Old Greg's Pizza

3620 NE 2nd Avenue

Miami, FL 33137

Popular Items

square pies [choose your fighter]
round pies [choose your fighter]
cr8zy gr3g's

snackies + salads

football sunday fuel: : $10 polenta-crusted chicken wings!

football sunday fuel: : $10 polenta-crusted chicken wings!

$10.00

sunday football fuel: 1 lb. polenta-crusted wings (served naked 'n crispy) served with pickled celery, blue cheese + buffalo sauce $10, all day long!

cr8zy gr3g's

cr8zy gr3g's

$10.00

breadsticks, garlic, a little more garlic on top. served with garlic butter & marinara

meatballs

meatballs

$16.00Out of stock

tomato, ricotta, basil, parm + served w/ old greg's freshly-baked country bread

local greens salad

local greens salad

$16.00Out of stock

french farms mixed greens, shallots, baby tomatoes, fennel, capers, breadcrumbs, wishbone, parm pro move: add the crispy chicken cutlet! *please note: photo may vary from description due to rotating veggie allocations from local farmers

caesar salad

caesar salad

$15.00

romaine, bread crumbs, pickled banana peppers, parm pro move: add the crispy chicken cutlet!

hoagies

loaded cutlet [𝒏𝒆𝒘 𝒍𝒊𝒎𝒊𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒓𝒆𝒍𝒆𝒂𝒔𝒆]

loaded cutlet [𝒏𝒆𝒘 𝒍𝒊𝒎𝒊𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒓𝒆𝒍𝒆𝒂𝒔𝒆]

$19.00

calabrian chili aioli, crispy chicken cutlets, lady edison extra-fancy country ham, burrata, french farms arugula, parm

calabrese sausage hoagie [𝒏𝒆𝒘 𝒍𝒊𝒎𝒊𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒓𝒆𝒍𝒆𝒂𝒔𝒆]

calabrese sausage hoagie [𝒏𝒆𝒘 𝒍𝒊𝒎𝒊𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒓𝒆𝒍𝒆𝒂𝒔𝒆]

$19.00

calabrese proper sausages, peppers, onions, dijon, pecorino

italian [𝒏𝒆𝒘 𝒍𝒊𝒎𝒊𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒓𝒆𝒍𝒆𝒂𝒔𝒆]

italian [𝒏𝒆𝒘 𝒍𝒊𝒎𝒊𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒓𝒆𝒍𝒆𝒂𝒔𝒆]

$18.00

sweet soppresatta, hot coppa, mortadella, provolone, shredduce, red onion, banana peppers, wishbone *mortadella has pistachios

chicken parm

chicken parm

$16.00Out of stock

tomato, mozzarella, crispy chicken cutlets, parm

chicken caesar

chicken caesar

$16.00

crispy chicken cutlets, romaine, pickled banana peppers, parm

18” round pies

+𝖈𝖍𝖊𝖊𝖘𝖊: tomato, mozzarella, parm +𝖔.𝖌. 𝖗𝖔𝖓𝖎: tomato, pepperoni, mozzarella, pepperoni, hot honey, pecorino +𝖘𝖍𝖗𝖔𝖔𝖒𝖟: mushroom crema, mozzarella, ricotta, maitake & oyster mushrooms, wild ramp salsa verde, pecorino +𝖛𝖊𝖌𝖌𝖎𝖊 𝖘𝖚𝖕𝖗𝖊𝖒𝖊: tomato, mozzarella, maitake & oyster mushrooms, red onions, green bell peppers, olives, pickled banana peppers, parm +*𝖛𝖊𝖌𝖆𝖓* (𝖘𝖚𝖕𝖗𝖊𝖒𝖊): tomato, maitake & oyster mushrooms, red onions, green bell peppers, olives, pickled banana peppers+ +𝖆𝖒𝖆𝖙𝖗𝖎𝖈𝖎𝖆𝖓𝖆 - spicy red sauce, mozzarella, guanciale, red onions, pecorino +𝖑𝖔𝖈𝖆𝖑 𝔃𝖚𝓴𝖊𝔃: french farms zucchini, mozzarella, ricotta, burrata, french farms arugula, parm +𝖑𝖆𝖒𝖇 𝖘𝖆𝖚𝖘𝖆𝖌𝖊: tahini mornay, mozzarella, proper sausage's lamb, red onions, parsley, mint, garlicky yogurt, espelette, lemon zest, pecorino + 𝖇𝖚𝖋𝖋𝖆𝖑𝖔 𝖈𝖍𝖎𝖈𝓴𝖊𝖓 pulled chixx, calabrian buffalo, blue cheese, pickled banana peppers, onion, pickled celery, cave-a
round pies [choose your fighter]

round pies [choose your fighter]

