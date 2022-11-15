Restaurant header imageView gallery

Old Hickory House

475 Reviews

$

2202 Northlake Pkwy

Tucker, GA 30084

Order Again

Popular Items

BBQ Pork Sandwich
BBQ Pork
Brunswick Stew

Breakfast

Egg Biscuit

$3.49

Bacon Biscuit

$3.79

Chicken & Gravy Biscuit

$4.99

BBQ Pork Biscuit

$6.29

1 Bis / Gravy

$3.79

Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$4.29

Sausage Biscuit

$3.79

Steak/Gravy Biscuit

$4.79

BBQ Beef Biscuit

$6.29

2 Bis / Gravy

$4.79

Plain Biscuit

$0.89

Link Biscuit

$3.79

Country Ham Biscuit

$5.99

SGR-Cured Ham Biscuit

$4.79

3 Bis / Gravy

$5.79

Salmon Biscuit

$4.89

Cheese Biscuit

$1.69

Short Stack

$6.99

Short Stack / Bacon

$8.59

Short Stack / Sausage

$8.59

Single Hot Cake

$2.99

Blueberry Special

$8.99

Regular Stack

$7.99

Regular Stack / Bacon

$9.59

Regular Stack / Sausage

$9.59

1 Piece French Toast

$2.69

2 Piece French Toast

$4.99

French Toast

$7.79

French Toast / Bacon

$8.99

French Toast / Sausage

$8.99

Order Grits

$1.99

Order Cheese Grits

$2.69

Order Gravy

$2.59

Order Bacon

$4.49

1/2 Order Bacon

$2.29

1 Egg

$1.99

2 Eggs

$2.59

3 Eggs

$2.79

Order Melon

$2.99

Order Sliced Banana

$2.99

Order Sausage

$4.49

1/2 Order Sausage

$2.29

Order Hashbrowns

$2.59

Order Country Ham

$6.79

Order Sugar-Cured Ham

$4.79

Order Tomatoes

$1.59

Order Oat Meal

$2.99

Cinnamon Roll

$3.00

Order Toast

$1.39

Texas Toast

$2.79

Side Salmon (1 Pc)

$4.89

Side Salmon (2 Pc)

$6.79

Order Cornbeef Hash

$6.49

Cereal

$2.79Out of stock

Pint Grits

$3.99

Pint Cheese Grits

$4.79

Quart Grits

$6.49

Gallon Grits

$12.99

Pint Gravy

$3.99

Quart Gravy

$6.99

Gallon Gravy

$15.99

Egg Sandwich

$3.79

Country Ham / Egg Sandwich

$7.99

Bacon Sandwich

$4.69

Country Ham Sandwich

$6.99

Grilled Cheese

$2.99

Bacon Egg Sandwich

$6.29

Sugar Cured Ham / Egg Sandwich

$6.59

Sausage Sandwich

$4.69

Country Steak Sandwich

$5.29

Grilled Ham / Cheese

$5.89

Sausage Egg Sandwich

$6.29

BLT

$6.59

Fried Chicken Breast Sandwich (bkfst)

