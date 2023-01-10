- Home
Olde Theater Diner
No reviews yet
33 Sandy Bottom Rd, Coventry, RI 02816
Coventry, RI 02816
Egg Specials
Pancakes & French Toast
4 Egg Omelets
Breakfast Sandwiches
Starters & Sides
Fruit Bowl
$5.49
Muffin
$3.99
Side Golden Brown Hash
$5.99
Side Thick Ham Steak
$5.99
Side Crispy Bacon (4)
$5.49
Side Sausage Links (4)
$5.49
Side Home Fries
$3.99
Side Toast
$1.75
Grilled English Muffin
$1.75
Side Sausage Gravy
$4.69
Grilled Bagel
$2.75
Grilled Bagel w/ Cream Cheese
$3.99
Side Hollandaise Sauce
$3.29
Plain Pancake (1)
$3.29
Blueberry Pancake (1)
$3.79
Chocolate Chip Pancake (1)
$3.79
Side Sirloin
$11.99
Side Plain Waffle
$5.99
Side Crisp Bacon (2)
$2.75
Side Biscuit N Gravy
$5.75
Side 1 Egg
$0.50
Side 2 Egg
$1.00
French Toast
$2.99
Beans
$2.99
Sliced Apples
$2.99
Specialty Breakfast
Breakfast Cocktails
Appetizers & Soups
Fries & Rings
Grinders, Sandwiches, & Burgers
Daily Double
$9.49
Grilled Cheese
$5.49
BLT
$6.59
Classic Gyro
$10.99
6oz Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$10.99
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
$11.99
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$11.99
Veggie Wrap
$9.99
Tuna BLT Wrap
$13.49
Corned Beef Reuben
$13.49
BLT Club
$11.69
Chicken Club
$12.69
Turkey Club
$12.69
Tuna Club
$12.69
Roast Beef Club
$12.69
Ham & Cheese Club
$12.69
Hamburger Club
$12.69
Cheeseburger Club
$14.49
Hot Pastrami Club
$14.49
Corn Beef & Swiss Club
$14.49
Cheese Burger Grinder
$10.49+
Chicken Cutlet Grinder
$8.99+
Chicken Parm Grinder
$8.99+
Eggplant Parm Grinder
$8.99+
Genoa & Provolone Grinder
$8.99+
Ham & Provolone Grinder
$8.99+
Italian Grinder
$8.99+
Italian Supreme Grinder
$9.49+
Meatball & Sausage Grinder
$8.99+
Meatball Parm Grinder
$8.99+
NY Pastrami Grinder
$10.49+
Roast Beef Grinder
$9.49+
Sausage & Pepper Grinder
$8.99+
Steak & Cheese Grinder
$10.49+
Steak Julienne Grinder
$17.99
Tuna Grinder
$8.99+
Turkey Breast Grinder
$8.99+
Veal Parm Grinder
$8.99+
BLT Grinder with Mayo
$8.99+
Italian Grinder
$8.99+
Classic Hamburger
$9.99
Classic Cheeseburger
$10.99
OT Burger
$13.49
Bacon Double Cheeseburger
$14.49
Bacon Blue Burger
$13.99
BBQ Burger
$13.99
House Burger
$13.99
House Favorites
Pasta
Pizza & Calzones
Sm Build Your own
$8.99
SM. Bacon Cheeseburger
$13.49
SM. BBQ Chicken
$14.49
SM. Bianca Pizza Pie
$14.49
SM. Black & Blue
$14.49
SM. Cheese
$8.99
SM. Chicken Bacon Ranch
$13.49
SM. Chicken Florentine
$13.49
SM. Classic White
$13.49
SM. Garlic Bread
$10.99
SM. Hollywood Star
$13.49
SM. Honolulu Delight
$13.49
Sm. Italian Stallion
$14.49
SM. Loaded Baked Potato
$13.49
SM. Margarita
$13.49
SM. OT's House Special