$24.00

+ 𝖈𝖍𝖊𝖊𝖘𝖊: tomato, mozzarella, parm +𝖔.𝖌. 𝖗𝖔𝖓𝖎: tomato, mozzarella, pepperoni, hot honey, pecorino + 𝖘𝖍𝖗𝖔𝖔𝖒𝖟: mushroom crema, mozzarella, ricotta, maitake & oyster mushrooms, wild ramp salsa verde, pecorino + 𝖛𝖊𝖌𝖌𝖎𝖊 𝖘𝖚𝖕𝖗𝖊𝖒𝖊: tomato, mozzarella, maitake & oyster mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers, olives, pickled banana peppers, parm + *𝖛𝖊𝖌𝖆𝖓* (𝖘𝖚𝖕𝖗𝖊𝖒𝖊): tomato, maitake & oyster shrooms, onions, green bell peppers, olives, pickled banana peppers + 𝖆𝖒𝖆𝖙𝖗𝖎𝖈𝖎𝖆𝖓𝖆 - spicy red sauce, mozzarella, guanciale, onions, pecorino + 𝖑𝖔𝖈𝖆𝖑 𝖟𝖚𝓴𝖊𝖘: french farms zucchini, mozzarella, ricotta, burrata, french farms arugula, parm + 𝖑𝖆𝖒𝖇 𝖘𝖆𝖚𝖘𝖆𝖌𝖊: tahini mornay, mozzarella, proper sausages lamb, red onions, parsley, mint, garlicky yogurt, espelette, lemon zest, pecorino + 𝖇𝖚𝖋𝖋𝖆𝖑𝖔 𝖈𝖍𝖎𝖈𝓴𝖊𝖓 pulled chixx, calabrian buffalo, blue cheese, pickled banana peppers, onion, pickled celery, cave-aged cheddar

square pies

+ 𝖈𝖍𝖊𝖊𝖘𝖊: tomato, mozzarella, parm +𝖔.𝖌. 𝖗𝖔𝖓𝖎: tomato, mozzarella, pepperoni, hot honey, pecorino + 𝖘𝖍𝖗𝖔𝖔𝖒𝖟: mushroom crema, mozzarella, ricotta, maitake & oyster mushrooms, wild ramp salsa verde, pecorino + 𝖛𝖊𝖌𝖌𝖎𝖊 𝖘𝖚𝖕𝖗𝖊𝖒𝖊: tomato, mozzarella, maitake & oyster mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers, olives, pickled banana peppers, parm + *𝖛𝖊𝖌𝖆𝖓* (𝖘𝖚𝖕𝖗𝖊𝖒𝖊): tomato, maitake & oyster shrooms, onions, green bell peppers, olives, pickled banana peppers + 𝖆𝖒𝖆𝖙𝖗𝖎𝖈𝖎𝖆𝖓𝖆 - spicy red sauce, mozzarella, guanciale, onions, pecorino + 𝖑𝖔𝖈𝖆𝖑 𝖟𝖚𝓴𝖊𝖘: french farms zucchini, mozzarella, ricotta, burrata, french farms arugula, parm + 𝖑𝖆𝖒𝖇 𝖘𝖆𝖚𝖘𝖆𝖌𝖊: tahini mornay, mozzarella, proper sausages lamb, red onions, parsley, mint, garlicky yogurt, espelette, lemon zest, pecorino + 𝖇𝖚𝖋𝖋𝖆𝖑𝖔 𝖈𝖍𝖎𝖈𝓴𝖊𝖓 pulled chixx, calabrian buffalo, blue cheese, pickled banana peppers, onion, pickled celery, cave-aged cheddar
square pies [choose your fighter]

square pies [choose your fighter]

