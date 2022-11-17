Restaurant header imageView gallery

Olde Town Coffee House

review star

No reviews yet

218 S Main St

Cottage Grove, WI 53527

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon Avocado Skillet
Eggs Benedict
Large Mocha

Breakfast

A bed of American Potatoes with cheddar cheese. Topped with two eggs any style and avocado slices.

Bacon Avocado Skillet

$11.99

A bed of American Potatoes with tomato, bacon, spinach, onion and feta cheese. Topped with two eggs any style and avocado slices.

Cordon Bleu Skillet

$11.99

A bed of American potatoes with ham, swiss cheese and asparagus. Topped with two eggs any style and covered with hollandaise and tomatoes.

Dixie Skillet

$11.99

A bed of American potatoes with cheddar cheese. Topped with two eggs any style and covered with sausage gravy.

Farmers Skillet

$11.99

A bed of American potatoes with sausage, tomato and pepper jack cheese. Topped with two eggs any style.

Veggie Skillet

$11.99

A bed of American potatoes with tomato, spinach, broccoli, mushroom, onion, black olives, and swiss cheese. Topped with two eggs any style.

Chef's Favorite Omelet

$10.99

An omelet served with bacon, granny smith apples and cheddar cheese. Served with American potatoes and your choice of toast.

Denver Omelet

$10.99

An omelet served with ham, green peppers, onions and cheddar cheese. Served with American potatoes and your choice of toast.

Green Omelet

$10.99

An omelet served with broccoli, asparagus, spinach, green pepper and Swiss cheese. Served with American potatoes and your choice of toast.

Meat Lovers Omelet

$11.59

An omelet served with ham, bacon, sausage and choice of cheddar, Swiss, pepper jack, or feta cheese. Served with American potatoes and your choice of toast.

Mediterranean Omelet

$10.99

An omelet served with spinach, artichokes, red onion, and feta cheese. Topped with red pepper sauce. Served with American potatoes and your choice of toast.

Olde Town Omelet

$11.59

An omelet served with ham, asparagus and Swiss. Topped with hollandaise and tomatoes. Served with American potatoes and your choice of toast.

Popeye Omelet

$10.99

An omelet served with spinach, tomato, black olives, mushrooms and feta cheese. Served with American potatoes and your choice of toast.

Southwest Omelet

$11.59

An omelet served with chorizo, onion, tomato, peppers, habanero jack and avocado. Served with American potatoes and your choice of toast.

Omelet Sandwich

$10.50

An omelet filled with your choice of cheddar, pepper jack, Swiss or feta cheese and served on your choice of bread.

Build Your Own Omelet

$10.59

Build your own omelet with veggies, meats and cheese of your choice. Served with American potatoes and your choice of toast.

One Egg Meal

$7.75

One egg any style with American potatoes and your choice of toast.

Two Egg Meal

$8.75

Two eggs any style with American potatoes and your choice of toast.

Eggs Benedict

$10.99

Two poached eggs on a grilled English muffin with Canadian bacon topped with hollandaise and served with American potatoes.

Veggie Benedict

$10.99

Two poached eggs on a grilled English muffin with spinach, red onion and topped with pesto hollandaise. Served with American potatoes.

Corned Beef Hash

$10.75

Grilled corned beef served with two eggs any style and your choice of toast.

Belgian Waffle

$7.99

Our homemade waffle served with maples syrup and butter.

Two Pancakes

$7.25

Homemade pancakes served with butter and warm maple syrup. Topped with a dash of powdered sugar.

Pancakes, Eggs & Meat

$10.99

Homemade pancakes served with warm maple syrup along with two eggs any style and your choice of meat.

French Toast

$10.99

Sausage Biscuits and Gravy

$9.99

Two biscuits covered with homemade sausage gravy and topped with two eggs any style.

Stovetop Oatmeal

$6.99

Rolled oats cooked in milk and topped with your choice of raisins, nuts, cinnamon and brown sugar.