$15.49
SM. Pancho Villa Taco
$13.49
SM. Philly Experience
$14.49
SM. Pizza Da Vinci
$13.49
SM. Ponce De Leon
$13.49
SM. Round the Buffalo
$13.49
SM. Super Mario Meat Lover
$14.49
SM. The Acropolis
$13.49
SM. The Big Cheese
$12.99
SM. The Bomb
$14.49
SM. The Corleone Special
$13.49
SM. The Farmers Market
$14.49
SM. The Leonidas
$13.49
SM. The Parm
$13.49
SM. The Rustic
$14.49
LG. Build Your Own
$13.49
LG. Bacon Cheeseburger
$19.99
LG. BBQ Chicken
$19.99
LG. Bianca Pizza Pie
$19.99
LG. Black & Blue
$20.99
LG. Cheese
$13.49
LG. Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
$18.99
LG. Chicken Florentine
$18.99
LG. Classic White
$18.99
LG. Garlic Bread
$16.99
LG. Honolulu Delight
$18.99
LG. Loaded Baked Potato
$18.99
LG. Margarita
$18.99
LG. OT's House Special
$20.99
LG. Pancho Villa Taco
$18.99
LG. Philly Experience
$20.99
LG. Pizza Da Vinci
$18.99
LG. Ponce De Leon
$18.99
LG. Round the Buffalo Pizza
$18.99
LG. Super Mario Meat Lover
$19.99
LG. The Acropolis
$18.99
LG. The Big Cheese
$17.99
LG. The Bomb
$19.99
LG. The Corleone Special
$18.99
LG. The Farmers Market
$20.99
LG. The Leonidas
$18.99
LG. The Parm
$18.99
LG. The Rustic
$19.99
Build Your Own Party Pizza
$15.98
Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza - PARTY
$21.98
BBQ Chicken Pizza - PARTY
$20.99
Bianca Pizza Pie - PARTY
$21.98
Black & Blue Pizza - PARTY
$22.98
Cheese Pizza - PARTY
$15.98
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza - PARTY
$20.98
Chicken Florentine Pizza - PARTY
$20.98
Classic White Pizza - PARTY
$19.99
Garlic Bread Pizza - PARTY
$18.98
Hollywood Star Pizza - PARTY
$20.98
Honolulu Delight Pizza - PARTY
$19.99
Italian Stallion-Party
$21.98
Loaded Baked Potato Pizza - PARTY
$20.98
Margarita Pizza - PARTY
$19.99
OT's House Special Pizza - PARTY
$22.98
Pancho Villa Taco Pizza - PARTY
$19.99
Philly Experience Pizza - PARTY
$22.98
Pizza Da Vinci - PARTY
$20.98
Ponce De Leon Pizza - PARTY
$20.98
Round the Buffalo Pizza - PARTY
$19.99
Super Mario Meat Lover Pizza - PARTY
$20.99
The Acropolis Pizza - PARTY
$21.98
The Big Cheese Pizza - PARTY
$19.98
The Bomb Pizza - PARTY
$21.98
The Corleone Special Pizza - PARTY
$20.98
The Farmers Market Pizza - PARTY
$21.99
The Leonidas Pizza - PARTY
$20.98
The Parm Pizza - PARTY
$20.98
The Rustic Pizza - PARTY
$21.98
Salad Sensations
Antipasto Salad
$12.99
Bistro Bacon Salad
$11.49
Caesar Salad
$10.99
Chef's Salad
$11.99
Cranberry Apple Salad
$11.49
Greek Salad
$12.49
Grilled Chicken Ceasar Salad
$14.98
Grilled Chicken House Salad
$13.78
Lg House Salad
$8.29
Sm House Salad
$4.99
Steak Caesar Salad
$22.98
Steak Garden Salad
$20.28
Strawberry Fields
$12.29
Taco Bowl Salad w/ Taco Meat
$13.49
Taco Bowl Salad With Chicken