$26.00

+ 𝖈𝖍𝖊𝖊𝖘𝖊: tomato, mozzarella, parm +𝖔.𝖌. 𝖗𝖔𝖓𝖎: tomato, mozzarella, pepperoni, hot honey, pecorino + 𝖘𝖍𝖗𝖔𝖔𝖒𝖟: mushroom crema, mozzarella, ricotta, maitake & oyster mushrooms, wild ramp salsa verde, pecorino + 𝖛𝖊𝖌𝖌𝖎𝖊 𝖘𝖚𝖕𝖗𝖊𝖒𝖊: tomato, mozzarella, maitake & oyster mushrooms, red onions, green bell peppers, olives, pickled banana peppers, parm + *𝖛𝖊𝖌𝖆𝖓* (𝖘𝖚𝖕𝖗𝖊𝖒𝖊): tomato, maitake & oyster mushrooms, red onions, green bell peppers, olives, pickled banana peppers + 𝖆𝖒𝖆𝖙𝖗𝖎𝖈𝖎𝖆𝖓𝖆 - spicy red sauce, mozzarella, guanciale, red onions, pecorino + 𝖑𝖔𝖈𝖆𝖑 𝔃𝖚𝓴𝖊𝖘: french farms zucchini, mozzarella, ricotta, burrata, french farms arugula, parm + 𝖑𝖆𝖒𝖇 𝖘𝖆𝖚𝖘𝖆𝖌𝖊: tahini mornay, mozzarella, proper sausages' lamb, red onions, parsley, mint, garlicky yogurt, espelette, lemon zest, pecorino + 𝖇𝖚𝖋𝖋𝖆𝖑𝖔 𝖈𝖍𝖎𝖈𝓴𝖊𝖓 pulled chixx, calabrian buffalo, blue cheese, pickled banana peppers, onion, pickled celery, cave-aged che

dessert

:::cannoli has entered the chat:::

:::cannoli has entered the chat:::

$12.00Out of stock

three cannoli per order. one of each flavor bc u deserve all the good things. from left to right: lemon ricotta, sicilian pistachio & tiramisu (greg's fave!) **temporarily out of pistachio </3**

gr3g's leches

gr3g's leches

$10.00Out of stock

olive oil cake, stracciatella, sicilian pistachio, fennel pollen please note: it's more savory than sweet!

oatmeal choco chip cookie

oatmeal choco chip cookie

$4.00

baked fresh daily

pumpkin pie bomboloni

pumpkin pie bomboloni

$5.00

pumpkin pie custard, molasses marshmallow, candied pepitas

red wine / 𝟮𝟱% 𝒐𝒇𝒇 𝒂𝒍𝒍 𝒕𝒂𝒌𝒆𝒐𝒖𝒕 𝒘𝒊𝒏𝒆!

25% off all takeout orders! need a rec? we've got you! shoot us a text 1-866-OLD-GREG. our ever-changing selection of biodynamic, natural & low-intervention new-wave wines that are just as eclectic as our playlists.
luigi giordano dolcetto d'alba 2020

luigi giordano dolcetto d'alba 2020

$34.00

origin: piedmont, italy grape: 100% dolcettto smells like: brushwood, juicy berries. tastes like: mint, earthy, black currants tasting notes: dry 'n medium-bodied. brilliant acidity. smooth finish. an earthy funkiness elevates this fun italian table wine.

luigi oddero barolo convento 2016

luigi oddero barolo convento 2016

$74.00

region: piedmont, italy grape: nebbiolo tasting notes: elegant and medium-bodied. bright, mineral core. juicy af. firm acidity. smells like: minty. raspberries,. red plums. a little clove. milled coffee bean. stripped bark. sweet orange peel, pungent roses, and candied strawberry arrive tardy to the nose party. tastes like: red apple, cherries, cranberry, black tea. drink now through 2030.

santa giustina bonarda croatina 2019

santa giustina bonarda croatina 2019

$28.00

region: emilia-romagna, italy grape: croatina viticulture: organic tastes like: red currants, raspberries, plums

pierre olivier bonhomme "in côt we trust" touraine rouge 2019

$44.00

Pierre-Olivier Bonhomme's "In Cot We Trust" is one of the most vibrant, fascinating and delicious Malbecs of the Loire! From a single parcel called "les Automnes" with 45 year-old vines on clay/limestone soils, 2 week whole-cluster maceration, fermentation and aging for 18 months in 500L demi-muids, zero or minimal added SO2. 2019 is another great vintage for this soulful wine! (Please decant or open a few hours in advance) The wine shows an opaque dark red color and complex aromas of ripe blackberry and plum, violet, earth, roast meat, citrus peel and mint, very changeable and bright. The palate is fresh and bright with cool acidity under dense stony black fruits, plum skin and lighter berry fruits, menthol and stone that linger in the long finish. Fascinating now, this should be very interesting in 5 to 10 years. Highly recommended for lovers of natural wine, serve cool.

marcel richaud terres d'aigles côtes-du-rhône 2019

marcel richaud terres d'aigles côtes-du-rhône 2019

$43.00

grapes: côtes-du-rhône 40% grenache noir, 25% syrah, 20% carignan, 10% mourvèdre, 5% counoise tasting notes: fresh and fruity. spicy, ripe & peppery.