Fruit

$2.99

American Potatoes

$3.75

Side Of Bacon

$3.00

Sausage

$3.00

Beverages

House Coffee

$2.80

Small Coffee

$2.25

Med Coffee

$2.50

Large Coffee

$2.85

Hot Tea

$2.65

Iced Tea

$2.65

Soda

$2.30

Small Juice

$2.25

Large Juice

$3.25

Milk

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Large Oatmilk Flat White

$4.95

Medium Oatmilk Flat White

$3.50

Small Oatmilk Flat White

$2.90

Bottled Water

$2.25

Small Mocha

$3.95

Medium Mocha

$4.25

Large Mocha

$4.90

Small Chai Latte

$3.60

Medium Chai Latte

$4.10

Small Mexican Mocha

$4.30

Medium Mexican Mocha

$4.75

Large Mexican Mocha

$4.95

Small Cappuccino

$3.79

Large Chai Latte

$4.85

Small Latte

$3.79

Medium Latte

$4.50

Large Latte

$4.98

Medium Cappuccino

$4.50

Large Cappuccino

$4.98

Small Hot Chocolate

$2.95

Medium Hot Chocolate

$3.15

Large Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Small Special

$3.90

Medium Special

$4.45

Large Special

$4.85

Small Americano

$3.25

Medium Americano

$3.80

Large Americano

$4.20

Fresh Juice

$8.00

Single Espresso Shot

$1.85

Espresso Con Panna

$3.50

Double Espresso Shot

$3.25

Small Macchiato

$3.50

Medium Macchiato

$4.25

Large Macchiato

$4.75

Salads & Soup

Chef's Salad

$11.50

Mixed greens topped with sliced turkey, ham, swiss, and cheddar cheese, tomato and hard-boiled eggs.

Spinach Salad

$11.50

Fresh spinach, red onion, apple slices, cranberries, walnuts, and goat cheese.

Chicken Cashew Salad

$12.50

Mixed greens, red onion, tomato, hard-boiled eggs, and grapes.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.50

Romaine lettuce, fresh parmesan, hard-boiled eggs and tomato tossed in caesar dressing and topped with grilled chicken.

Cobb Salad

$12.50

Mixed greens, fresh parmesan, hard-boiled eggs, avocado, turkey, and bacon.

Greek Salad

$11.50

Romaine, tomato, red onion, artichokes, black olives, feta cheese.

Cup of Soup

$4.85

Bowl of Soup

$5.85

Cup of Chili

$5.85

Bowl of Chili

$6.85

Bowl Soup & Side Salad

$10.99

Side Salad

$5.99

Bowl Of Chili And Side Saled

$11.99

Bowl Of Chili And Side Salad

$11.99

French Bread

$1.00

Bakery

Muffins

$3.00

Brownie/Bar

$3.00

Cinnamon Roll

$3.25

Banana Bread

$3.00

Cookie

$1.50

Scone

$3.75

Donut

$1.85

Coffee Cake

$3.00

Cookie Box

$12.00

Slice of Pie

$3.75

Slice of Apple Pecan Pie

$4.00

A la Mode

$2.00

10" Pie

$17.00

10" Apple Pecan Pie

$19.00

Slice Of Cheesecake

$5.00

Cookie Bag

$6.00

Sandwiches

Cottage Grove Sandwich

$11.59

Shaved ham and turkey, with bacon, lettuce, and tomato.

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$11.59

Grilled chicken breast with bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and pesto mayo.

Cajun Chicken

$11.59

Grilled chicken breast with cajun seasoning, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Turkey Avocado

$11.59

Sliced turkey, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayo.

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$11.59

Hand breaded chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato and ranch in a spinach tortilla.

Chicken Salad Croissant

$11.59

Homemade chicken salad with celery, onions, mayo and honey. Served with lettuce and tomato on a croissant.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.59

Grilled chicken, romaine, parmesan, tomato, and caesar dressing , wrapped in a spinach tortilla.

