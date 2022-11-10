Old Greg's Pizza

pierre olivier bonhomme "in côt we trust" touraine rouge 2019

$44.00

Pierre-Olivier Bonhomme's "In Cot We Trust" is one of the most vibrant, fascinating and delicious Malbecs of the Loire! From a single parcel called "les Automnes" with 45 year-old vines on clay/limestone soils, 2 week whole-cluster maceration, fermentation and aging for 18 months in 500L demi-muids, zero or minimal added SO2. 2019 is another great vintage for this soulful wine! (Please decant or open a few hours in advance) The wine shows an opaque dark red color and complex aromas of ripe blackberry and plum, violet, earth, roast meat, citrus peel and mint, very changeable and bright. The palate is fresh and bright with cool acidity under dense stony black fruits, plum skin and lighter berry fruits, menthol and stone that linger in the long finish. Fascinating now, this should be very interesting in 5 to 10 years. Highly recommended for lovers of natural wine, serve cool.