$6.29

By Their Lonesome

$5.59+

Bacon Breakfast

$8.29+

Chicken & Gravy Breakfast

$8.29+

BBQ Beef Breakfast

$9.99+

BBQ Pork Breakfast

$9.99+

Sausage Patty Breakfast

$8.29+

Country Ham Breakfast

$9.59+

Corned Beef Hash

$9.59+

Fried Catfish Breakfast

$15.29+

Salmon Croquette Breakfast

$9.59+

Sausage Link Breakfast

$8.29+

Sugar Cured Ham Breakfast

$8.49+

Steak & Gravy Breakfast

$7.99+

Steak & Egg Breakfast

$17.99+

Plain Omelet

$7.59

Cheese Omelet

$8.99

Bacon / Cheese Omelet

$10.59

Sausage / Cheese Omelet

$10.59

Ham / Cheese Omelet

$10.59

Country Mex Omelet

$11.29

Country Ham / Cheese Omelet

$11.79

BBQ Pork Omelet

$10.99

BBQ Beef Omelet

$10.99

Lunch Dinner

Onion Rings

$4.99

Fried Green Tomatoes

$4.99

6 Piece Chicken Wings

$7.95

10 Piece Chicken Wings

$11.95

Tater Tots

$4.99

Loaded Potato

$3.79

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$6.29

Fried Chicken Breast Sandwich

$6.29

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.29

Hamburger

$5.29

Hot Dog

$4.29

BBQ Beef Sandwich

$6.29

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$6.29

Diablo Sandwich

$6.99

Cheese Burger

$6.29

Chili Dog

$4.79

Hickory Chick Sandwich

$6.29

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$2.95

Dress Dog

$6.99

Rib Sandwich

$11.59

Gourmet BBQ Sandwich

$10.79

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.29

Cup Brunswick Stew

$3.99

Bowl Brunswick Stew

$4.99

Baked Potato

$3.79

Cup Baked Beans

$3.09

Garlic Bread

$1.50

Cup Sauce

$1.50

Bowl Sauce

$4.99

Cup Baked Beans

$3.09

Bowl Baked Beans

$4.39

Corn On The Cob

$3.79

Texas Toast

$2.79

Cup Chilli

$3.99

Bowl Chilli

$4.99

Hushpuppies

$1.50

Corn Muffin

$0.40

Vegetable Soup

$5.99+

Regular Steak Fries

$3.79

Large Steak Fries

$4.29

Potato Chips

$0.99

Bun

$0.25

Vegetable Plate

$11.29

Must choose 4 per order.

Order Vegetables

Click here for full list of daily vegetables.

Tossed Green Salad

$3.79

Hickory House Salad

$11.79

Dieter's Delight

$9.49

Cole Slaw

$3.79

Potato Salad

$3.79

BBQ Pork Plate

$14.99

Chopped Pork Plate (Chopped or Sliced) All plates are served with garlic bread and our famous sause. Also choice of any two items: Golden French fries, Hickory Pit beans, zesty Brunswich stew, or any of our daily fresh vegetables. Substitue a baked potato - $1.79

Baby Back Ribs Platter

$17.59

Original Baby Back Ribs All plates are served with garlic bread and our famous sause. Also choice of any two items: Golden French fries, Hickory Pit beans, zesty Brunswich stew, or any of our daily fresh vegetables. Substitue a baked potato - $1.79

People Pleaser

$17.99

People Pleaser Combination of sliced barbecue pork, beef and ribs. All plates are served with garlic bread and our famous sause. Also choice of any two items: Golden French fries, Hickory Pit beans, zesty Brunswich stew, or any of our daily fresh vegetables. Substitue a baked potato - $1.79

Hickory Chick Plate

$13.99

Hickory Chicken Plate Chopped boneless barbecue chicken in special sauce. All plates are served with garlic bread and our famous sause. Also choice of any two items: Golden French fries, Hickory Pit beans, zesty Brunswich stew, or any of our daily fresh vegetables. Substitue a baked potato - $1.79

Smoke Turkey Plate

$14.99

Smoked Turkey Plate (Sliced) All plates are served with garlic bread and our famous sause. Also choice of any two items: Golden French fries, Hickory Pit beans, zesty Brunswich stew, or any of our daily fresh vegetables. Substitue a baked potato - $1.79

BBQ Beef Plate

$15.99

Chopped Beef Plate (Chopped or Sliced) All plates are served with garlic bread and our famous sause. Also choice of any two items: Golden French fries, Hickory Pit beans, zesty Brunswich stew, or any of our daily fresh vegetables. Substitue a baked potato - $1.79

BBQ 1/2 Bird Plate

$13.99

Half Bird Plate - Yes half of a chicken smothered in our famous barbecue sauce. All plates are served with garlic bread and our famous sause. Also choice of any two items: Golden French fries, Hickory Pit beans, zesty Brunswich stew, or any of our daily fresh vegetables. Substitue a baked potato - $1.79