evesham wood pinot noir 2021

evesham wood pinot noir 2021

$43.00
matthieu barret "petit ours" côtes du rhône syrah 2020

matthieu barret "petit ours" côtes du rhône syrah 2020

$43.00Out of stock

region: côtes-du-rhône, france grape: 100% syrah viticulture: organic, biodynamic rating: 91 james suckling tasting notes: medium-body, dry smells like: fresh berries & currants, lavender, black pepper-jerky tastes like: juicy black cherries, black pepper

white wine / 𝟮𝟱% 𝒐𝒇𝒇 𝒂𝒍𝒍 𝒕𝒂𝒌𝒆𝒐𝒖𝒕 𝒘𝒊𝒏𝒆!

25% off all takeout orders! need a rec? we've got you! shoot us a text 1-866-OLD-GREG. our ever-changing selection of biodynamic, natural & low-intervention new-wave wines that are just as eclectic as our playlists.
acid test - the "anti chardonnay" chardonnay

acid test - the "anti chardonnay" chardonnay

$28.00

origin: pfalz, germany // grape: 90% chardonnay 10% riesling // vintage: 2021

meinklang - burgenland white

meinklang - burgenland white

$28.00

origin: burgenland, austria // grape varietal: 50% gruner veltliner, 40% welschriesling, 10% muscat // vintage: 2021

la selva - sangiovese bianco

la selva - sangiovese bianco

$46.00

origin: tuscany, italy // grape: sangiovese // vintage: 2020

domaine philippe gilbert - menetou - salon

domaine philippe gilbert - menetou - salon

$44.00

origin: menetou-salon, loire valley, france // grape: 100% sauvignon blanc // vintage: 2019

alta alella pansa blanca 2021

alta alella pansa blanca 2021

$42.00

origin: penedes, spain grapes: 100% pansa blanca (xarel-lo) viticulture: organic, biodynamic body: light. fresh. versatile. crispy. smells like: apples, pears, green almonds, fennel, ripe lemons tastes like: ripe white melons

vignerons ardechois - uvica - côtes du rhône blanc

vignerons ardechois - uvica - côtes du rhône blanc

$31.00

Blend: 80% Grenache Blanc, 15% Viognier, 5% Marsanne // vintage:2019 The vineyard is located on the terraces overlooking the village of Bourg Saint Andeol and the Rhone Valley. The young vines, 15 years old on average, are grown in clay-limestone slopes and deliver low yields (45Hl/Ha). This cuvee is mainly crafted from Grenache Blanc but also Viognier and a hint of Marsanne. Pale yellow color with green shades. This is surprisingly light on its feet and refreshing. Delicate notes of white flowers, jasmine, citrus (lemon, tangerine) on the nose. Light, round and fruity on the palate with notes of apple, white peach and mineral finish.

populis - wabi sabi

populis - wabi sabi

$36.00

Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Colombard, Pinot Blanc, Muscat vintage: 2021 Slightly cloudly in the glass and medium bodied. Citrusy on the nose. Tastes like white Haribo gummy bears, greek yogurt, and sweet Mandarin oranges squeezed with tart lemon juice

sergio drago "catarratto"

sergio drago "catarratto"

$39.00

A radiant take on Catarratto, a grape native to Sicily. 100% Sicilian gold! Catarratto, “a never predictable or banal grape known for its aromatic charms” in the words of Sergio, yields here a delicate wine of incredible drinkability. Light to medium-bodied white with ample complexity. Baked fruit and nutty aromatics accompanied by nice soft honey tones. Much fresher on the palate, with flavors of lemon curd and basil. A hearty wine that’s nice tempered by the acidity and remains fresh. vintage: 2021

skin-contact wine / 𝟮𝟱% 𝒐𝒇𝒇 𝒂𝒍𝒍 𝒕𝒂𝒌𝒆𝒐𝒖𝒕 𝒘𝒊𝒏𝒆!

