Barbeque
Food Trucks

Old Gold Barbecue

149 Reviews

$$

140 S. College Ave

Indianapolis, IN 46202

Meats by the 1/2 LB

We recommend a 1/2LB per person for the average eater! Served with White Bread, Pickles, Onions, Jalapenos, and BBQ Sauce.
Fatty Brisket

Fatty Brisket

$15.00

Sliced Prime Brisket smoked for 12-16 hours on an all wood fire. We recommend a 1/2LB per person for the average eater! Served with White Bread, Pickles, Onions, Jalapenos, and BBQ Sauce.

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$10.00

Pulled Pork shoulder. Smoked on an all wood fire for 8-10 hours. We recommend a 1/2LB per person for the average eater! Served with White Bread, Pickles, Onions, Jalapenos, and BBQ Sauce.

Turkey

Turkey

$10.00

Sliced Turkey Breast that is brined and smoked for 4 hours on an all wood fire. We recommend a 1/2LB per person for the average eater! Served with White Bread, Pickles, Onions, Jalapenos, and our Liquid Gold Sauce.

Sandwiches

Served on a toasted Amelias Pullman bun with a Bag o' chips, pickles, white onion, jalapeños and BBQ Sauce on the side.
Brisket

Brisket

$16.00

1/3 of a LB of Chopped Prime Brisket mixed with barbecue sauce served on a toasted Amelia's Pullman bun. Pickles, white onion, and jalapenos are on the side. Served with a bag of chips or you can upgrade to a different side!

Turkey

Turkey

$11.00

a 1/3 of a LB of Sliced Smoked Turkey Breast served on a toasted Amelia's Pullman bun. Pickles, white onion, and jalapenos are on the side. Served with a bag of chips or you can upgrade to a different side!

Pork

Pork

$11.00

1/3 of a LB of Pulled Pork served on a toasted Amelia's Pullman bun. Pickles, white onion, and jalapenos are on the side. Served with a bag of chips or you can upgrade to a different side!

Sandwich ONLY

$11.00+

Sides

Classic Sides to pair with any of your meats! All of our sides except for our Green Chile Mac n' Cheese is gluten free!
POTATO SAL

POTATO SAL

$4.00+

Boiled potatoes dressed with mayo, mustard, parsley, celery seed, seasonings, and pickle juice.

BEANS

BEANS

$4.00+

Pinto Beans we soak for 24 hours and simmer with seasonings, green chiles, tomatoes, tomato paste and a little bit of chopped brisket. Similar to chili, a savory side.

MAC

MAC

$4.00+

Our most popular side! Creamy Mac n' cheese with green chiles. Green chiles are not spicy, but add a nice southwestern flavor.

CORN

CORN

$4.00+

Sweet Corn cooked with butter, smoked southwestern seasonings. Topped with a lime crema and cilantro

Specials

BRIZ Bowl

BRIZ Bowl

$16.00

Mashed Potatoes topped with green chile queso, chopped prime brisket, and shredded cheddar cheese. Choose to have it as is, or add a scoop of corn for $1.00

Chili / Stew

Chili / Stew

$600.00+

Traditional Texas Chili. All beef chili (no beans). We use our prime brisket in our chili with rehydrated red chiles, and our house made chili paste. Served with Shredded Cheddar, Sour cream and diced white onions on the side.

Turk Sal WRAP

$8.00

Sausage Tater Bowl

$11.00

Pulled pork slid

$15.00

Sausage sandwich

$8.00

Colorado wrap

$13.00

Steak taco

$16.00

Sauces

Hoosier Heat

$0.25

Pint Red Sauce

$8.00

Quart Red Sauce

$16.00

Pint Gold Sauce

$8.00

Quart Gold Sauce

$16.00

Extra Side Sauce

$0.25

Extras

Bag of Fritos

$1.00

Bag of Kettle Chips

$1.50

Hawaiian Bun/ tort

$2.00

OG SWAG

OG Snap Back

OG Snap Back

$20.00Out of stock

Snap Back Hat with Old Gold Badge embroidered patch work. One Size

Enamel Pins

Enamel Pins

$5.00

Old Gold Enamel Pins. Please select which pin you'd like! Bessie, Old Gold, or Texas in Indy!

