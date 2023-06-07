Restaurant header imageView gallery

Old Man Rivers Table & Tavern

review star

No reviews yet

118 Cross Street

Chattanooga, TN 37405

DINNER

SMALL PLATES

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$8.00

(Romaine, Iceburg, Watercress)/ Baby Tomatoes/ Red Onions/ Crispy Carrots/ Choice of Dressing- Ranch/Bleu Cheese/Parmesan-Peppercorn Vinaigrette

QUINOA CAKE

$8.00

Grilled Marinated Steak Tips/ Blistered Tomato's/ Pickles Red Onions/ Marinated Feta/ House made Bleu Cheese Dressing/ Crispy Shallots

BISON MEATLOAF

$12.00

Tomato Chutney/Shaved Bermuda Onion/Charred Corn/Local Cheese (Soft Nutty, Creamy Cheese)/Cornbread Croutons

MAC N CHZ

$6.00

SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

$7.00

Watercress/ Tasso Ham Remoulade/ Roasted Red Pepper Brunoise

WEDGE SALAD

$7.00

Mixed Greens/ Harissa Vinagrette/ Tomato-Shallot Chutney

MIXED GREENS

$8.00

ENTREES

CHICKEN

$22.00

Spoon Bread/Haricot Vert / Caramelized Onion Velouté or Chicken Gravy.

PORK LOIN

$22.00

Garlic Wilted Kale/ Roasted Baby Carrots/ Sauce?

RAVIOLI

$16.00

ROTATING FISH

$24.00

RIBEYE

$30.00

Boursin & Potato Gratin/ Corn & Heirloom Tomato

DESSERTS

PANNA COTA

$5.55

PB CHOC CAKE

$5.55

RHUBARB TRIFLE

$5.55

LUNCH

SMALL LUNCH PLATES

HUMMUS

$8.00

Chives/Grilled Breads

PIMENTO CHZ

$8.00

Local Meats/ Local Cheese/ House made Giardiniere/ Seasonal Jam/ Grilled Breads

LUNCH SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

$8.00

WEDGE SALAD

$8.00

STEAK TIP SALAD

$14.00

LUNCH ENTREES

DAILY MEAT & TWO

$9.95

Sweet Greens/ Pickled Watermelon Rind or Green Tomato/Tasso Ham Remoulaude

HOT LEGS

$11.00

Chicken, Steak Tips, or Pan Seared Tofu/ Kale/ Roasted Red Pepper/ Radish/ Cheese/ Harissa Vinaigrette

GRAIN BOWL

$13.00

Ranch Seasoned Roasted Potatoes/ Ranch Dressing or Bleu Cheese

OMR CLUB

$12.00

Veggie/Starch

CUBANO

$12.00

Pit Ham/ Rotisserie Chicken/ Bentons Bacon/ Baby Swiss/ Sweet Greens/ Tomato —- House pickle side

CHICKEN SALAD

$12.00

Benton's Prosciutto/ House Pickles/ Creole Mustard/ Baby Swiss/ Telera Roll

SIDES

FRUIT SALAD

$4.00

GREEN BEANS

$4.00Out of stock

POTATO SALAD

$4.00

ROAST POTATOES

$4.00

NO SIDE

RICE

DESSERTS

PANNA COTA

$5.55

PB CHOC CAKE

$5.55

POT DE CREME

$5.55

GRAB & GO

Lunch

Sandwich of the Day

$8.50

MERCH

MAGNET

$0.50

T SHIRT

$18.00

BEER

DRAFT

COORS BANQUET

$4.00

WEIHENSTEPHAN HEFE

$5.50

5WITS SUNBLAZE

$5.50

CHATT BREW CHESTNUT

$6.50

ROGUE DEAD GUY ALE

$8.00

WANDERLINGER STOUT OF TUNE

$7.00

BLACKBERRY FARMS SAISON

$8.00

URBAN ARTIFACT GADGET

$10.00

CANs

GENNY CREAM ALE

$2.50

PABST BLUE

$3.50

NARRAGANSETT

$3.50

MILLER LITE

$4.00

YUEGLING LAGER

$4.00

MODELO

$5.00

BLUE MOON

$5.00

GUINNESS PUB DRAUGHT

$5.00

WISEACRE TINY BOMB

$6.00

HUTTON & SMITH

$7.00

ALBRIGHT GROVE

$9.00

NON BEER

WHITE CLAW

$5.00

GYPSY CIRCUS (16OZ)

$8.00

WOODCHUCK CIDER

$5.00

BREWDOG ALC-FREE

$5.00

WINE

RED WINE

PINOT NOIR

$7.00

CABERNET

$7.00

MALBEC

$10.00

HOUSE RED

$6.00

WHITE WINE

HOUSE WHITE

$6.00

CHARDonney

$7.00

PINOT GRIGIO

$7.00

SAUV BLANC

$10.00

BUBBLES

BUBBLES GLASS

$6.50

POPPIN BOTTLES

$30.00
