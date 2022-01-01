Main picView gallery

Olde World Bagel 1670 E Cheyenne Mountain Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

1670 E Cheyenne Mountain Blvd

Colorado Springs, CO 80906

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Bagels

Single Bagel

$1.49

Single Bagel

1/2 Dozen Bagels

$7.49

Half Dozen Bagels

Dozen Bagels

$14.99

Dozen Bagels

Premium Dozen Bagels

$20.98

Premium 1/2 Dozen Bagels

$10.70

Small Pack

$11.49

Large Pack

$22.49

2oz Cream Cheese

$1.79

4oz Cream Cheese

$3.49

8oz Cream Cheese

$4.99

Premium Bagel

$1.89

Up Charge for Prem Bagel

Day Old bagels

$5.99

Bagel Tray

$22.95

Fruit Salad

$3.10

Pastry tray

$29.95

Breakfast Spread

$3.50

Sweet Spread

$3.25

Box Lunch

$12.75

Breakfast

Bagel - Spread

$2.49

Egg Only

$1.99

Bagel with Egg

Meat Only

Eggwich

$3.99

Eggwich - Meat

$5.50

Eggwich - Meat - Cheese

$6.45

Eggwich-Cheese

$4.70

Meat and Cheese(No Egg)

$4.25

Lox Bagel

$12.49

Oatmeal

$3.49

Open Faced

$1.50

Piece of Fruit

$0.95

Fruit of the day

Premium Bagel

$1.89

Upcharge for Prem Bagel

Western Mix

$0.75

Beverages

Small Coffee

$2.75

Medium Coffee

$3.29

Medium Iced Coffee

$3.29

Large Coffee

$3.99

Large Iced Coffee

$3.99

Hot Tea

$1.65

Reg Fountain Drink

$2.39

Lg Fountain Drink

$2.99

Bottled Soda / Tea

$2.25

Milk

$2.00

Nesquick

$2.25

SM Juice

$1.99

REG Juice

$2.15

Naked Juice

$3.99

All Naked Juice

Energy Drinks

$3.25

Coffee BOX

$19.95

Large BOX of coffee

Coffee Beans

$14.95

Assortment of Coffee bag

Bottled Water

$1.99

Pastries

Cinnamon Roll

$3.75

Danish

$2.79

Cookie

$1.75

Brownie

$2.99

Lunch Sandwiches

Sandwich of the Month

$8.99

Special Sandwich of the day

Meal Deal

$3.25

Chips and Reg Fountain drink

My Way

$8.95

Bagel Dog

$6.49

Bluegrass Barbecue

$10.95

Bagel Sandwich

Californian

$9.95

Bagel Sandwich

Club

$10.95

Bagel Sandwich

Hail Ceasar

$9.95

Bagel Sandwich

Long Island Pastrami

$10.95

Bagel Sandwich

Olympian

$11.49

Bagel Sandwich

Rueben

$10.95

Bagel Sandwich

Santa Fe

$10.49

Bagel Sandwich

Smokey Joe

$10.99

Bagel Sandwich

Tasmanian

$10.49

Bagel Sandwich

Veggie Sandwich

$9.95

Bagel Sandwich

Viva La France

$10.49

Bagel Sandwich

BLT

$9.95

Soup - Salad - Sides

Sm Side

$1.49

Lg Side

$2.99

Sm Salad

$4.99

Lg Salad

$7.49

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Extra Side of Dressing

Soup

$3.95

Bowl of Soup

Chili

$6.95

Bowl of Chili

Garden Platter

$8.99

Chicken Ceasar Salad

$11.99

Chef Salad

$11.99

Coffee

Small Coffee

$2.75

Medium Coffee

$3.29

Medium Iced Coffee

$3.29

Large Coffee

$3.99

Large Iced Coffee

$3.99

Coffee Special

$3.25

Coffee of the day drink

Americano - Sm

$2.25

Au Lait -Sm

$2.49

Breve - Sm

$3.89

Chai - Sm

$3.59

Latte - Sm

$3.50

Mocha - Sm

$3.89

Red Eye - Sm

$3.75

Steamer - Sm

$2.49

Cappuccino - Sm

$3.49

Espresso Shot

$0.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.49+

Misc.

Extra Cups

$0.25

Extra Plastic Bagel Bags

$0.25

Bagel Platter

Bagel Platter

$26.95

Box of Coffee

Box of Coffee

$22.99

Breakfast Spread

Bagels and Pastries

$34.49

Lox Platter

Lox Platter

$145.99

Meat & Cheese Platter

Meat & Cheese Platter

$99.99
All hours
Sunday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1670 E Cheyenne Mountain Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80906

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

iTopIt - Cheyenne Blvd.
orange starNo Reviews
1610 E Cheyenne Mountain Blvd Colorado Springs, CO 80906
View restaurantnext
Fat Belly Pizza
orange star4.6 • 500
2049 B Street Colorado Springs, CO 80906
View restaurantnext
Tokki
orange starNo Reviews
182 E Cheyenne Mountain Blvd Colorado Springs, CO 80906
View restaurantnext
Krabby's Seafood Joint - 3669 Star Ranch Road
orange star4.5 • 343
3669 Star Ranch Rd Colorado Springs, CO 80906
View restaurantnext
Wild Wings 'n Things
orange starNo Reviews
6504 S Academy Colorado Springs, CO 80906
View restaurantnext
Lakeside Dawgs - 619 Prospect Lake Dr
orange starNo Reviews
619 Prospect Lake Dr Colorado Springs, CO 80910
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Colorado Springs

Fat Shack - Woodmen Plaza
orange star4.6 • 7,570
3578 Harstel Drive Colorado Springs, CO 80920
View restaurantnext
Hops N Drops - Stetson Hills
orange star4.6 • 2,834
5820 Stetson Hills Blvd Colorado Springs, CO 80922
View restaurantnext
Phantom Canyon Brewing Co.
orange star4.2 • 2,762
2 E Pikes Peak Ave Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Colorado Springs CO
orange star4.6 • 1,632
30 E Pikes Peak Ave Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
Red Gravy - Downtown Colorado Springs
orange star4.3 • 1,598
23 S Tejon St Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
HuHot Mongolian Grill - Colorado Springs - Academy
orange star4.4 • 1,545
7790 N Academy Blvd Colorado Springs, CO 80920
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Colorado Springs
Castle Rock
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Pueblo
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Pueblo
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Parker
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)
Morrison
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston