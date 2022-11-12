Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Olde Town Pub

66 Reviews

$$

22785 Washington Street

Leonardtown, MD 20650

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

10 Wings
20 Wings
10 Boneless

APPETIZERS

10 Boneless

10 Boneless

$14.30
10 Wings

10 Wings

$14.30

Our ever popular Olde Town Pub wings tossed in any of our 14 delicious wing sauces

2 Item Combo

2 Item Combo

$11.00
20 Boneless

20 Boneless

$25.30
20 Wings

20 Wings

$25.30

Our ever popular Olde Town Pub wings tossed in any of our 14 delicious wing sauces

Bacon Cheese Fries

Bacon Cheese Fries

$12.10
Boom-Boom Shrimp

Boom-Boom Shrimp

$13.20
Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$13.20

made from scratch & made with a little kick

Carrots & Celery

$1.00
Cheddar & Bacon Pierogies

Cheddar & Bacon Pierogies

$8.00

Cheese Fries

$11.00
Crab Dip

Crab Dip

$15.40

an OTP classic, made from scratch

Crab Pretzels

Crab Pretzels

$14.30

smothered in our housemade crab dip

Fried Avocado Bites

$11.00

served w/ a housemade spicy citrus mayo

Fried Pickles

$7.70

crispy fried pickle chips

Garlic Parm Fries & Mozzarella Sticks

Garlic Parm Fries & Mozzarella Sticks

$13.20

tossed in our housemade garlic parmesan sauce

Hummus

$9.90

Sun-dried tomato basil hummus, served with your choice of pita rounds, carrots and celery

Loaded Potato Skins

$13.00

5 deep fried potato skins baked with bacon, and shredded cheese. Topped with green onions and served with a side of sour cream.

Mac & Cheese Wedges

Mac & Cheese Wedges

$7.70
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.70
Nachos Grande

Nachos Grande

$13.20

housemade chips | seasoned ground beef | beer cheese | tomatoes | onions

Pretzel Sticks

Pretzel Sticks

$11.00

toasted giant soft pretzels | served with beer cheese & spicy mustard

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$7.70
Starter Basket

Starter Basket

$8.80

choose 1 of the following:

ENTREES

Blackened Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$14.30

3 flour tortillas with blackened grilled shrimp atop our power blend slaw. Topped with mango salsa, and a mango habanero sauce.

Blackened Salmon Sandwich

Blackened Salmon Sandwich

$17.60

Sushi-grade salmon filet blackened, served on a bun, dressed with homemade lemon garlic aioli and topped with lettuce and tomato.

Carnitas Tacos

$15.40

3 flour tortillas stuffed with tender carnitas. Topped with onion, cilantro and salsa verde.

Chicken Cheesesteak

Chicken Cheesesteak

$14.30

Chicken grilled with sautéed onions, green peppers, mushrooms all topped with provolone cheese, served on a sub roll.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$14.30

9 oz of all-natural breast meat strips with your choice of dipping sauce.

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$16.50

12oz of premium Guinness beer battered Cod.

Fried Chicken Sandwich, Wing Style

Fried Chicken Sandwich, Wing Style

$14.30

A fried chicken breast with your choice of toppings and sauce.

Fried Shrimp Basket

$15.40

served w/ 1 side and your sauce of choice

Fried Shrimp Tacos

Fried Shrimp Tacos

$14.30

Crispy breaded shrimp, served in flour tortillas atop a bed of Asian power blend slaw, then drizzled with a housemade spicy citrus mayo

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.30

A grilled chicken breast with your choice of toppings and sauce.

Grown-Up Grilled Cheese

Grown-Up Grilled Cheese

$11.00

American cheese and crisp bacon grilled and melted between two thick slices of sourdough.

Lobster Roll

$18.70

A generous portion of lobster salad served with lettuce, green onion and sprinkled with Old Bay.

Nashville Hot Chicken

Nashville Hot Chicken

$19.00

Bone-in half chicken, fried crispy and tossed in Nashville hot sauce

Olde Town Pub Club

Olde Town Pub Club

$14.30

Ham and turkey - sliced thin and piled high- with bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheddar, provolone and American cheese. Available on white or wheat toast.

Pesto Chicken Grilled Cheese

Pesto Chicken Grilled Cheese

$16.50

Grilled chicken breast with slow-roasted tomatoes, pesto and provolone grilled and melted between two thick slices of sourdough.

Steak and Cheese Please

Steak and Cheese Please

$14.30

Prime steak grilled with sautéed onions, green peppers, mushrooms all topped with provolone cheese, served on a sub roll.

Thanksgiving Sub

Thanksgiving Sub

$18.00

BURGERS

You Name it, We Make it Burger

You Name it, We Make it Burger

$15.40

8 oz of hand-pattied Angus beef cooked to order. Served with the toppings of your choice.

Bacon Guacamole Burger

Bacon Guacamole Burger

$16.50

8 oz of hand-pattied Angus beef cooked to order. Served with southwestern guacamole, fresh jalapeno slices, bacon and pepper jack cheese.

Veggie Burger

$14.30

The Beyond Burger is a plant based patty, add toppings of your choice.

