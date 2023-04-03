Restaurant header imageView gallery

Oldhouse Express Downtown

14 South Jefferson Avenue

Jefferson, NC 28640

North Carolina Kettle Chips

Sea Salt

$1.99

BBQ

$1.99

Rosemary Garlic

$1.99

Cream Cheese and Chive

$1.99

Candy Bar

Hersheys

$3.50

Reeses

$3.50

Protein Bar

Protein Bar

$3.50

Bag of Chocolate

Bag of Chocolate

$4.99

Organic Oatmeal

Blueberry

$4.99

Chocolate

$4.99

Apple

$4.99

Berries

$4.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Welcome to Oldhouse Good's sister cafe offering a full service coffee bar, fresh fruit smoothies, pastries, and grab and go lunches. We offer multiple ways to enjoy your time with us, whether it's on your way to work or with your laptop in our cozy shop. We pride ourselves in offering a comfortable and fun space for our local community and visiting guests, within the awesome heart of downtown West Jefferson!

14 South Jefferson Avenue, Jefferson, NC 28640

