

$4.50

10 Cheesesteaks + Fries

10 Chs + Fries

$190.00

Side Fried Onions

Side Sweet Peppers - Regular

$5.00

Side Mushrooms - Regular

$5.00

Side Long Hot Peppers - Regular

$5.00

Side Banana Peppers - Regular

$5.00

Side Sweet Peppers - Large

$10.00

Side Mushrooms - Large

$10.00

Side Long Hot Peppers - Large

$10.00

Side Banana Peppers - Large

$10.00

25 Cheesesteaks + Fries

25 Cheesesteaks + Fries

25 Cheesesteaks + Fries

$460.00

Side Sweet Peppers - Regular

$5.00

Side Sweet Peppers - Large

$10.00

Side Mushrooms - Regular

$5.00

Side Mushrooms - Large

$10.00

Side Long Hot Peppers - Regular

$5.00

Side Long Hot Peppers - Large

$10.00

Side Banana Peppers - Regular

$5.00

Side Banana Peppers - Large

$10.00

Side Fried Onions

50 Cheesesteaks + Fries

50 Cheesesteaks + Fries

50 Cheesesteaks + Fries

$910.00

Side Sweet Peppers - Regular

$5.00

Side Sweet Peppers - Large

$10.00

Side Mushrooms - Regular

$5.00

Side Mushrooms - Large

$10.00

Side Long Hot Peppers - Regular

$5.00

Side Long Hot Peppers - Large

$10.00

Side Banana Peppers - Regular

$5.00

Side Banana Peppers - Large

$10.00

Side Fried Onions

Wings

30pc Wings

30pc Wings

$70.00
60pc Wings

60pc Wings

$125.00
90pc Wings

90pc Wings

$170.00

Tenders

15 Tenders

$75.00

30 Tenders

$135.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

576 9th Ave, New York, NY 10036

Directions

Main pic

