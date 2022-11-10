Old Greg's Pizza
snackies + salads
football sunday fuel: : $10 polenta-crusted chicken wings!
sunday football fuel: 1 lb. polenta-crusted wings (served naked 'n crispy) served with pickled celery, blue cheese + buffalo sauce $10, all day long!
cr8zy gr3g's
breadsticks, garlic, a little more garlic on top. served with garlic butter & marinara
meatballs
tomato, ricotta, basil, parm + served w/ old greg's freshly-baked country bread
local greens salad
french farms mixed greens, shallots, baby tomatoes, fennel, capers, breadcrumbs, wishbone, parm pro move: add the crispy chicken cutlet! *please note: photo may vary from description due to rotating veggie allocations from local farmers
caesar salad
romaine, bread crumbs, pickled banana peppers, parm pro move: add the crispy chicken cutlet!
hoagies
loaded cutlet [𝒏𝒆𝒘 𝒍𝒊𝒎𝒊𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒓𝒆𝒍𝒆𝒂𝒔𝒆]
calabrian chili aioli, crispy chicken cutlets, lady edison extra-fancy country ham, burrata, french farms arugula, parm
calabrese sausage hoagie [𝒏𝒆𝒘 𝒍𝒊𝒎𝒊𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒓𝒆𝒍𝒆𝒂𝒔𝒆]
calabrese proper sausages, peppers, onions, dijon, pecorino
italian [𝒏𝒆𝒘 𝒍𝒊𝒎𝒊𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒓𝒆𝒍𝒆𝒂𝒔𝒆]
sweet soppresatta, hot coppa, mortadella, provolone, shredduce, red onion, banana peppers, wishbone *mortadella has pistachios
chicken parm
tomato, mozzarella, crispy chicken cutlets, parm
chicken caesar
crispy chicken cutlets, romaine, pickled banana peppers, parm
18” round pies
round pies [choose your fighter]
+ 𝖈𝖍𝖊𝖊𝖘𝖊: tomato, mozzarella, parm +𝖔.𝖌. 𝖗𝖔𝖓𝖎: tomato, mozzarella, pepperoni, hot honey, pecorino + 𝖘𝖍𝖗𝖔𝖔𝖒𝖟: mushroom crema, mozzarella, ricotta, maitake & oyster mushrooms, wild ramp salsa verde, pecorino + 𝖛𝖊𝖌𝖌𝖎𝖊 𝖘𝖚𝖕𝖗𝖊𝖒𝖊: tomato, mozzarella, maitake & oyster mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers, olives, pickled banana peppers, parm + *𝖛𝖊𝖌𝖆𝖓* (𝖘𝖚𝖕𝖗𝖊𝖒𝖊): tomato, maitake & oyster shrooms, onions, green bell peppers, olives, pickled banana peppers + 𝖆𝖒𝖆𝖙𝖗𝖎𝖈𝖎𝖆𝖓𝖆 - spicy red sauce, mozzarella, guanciale, onions, pecorino + 𝖑𝖔𝖈𝖆𝖑 𝖟𝖚𝓴𝖊𝖘: french farms zucchini, mozzarella, ricotta, burrata, french farms arugula, parm + 𝖑𝖆𝖒𝖇 𝖘𝖆𝖚𝖘𝖆𝖌𝖊: tahini mornay, mozzarella, proper sausages lamb, red onions, parsley, mint, garlicky yogurt, espelette, lemon zest, pecorino + 𝖇𝖚𝖋𝖋𝖆𝖑𝖔 𝖈𝖍𝖎𝖈𝓴𝖊𝖓 pulled chixx, calabrian buffalo, blue cheese, pickled banana peppers, onion, pickled celery, cave-aged cheddar
square pies
square pies [choose your fighter]
+ 𝖈𝖍𝖊𝖊𝖘𝖊: tomato, mozzarella, parm +𝖔.𝖌. 𝖗𝖔𝖓𝖎: tomato, mozzarella, pepperoni, hot honey, pecorino + 𝖘𝖍𝖗𝖔𝖔𝖒𝖟: mushroom crema, mozzarella, ricotta, maitake & oyster mushrooms, wild ramp salsa verde, pecorino + 𝖛𝖊𝖌𝖌𝖎𝖊 𝖘𝖚𝖕𝖗𝖊𝖒𝖊: tomato, mozzarella, maitake & oyster mushrooms, red onions, green bell peppers, olives, pickled banana peppers, parm + *𝖛𝖊𝖌𝖆𝖓* (𝖘𝖚𝖕𝖗𝖊𝖒𝖊): tomato, maitake & oyster mushrooms, red onions, green bell peppers, olives, pickled banana peppers + 𝖆𝖒𝖆𝖙𝖗𝖎𝖈𝖎𝖆𝖓𝖆 - spicy red sauce, mozzarella, guanciale, red onions, pecorino + 𝖑𝖔𝖈𝖆𝖑 𝔃𝖚𝓴𝖊𝖘: french farms zucchini, mozzarella, ricotta, burrata, french farms arugula, parm + 𝖑𝖆𝖒𝖇 𝖘𝖆𝖚𝖘𝖆𝖌𝖊: tahini mornay, mozzarella, proper sausages' lamb, red onions, parsley, mint, garlicky yogurt, espelette, lemon zest, pecorino + 𝖇𝖚𝖋𝖋𝖆𝖑𝖔 𝖈𝖍𝖎𝖈𝓴𝖊𝖓 pulled chixx, calabrian buffalo, blue cheese, pickled banana peppers, onion, pickled celery, cave-aged che
dessert
:::cannoli has entered the chat:::
three cannoli per order. one of each flavor bc u deserve all the good things. from left to right: lemon ricotta, sicilian pistachio & tiramisu (greg's fave!) **temporarily out of pistachio </3**
gr3g's leches
olive oil cake, stracciatella, sicilian pistachio, fennel pollen please note: it's more savory than sweet!