Old Gold Black Bandana

Old Gold Black Bandana

$12.00Out of stock

One Size 20 x 20 inches . Screen Printed on a cotton bandana by Fine Southern Gentlemen in Austin,Texas.

Old Gold Gold Bandana

Old Gold Gold Bandana

$12.00Out of stock

One Size 20 x 20 inches . Screen Printed on a cotton bandana by Fine Southern Gentlemen in Austin,Texas.

Grey Crew Neck

Grey Crew Neck

$40.00Out of stock

Bella + Canvas Crew neck soft like your favorite sweatpants. Cozy Crewneck. Supporting your local graphic designer, print shop, and food trailer! Unisex. Will shrink a little bit in the dryer but not drastically.

Black Crew Neck

Black Crew Neck

$40.00Out of stock

Bella + Canvas Crew neck soft like your favorite sweatpants. Cozy Crewneck. Supporting your local graphic designer, print shop, and food trailer! Unisex. Will shrink a little bit in the dryer but not drastically.

Old Gold T- shirts

Old Gold T- shirts

$25.00

Screen printed by Rivet Designed by Drew Lakin. Unisex sizing on Bella + Canvas SOLD OUT MEDIUM Sizes: Small, Large, XL, XXL, XXXL PLEASE NOTE WHAT SIZE YOU NEED!

Whole Meats

Whole Prime Brisket

Whole Prime Brisket

$150.00

MUST BE ORDERED 48 HOURS in ADVANCE. Briskets range from 4-6LBS. If you need it sliced , please specify in the notes, otherwise will be served whole.

Whole Pork Butt

Whole Pork Butt

$72.00

MUST BE ORDERED 48 HOURS in ADVANCE. We need time to prepare and smoke these! We can pull the pork butt for you, or you can take it whole. Usually weighs about 3-5LBS

Whole Turkey Breast

$60.00

MUST BE ORDERED 48 HOURS in ADVANCE. Please specify if you need this sliced, otherwise it will be kept whole in foil. Usually weighs about 3LBS.

Whole Rack of Ribs

Whole Rack of Ribs

$55.00

MUST BE ORDERED 48 HOURS in ADVANCE. We need time to prepare and smoke these! We will keep the ribs whole unless specified in the notes to cut them.

Gallon Sides

Gallon Mac

$48.00

Gallon Corn

$48.00

Gallon Slaw

$36.00

Gallon Beans

$36.00

Gallon P Salad

$36.00

Gift Certificates

$25 Gift Certificate

$25 Gift Certificate

$25.00

Give the gift of BBQ! We recommend a $25 gift certificate for one person to cover a splurge meal!

$50 Gift Certificate

$50 Gift Certificate

$50.00

Give the gift of BBQ! We recommend $50 for 2 people or a couple trips for one for your favorite bbq!

$100 Gift Certificate

$100 Gift Certificate

$100.00

Give the gift of BBQ! Spoil your family with $100 Gift Certificate to the best bbq in Indy!

Bottled Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.00

Mexican Coca Cola

$2.50

Glass Bottle Coca Cola from Mexico made without high fructose corn syrup and uses REAL cane sugar! The BEST type of Coca Cola.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Restaurant info

Old Gold Barbecue is a food trailer parked at Metazoa Brewing Company serving traditional Central Texas barbecue. We offer a full selection of traditional Texas-style slow-smoked meats and sides. We smoke our meats low and slow on an all wood fire barbecue pit for 14-16 hours. Open Thursday - Sunday 11am til 8pm or sold out. Due to COVID-19 we are accepting walk up guests, online orders, call aheads, and delivery through doordash.

Website

Location

140 S. College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202

Directions

