  • Olde Florida Brewing Co. - 1158 7th St NW
Olde Florida Brewing Co. 1158 7th St NW

1158 7th St NW

Largo, FL 33770

MENS TSHIRTS

MEN'S GREY TANK

$25.00+

MEN'S MUSTARD YELLOW TSHIRT

$25.00+

MEN'S BLUE FISHING SHIRT

$35.00+

MEN'S GREY TSHIRT

$25.00+

RAIN TSHIRT

$25.00+

MEN'S OATMEAL TSHIRT

$25.00+

WOMENS TSHIRTS

WOMEN'S CORAL TANK

$25.00+

WOMEN'S GREY TANK

$25.00+

WOMEN'S WHITE CROP

$25.00+

HATS\\ACCESSORIES

FLOWER HAT

$30.00

BLACK HAT

$25.00

WHITE CANVAS HAT

$25.00

COLOR HATS

$20.00

KOOZIES

$3.00

MUG CLUB

MUG CLUB

$200.00

YOGA

YOGA

$15.00

CIGARS

CIGAR

$6.00

CHIPS

CHIPS

$2.00

DRINKS

CAN SODA

$1.50

BOTTLE SODA

$2.00

MEXICAN SODA

$3.00

KIDS DRINK

$1.00

Penny

$0.01

Appetizers

Sweet Corn and Crab Hushpuppies

$8.00

(6) cornmeal hushpuppies that have savory crab and corn

Artichoke Spinach Crab dip

$14.00

cheesey crab and artichoke dip served with tortilla chips

Lobster Poutine

$19.00

Fries, lobster and gravy

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Salads

Southwest Chop Salad

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Cobb

$13.00

Tacos

Tacos

$12.00

SOFT OPEN

COXINHA

$5.99

Roasted portabello mushroom cap with roasted red pepper, goat cheese, and spinach on ciabatta

YUCA & CARNE

$5.99

Salami, Pork, swiss, mayo and mustard

PASTELES

$5.99

STEAK & YUCCA

$9.99

MAMA'S SPICY CHICKEN & FRIES

$9.99

SIDE FRIES

$4.50

SIDE YUCCA

$5.99

CHOCLATE TRUFFLES

$4.50

Burger with bacon and avocado

CHURROS

$4.99

RISOLE

$5.99

SAUSAGE & YUCCA

$9.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Awesome brewery located in the heart of Largo. Fresh brews, fresh food, fresh atmosphere!

1158 7th St NW, Largo, FL 33770

