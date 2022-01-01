Restaurant header imageView gallery

Oldies Burgers & More

60 Reviews

801 FM 2325

Wimberley, TX 78676

BURGERS

Hamburger-

$8.00

Classic Cheese Burger-

$9.00

Awesome Burger

$9.00

Double Meat Hamburger-

$7.25

Mushroom Swiss Burger- mayo, mushrooms & swiss cheese

$9.25

Dan Burger- 1/2 lb, double cheese, bacon, grilled onions & jalapenos, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles & purple onion

$14.75

Elvis Burger- cheddar cheese, bacon, mayo on top bun and peanut butter on bottom bun

$9.25

Veggie Burger

$8.75

Bunless Burger

$8.50

Hamburger Pack 4 burgers 4 fries 4 drinks

$30.00

CB Pack 4 burgers 4 fry 4 drinks

$35.00

Fried Stuff

Hand Cut Fries

$3.99+

Tater Tots

$3.99+

Sweet Potato Wedges

$5.99+

Kettle Chips

$3.99+

Fried Okra

$4.99+

Chili Cheese Tots

$4.00Out of stock

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.00Out of stock

Everything Chicken

Nana's Chicken Salad- mayo, lettuce, tomato & purple onion

$6.95

Fried Chicken Sandwich- Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion

$7.95

Tender Basket 3 tenders, fries & Dipping Sauce

$11.99

Popcorn Chicken Pack- Popcorn Chicken, Family Fries, Ranch or Gravy & (4) Texas (Feeds 4) Toast

$24.00Out of stock

Tender Pack- 12 Tenders, Family Fries, Ranch or Gravy & (4) Texas Toast (Feeds 4)

$24.00Out of stock

Old Chick Pineapple Teriyaki Swiss Bacon Mayo Lettuce Purple Onion

$8.75Out of stock

Kids Meal

Kids Burger- Ketchup & Pickles

$6.75

Kids Dog- Plain & Dry

$6.75

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.25

Chili

Jailhouse Chili Bowl

$8.95Out of stock

Oldies Frito Pie

$5.00Out of stock

PRE-ORDER MEALS

Beef Stroganoff Feeds 4-6 (must place this 24 hrs in advance)

$42.00Out of stock

Chicken Spaghetti Feeds 4-6 (must place this 24 hrs in advance)

$42.00Out of stock

Extra Bread Per Slice

$1.00Out of stock

Lasagna Meal Feeds 4-6 (must place this 24 hrs in advance)

$42.00Out of stock

Sheperd's Pie- Feeds 4- (must place this 24 hrs in advance)

$42.00Out of stock

Oldies Merch

Koozie

$2.00

Oldies Bag

$6.99

Oldies Cup

$7.99

$20 Gift Card

100.00 Gift Card

$100.00

$30 Gift Card

$30.00

Hat

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markFast Service
check markSolo Dining
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Locally Family Owned and Operated. Voted Best Burger in Wimberley 2020. Oldies serves delicious burgers, sandwiches, salads, sides and so more. All orders are made fresh at time of order. You can visit our website www.oldies78676.com to learn more about us!

Website

Location

801 FM 2325, Wimberley, TX 78676

Directions