$11.99
Tex-Mex Ensalada
$13.49
The Chop Salad
$12.49
The OT Salad
$11.99
The Village Salad
$13.49
The Wedge Salad
$13.49
Tuna Salad
$13.49
Waldorf Salad
$11.49
Willow Tree House Salad
$13.59
Saute's
Seafood
Sides
Complete Classic
Sandwiches/ Salads
Lunch/ Dinner
NA Drinks
Apple Juice
$2.75+
Blood of Dracula
$3.50
Bottle Water
$1.50
Bottled Soda
$2.50
Canned Soda
$1.50
Chocolate Milk
$2.75+
Coffee Milk
$2.75+
Cranberry Juice
$2.75+
Fountain Drinks
$3.25
Grapefruit Juice
$2.50+
Hot Chocolate
$2.50
Hot Chocolate
$2.50
Hot Coffee
$2.50
Hot Tea
$2.50
Iced Coffee
$3.00
Iced Tea
$3.00
Kids Soft Drink
$2.25
Milk
$2.75+
Orange Juice
$2.75+
Pineapple Juice
$2.75+
Specialty Tea
$3.00
Tomato Juice
$2.75+
Water
House Cocktails (Copy)
Half Pan
HP Fried Pickles
$25.00
HP Garlic Bread
$20.00
HP GARLIC BREAD SPECIALTY
$25.00
HP Potato Skins
$25.00
HP Chicken Bites
$45.00
HP Calamari
$45.00
HP Chicken Tenders
$45.00
HP Chicken Wings
$35.00
HP House Salad
$29.95
HP Strawberry Fields
$45.95
HP Strawberry Mango
$45.95
HP Antipasto
$45.95
HP Greek Salad
$45.95
HP Caesar Salad
$59.95
HP Rolls with Butter
$3.99
HP Garlic Bread Sticks
$4.99
HP PENNE & SAUCE
$20.00
HP MEATBALLS
$40.00
HP SAUSAGE & PEPPERS
$40.00
HP Lasagna
$45.00
HP Chicken Parmesan
$45.00
HP Chicken Marsala
$55.00
HP Chicken Picatta
$55.00
HP Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
$55.00
HP Chicken Bruschetta
$55.00
HP Chicken Francaise
$55.00
HP Chicken Carbonara
$55.00
HP Shrimp Scampi
$75.00
HP Shrimp & Scallop Mornay
$75.00
HP Finger Sandwiches
$35.00
HP PENNE
$20.00
HP ROASTED POTATO
$20.00
HP ROASTED VEGETABLES
$20.00
SOFT DRINK PITCHER
$7.00
Full Pan
FP Fried Pickles
$40.00
FP Garlic Bread
$35.00
FP GARLIC BREAD SPECIALTY
$40.00
FP Potato Skins
$40.00
FP Chicken Bites
$60.00
FP Calamari
$60.00
FP Chicken Tenders
$60.00
FP Chicken Wings
$100.00
FP House Salad
$59.95
FP Strawberry Fields
$69.95
FP Strawberry Mango
$69.95
FP Antipasto
$69.95
FP Greek Salad
$69.95
FP Caesar Salad
$59.95
FP Rolls with Butter
$7.99
FP Garlic Bread Sticks
$9.99
FP PENNE & RED SAUCE
$30.00
FP MEATBALLS
$65.00
FP SAUSAGE & PEPPERS
$65.00
FP Lasagna
$85.00
FP Chicken Parmesan
$85.00
FP Chicken Marsala
$95.00
FP Chicken Piccata
$95.00
FP Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
$95.00
FP Chicken Bruschetta
$95.00
FP Chicken Francaise
$95.00
FP Chicken Carbonara
$95.00
FP Shrimp Scampi
$115.00
FP Shrimp & Scallops Mornay
$115.00
FP Finger Sandwiches
$50.00
FP PENNE
$30.00
FP ROASTED POTATO
$30.00
FP ROASTED VEGETABLES
$30.00
SOFT DRINK PITCHER
$7.00
Chef's Specials
Pasta
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!!
Location
33 Sandy Bottom Rd, Coventry, RI 02816, Coventry, RI 02816
Gallery
