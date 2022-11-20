Olde Tymes imageView gallery

Olde Tymes Norwich

642 Reviews

$

360 W Main St

Norwich, CT 06360

Order Again

O T Specials

Cinnamon Crisp

$8.99

Short Cinnamon

$6.99

Single Cinnamon

$3.99

Steak & 3 Eggs

$14.99

Big Steak & 3egg

$22.99

Ultimate Sandwich

$9.99

Basic Breakfast Sandwich

$6.49

Double Up

$9.99

Olde Tymes Benedict

$10.99

Biscuits & Sausage Gravy

$7.99

Half B & G

$4.99

Scrambled Ham

$9.99

Western Scrambled

$10.99

Breakfast Burrito

$12.99

Western Sandwich

$8.99

Yogurt Goblet

$4.99

Griddle

Pancakes

$7.99+

Speciaty Pancakes

$9.98+

French Toast

$7.99+

The Caribbean

$10.99+

Strawberry Waffle

$9.99

Real Maple Syrup

$0.99

Plain Waffle

$7.99

Omelets

Olde Tymes Omelet

$12.99

Backwoods Omelet

$11.99

Vegetarian Omelet

$11.99

Johnny Appleseed

$11.99

Florentine Omelet

$11.99

Three Cheese

$11.99

Western Omelet

$11.99

Lobster Omelet

$16.99

Mexican Omelet

$12.99

Cheese Omelet

$9.99

Ham & Cheese Om

$10.98

Bacon & Cheese Om

$10.98

Sausge & Chse Om

$10.98

Mushroom & Cheese Om

$10.98

Broccoli & Chse Om

$10.98

Kbasa Chse Omel

$11.99

Stk & Chse Om

$18.99

Hash And Cheese Om

$11.99

2 Item Om

$10.98

3 Item Om

$11.97

Salmon Omelet

$14.99

Basic Eggs

1 Egg Morn

$6.99

2 Egg Morn

$7.99

3 Egg Morn

$8.99

2 Egg Morn Meat

$10.99

3 Egg Morn Meat

$11.89

Fried Catfish & 3 Egg

$14.99

C F Stk & 3 egg

$14.99

E B Spec

$9.99

Family

Rodney's Stacker

$14.99

Phil's Phyne

$14.99

Sarah's Salmon

$14.99

Travis Taster

$14.99

Tyler

$13.99

Yogurt Goblet

$4.99

Bkfst Extras

Bacon

$3.29

Sausage Links

$2.99

Sausage Patties

$2.99

Turkey Sausage

$2.99

1/2 Bacon

$1.99

1/2 Links

$1.99

1/2 Patties

$1.99

1/2 Trk Lnk

$1.99

Ham

$3.49

Corned Beef Hash

$3.49

Kielbasa

$3.69

Home Fries

$1.99

Hot Baked Apples

$1.99

Grits

$1.99

S/O Fruit

$1.99

S/O Muffins

$1.99

S/O White

$1.99

S/O Wheat

$1.99

S/O Rye

$1.99

Bagel

$1.99

English Muffin

$1.99

Grilled Roll

$1.99

Biscuits

$1.99

Half Order BB Muff

$1.29

Half Order White

$1.29

Half Order Wheat

$1.29

Half Order Rye

$1.29

Sausage Gravy

$1.99

One Egg

$1.29

Two Eggs

$2.29

S/O Salsa

$0.99

Cream Cheese

$0.99

Peanut Butter

$0.99

Fruit Bowl

$6.99

Fruit Cup

$3.99

Small Yogurt Only

$0.99

Whole Fruit

$1.19

Three Eggs

$2.99

extra lobster

$8.00

S/O Steak

$8.99

Bowl Of Grits

$3.79

extra salmon

$5.00

Cheerios

$3.79

Oatmeal

$3.79

S/O Strawberries & Wh Crm

$2.99

Slice Tomatoes

$1.99

S/O Jalapenos

$0.99

Healthy Options

Yogurt goblet

$4.99

Healthy Starter

$7.99

Fruit Cup

$3.99

Fruit Bowl

$6.99

Home Cooking

Roast Turkey

$19.99

Meat Loaf

$12.99

Chicken-Fried Steak

$14.99

Southern Fried Catfish

$14.99

5 pc Tender Meal

$9.99

8 pc Tender Meal

$13.99

MEAT-CHICKEN

New York Strip 12 Oz

$22.99

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.99

5 pc Tender Meal

$9.99

8 pc Tender Meal

$13.99

Chicken & Waffle

$14.99

Seafood

Fish & Chips

$16.99

Stonington Scallops

$19.99Out of stock

Side Orders

S/O FF

$2.99

S/O SWEET

$2.99

S/O MASHED

$2.99

S/O SWEET FRIES

$3.99

S/O SALAD

$3.99

S/O COTTAGE

$1.89

S/O GRN BNS

$1.99

S/O CORN

$1.99

S/O SPINACH

$1.99

S/O SLAW

$1.99

side salsa

$0.99

side bearnaise.89

$0.99

Whipped Cream

$0.99

S/O Penne Marinara

$2.99

S/O Mashed with Gravy

$2.99

S/O Stuffing W/Gravy

$2.99

S/O Stuffing

$2.99

Creamy Garlic

$4.99

1pc Catfish Only

$4.49

Fried Fish

$8.99

S/O Cranberry Sauce

$1.89

S/O Apple Sauce

$2.99

Side White Turkey

$6.00

Family Dinners

Dinner for 4

$39.99

Hot Beverages

Coffee

$2.69

Hot Tea

$2.69

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Herbal Tea

$2.69

Cold Beverages

Soda

$2.89

Kid's Large Bev

$1.69

Milk

$2.89

Small Milk

$1.89

Juice

$2.89

Small Juice

$1.89

Botl Water

$1.49

Water

Iced Tea

$2.89

Raz Tea

$2.89

Iced Coffee

$2.89

Hosmer

$2.89

Beer

2 $ Beer

$2.00

Budweiser

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

Mich Ultra

$4.50

Blue Moon

$5.00

Sam Adms

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Longtrail Ale

$5.00

Twisted Tea

$5.00

Smirnoff Ice

$5.00

Shock Top

$5.00

Old Yankee Ale

$5.00

Yeungling

$4.50

Mystic Bridge

$5.00

Bud Zero

$4.00

Truly

$5.00

Wine

Champagne Glass

$6.99

Champagne Bottle

$19.99

Mimosa

$6.99

House Wine Bottle

$19.99

House Wine Glass

$5.99

Verdi Glass

$6.99

Verdi Bottle

$24.99

Cocktails

Mix Drnk

$6.00

Top Mixed

$7.00

Mix Dbl/Rocks

$8.00

Top Dbl/Rocks

$10.00

Reg Martini

$9.00

Top Martini

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Apps

Snack Platter

$14.99

Onion Rings App

$6.99

Cheddar&Bacon Tater Skins

$9.99

Wings

$9.99

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Buffalo Tenders

$9.99

Mozz Sticks

$6.99

Cup of Soup

$3.99

Cup of Chowder

$4.99

Bowl of Soup

$5.99

Bowl Chowder

$6.99

Desserts

Ada Lou's Choc Cream Pie

$4.99

Ada Lou's Coconut Cream Pie

$4.99

Ada Lou's Fruit Pie

$4.99

Grapenut Custard Pudding

$4.99

Shortcake Goblet

$4.99

Apple Pie a la Mode

$5.99

Root Beer Float

$4.99

Ice Cream Dish

$4.99

Ada Lou's Banana Cream Pie

$4.99

Cheesecake

$5.95

Blueberry Bread Pudding

$4.49

Pie Special

$2.50

Kid Brkfst

Kid Egg

$6.99

Kid PC

$5.99

Kid Special PC

$6.99

Kid FT

$5.99

Kid Carrib

$7.99

Kid Dinner

Kid Chsburg & Fries

$6.99

Kid Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kid Grld Chse & Fries

$6.99

Kid Tenders

$6.99

Sandwich

Reuben

$14.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Classic Soup & Sand

$9.99

Cajun Chix Sandwich

$11.99

Turkey Club

$16.99

Burger Club

$14.99

Turkey Chdr Melt

$11.99

Wrap

Buff Chick Wrap

$12.99

