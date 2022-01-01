Olde Towne Bakery & Cafe imageView gallery

Olde Towne Bakery & Cafe

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

373 East Main Street

Somerset, PA 15501

Donuts

Single Donut

$1.00

Dozen Reg Assorted Donuts

$10.50

specialty donut 1.25

$1.25

Filled

$1.00

Doughnut Hole

$0.25

Free Donut

Half Doz/asst

$6.00

Specialty

Apple dumpling

$3.00

bear claw

$2.00

Canolli large

$2.00

Canolli small

$0.80+

Cherry Boats

$1.50

Coconut Cream Cookies

$2.25

Creme Puffs

$1.50

Creme Puffs Mini

$0.80+

Danishes

$1.50

Eclair

$1.50

Elephant Ears

$1.50

Fried Cinnamon Rolls

$1.25+

Fritters

$1.50

Iced Cinnamon Roll

$1.10

Lady lock

$2.00

Ladylock Mini

$0.80+

Longhorns

$2.00

Maple cin roll

$1.10

Maple Twists

$1.10

Napoleon

$3.00

Olde Towne Éclair

$2.25

Pastries

$1.00

Roly-poly

$0.80

Sticky Buns

$1.25+

Strudel

$2.25

turnover large

$2.25

Olde Towne Elcaire Mini

$1.00

Pumkin Roll

$9.99

Cakes

1/2 Sheet

1/4 Sheet

1/8 single layer split

$14.99

10" Double Layer

10" Single Layer

10" Triple Layer

$32.00

12" Double Layer

12" Single Layer

12" Triple Layer

$58.00

8" Double Layer

8" Single Layer

8" single layer split burnt sugar

$18.00

8" Triple Layer

$24.00

8"single layer split

$14.99

Cake Slice

$1.50+

Full Sheet

Kritter Cake Large

$5.25

Kritter Cake Small

$3.50

Mini Cakes

$4.00

Princess Cakes

8" Double Almond Torte

$28.00

Carrot Cake Cheese Cake 9""

Angel Food

$7.00

1/4 Sheet Cake Double Layer

$35.00

Mini Angel Food

$2.25

10 " split Layer

$19.99

12 Inch Split Layer

$30.00+

Cheesecakes

4" Cheesecake

$10.00

8" Cheesecake

$16.00

Mini Cheesecakes

$3.00

Carrot Cake Cheese Cake

$25.00

fruit topped cheese cake 8"

$18.00

fruit topped mini cheesecake

$3.25

Candy

Buckeye

$0.69+

Caramel

$0.49+

Caramel bar

$1.59

Cherries choc covered

$0.59

Chocolate Cream

$0.49

Chocolate Dark

$0.49+

Chocolate Milk

$0.49+

Chocolate pops

$0.59+

Chocolate White

$0.49+

Clark Bite

$0.39+

Coconut

$0.49+

Crispy Choc Animals

$0.69

Easter Candy

$0.69+

Fudge chocolate

$0.49+

Fudge peanut butter

$0.49

Fudge variety dozen

$5.25

Fudge white

$0.49+

Graham Cracker Choc Cov

$0.59

Maple Walnut

$0.59+

Mother's Day

$3.25+

Oreo Chocolate Covered

$0.70

Peanut Butter Caramel Delights

$0.49+

Peanut Meltaway

$0.49+

Peanut meltaway bars

$1.59

Pecan Caramel

$0.49+

Pecan Turtles

$0.79+

Peppermint choc covered

$0.39+

Potato Candy

$0.59

Pretzels Choc Cov Twist

$0.49+

Pretzels Sugar Free Chocolate Covered

$0.89+

Rod Choc Covered

$0.79+

Samoas

$0.89+

Smore Graham

$0.99

Strawberries choc covered

$1.35+

Truffle raspberry red velvet

$0.89+

Variety Assortment Dozen .39-.59 range

$4.90

Father's Day

$3.50+

Cupcakes and Gobs

Regular

$0.65+

Mega No Filling

$1.00+

Mega w/ Filling

$1.75+

Gob

$1.50+

Critter Cupcakes

$3.25

Turtle Cupcake

$2.00

Tortes

S'mores

$3.00+

Oreo

$3.00+

Turtle

$3.00+

Lemon

$3.00+

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$3.00+

German Chocolate

$3.00+

Strawberry Cheesecake

$3.00+

Mocha

$3.00+

Raspberrry

$3.00+

Fresh Fruit

$3.00+

Coconut Cream

$3.00+

Breads

Bagels

$0.60+

Rolls

$0.40+

Loaves

Soft Pretzels

$2.00

Monkey Bread

$8.50

Brownies

Lg Fudge

$3.50

Pan

$8.50

Giant Specialty Brownie

$4.00

1/2 Specialty Brownie

$2.00

Lg peanut Butter

$3.50

Cookies

Regular Cookies

Monster Cookies

Specialty

Snoopy Cookies

$1.00

Iced Cookie Reg

$0.80

Raisin Filled

$0.70+

Sand Tarts

Coconut Macaroon

$0.70+

Mini Cookies (half size)

$0.40+

White choc mac nut

$0.75+

Salty caramel pecan

$0.75+

Iced Cookie Lg

Small christmas Cookies Dz

Pies

Pie: Apple

$10.00

Pie: Apple Dutch

$10.00

Pie: Banana Cream

$11.00

Pie: Bluberry

$11.00

Pie: Blueberry Dutch

$11.00

Pie: Boston Cream

$11.00

Pie: Cherry

$10.00

Pie: Cherry Dutch

$10.00

Pie: Chocolate Mousse

$11.00

Pie: Coconut Cream

$11.00

Pie: Key Lime

$11.00

Pie: Lemon Meringue

$11.00

Pie: Peach

$10.00

Pie: Peanut Butter

$12.00

Pie: Pecan

$11.00

Pie: Strawberry

$11.00

Pie: Strawberry Rubarb

$11.00

Mini Pie

$3.00

Fruit Pie Slice

$3.00

Fruit pizza 10"

$18.00

Banana split pizza

$15.99

Peanut Butter Pie Slice

$3.75

Specialty Pie Slice

$3.25

Muffins

Muffin: Blueberry

$1.50

Muffin: Cherry

$1.50

Muffin: Chocolate Chunk

$1.50

Muffin: Banana Nut

$1.50

Muffin: Strawberry Cream

$1.50

Muffin: Apple

$1.50

mini muffins

$0.50+

cornbread

$1.00+

muffins Dz

$16.00

Open bakery no tax

Fruit Pizza 10"

$18.00

Seasonal

Pumpkin Roll

$9.99

Pumpkin Cookie

$0.90

Nut Roll

$12.99

Baklava

$5.99

Cookie Tray: Small

$25.00

Cookie Tray: Medium

$40.00

Cookie Tray: Large

$55.00

Tiramasu

$3.00

Fountain Drinks/iced tea

Water

Soda

$1.99+

Coffee and Barista, milk

Coffee

$1.99+

Hot Tea

$1.59

Hot Chocolate

$1.69

Cappuccino

$2.79+

Latte

$2.79+

Iced Latte

$2.79+

Chai Latte

$2.79+

Milk

$1.49+

Chocolate Milk

$1.49+

Espresso Shot

$1.99

Chocolate milk

$1.49+

Coffee Beans 2lb bags

$14.25+

Juices

Orange

$1.59+

Grapefruit

$1.59+

Apple

$1.59+

Cranberry

$1.59+

V8

$1.59+

Specialty Iced Tea

Sweet

$2.49+

Unsweet

$2.49+

Flavored

$2.49+

Handcrafted Sodas

Black Raspberry

$1.99+

Blueberry

$1.99+

Cherry

$1.99+

Peach

$1.99+

Root Beer

$1.99+

Strawberry

$1.99+

Sugar Free Strawberry

$1.99+

Wild Berry Lemonade

$1.99+

Orange Tangerine

$1.99+

Bottled Soda

Soda

$1.99

Build Your Own

BYO Breakfast Sandwich

BYO Omelet

$5.99

Classic Omelets

OTBC Omelet

$8.25

Western Omelet

$6.99

Vegetarian Omelet

$6.79

Breakfast Combos

One Egg Combo

$4.50

Two Egg Combo

$4.99

Olde Towne Special

$7.50

Egg Skillet Scramble

$6.25

Veggie Egg Skillet Scramble

$5.99

Sausage Gravy

$5.99

Cream Dried Beef

$5.99

Corned Beef Hash

$5.99

OTBC Benedict

$6.59

Something Sweet

Waffles

$5.50

Hotcakes

$5.25

French Toast

$4.99

Breakfast Sides

Side Of Homefries

$2.00

Side Of Hashbrowns

$2.00

Two Eggs

$2.00

One Egg

$1.00

Side Of Bacon

$2.50

Side Of Sausage

$2.50

Side Of Ham

$2.50

1 Hotcake

$2.00

1 Slice French Toast

$2.00

2 Slices of Toast

$0.75

Side Of Sausage Gravy

$2.79

side Of Cream Dried Beef

$2.79

Bagel

$0.75

English Muffin

$0.75

BYO Salad

Salad

$3.00

BYO Sandwich

Sandwich

$5.50

BYO Burger

Burger

$6.50

Double Burger

$8.50

OTBC Favorites

Reuben

$6.99

Fried Portabella

$5.99

Tuna and Gouda Melt

$4.59

Pulled Pork

$5.99

Cheesesteak

$6.29

Roast Beef Dip

$6.99

Buffalo Chicken

$5.99

Ultimate Crabcake

$6.99

Fish Tacos

$6.49

Kickin Chickin Salad

$5.99

Wings

Dozen Wings

$8.99

1/2 Dozen Wings

$4.99

Shareables

Chicken Tenders

$4.99

Deep Fried Won Tons

$4.99Out of stock

Golden Fried Zuchini

$5.29

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.25

Parm Fries

$3.29

Pierogie

$4.99

Fried Pickles

$4.59

Choice of Soup

Baked Tomato & Basil Soup

$3.99+

Steakhouse Chili

$3.99+

Creamy Potato Soup

$3.99+

Crab & Corn Chowder

$3.99+

Sides

Side of Housemade Chips

$1.79

Side of French fries

$1.79

Side of Sweet potato fries

$1.79

Side of Onion Teasers

$1.79

Side of Slaw

$1.79

Side of Mac & Cheese

$1.79

Side of Halusky

$1.79

Side of Fruit Cup

$1.79

Kids Drinks

Soda

$0.99

Juice

$0.99

Milk

$0.99

Iced Tea

$0.99

Kids Breakfast

Kids Mickey Hotcake

$1.99

Kids Mickey Hotcake w/ Meat

$2.99

Kids French Toast

$1.99

Kids French Toast w/ Meat

$2.99

KidsWaffle

$1.99

KidsWaffle w/ Meat

$2.99

Kids Egg & Toast

$1.99

Kids Egg & Toast w/ Meat

$2.99

Kids Cereal & Toast

$1.99

Kids Lunch

Kids Chicken Fingers

$3.99

Kids 2 Chzburger Sliders

$3.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Kids Super Hotdog

$3.99

Kids Cheesy Mac

$3.99

Extra Dressing

House Ranch

Light Ranch

Blue Cheese

French

Italian

1000 Island

Sesame Ginger

Caeser

Raspberry Vinaigrette

Ranch Vinaigrette

Light Vinaigrette

Balsalmic Vin

Oil And Vinegar

Ice Cream

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$1.79

2 Scoop Ice Cream

$1.99

3 Scoop Ice Cream

$2.79

1 Scoop Sundaes

$2.79

2 Scoop Sundaes

$2.99

3 Scoop Sundaes

$3.79

Mix Ups

$3.59

Shakes, Floats and Smoothies

Milk Shake

$3.59

Ice Cream Soda

$2.79

Smoothie

$3.59

Funnel Cakes

Plain Funnel Cake

$3.75

Funnel Cake Sundae

$5.75

Lunch Special

Salad Special Bacon Avacado

$8.25

Special 1 Wings shrimp

$19.99

Special 2 Wings Shrimp

$10.99

Dozen Wings special

$8.75

Half Dz Wing Special

$4.50

Peel Shrimp 20 Piece Spec

$12.99

Peel Shrimp Special 10 Piece

$6.99

BYO Burger And Fries

$7.00

Loaded fries

$8.99

Nacho grande Chili

$8.25

Nacho Grande Chipped Beef

$8.25

Nacho Grande Chicken

$8.25

Cheesesteak Salad

$8.25

Special Fish Taco Crispy

$6.75

Special Fish Taco Blackened

$6.75

Special Chicken Taco Crispy

$6.75

Special Chick Taco Grilled

$6.75

Special Beef Taco

$5.99

Special Breakfast Burrito

$4.99

Special Chicken Dinner

$9.99

Pretzels & Beer Cheese

$8.99

Ground beef taco

$1.75

Guacamole Extra

$1.00

Sirloin Special

$13.00

Fish Shrimp Bowl

$13.00

Stuffed Chix Special

$13.00

Roast Beef Special

$13.00

Hot Turkey Special

$13.00

Special Meatball Sub

$7.25

Special Cheesesteak

$9.99

Bacon/avacado Salad

$8.25

Reuben Burgerr

$8.50

Fishermans Special

$8.99

Crab quesadilla Spe Ial

$7.25

Special Chicken Dinner

$9.99

Meatloaf Sand Special

$7.50

Special Steak Wrap

$8.50

Special Burrito Chix Chipotle

$7.75

Shrimp Quesadilla

$7.25

SpecialTurkey Gouda Melt

$7.75

Special Prime Rib Sandwich

$9.99

Shep Pie Special

$6.50

Special Grilled Cheese Soup

$7.00

Soup Special

Cup Special Jamalya

$3.39

Crock Spec Jambalya

$4.49

Bread Bowl Special Soup

$5.59

Soup Spec Red Pepper

$3.39

Soup Red PepperCrock

$4.49

Kawana Specia

Cheesburger Lg Group

$6.25

Kiwana Special

$6.99

Salad Special

Salad Special

$8.25

Pasta Night

Lasagna

$11.95

Spaghetti Marinara

$9.95

Spaghetti Meatballs Marinara

$12.95

Fettuccini Alfredo

$9.95

Chicken Alfredo

$11.95

Shrimp Alfredo

$12.95

Seafood Alfredo

$15.95

Gnocchi

$10.95

Beef Stroganoff

$13.95

Dinner For 2

Pot Roast

$13.00

Roast Chicken

$13.00

Hot Turkey

$13.00

Fish N Shrimp

$13.00

Meatloaf

$13.00

New Years Eve a la carte

Pepper soup

$5.99

jambalaya

$5.99

pear salad

$5.99

caesar salad

$5.99

South of the Border

Ground Beef Taco

$1.75

3 Blackened Fish Tacos

$6.25

3 Crispy Fish Taco Special

$6.25

3 Grilled Chicken Taco Special

$6.25

3 Chopped Steak Taco Special

$6.25

3 Crispy chicken Taco Special

$6.25

Nachos Gande

$8.25

Bucket

Bucket

$2.00

Newspaper

Newspaper

$1.00

Meat and Cheese Trays

Small tray serving 10

$29.99

Medium Tray serving 15

$35.99

Large Tray serving 20

$45.99

Small tray with lettuce, tomato, onion, black olives

$34.99

Medium tray with lettuce, tomato, onion, black olives

$39.99

Large tray with lettuce, tomato, onion, black olives

$49.99

Bottled Beer

Budweiser

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Yuengling Lager

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Coors Lite

$3.50

Dos Equis XX Lager

$4.25

Corona Extra

$4.25

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Not Your Fathers

$4.25

Leinenkugel Grapefruit

$4.25

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$4.25

Sierra Nevada

$4.25

Rolling Rock

$3.50

Heineken

$3.75

Amstel Light

$3.75

Stella

$4.25

Hoegaarden

$4.25

Corona Light

$4.25

Guiness Draught

$4.25

Molsen Canadian

$3.50

Sam Adams Winter Lager

$4.25

Dogfish IPA

$4.25

Redd's

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Miller High Life

$3.50

IC Light

$3.50

Guinness

$4.00

Draft Beer

Blue Moon Draft

$4.00

Yuengling Lager Draft

$3.50

Miller Light Draft/regularly

$3.50

Whitehorse Draft

$3.50

Pitcher

$6.00

Pitcher (Premium)

$8.50

Special Miller Lite Draft

$2.50

Whitehorse Draft Happy

$2.50

Yuengling Draft Happy

$2.50

Wine Cooler

Calypso Colada

$4.25

Peach Fuzzy Navel

$4.25

Strawberry Daiquiri

$4.25

Jamaican Me Happy

$4.25

Cherry

$4.25

Liquor

Bacardi Soda

$4.75

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Captain Soda

$4.75

Cosmo

$6.00

Crown

$3.50

Double Jack Coke

$7.00

Double Orange Sh

$6.00

Gin Top Tonic

$5.00

Irish Coffee

$5.50

Jack Pepsi

$4.25

Jameson Double

$5.75

Jameson Single

$3.00

Jim Beam Soda

$4.75

Jim beam

$3.00

Madras

$6.00

Margarita Cuervo

$5.25

Mimosa

$6.00

Moscow Mule

$6.00

Pepsi/vodka

$4.50

Rebel Mule

$6.50

Segrams Gin/Tonic

$4.00

SoCo Soda

$4.75

Vodka/Juice

$4.00

Whiskey Sour JB

$5.00

White Russian

$5.50

Wild Turk Shot

$3.00

WT Shot

$2.50

Kentucky Mudslide

$7.00

Raspberry Daiquiri

$5.00

Bourbon Gingerale

$4.75

Special Italian Surfer

$6.00

Fireball Shot

$3.00

Upcharge Shelf

$0.25

Captain Soda Double Shot

$7.25

Long Island

$9.00

Double Shot Juice

$6.50

Wine

chardonnay glass

$4.50

Pinot Grigio glass

$4.50

Cabernet Sauvignon glass

$4.50

White Zinfandel glass

$4.50

Merlot glass

$4.50

Pink Moscoto

$4.50

Tall Pines

Moonshine Ma'Rita

$6.00

Tall Pines Shot

$3.25

Tall Pines Shot Double

$6.25

Tall Pines Martini Single Shot

$6.00

Special Moonshine Ma'Rita

$4.00

Cinnamooncrunch

$6.50

Caramel Apple Martini Moonshine

$7.00

Rebel Mule

$6.50

Vodka

House Vodka Juice

$4.00

House Vodka Soda

$4.00

Skyy Juice

$5.00

Skyy soda

$5.00

Absolute Juice

$5.00

Absolute Soda

$5.00

Tito Jiuice

$5.50

Tito Soda

$5.50

Shot House

$1.00

Shot Top Shelf

$2.00

Absolute Soda

$5.50

Rum

Captain Soda

$5.00+

Captain Shot

$3.00+

Captain Juice

$5.00+
All hours
Sunday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving food daily from 5:30 AM until 2:00 PM. Our Bakery is open from 5:30 AM until 7 PM.

Website

Location

373 East Main Street, Somerset, PA 15501

Directions

Gallery
Olde Towne Bakery & Cafe image