Mini Burgers

$13.20

Three mini Angus burgers each with it's own personality. One cheddar & bacon, one BBQ sauce & onion ring, one provolone & tomato.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$16.50

Secret sauce, caramelized onion, cheese, all pressed on sourdough

SALADS

Caesar Style Salad (SMALL)

$5.00

Fresh shaved Parmesan and croutons with Caesar dressing.

Caesar Style Salad (LARGE)

Caesar Style Salad (LARGE)

$8.80

Fresh shaved Parmesan and croutons with Caesar dressing.

Caprese Avocado Salad

$13.20

Fresh mozzarella pearls, tomatoes, sliced avocado, fresh chopped basil.

Greek Salad

$13.20

Feta cheese, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, red onion, and slow-roasted tomatoes.

House Salad

House Salad

$7.70

Grape tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, mixed shredded cheese, and croutons.

Side Salad

$5.00

Grape tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, mixed shredded cheese, and croutons.

South West Salad

South West Salad

$15.40

Black bean corn salsa, green peppers, red onion, sliced avocado and mixed shredded cheese, served with a blackened chicken breast.

Strawberry Cobb Salad

Strawberry Cobb Salad

$13.20

Fresh sliced strawberries, hard boiled egg, walnuts, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, and red onion.

FLATBREADS

F-B BBQ Chicken

F-B BBQ Chicken

$13.20

Fire roasted chicken , BBQ sauce and shredded cheese baked to perfection. Dressed with black bean corn salsa, avocado, green onion and finished with a poblano ranch drizzle.

F-B Crab Dip

$16.50

Homemade crab dip topped with cheddar and Old Bay

F-B Pesto Chicken

F-B Pesto Chicken

$11.00

Pesto is the base with fire roasted chicken, slow-roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone and Parmesan cheeses.

F-B Pesto Shrimp

$15.40

Pesto is the base with grilled shrimp, slow-roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone, and Parmesan cheeses

F-B Steak & Cheese

F-B Steak & Cheese

$13.20

A garlic and herb cream spread with grilled steak, onions, green peppers, and mushrooms. All topped with mozzarella.

F-B Veggie

$12.10

Olive oil, garlic, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, slow-roasted tomatoes, black olives, feta and mozzarella cheese.

PIZZAS

All pizzas are 12 inches and cut into 8 slices.
Traditional Cheese Pizza

Traditional Cheese Pizza

$13.20

Our classic cheese pizza with red sauce and mozzarella.

Bleu Cheese Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Bleu Cheese Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.50

Our house made blue cheese dressing topped with fire roasted chicken, mozzarella, and hot sauce.

Chicken BBQ Pizza

Chicken BBQ Pizza

$15.40

BBQ sauce topped with fire roasted chicken, bacon and mozzarella.

Margherita Pizza

$15.40

Olive oil, garlic, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil and a white cheese trio.

Taco Pizza

Taco Pizza

$15.40

Seasoned beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato.

White Pizza

White Pizza

$14.30

A garlic and herb cheese base topped with mozzarella and Italian seasoning.

SOUPS

MD Crab Soup

MD Crab Soup

$9.00

DESSERTS

Gooey Chocolate Chip Cookie

$6.60

Baked in a cast iron skillet. Served with ice cream & chocolate sauce

Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.20
Cinnamon Apple Crisp

Cinnamon Apple Crisp

$9.00Out of stock

roasted cinnamon sugar apples | brown sugar crumble | vanilla ice cream | caramel

Raspberry White Chocolate Cheesecake

Raspberry White Chocolate Cheesecake

$9.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Whether you're celebrating a big event or winding down after work, the Pub offers a relaxed atmosphere with a small-town feel. We have 14 beers on tap plus award-winning wings, enticing appetizers and delicious meals for the entire family.

Website

Location

22785 Washington Street, Leonardtown, MD 20650

Directions

Gallery
Olde Town Pub image
Banner pic
Olde Town Pub image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Rex
orange star4.2 • 519
22695 Washington St Leonardtown, MD 20650
View restaurantnext
The Slice House II
orange starNo Reviews
22745 Washington Street Leonardtown, MD 20650
View restaurantnext
Buckets Bar and Grill
orange star4.4 • 253
12020 Rousby Hall Rd Lusby, MD 20657
View restaurantnext
O'Gannigan's Irish Pub - 98 Solomons Island Rd
orange star4.1 • 216
98 Solomons Island Rd Prince Frederick, MD 20678
View restaurantnext
Marie's Diner
orange starNo Reviews
6325 Crain Highway LaPlata, MD 20646
View restaurantnext
The Cut Bar and Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
2750 Business Park CT Waldorf, MD 20601
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Leonardtown

The Slice House
orange star4.7 • 690
41565 Park Ave Leonardtown, MD 20650
View restaurantnext
Sweetbay Restaurant and Bar
orange star4.6 • 616
22680 Washington St Leonardtown, MD 20650
View restaurantnext
The Rex
orange star4.2 • 519
22695 Washington St Leonardtown, MD 20650
View restaurantnext
Do Dah Deli
orange star4.6 • 31
22845 Washington St Leonardtown, MD 20650
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Leonardtown
California
review star
Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Solomons
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Lusby
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Prince Frederick
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Waldorf
review star
No reviews yet
North Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Brandywine
review star
No reviews yet
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)
Upper Marlboro
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston