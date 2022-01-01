- Home
Old Gold Barbecue
149 Reviews
$$
140 S. College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Meats by the 1/2 LB
Fatty Brisket
Sliced Prime Brisket smoked for 12-16 hours on an all wood fire. We recommend a 1/2LB per person for the average eater! Served with White Bread, Pickles, Onions, Jalapenos, and BBQ Sauce.
Pulled Pork
Pulled Pork shoulder. Smoked on an all wood fire for 8-10 hours. We recommend a 1/2LB per person for the average eater! Served with White Bread, Pickles, Onions, Jalapenos, and BBQ Sauce.
Turkey
Sliced Turkey Breast that is brined and smoked for 4 hours on an all wood fire. We recommend a 1/2LB per person for the average eater! Served with White Bread, Pickles, Onions, Jalapenos, and our Liquid Gold Sauce.
Sandwiches
Brisket
1/3 of a LB of Chopped Prime Brisket mixed with barbecue sauce served on a toasted Amelia's Pullman bun. Pickles, white onion, and jalapenos are on the side. Served with a bag of chips or you can upgrade to a different side!
Turkey
a 1/3 of a LB of Sliced Smoked Turkey Breast served on a toasted Amelia's Pullman bun. Pickles, white onion, and jalapenos are on the side. Served with a bag of chips or you can upgrade to a different side!
Pork
1/3 of a LB of Pulled Pork served on a toasted Amelia's Pullman bun. Pickles, white onion, and jalapenos are on the side. Served with a bag of chips or you can upgrade to a different side!
Sides
POTATO SAL
Boiled potatoes dressed with mayo, mustard, parsley, celery seed, seasonings, and pickle juice.
BEANS
Pinto Beans we soak for 24 hours and simmer with seasonings, green chiles, tomatoes, tomato paste and a little bit of chopped brisket. Similar to chili, a savory side.
MAC
Our most popular side! Creamy Mac n' cheese with green chiles. Green chiles are not spicy, but add a nice southwestern flavor.
CORN
Sweet Corn cooked with butter, smoked southwestern seasonings. Topped with a lime crema and cilantro
Specials
BRIZ Bowl
Mashed Potatoes topped with green chile queso, chopped prime brisket, and shredded cheddar cheese. Choose to have it as is, or add a scoop of corn for $1.00
Chili / Stew
Traditional Texas Chili. All beef chili (no beans). We use our prime brisket in our chili with rehydrated red chiles, and our house made chili paste. Served with Shredded Cheddar, Sour cream and diced white onions on the side.
Turk Sal WRAP
Sausage Tater Bowl
Sauces
OG SWAG
OG Snap Back
Snap Back Hat with Old Gold Badge embroidered patch work. One Size
Enamel Pins
Old Gold Enamel Pins. Please select which pin you'd like! Bessie, Old Gold, or Texas in Indy!
Old Gold Black Bandana
One Size 20 x 20 inches . Screen Printed on a cotton bandana by Fine Southern Gentlemen in Austin,Texas.
Old Gold Gold Bandana
One Size 20 x 20 inches . Screen Printed on a cotton bandana by Fine Southern Gentlemen in Austin,Texas.
Grey Crew Neck
Bella + Canvas Crew neck soft like your favorite sweatpants. Cozy Crewneck. Supporting your local graphic designer, print shop, and food trailer! Unisex. Will shrink a little bit in the dryer but not drastically.
Black Crew Neck
Bella + Canvas Crew neck soft like your favorite sweatpants. Cozy Crewneck. Supporting your local graphic designer, print shop, and food trailer! Unisex. Will shrink a little bit in the dryer but not drastically.
Old Gold T- shirts
Screen printed by Rivet Designed by Drew Lakin. Unisex sizing on Bella + Canvas SOLD OUT MEDIUM Sizes: Small, Large, XL, XXL, XXXL PLEASE NOTE WHAT SIZE YOU NEED!
Whole Meats
Whole Prime Brisket
MUST BE ORDERED 48 HOURS in ADVANCE. Briskets range from 4-6LBS. If you need it sliced , please specify in the notes, otherwise will be served whole.
Whole Pork Butt
MUST BE ORDERED 48 HOURS in ADVANCE. We need time to prepare and smoke these! We can pull the pork butt for you, or you can take it whole. Usually weighs about 3-5LBS
Whole Turkey Breast
MUST BE ORDERED 48 HOURS in ADVANCE. Please specify if you need this sliced, otherwise it will be kept whole in foil. Usually weighs about 3LBS.
Whole Rack of Ribs
MUST BE ORDERED 48 HOURS in ADVANCE. We need time to prepare and smoke these! We will keep the ribs whole unless specified in the notes to cut them.
Gallon Sides
Gift Certificates
$25 Gift Certificate
Give the gift of BBQ! We recommend a $25 gift certificate for one person to cover a splurge meal!
$50 Gift Certificate
Give the gift of BBQ! We recommend $50 for 2 people or a couple trips for one for your favorite bbq!
$100 Gift Certificate
Give the gift of BBQ! Spoil your family with $100 Gift Certificate to the best bbq in Indy!
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Old Gold Barbecue is a food trailer parked at Metazoa Brewing Company serving traditional Central Texas barbecue. We offer a full selection of traditional Texas-style slow-smoked meats and sides. We smoke our meats low and slow on an all wood fire barbecue pit for 14-16 hours. Open Thursday - Sunday 11am til 8pm or sold out. Due to COVID-19 we are accepting walk up guests, online orders, call aheads, and delivery through doordash.
140 S. College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202