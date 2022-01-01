Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Steakhouses
Burgers

Olde Town Grill 108 E. 2nd St

review star

No reviews yet

108 E. 2nd St

Winslow, AZ 86047

Popular Items

Third Degree Burger
Wings
Grilled Cheese

Appetizers

Mahi-Mahi Tacos

$14.00

Three lettuce cups stuffed with breaded mahi-mahi, fruit salsa, topped with cabbage for a crunch.

Beer Batter Station

$8.00

Beer batter what you want.

Wings

$9.00

Basket of Rosemary Fries

$6.00

GreenChili fries

$12.00

Red Chili fries

$12.00

Basket of House Fries

$6.00

Christmas Tree Chili Fries

$10.00

Travis dip

$8.00

3 meatball

$8.00

Baked potato

$4.00

Loaded baked potato

$6.00

Dinner Menu

Chicken Cordon Bleu w/ a Twist

$20.00

A flattened chicken breast, seasoned then rolled up with ham, Swiss cheese, and green chili. Breaded then deep fried. Finally, baked to perfection. Served with rice pilaf and mixed veggies.

Green Chili CHICKEN Alfredo

$18.00

Sautéed chicken in our house-made green chili Alfredo sauce topped with diced peppers and tomatoes.

BBQ Pork Ribs

$17.00

Ribs braised in house for six hours with our black cherry barbecue sauce. Served with coleslaw and roasted corn on the cob. Make it an Elote - Roasted corn with a Chipotle Mayonnaise chili powder and parmigiana cheese.

Sirloin Steak

$26.00

Ten ounce sirloin cooked to the temperature you desire. Served with creamy mashed potatoes and a veggie medley.

Butchers special

$35.00

Green Chili SHRIMP Alfredo

$18.00

Sautéed shrimp in our house-made green chili Alfredo sauce topped with diced peppers and tomatoes.

Green Chili Steak Wrap

$16.00

Build Your Own Burger

$14.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$14.00

Catch of the week

$20.00

Spaghetti 3 meatballs

$15.00

Shrimp Pesto

$16.00

H.O.G

$17.00

B.S Chop

$22.00

Chicken Pesto

$16.00

Lunch

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$14.00

Choice of crispy or grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, red onion, and ranch. Wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Choice of grilled or crispy chicken tossed in our house hot sauce. Lettuce, tomato, onion, and a spicy chipotle mayonnaise in a tomato basil tortilla.

Green Chili Steak Wrap

$16.00

Sirloin steak cooked together with green chili and onions. Lettuce, tomato, and our house made green chili aioli.

Veggie Wrap

$9.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, bell peppers in a tomato basil tortilla.

Mango habanero chicken

$14.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$16.00

Sirloin steak cooked together with onions, mixed peppers, and provolone cheese, served on a French hoagie roll. Choice of home fries or rosemary fries.

B.L.T.

$13.00

Good olde bacon. lettuce, and tomato. Can never go wrong with a classic.

Grinder sandwich

$16.00

Salami, pepperoni, spicy mustard, and provolone cheese on a hoagie roll with a side of Italian aioli.

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Pork shoulder braised for eight hours in our house-made black cherry BBQ sauce until it shreds apart. Served on a glossy bun with cabbage for a crunch.

Reuben

$16.00

French Dip

$16.00

Meatball sub

$16.00

Fish Sandwich

$16.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$17.00

One half-pound burger with two slices of Swiss cheese melted on top of sautéed mushrooms.

Double Cheese Burger

$20.00

Now you must be hungry! Two half-pound hamburger patties with your choice of cheese. Lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Third Degree Burger

$17.00

Hot as the Arizona heat. Topped with ghost pepper jack cheese, green chili aioli, and fresh jalapeño on a glossy bun.

Bleu Burger

$18.00

Build Your Own Burger

$14.00

Patty Melt

$14.00

Chicken fried steak white gravy

$12.00

Chicken fried steak green

$12.00

Chicken fried steak red

$12.00

Chicken fried steak red green white

$14.00

Soup & Salad

Tomato Basil

$6.00

Creamy Clam Chowder

$8.00

Green chili chicken noodle

$8.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce with Caesar dressing an parmigiana cheese.

Southwestern Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, roasted corn, tumbleweed onions, Buffalo Caesar dressing and your choice of grilled or crispy chicken.

Mandarin Orange and Strawberry Salad

$11.00

Spring mix with Feta cheese, candied walnuts, strawberries, and cranberries with Mandarin orange vinaigrette.

Caprese salad

$9.00

Salami, pepperoni, provolone, bell peppers, grape tomatoes and red onions tossed in a creamy Italian dressing.

House Salad

$6.00

Spring mix tossed in ranch with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, and sprouts.

Blackened salmon salad

$16.00

Kids' Menu

Chicken Strips

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Hot Dog Sliders

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Cheese Crisp

$4.00

Slider Burgers

$9.00

Kid's Spaghetti & meatball

$8.00

Desserts

2 scoops ice cream

$4.00

Apple Cobbler

$8.00

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Chocolate Decedence

$8.00

Ice cream scoop

$2.00

Raspberry lemon Cake

$8.00

One key lime

$4.00

2 key lime

$8.00

Pavlova

$6.00

Specials

BOGO Beer Batter Items

$8.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Split Plate Fee

$2.00

Butcher Special

$33.00

Blackened Salmon Salad Special

$14.00

NFL special

$18.00

Philly special

$14.00

Alfredo Special

$16.00

Children’s Beverages

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Apple Juice

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Children’s Soda

$2.00

Children’s Ice Tea

$2.00

Hot tea

Citrus Green

$3.00

Lemon Black

$3.00

Orange Black

$3.00

Earl Grey

$3.00

English Breakfast

$3.00

Darjeering

$3.00

Mint Herbal (Decaf)

$3.00

Chamomile (Decaf)

$3.00

HOUSE COFFEE

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Soft Drinks

Soda

$2.69

Barq’s Rootbeer

$2.69

Barq’s Cream Soda

$2.69

Coke

$2.69

Diet Coke

$2.69

Dr. Pepper

$2.69

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.69

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$2.69

Sprite

$2.69

xxx Vitamin Water BB/Pom

$2.69

Specials

Flight

$6.00

Monster margarita well

$20.00

Monster margarita top shelf

$30.00

Bottled beer special

$3.00

Hurricane special

$6.00

Paloma Pretty in pink

$5.00

Bay breeze pretty in pink

$5.00

Pina Colada

$5.00

Neon Drink

$5.00

$15 bucket

$15.00

$18 bucket

$18.00

MELISSA WHITE CLAW

$3.00

White Zin

$5.00

Sam Adams

$3.00

Juices,Teas,Etc

Raspberry Tea

$2.69

Unsweetened Tea

$2.69

Sweet Tea

$2.69

Flavored Tea

$2.69

Lemonade

$2.69

Orange Juice

$2.69

Milk

$2.69

Arnold Palmer

$2.69

Chocolate Milk

$2.69

ESTERBROOK COFFEE

BB ENGLISH TOFFEE

$12.95

BB CINNAMON ROLL

$12.95

BB CLASSIC

$12.95

BB PUMKIN SPICE

$12.95

BB HIGHLANDER GROGG

$12.95

COFFEE MUG

$11.95

Tee shirts short sleeve

Tee shirts

$25.00

Tee shirt long sleeve

Long Sleeve Shirt

$30.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Olde Town Grill offers delicious food from burgers and wraps to prime cut steak. We refuse to compromise on quality in our restaurant. That's why we source our fresh ingredients from local farmers' markets. No matter what time of year, you can be sure you're eating the best of the season. We strive to package our meals in a way that lets you bring the quality of our food into your home. We always love to see you in person, but even when we can't, we ensure that your dining experience is top notch!