oatmeal choco chip cookie
baked fresh daily
pumpkin pie bomboloni
pumpkin pie custard, molasses marshmallow, candied pepitas
red wine / 𝟮𝟱% 𝒐𝒇𝒇 𝒂𝒍𝒍 𝒕𝒂𝒌𝒆𝒐𝒖𝒕 𝒘𝒊𝒏𝒆!
luigi giordano dolcetto d'alba 2020
origin: piedmont, italy grape: 100% dolcettto smells like: brushwood, juicy berries. tastes like: mint, earthy, black currants tasting notes: dry 'n medium-bodied. brilliant acidity. smooth finish. an earthy funkiness elevates this fun italian table wine.
luigi oddero barolo convento 2016
region: piedmont, italy grape: nebbiolo tasting notes: elegant and medium-bodied. bright, mineral core. juicy af. firm acidity. smells like: minty. raspberries,. red plums. a little clove. milled coffee bean. stripped bark. sweet orange peel, pungent roses, and candied strawberry arrive tardy to the nose party. tastes like: red apple, cherries, cranberry, black tea. drink now through 2030.
santa giustina bonarda croatina 2019
region: emilia-romagna, italy grape: croatina viticulture: organic tastes like: red currants, raspberries, plums
pierre olivier bonhomme "in côt we trust" touraine rouge 2019
Pierre-Olivier Bonhomme's "In Cot We Trust" is one of the most vibrant, fascinating and delicious Malbecs of the Loire! From a single parcel called "les Automnes" with 45 year-old vines on clay/limestone soils, 2 week whole-cluster maceration, fermentation and aging for 18 months in 500L demi-muids, zero or minimal added SO2. 2019 is another great vintage for this soulful wine! (Please decant or open a few hours in advance) The wine shows an opaque dark red color and complex aromas of ripe blackberry and plum, violet, earth, roast meat, citrus peel and mint, very changeable and bright. The palate is fresh and bright with cool acidity under dense stony black fruits, plum skin and lighter berry fruits, menthol and stone that linger in the long finish. Fascinating now, this should be very interesting in 5 to 10 years. Highly recommended for lovers of natural wine, serve cool.
marcel richaud terres d'aigles côtes-du-rhône 2019
grapes: côtes-du-rhône 40% grenache noir, 25% syrah, 20% carignan, 10% mourvèdre, 5% counoise tasting notes: fresh and fruity. spicy, ripe & peppery.
evesham wood pinot noir 2021
matthieu barret "petit ours" côtes du rhône syrah 2020
region: côtes-du-rhône, france grape: 100% syrah viticulture: organic, biodynamic rating: 91 james suckling tasting notes: medium-body, dry smells like: fresh berries & currants, lavender, black pepper-jerky tastes like: juicy black cherries, black pepper
white wine / 𝟮𝟱% 𝒐𝒇𝒇 𝒂𝒍𝒍 𝒕𝒂𝒌𝒆𝒐𝒖𝒕 𝒘𝒊𝒏𝒆!
acid test - the "anti chardonnay" chardonnay
origin: pfalz, germany // grape: 90% chardonnay 10% riesling // vintage: 2021
meinklang - burgenland white
origin: burgenland, austria // grape varietal: 50% gruner veltliner, 40% welschriesling, 10% muscat // vintage: 2021
la selva - sangiovese bianco
origin: tuscany, italy // grape: sangiovese // vintage: 2020
domaine philippe gilbert - menetou - salon
origin: menetou-salon, loire valley, france // grape: 100% sauvignon blanc // vintage: 2019
alta alella pansa blanca 2021
origin: penedes, spain grapes: 100% pansa blanca (xarel-lo) viticulture: organic, biodynamic body: light. fresh. versatile. crispy. smells like: apples, pears, green almonds, fennel, ripe lemons tastes like: ripe white melons
vignerons ardechois - uvica - côtes du rhône blanc
Blend: 80% Grenache Blanc, 15% Viognier, 5% Marsanne // vintage:2019 The vineyard is located on the terraces overlooking the village of Bourg Saint Andeol and the Rhone Valley. The young vines, 15 years old on average, are grown in clay-limestone slopes and deliver low yields (45Hl/Ha). This cuvee is mainly crafted from Grenache Blanc but also Viognier and a hint of Marsanne. Pale yellow color with green shades. This is surprisingly light on its feet and refreshing. Delicate notes of white flowers, jasmine, citrus (lemon, tangerine) on the nose. Light, round and fruity on the palate with notes of apple, white peach and mineral finish.