1/4 Fried Chicken, 2 Veg, Drink

$10.99Out of stock

1/4 Fried Chicken, 2 Veg, Drink

$10.99Out of stock

Pork Chop, 2 Veg, Drink

$10.99Out of stock

Flounder (G/F), 2 Veg, Drink

$10.99

Country Fried Steak Dinner (REG)

$12.35

Chicken Breast Dinner (REG)

$11.99

Fried Catfish Dinner (REG)

$15.29+

Chicken Tender Basket

$8.99

Chicken Salad Plate

$10.99

Country Fried Steak Dinner (LRG)

$12.59

Chicken Breast Dinner (LRG)

$13.99

Fried Catfish Dinner (LRG)

$18.88+

11oz Rib Eye

$21.99

8oz Rib Eye

$17.99

12oz Chopped Steak

$15.99

No. 1 Hickory Chick Sandwich

$10.59

Hickory Chick Sandwich Chopped boneless barbecue chicken. Served with cole slaw and French fries

No. 2 Pork Sandwich

$10.59

Chopped Barbecue Pork Sandwich Served with cole slaw and Brunswick stew

No. 3 Beef Sandwich

$10.59

Chopped Barbecue Beef Sandwich Served with cole slaw and Hickory Pit beans

No. 4 Chopped Sirloin Steak Sand

$11.59

Freshly ground beef cooked over an open fire. Served on toasted French bread or bun & topped with American, Cheddar, or Monterey Jack cheese, with steak fries or cole slaw

No. 5 Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.59

Homemade Chicken Salad Sandwich Served with cole slaw or fries

Beverages

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Fanta Orange

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Fanta Grape

$2.99

Grapefruit Juice

$2.99

Tomato Juice

$2.99

1/2 1/2 Tea

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Cherry Coke

$2.99

Cranapple Juice

$2.99

Fruit Punch

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Mr Pibb

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Milk

$3.79

Chocolate Milk

$3.79

Coffee

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Dasani Water

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.29

Cup Of Hot Tea

$2.99

Decaffinated Coffee

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Water

$0.00+

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$4.99+

Cobbler

$4.99+

Cobler Ala Mode

$5.29

Chocolate Cream Pie

$4.99+

Pecan Pie

$4.99+

Pecan Ala Mode

$5.29

Key Lime Pie

$4.99+

Ice Cream

$4.59

Ice Cream w/ Choc

$4.79

For the Road

BBQ Pork

$5.59+

BBQ Ribs

$8.59+

Brunswick Stew

$8.79+

Cole Slaw

$4.99+

BBQ Beef

$6.59+

Smoked Turkey

$7.99+

Hickory Pit Beans

$6.99+

Potato Salad

$5.29+

1/2 Pan Vegetables

1/2 Pan Order require a 24 hour advance notice. Please call 770-939-8621

Hickory Chick

$5.59+

Half a Bird

$9.99

Homemade Chili

$7.99+

Bun

$0.25

Loaf of Garlic Bread

$5.99

Gallon Beverage

$6.99

Barbecue Sauce

$5.29+

Plates & Plasticware

$1.50

Bag of Crackers

$0.50

Salad

$22.00+
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

The family run Old Hickory House restaurants have been an Atlanta institution for more than 60 years with 4 family members operating their stores in Atlanta before closing and retiring. The old Forrest Park location was the one who had a scene in the movie “Smokey & The Bandit” filmed in 1977. This scene at the Old Hickory House had Jackie Gleason and Burt Reynolds in it. Gleason ordered a Diablo sandwich which we now serve at our location in Tucker, Georgia. Elvis Presley was another celebrity among other’s who frequented the Old Hickory House’s in the Atlanta area. The Tucker location that opened in 1974 is the only Old Hickory House standing. We plan to be serving our customers for another 60 years. Come join us and “Put Some South In Your Mouth!”

Website

Location

2202 Northlake Pkwy, Tucker, GA 30084

Directions

Old Hickory House image
Old Hickory House image