25% off all takeout orders! need a rec? we've got you! shoot us a text 1-866-OLD-GREG. our ever-changing selection of biodynamic, natural & low-intervention new-wave wines that are just as eclectic as our playlists.
ignios - marmajuelo

ignios - marmajuelo

$68.00

origin: ycoden-daute-isora, canary islands, spain // grape: marmajuelo // style: white //vintage:2018

maturana - parellon - semillon

maturana - parellon - semillon

$43.00

origin: colchagua valley, chile // grape: semillón // style: white // vintage:2020

dolores cabrera - la araucaria

dolores cabrera - la araucaria

$42.00

origin: canary islands, spain // vintage:2021

menat - ji jian - gaglioppo

menat - ji jian - gaglioppo

$64.00

origin: calabria, italy // grape: gaglioppo // style: rosé wine // vintage:2019

folias de baco - curtido branco

folias de baco - curtido branco

$42.00

origin: douro, portugal // grape: muscat blanc à petits grains // style: orange // vintage:2021

florian mathieu - la nature au-dessus

$36.00Out of stock

domaine einhart - puls'art - gewurtzraminer

$58.00

grape: 100% gewurtzraminer

sparkling wine / 𝟮𝟱% 𝒐𝒇𝒇 𝒂𝒍𝒍 𝒕𝒂𝒌𝒆𝒐𝒖𝒕 𝒘𝒊𝒏𝒆!

25% off all takeout orders! need a rec? we've got you! shoot us a text 1-866-OLD-GREG. our ever-changing selection of biodynamic, natural & low-intervention new-wave wines that are just as eclectic as our playlists.
cleto chiarli - lambrusco di sorbara

cleto chiarli - lambrusco di sorbara

$28.00

origin: emilia-romagna, italy // grape: the ancient lambrusco di sorbara // style: sparkling red wine

azimut - cava

azimut - cava

$28.00

origin: alt penedès, catalunya, spain // grape varietals: macabeo, xarel-lo, parellada // style: cava // NV

lindenlaub - tu bois quoi la rose

lindenlaub - tu bois quoi la rose

$50.00

domaine de belliviere - myriade de bulles

$50.00

lelarge-pugeot - premier cru - chamagne

$92.00

beer

new zealand style pilsner - crooked stave - denver, co

new zealand style pilsner - crooked stave - denver, co

$16.00+

A twist on a classic German-style, this Pilsner is brewed and lightly dry-hopped with the citrusy/tropical hops from New Zealand. Hand-selected by our very own brew team each year. Clean and crisp, yet expressive and unique. 12 oz - 6.2% ABV

german style pilsner - upland - champagne velvet - bloomington

german style pilsner - upland - champagne velvet - bloomington

$12.00+Out of stock

Champagne Velvet has a refreshingly light pilsner body with some sweet complexities given off by the corn malt used in this recipe, making this the perfect lager. It’s smooth and light, but still full of flavor, the perfect everyday beer for craft beer drinkers and a step up for domestic drinkers. 5.5% ABV 12 oz

classic lager - captain lawrence - elmsford, ny

classic lager - captain lawrence - elmsford, ny

$18.00+

Unhoppy beer flavored beer! Crisp, delicate, and refreshing. 4.2% ABV 16 oz

hazy ipa - bound by time - edmund's oast - charleston, sc

hazy ipa - bound by time - edmund's oast - charleston, sc

$22.00+

This oat-infused olfactory explosion of a beer bursts at the seams with aromas of freshly cut cantaloupe and naval orange. 7% ABV 16oz

untitled art - guava & prickly pear hard seltzer

$18.00+

Wisconsin- Hard Seltzer- 5.0% ABV. Hard Seltzer made with Guava Puree, Passionfruit Concentrate and all natural ingredients. Real and Natural real fruit puree and concentrate.

beverages

mexican coke

mexican coke

$4.00
diet coke (can)

diet coke (can)

$3.00
san pellegrino sparkling h2o (750 ml)

san pellegrino sparkling h2o (750 ml)

$7.00
aqua panna still water (500ml)

aqua panna still water (500ml)

$6.00

sauces ‘n stuff

blue cheese sauce (4 oz)

$2.00

all sauces + dressings are made in-house with lots of lovin'.

buffalo sauce (4 oz)

$2.00

all sauces, dressings & pickles are made in-house with lots of lovin'.

caesar dressing (4 oz)

$2.00

all sauces + dressings are made in-house with lots of lovin'.

fresh burrata (4 oz)

$5.50

grated parm side (2 oz)

$2.00

parmigiano reggiano is grated fresh, daily.

marinara sauce side (4 oz)

$2.00

pickled banana peppers side (2 oz)

$2.00

all sauces, dressings & pickles are made in-house with lots of lovin'.

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Old Greg's Pizza is a neighborhood pizzeria with funky, swamp vibes, and an eclectic playlist with ever-changing biodynamic and natural wine selections that will make you down with O.G.P. ...yeah you know me!

3620 NE 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33137