populis - wabi sabi
Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Colombard, Pinot Blanc, Muscat vintage: 2021 Slightly cloudly in the glass and medium bodied. Citrusy on the nose. Tastes like white Haribo gummy bears, greek yogurt, and sweet Mandarin oranges squeezed with tart lemon juice
sergio drago "catarratto"
A radiant take on Catarratto, a grape native to Sicily. 100% Sicilian gold! Catarratto, “a never predictable or banal grape known for its aromatic charms” in the words of Sergio, yields here a delicate wine of incredible drinkability. Light to medium-bodied white with ample complexity. Baked fruit and nutty aromatics accompanied by nice soft honey tones. Much fresher on the palate, with flavors of lemon curd and basil. A hearty wine that’s nice tempered by the acidity and remains fresh. vintage: 2021
skin-contact wine / 𝟮𝟱% 𝒐𝒇𝒇 𝒂𝒍𝒍 𝒕𝒂𝒌𝒆𝒐𝒖𝒕 𝒘𝒊𝒏𝒆!
ignios - marmajuelo
origin: ycoden-daute-isora, canary islands, spain // grape: marmajuelo // style: white //vintage:2018
maturana - parellon - semillon
origin: colchagua valley, chile // grape: semillón // style: white // vintage:2020
dolores cabrera - la araucaria
origin: canary islands, spain // vintage:2021
menat - ji jian - gaglioppo
origin: calabria, italy // grape: gaglioppo // style: rosé wine // vintage:2019
folias de baco - curtido branco
origin: douro, portugal // grape: muscat blanc à petits grains // style: orange // vintage:2021
florian mathieu - la nature au-dessus
domaine einhart - puls'art - gewurtzraminer
grape: 100% gewurtzraminer
sparkling wine / 𝟮𝟱% 𝒐𝒇𝒇 𝒂𝒍𝒍 𝒕𝒂𝒌𝒆𝒐𝒖𝒕 𝒘𝒊𝒏𝒆!
cleto chiarli - lambrusco di sorbara
origin: emilia-romagna, italy // grape: the ancient lambrusco di sorbara // style: sparkling red wine
azimut - cava
origin: alt penedès, catalunya, spain // grape varietals: macabeo, xarel-lo, parellada // style: cava // NV
lindenlaub - tu bois quoi la rose
domaine de belliviere - myriade de bulles
lelarge-pugeot - premier cru - chamagne
beer
new zealand style pilsner - crooked stave - denver, co
A twist on a classic German-style, this Pilsner is brewed and lightly dry-hopped with the citrusy/tropical hops from New Zealand. Hand-selected by our very own brew team each year. Clean and crisp, yet expressive and unique. 12 oz - 6.2% ABV
german style pilsner - upland - champagne velvet - bloomington
Champagne Velvet has a refreshingly light pilsner body with some sweet complexities given off by the corn malt used in this recipe, making this the perfect lager. It’s smooth and light, but still full of flavor, the perfect everyday beer for craft beer drinkers and a step up for domestic drinkers. 5.5% ABV 12 oz
classic lager - captain lawrence - elmsford, ny
Unhoppy beer flavored beer! Crisp, delicate, and refreshing. 4.2% ABV 16 oz
hazy ipa - bound by time - edmund's oast - charleston, sc
This oat-infused olfactory explosion of a beer bursts at the seams with aromas of freshly cut cantaloupe and naval orange. 7% ABV 16oz
untitled art - guava & prickly pear hard seltzer
Wisconsin- Hard Seltzer- 5.0% ABV. Hard Seltzer made with Guava Puree, Passionfruit Concentrate and all natural ingredients. Real and Natural real fruit puree and concentrate.
beverages
sauces ‘n stuff
blue cheese sauce (4 oz)
all sauces + dressings are made in-house with lots of lovin'.
buffalo sauce (4 oz)
all sauces, dressings & pickles are made in-house with lots of lovin'.
caesar dressing (4 oz)
all sauces + dressings are made in-house with lots of lovin'.
fresh burrata (4 oz)
grated parm side (2 oz)
parmigiano reggiano is grated fresh, daily.
marinara sauce side (4 oz)
pickled banana peppers side (2 oz)
all sauces, dressings & pickles are made in-house with lots of lovin'.
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Old Greg's Pizza is a neighborhood pizzeria with funky, swamp vibes, and an eclectic playlist with ever-changing biodynamic and natural wine selections that will make you down with O.G.P. ...yeah you know me!
3620 NE 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33137