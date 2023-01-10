Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Olde Theater Diner

review star

No reviews yet

33 Sandy Bottom Rd, Coventry, RI 02816

Coventry, RI 02816

Popular Items

LG. Build Your Own
Sm Build Your own
Classic Cheeseburger

Egg Specials

#1 - 2 LG Eggs

$5.49

#2 - 2 LG Eggs & Ham

$9.99

#3 - 2 LG Eggs & Bacon

$9.99

#4 - 2 LG Eggs & Sausage

$9.99

#5 - 2 LG Eggs & Hash

$10.99

#6 - 2 LG Eggs & Pancake

$8.99

#7 - 2 LG Eggs & FT

$9.49

#8 - Steak & Eggs

$17.99

Pancakes & French Toast

#9 - Pancakes (3)

$9.49

#10 - Blueberry Pancakes (3)

$9.99

#11 - Chocolate Chip Pancakes (3)

$9.99

#12 - French Toast

$9.49

4 Egg Omelets

#13 - Cheese Omelet

$10.99

#14 - Corned Beef Hash & Cheese Omelet

$11.99

#15 - Ham & Cheese Omelet

$11.99

#16 - Western Special Omelet

$11.99

#17 - Mushroom & Cheese Omelet

$11.99

#18 - Potato & Cheese Omelet

$11.99

#19 - Veggie Omelet

$11.99

#20 - Meat & Veggie Omelet

$14.49

Breakfast Sandwiches

#26 - Egg Sandwich

$5.49

#27 - Ham & Egg Sandwich

$6.59

#28 - Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$6.59

#29 - Sausage & Egg Sandwich

$6.59

#30 - Western Breakfast Sandwich

$6.59

Starters & Sides

Fruit Bowl

$5.49

Muffin

$3.99

Side Golden Brown Hash

$5.99

Side Thick Ham Steak

$5.99

Side Crispy Bacon (4)

$5.49

Side Sausage Links (4)

$5.49

Side Home Fries

$3.99

Side Toast

$1.75

Grilled English Muffin

$1.75

Side Sausage Gravy

$4.69

Grilled Bagel

$2.75

Grilled Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$3.99

Side Hollandaise Sauce

$3.29

Plain Pancake (1)

$3.29

Blueberry Pancake (1)

$3.79

Chocolate Chip Pancake (1)

$3.79

Side Sirloin

$11.99

Side Plain Waffle

$5.99

Side Crisp Bacon (2)

$2.75

Side Biscuit N Gravy

$5.75

Side 1 Egg

$0.50

Side 2 Egg

$1.00

French Toast

$2.99

Beans

$2.99

Sliced Apples

$2.99

Specialty Breakfast

BYO Omelet

$9.99

Strawberry Banana French Toast

$10.99

Strawberry Banana Waffle

$10.99

Meat Lovers Omelet

$13.49

Country Breakfast

$13.49

Sausage Gravy

$10.99

Eggs Benedict

$12.69

Breakfast Cocktails

Mimosa

$7.00

Ultimate Bloody Mary

$8.00

Lunch Specials

Patty Melt

$11.99

Rueben

$11.99

Monte Cristo

$11.99

Tuna Melt

$11.99

Lunch Chicken Deluxe

$11.99

Captain Hook

$11.99

Lunch SM. Grinder

$11.99

Lunch Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Mediterranean Wrap

$11.99

Tuna BLT Wrap

$13.49

Endless Soup & Salad

$11.99

Appetizers & Soups

Chowder

$3.99+

Potato Skins

$10.99

Calamari Classico

$11.99

Jumbo Stuffies

$6.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.99

Reckless Mozzarella Sticks

$11.99

Chicken Bites

$10.99

Jumbo Wings

$11.99

Nachos

$11.99

Tzatziki & Pita Bread

$5.49

Chicken

Boneless Chicken Cutlet

$16.49

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$15.49

Chicken Tenders

$13.49

Fries & Rings

French Fries

$3.99+

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Cheesy Fries

$6.59

Bacon Cheesy Fries

$8.29

Onion Rings

$5.49

Grinders, Sandwiches, & Burgers

Daily Double

$9.49

Grilled Cheese

$5.49

BLT

$6.59

Classic Gyro

$10.99

6oz Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Veggie Wrap

$9.99

Tuna BLT Wrap

$13.49

Corned Beef Reuben

$13.49

BLT Club

$11.69

Chicken Club

$12.69

Turkey Club

$12.69

Tuna Club

$12.69

Roast Beef Club

$12.69

Ham & Cheese Club

$12.69

Hamburger Club

$12.69

Cheeseburger Club

$14.49

Hot Pastrami Club

$14.49

Corn Beef & Swiss Club

$14.49

Cheese Burger Grinder

$10.49+

Chicken Cutlet Grinder

$8.99+

Chicken Parm Grinder

$8.99+

Eggplant Parm Grinder

$8.99+

Genoa & Provolone Grinder

$8.99+

Ham & Provolone Grinder

$8.99+

Italian Grinder

$8.99+

Italian Supreme Grinder

$9.49+

Meatball & Sausage Grinder

$8.99+

Meatball Parm Grinder

$8.99+

NY Pastrami Grinder

$10.49+

Roast Beef Grinder

$9.49+

Sausage & Pepper Grinder

$8.99+

Steak & Cheese Grinder

$10.49+

Steak Julienne Grinder

$17.99

Tuna Grinder

$8.99+

Turkey Breast Grinder

$8.99+

Veal Parm Grinder

$8.99+

BLT Grinder with Mayo

$8.99+

Italian Grinder

$8.99+

Classic Hamburger

$9.99

Classic Cheeseburger

$10.99

OT Burger

$13.49

Bacon Double Cheeseburger

$14.49

Bacon Blue Burger

$13.99

BBQ Burger

$13.99

House Burger

$13.99

House Favorites

The Burger Plate

$11.59

The Smothered Burger Plate

$13.49

12oz NY Sirloin

$19.99

The OT Steak

$20.99

Gyro Plate

$13.99

Pasta

Parmesan

$16.99+

Parmesan Platter

$19.99

Pasta & Marinara

$10.99

Pasta & Butter

$10.99

Pasta & Meatballs

$14.49

Garlic Bread

$3.49

Garlic Bread & Cheese

$3.75

Dinner Size Side Meatballs

$3.50

1/2 Dinner Side Meatballs

$2.00

Pizza & Calzones

Sm Build Your own

$8.99

SM. Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.49

SM. BBQ Chicken

$14.49

SM. Bianca Pizza Pie

$14.49

SM. Black & Blue

$14.49

SM. Cheese

$8.99

SM. Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.49

SM. Chicken Florentine

$13.49

SM. Classic White

$13.49

SM. Garlic Bread

$10.99

SM. Hollywood Star

$13.49

SM. Honolulu Delight

$13.49

Sm. Italian Stallion

$14.49

SM. Loaded Baked Potato

$13.49

SM. Margarita

$13.49

SM. OT's House Special

$15.49

SM. Pancho Villa Taco

$13.49

SM. Philly Experience

$14.49

SM. Pizza Da Vinci

$13.49

SM. Ponce De Leon

$13.49

SM. Round the Buffalo

$13.49

SM. Super Mario Meat Lover

$14.49

SM. The Acropolis

$13.49

SM. The Big Cheese

$12.99

SM. The Bomb

$14.49

SM. The Corleone Special

$13.49

SM. The Farmers Market

$14.49

SM. The Leonidas

$13.49

SM. The Parm

$13.49

SM. The Rustic

$14.49

LG. Build Your Own

$13.49

LG. Bacon Cheeseburger

$19.99

LG. BBQ Chicken

$19.99

LG. Bianca Pizza Pie

$19.99

LG. Black & Blue

$20.99

LG. Cheese

$13.49

LG. Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$18.99

LG. Chicken Florentine

$18.99

LG. Classic White

$18.99

LG. Garlic Bread

$16.99

LG. Honolulu Delight

$18.99

LG. Loaded Baked Potato

$18.99

LG. Margarita

$18.99

LG. OT's House Special

$20.99

LG. Pancho Villa Taco

$18.99

LG. Philly Experience

$20.99

LG. Pizza Da Vinci

$18.99

LG. Ponce De Leon

$18.99

LG. Round the Buffalo Pizza

$18.99

LG. Super Mario Meat Lover

$19.99

LG. The Acropolis

$18.99

LG. The Big Cheese

$17.99

LG. The Bomb

$19.99

LG. The Corleone Special

$18.99

LG. The Farmers Market

$20.99

LG. The Leonidas

$18.99

LG. The Parm

$18.99

LG. The Rustic

$19.99

Build Your Own Party Pizza

$15.98

Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza - PARTY

$21.98

BBQ Chicken Pizza - PARTY

$20.99

Bianca Pizza Pie - PARTY

$21.98

Black & Blue Pizza - PARTY

$22.98

Cheese Pizza - PARTY

$15.98

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza - PARTY

$20.98

Chicken Florentine Pizza - PARTY

$20.98

Classic White Pizza - PARTY

$19.99

Garlic Bread Pizza - PARTY

$18.98

Hollywood Star Pizza - PARTY

$20.98

Honolulu Delight Pizza - PARTY

$19.99

Italian Stallion-Party

$21.98

Loaded Baked Potato Pizza - PARTY

$20.98

Margarita Pizza - PARTY

$19.99

OT's House Special Pizza - PARTY

$22.98

Pancho Villa Taco Pizza - PARTY

$19.99

Philly Experience Pizza - PARTY

$22.98

Pizza Da Vinci - PARTY

$20.98

Ponce De Leon Pizza - PARTY

$20.98

Round the Buffalo Pizza - PARTY

$19.99

Super Mario Meat Lover Pizza - PARTY

$20.99

The Acropolis Pizza - PARTY

$21.98

The Big Cheese Pizza - PARTY

$19.98

The Bomb Pizza - PARTY

$21.98

The Corleone Special Pizza - PARTY

$20.98

The Farmers Market Pizza - PARTY

$21.99

The Leonidas Pizza - PARTY

$20.98

The Parm Pizza - PARTY

$20.98

The Rustic Pizza - PARTY

$21.98

Salad Sensations

Antipasto Salad

$12.99

Bistro Bacon Salad

$11.49

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Chef's Salad

$11.99

Cranberry Apple Salad

$11.49

Greek Salad

$12.49

Grilled Chicken Ceasar Salad

$14.98

Grilled Chicken House Salad

$13.78

Lg House Salad

$8.29

Sm House Salad

$4.99

Steak Caesar Salad

$22.98

Steak Garden Salad

$20.28

Strawberry Fields

$12.29

Taco Bowl Salad w/ Taco Meat

$13.49

Taco Bowl Salad With Chicken

$11.99

Tex-Mex Ensalada

$13.49

The Chop Salad

$12.49

The OT Salad

$11.99

The Village Salad

$13.49

The Wedge Salad

$13.49

Tuna Salad

$13.49

Waldorf Salad

$11.49

Willow Tree House Salad

$13.59

Saute's

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$18.99

Chicken Carbonara

$18.99

Chicken & Veg Ala Vodka

$18.99

Chicken Marsala

$18.99

Chicken Basil Pesto

$18.99

Pasta Gnocchi

$17.99

Cheese Ravioli Marinara

$16.99

Seafood

Fish & Chips

$14.49

Side 1 pc fish

$8.99

Fried Bay Scallops

$18.99

Clam Strips

$16.49

Fried Shrimp Dinner (7)

$19.99

The Combo Plate

$20.99

Fisherman's Platter

$22.99

Baked Stuffed Scrod

$17.99

Baked Fish

$16.49

Clam Cakes

$2.75+

Sides

Side Cranberry Sauce

$0.75

Side Coleslaw

$2.00

Side Baked Potato

$2.50

Side Mushrooms

$1.25

Side Onions

$1.25

Side Veggies

$3.00

Side Peppers

$1.25

Side Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Side Applesauce

$1.25

Side Eggplant Parm

$9.95

Side Pita

$2.29

Side Chicken

$5.99

Complete Classic

Complete Classic

$16.99

Starters

Quiche SP

$10.99

Veal Cutlet Sandwich

$11.99

Sandwiches/ Salads

Egg Roll

$12.99

Lunch/ Dinner

DS Pork Chops

$16.99

LS Pork Chops

$9.99

Baked Stuffed Shrimp

$17.99

Sausage Penne

$16.99

Chicken Tips

$16.99

Salmon Filet

$18.99

Sirloin Alla Mama

$21.99

Kids Lunch/ Dinner

Kid's Grilled Cheese & Fries

$5.99

Kid's Hot Dog & Fries

$6.59

Kid's Hamburger & Fries

$7.49

Kid's Cheeseburger & Fries

$7.99

Kid's Chicken Fingers & Fries

$7.99

Kid's Pasta

$6.59+

Kid's Clam Strips

$10.49

Kid's Fish & Chips

$11.59

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.49

Dessert

Dessert

$4.95

Gluten-Free Dessert

$5.95

Chocolate Covered Strawberry

$1.00

Specialty Desserts

$5.95

Zucchini bread

$2.99

Zucchini bread with walnuts & Chips

$2.99

CC Dessert

Dessert

$4.95

NA Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.75+

Blood of Dracula

$3.50

Bottle Water

$1.50

Bottled Soda

$2.50

Canned Soda

$1.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.75+

Coffee Milk

$2.75+

Cranberry Juice

$2.75+

Fountain Drinks

$3.25

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50+

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Kids Soft Drink

$2.25

Milk

$2.75+

Orange Juice

$2.75+

Pineapple Juice

$2.75+

Specialty Tea

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$2.75+

Water

House Cocktails (Copy)

Theatre Mule

$8.00

The Don

$9.75

Espresso Martini

$9.75

Dirty Martini

$9.25

Spiced Runner

$8.00

Keenan's Bloody Mary

$8.25

The Tang

$8.00

Mr. Walker

$9.75

Half Pan

HP Fried Pickles

$25.00

HP Garlic Bread

$20.00

HP GARLIC BREAD SPECIALTY

$25.00

HP Potato Skins

$25.00

HP Chicken Bites

$45.00

HP Calamari

$45.00

HP Chicken Tenders

$45.00

HP Chicken Wings

$35.00

HP House Salad

$29.95

HP Strawberry Fields

$45.95

HP Strawberry Mango

$45.95

HP Antipasto

$45.95

HP Greek Salad

$45.95

HP Caesar Salad

$59.95

HP Rolls with Butter

$3.99

HP Garlic Bread Sticks

$4.99

HP PENNE & SAUCE

$20.00

HP MEATBALLS

$40.00

HP SAUSAGE & PEPPERS

$40.00

HP Lasagna

$45.00

HP Chicken Parmesan

$45.00

HP Chicken Marsala

$55.00

HP Chicken Picatta

$55.00

HP Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$55.00

HP Chicken Bruschetta

$55.00

HP Chicken Francaise

$55.00

HP Chicken Carbonara

$55.00

HP Shrimp Scampi

$75.00

HP Shrimp & Scallop Mornay

$75.00

HP Finger Sandwiches

$35.00

HP PENNE

$20.00

HP ROASTED POTATO

$20.00

HP ROASTED VEGETABLES

$20.00

SOFT DRINK PITCHER

$7.00

Full Pan

FP Fried Pickles

$40.00

FP Garlic Bread

$35.00

FP GARLIC BREAD SPECIALTY

$40.00

FP Potato Skins

$40.00

FP Chicken Bites

$60.00

FP Calamari

$60.00

FP Chicken Tenders

$60.00

FP Chicken Wings

$100.00

FP House Salad

$59.95

FP Strawberry Fields

$69.95

FP Strawberry Mango

$69.95

FP Antipasto

$69.95

FP Greek Salad

$69.95

FP Caesar Salad

$59.95

FP Rolls with Butter

$7.99

FP Garlic Bread Sticks

$9.99

FP PENNE & RED SAUCE

$30.00

FP MEATBALLS

$65.00

FP SAUSAGE & PEPPERS

$65.00

FP Lasagna

$85.00

FP Chicken Parmesan

$85.00

FP Chicken Marsala

$95.00

FP Chicken Piccata

$95.00

FP Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$95.00

FP Chicken Bruschetta

$95.00

FP Chicken Francaise

$95.00

FP Chicken Carbonara

$95.00

FP Shrimp Scampi

$115.00

FP Shrimp & Scallops Mornay

$115.00

FP Finger Sandwiches

$50.00

FP PENNE

$30.00

FP ROASTED POTATO

$30.00

FP ROASTED VEGETABLES

$30.00

SOFT DRINK PITCHER

$7.00

Chef's Specials

Meatloaf

$34.95

Turkey Dinner

$34.95

Pot Roast

$39.95

Chicken Marsala

$39.95

Chicken Tips

$16.99

Seafood

Baked Haddock

$44.95

Sea Scallops

$69.95

From the Grill

Pork Chops

$39.95

Chicken Tenderloins

$39.95

NY Sirloin

$61.95

Medallions

$53.95

Pasta

FAM Penne w/ Sauce

$26.95

FAM Ravioli

$39.95

FAM Baked Ziti

$34.95

FAM Penne & Meatballs

$34.95

FAM Parmigiana

$39.95

FAM Chx Broc Alfredo

$39.95

FAM Chx Alla Vodka

$39.95

FAM Chop Suey

$34.95

FAM Lasagna

$44.95

FAM Italian Sausage

$39.95

Salads

FAM HP House Salad

$29.95

FAM FP House Salad

$59.95

FAM HP Caesar Salad

$29.95

Sides

HP Mashed Potatoes

$19.95

FP Mashed Potatoes

$37.95

HP Veg of the Day

$19.95

FP Veg of the Day

$37.95
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

33 Sandy Bottom Rd, Coventry, RI 02816, Coventry, RI 02816

Directions

Gallery
Olde Theater Diner image
Olde Theater Diner image
Olde Theater Diner image