Chick Bac Rnch Wrap

$12.99

Thanksgiving Wrap

$12.99

Ham & Swiss Wrap

$12.99

Salad

Chef Salad

$9.99

Bacon Ranch Chicken Salad

$12.99

Taco Salad

$12.99

Dinner Salad

$6.99

Burgers

Rodney Burger

$12.99

Ice House Burger

$12.99

Classic Burger

$10.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.99

Burger Club

$14.99

Patty Melt

$12.99

Daily Specials

Roast Turkey

$19.99

Chicken-Fried Steak

$14.99

Meat Loaf Special

$12.99

Fish & Chips

$16.99

Roast Lamb

$19.99

Jumbo Ham Special

$18.99

Rack Of Lamb

$39.99Out of stock

Fried Captains Platter

$29.99

Fresh Stonington Sea Scallops

$19.99

Whole Belly Clam Dinner

$19.99

Retail

Dubble Bubble

$0.09

Trident

$1.18

State Magnet

$1.29

Salt/Pepper Shaker

$1.89

Auto Visor Clips

$8.99

Birthstone Angel Pins

$7.99

Bracelets Earth Angel

$19.99

Scented Soaps

$7.99

Aurora Animal

$8.99

Car Rosary

$8.99

Twisted Nail Puzzle

$1.49

Earbud Earrings

$5.99

Stud Buds Necklace

$9.99

Toothpick Holder

$1.99

Beaded Humming Bird

$14.99

Pint Dressing

$3.50

Drinking Jar

$1.99

Howards Necklace

$16.99

RegScarf (Bottom Row)

$14.99

PashScarf (Top Row)

$19.99

Triangle Mind Puzzle

$1.89

Pocket Puzzle

$2.99

Spring Puzzle

$4.99

Tavern Puzzle

$9.99

Double HS Tav Puzz

$12.99

Jacobs Ladder

$4.50

Wire Puzzle

$2.99

Bar Puzzle

$9.99

Marble Puzzle

$4.99

Color Changing Mugs

$19.99

Large Sticker

$3.99

Small Sticker

$1.99

Horseshoe Puzzle

$12.99

Magnet Board

$29.95

Bakery

Lge Fruit Pie

$19.99

Small Fruit Pie

$9.99

Lge Cream Pie

$19.99

Small Cream Pie

$9.99

Lge Pecan Pie

$19.99

Sweet Potato Pie

$14.99

Small Pecan Pie

$9.99

Lge Pumpkin Pie

$19.99

Small Pumpkin Pie

$8.99

Lge Car Pec App Pie

$18.99

Small Car Pec App Pie

$8.99

Lge Mincemeat Pie

$19.99

Small Mincemeat Pie

$10.99

Dozen Muffins

$7.99

1/2 Dozen Muffins

$4.99

12.99 Lge Pie Sale

$12.99

15.00 Lge Cream Pie Sale

$15.00

P B Choc Chip

$1.50

Oatmeal Cookie

$1.50

Sugar Cookie

$0.75

Coconut Ball

$1.49

Peanut B Cookies

$0.75

Small Fruit Pie Sale

$5.00

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.89

Choc Ban Bread

$2.00

Large Pumpkin Pie

$16.99

Pumpkin Chiffon

$19.99

Market

Ribeye

$8.00

Ground Beef

$4.00

Pork Chops

$4.00

Entrees

2 for 39.99

$39.99

Surf & Turf 7oz

$19.99

Surf & Turf 12oz

$22.99

Prime Surf & turf

$24.99

Deluxe Platter

$29.99

Thtr Soft Drinks

Thtr Soda

Thtr Milk

Thtr Juice

Thtr Coffee

Thtr Tea

Thtr Entrees

Thtr Baked Scrod

Thtr Teriyaki Chicken

Thtr Roast Beef

Thtr Dessert

Thtr Cream Pie

Thtr Fruit Pie

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family Restaurant serving Breakfast, Lunch, and dinner seven days a week. Over 30 years serving Norwich area residents the best in olde-fashioned country cooking with a southern influence

Website

Location

360 W Main St, Norwich, CT 06360

Directions

Gallery
Olde Tymes image