Reuben

$11.59

Thin sliced corned beef with sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing on grilled marble rye.

Bacon Grilled Cheese

$11.59

Provolone, cheddar and swiss with bacon and tomato.

Blue Moon Sandwhich

$11.59

Roast beef served on multigrain bread with apple, spinach, red onion, blue cheese, and balsamic.

Hamburger

$10.59

Our very own ground beef, born and raised in Cottage Grove. Served on a brioche bun and topped with lettuce, tomato and onion.

Cheese Burger

$11.59

Our very own ground beef, bred and raised in Cottage Grove, served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and onion, and topped with your choice of cheese. Served with your choice of fries or fruit.

Avocado Toast

$10.59

A slice of texas toast covered in smashed avocado, topped with tomatoes, feta cheese, and bacon crumbles.

Dale BLT

$10.35

Dale Egg Sandwich

$10.35

Sides

Side Of Ranch

$1.00

Side Of Ham

$3.00

Side Of Bacon

$3.00

Crispy Bacon

$3.00

Fruit

$2.99

American Potatoes

$3.75

Two Pieces of Toast

$2.00

One Piece of Toast

$0.85

Canadian Bacon

$3.00

Sausage

$3.00

Croissant

$2.75

Biscuit

$2.75

French Bread

$0.85

French Fries

$3.75

Side of Sauce

$1.00

Side of Corned Beef & Hash

$4.85

Sausage Gravy

$3.60

English Muffin

$1.85

1 Pancake

$3.75

Side One Egg

$1.95

Side Two Eggs

$3.90

Bottled Beverages

Fruit20

$2.00

Body Armor

$2.50

ICE

$2.50

Gatorade

$2.50

Water/Liquid death

$2.75

Bubblr

$2.75

Klarbrunn

$2.00

Kids

Mickey Pancake

$6.99

A Mickey shaped pancake served with butter and warm maple syrup and your choice of meat.

Kids Omelette

$6.99

Kids omelet served with a choice of two added ingredients and served with American potatoes.

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

A grilled cheese served with fries or fruit.

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Chicken tenders served with fresh fruit or fries.

Merchandise

Annual Trail Pass

$25.00

Daily Trail Pass

$5.00

1 lb of Coffee

$16.00

Half lb of Coffee

$8.00

Coffee Mug

$10.00

2 lb of Ground Beef

$10.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

A family owned cafe that takes pride in our food, service, and the town of Cottage Grove. There was a lot of history made on Main Street, and we designed our building to be a reminder of that. Our all American breakfast and lunch menu offers a wide variety of delicious options. We are best known for our ALL DAY breakfast and hearty skillets, but, don't forget to try our juicy burger. It's made from our very own, locally bred and raised ground beef!

Location

218 S Main St, Cottage Grove, WI 53527

Directions

Gallery
Olde Town Coffee House image
Olde Town Coffee House image
Olde Town Coffee House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Great Dane - Eastside
orange starNo Reviews
876 Jupiter Dr Madison, WI 53718
View restaurantnext
Pooley's Sports Bar
orange star4.3 • 1,001
5441 High Crossing Blvd Madison, WI 53718
View restaurantnext
Crema Cafe - Madison
orange star4.6 • 510
4124 Monona Dr Madison, WI 53716
View restaurantnext
La Taguara Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
3010 Crossroads Drive Madison, WI 53718
View restaurantnext
Milio's - Monona
orange starNo Reviews
115 E Broadway Monona, WI 53716
View restaurantnext
North Shore Pizza and Subs - 4503 Monona Dr #1
orange starNo Reviews
4503 Monona Dr #1 Monona, WI 53716
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Cottage Grove
Sun Prairie
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 4.4 (140 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 4.4 (140 restaurants)
De Forest
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Oregon
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Waunakee
review star
No reviews yet
Middleton
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Verona
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Edgerton
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston