Bars & Lounges
American
Olde Town Pub
66 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Whether you're celebrating a big event or winding down after work, the Pub offers a relaxed atmosphere with a small-town feel. We have 14 beers on tap plus award-winning wings, enticing appetizers and delicious meals for the entire family.
Location
22785 Washington Street, Leonardtown, MD 20650
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
O'Gannigan's Irish Pub - 98 Solomons Island Rd
4.1 • 216
98 Solomons Island Rd Prince Frederick, MD 20678
View restaurant